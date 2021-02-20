RebelGrove - McCready: 10 Observations from Ole Miss' devastating loss to Miss. State

OXFORD — Ole Miss’ four-game winning streak went by the boards Saturday against Mississippi State.

With the Rebels in desperate need of a win, the Bulldogs dominated from start to finish, winning a 66-56 decision at the Pavilion at Ole Miss.

The Rebels dropped to 12-9 overall and 7-7 in the Southeastern Conference.

Mississippi State improved to 12-11 and 6-8 in the SEC.

KJ Buffen led Ole Miss with 13 points and six rebounds.

Iverson Molinar led Mississippi State with 17 points. DJ Stewart Jr. added 16. Tolu Smith had 12 points and six rebounds.

“They beat us in every area,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “I smelt that one coming the last couple of days. We were good in practice but not like we were and I knew what team we were going to play tonight.”

Here are 10 observations from Ole Miss’ devastating loss Saturday:

1. Devontae Shuler simply couldn’t make shots Saturday. He missed open looks. He had bunnies at the basket go halfway down before bouncing out. It seemed to me that Shuler’s struggles on the offensive end carried over to the rest of his game. He got beat on defense and turned the ball over at critical moments. At a critical point of the season, the Rebels’ leader had his worst game of the year.

2. One can’t help but feel horrible for Shuler, won finished with four points on 1-for-15 shooting from the floor. Shuler missed all six of his attempts from behind the 3-point line. Ole Miss was 21-for-55 from the floor and 5-for-19 from the 3-point line. After a few games that appeared to bring progress on the offensive end, Ole Miss once again struggled to score.

“I thought Devontae had great looks,” Davis said. “First half, he had point-blank shots. …What disappoints me is his defending. He let if affect the other end. Mississippi State did a good job but I thought he had great looks.”

3. Shuler wasn’t alone on the offensive struggle bus. Jarkel Joiner had just eight points on 4-for-11 shooting. Romello White had just six points. Robert Allen had only three.

4. It had shaped up as a good day on the NCAA Tournament bubble for Ole Miss. Indiana, Connecticut, Stanford and Minnesota all lost. Bubble teams are flawed. Ole Miss proved that Saturday. There’s a reason Ole Miss lost all those games earlier in the season, lost twice to Georgia, blew that lead at Florida, etc. The Rebels just don’t have much margin for error. If Ole Miss wins, I suppose, the rest will take care of itself. However, the rest of the regular season isn’t exactly a walk in the park. Missouri will be tough to beat on the road. Vanderbilt is playing better. Kentucky is getting hot. You get the picture; Saturday’s loss to Mississippi State was likely a dagger.

5. Davis said he saw Saturday’s loss coming in the last couple of games. Davis was critical of his team’s energy as well, pointing out that Luis Rodriguez had just one rebound.

Davis said he warned his team all week that Mississippi State would be focused Saturday.

“I’ve been on the other end, getting beat in the first game of a rivalry game,” Davis said. “They played with a toughness and desperation. We couldn’t match it.

“I couldn’t warn them any more how desperate Mississippi State was going to be. They played well in some losses on the road. I knew what kind of game it would be. Our staff, we were not shocked. We didn’t have our best edge. We didn’t play like a team that was desperate chasing the bubble tonight.”

6. Ole Miss’ 1-3-1 zone didn’t bother Mississippi State at all. The Rebels used it effectively in Starkville on Jan. 19, but the Bulldogs handled it with ease Saturday. Mississippi State committed 15 turnovers, two fewer than Ole Miss.

7. Worse for Ole Miss, Mississippi State got so many easy looks close to the basket on Saturday. Mississippi State scored 36 points in the paint against Ole Miss and won the battle of the boards, 32-30. Ole Miss needed to win close to the basket. On Saturday, that was Mississippi State’s strength.

“I thought they were just better,” Davis said. “It just flipped. They were just better. Their bigs went right at our bigs. They were more physical. We didn’t guard them early enough. They caught it too deep in the post. They rebounded their misses. Their guards got some cheap baskets inside, beat our guards. …They just went right at us.”

8. Ole Miss’ lack of size in the backcourt was a killer Saturday. Stewart had a size advantage on Shuler and used it to his advantage the entire game. The Bulldogs also picked on Jarkel Joiner throughout the contest. The Rebels had no defensive answer for Molinar. He just picked Ole Miss apart.

9. Khadim Sy returned after a hiatus due to a knee injury suffered during a win over Tennessee on Feb. 2. Sy finished with three points and a rebound in seven minutes.

10. Ole Miss travels to Missouri Tuesday at 8 p.m. The game will be televised on the SEC Network. The Tigers snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday with a win at South Carolina. Ole Miss defeated Missouri in Oxford, 80-59, on Feb. 10.