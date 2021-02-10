RebelGrove - McCready: 10 Observations from Ole Miss' rout of No. 10 Missouri

Ole Miss throttled No. 10 Missouri, Wednesday, rolling past the Tigers, 80-59.

Jarkel Joiner led the Rebels (11-8 overall, 6-6 in the Southeastern Conference). Devontae Shuler and Luis Rodriguez added 15 points each.

“I’m just so proud right now,” Shuler said. “I don’t know how to explain it.”

Ole Miss’ zone defense bothered Missouri (13-4, 6-4) all night, limiting the Tigers to 48.9 percent from the floor and creating 12 turnovers.

“I feel like we have a couple of guys with good length and guys who are well-experienced and know how to play basketball,” Shuler said “I think it’s going to be good for us in the long run.”

With the win, Ole Miss kept its NCAA Tournament hopes very much alive.

“Guys just want to finish the season out strong,” Shuler said.

Dru Smith led Missouri with 17 points. Javon Pickett added 10.

Here are 10 observations from Ole Miss’ win over the Tigers:





1. Let’s get to the big story line right off the top. What does Wednesday’s win mean?

Frankly, it’s Ole Miss’ biggest win of the season to date, bigger than the win over Tennessee eight days ago and much bigger than the win at Auburn this past Saturday.

Ole Miss’ path to the NCAA Tournament simply had to include a home win over Missouri Wednesday. Don’t get me wrong; the Rebels still have plenty of work left to do. However, there’s a path from here. It’s doable. It’s not remotely unrealistic. It’s a testament to this team’s perseverance and toughness. After back-to-back losses at Arkansas and at Georgia, Ole Miss appeared dead in the water. Less than two weeks later, Ole Miss is forcing its way into the NCAA Tournament conversation.

“We ran good offense and beat a great team,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “If we can just make a few 3s. We made eight of them tonight. We’ve always been a team that’s tried to guard. We haven’t been perfect in that area either but we just keep going and keep scoring. When we can do that, our team can play with anybody. We’re playing well at the right time. There’s a lot of basketball ahead. But it’s starting to look like the team we envisioned.”





2. Where did this Ole Miss offense come from? Seriously. Wow. A team that has struggled to score all season was both proficient and efficient on offense Wednesday against a very good Missouri defense. If you’re an optimist, you’re hoping the Rebels have figured it out in the past seven days or so. Ole Miss had a balanced attack against the Tigers, scoring at the rim and from the perimeter. It was a very impressive effort. If the Rebels can channel it moving forward, they’re a dangerous club. Ole Miss shot 56.9 percent from the floor and 38.1 percent from the 3-point line Wednesday. The Rebels were 14-for-17 from the free throw line as well.





3. My friend Gabe DeArmond covers Missouri for Rivals. We were texting during the game. I said, “This is as good as Ole Miss can play.” He responded, “They’re playing like a team whose season rides on this game. Mizzou is playing like it’s a little irritated it had to get on a plane.” I couldn’t agree with that assessment more. The Tigers ran into a buzzsaw on Wednesday night and wanted nothing of it.





4. Ole Miss led by five, 42-37, at the half. The Rebels’ open to the second half was the determining factor Wednesday. It was dominant basketball. If this team stays hot and ends up playing meaningful basketball in March, the first five or six minutes of the second half will go down as the turning point of the season. The Rebels found themselves, if you will, in those minutes.





5. Jarkel Joiner’s mid-range game was absolutely on point Wednesday. Joiner was 8-for-14 shooting, including 7-for-10 from inside the arc. Time after time, his jump shots stifled Missouri’s attempts to make a run.

“Our preparation has been way better throughout these last few weeks,” Joiner said. “We scouted it and knew Tilmon was going to sag off a little bit so we were prepared for it and I hit a couple of shots.”





6. Sammy Hunter was forced into huge minutes on Wednesday. Romello White picked up two fouls fairly early in the first half and then a third foul in the opening minute of the second half. Hunter finished with four points and three rebounds in 15 minutes, but his play was bigger than the stat line.

“Sammy’s really starting to be better and maturing,” Davis said. “Sammy plays with great length. …I thought he really really showed his length and presence. It was huge.”