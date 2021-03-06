RebelGrove - McCready: 10 Observations from Ole Miss' win over Vanderbilt

"It was a great way to end the year," Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. "Win seven out of nine, nine out of 13 and we've got some momentum going into the tournament."

The win gave the Rebels a record of 15-10 overall and 10-8 in the Southeastern Conference. Vanderbilt finished the regular season 8-15 overall and 3-13 in the SEC.

1. Ole Miss just had to win. It wasn't a beauty pageant. There were no style points. Ole Miss had to win. Simple as that. It did. We'll dig into the box score some in a bit, but know this: Only one stat mattered. And Ole Miss won that stat, 1-0.

2. First, let's touch on SEC Tournament ramifications. With Ole Miss' win over Vanderbilt and LSU's win over Missouri earlier Saturday, the Rebels are assured to be the No. 5 or 6 seed in next week's tournament. If Tennessee beats Florida in Knoxville Sunday, Ole Miss will be the No. 6 seed and face South Carolina Thursday night in Nashville. If Florida wins in Knoxville, Ole Miss will be the No. 5 seed in Nashville and face the winner of a Wednesday night game between Texas A&M and Vanderbilt on Thursday afternoon.

3. Now, let's discuss NCAA Tournament ramifications. Ole Miss entered the game with a NET ranking of 56. In general, the day was favorable to Ole Miss. Duke lost Saturday. So did Saint Louis and Seton Hall.

Ole Miss entered the game on the wrong side of -- but close to -- the bubble. Realistically, the Rebels need two wins in Nashville to get into the NCAA Tournament conversation. If Ole Miss wins Thursday, it will likely draw LSU or Florida on Friday. A win over a team of that caliber on a neutral floor just might be enough. The bubble is very, very weak.

"We've got a Tournament resume," Davis said. "It's got holes in it, just like those 10 or 15 teams just like us. ...We're right there. We've got work to do. We know that. We have to go to the (SEC) tournament and play well but you know what? It's a great feeling to be in that spot and really playing for something right now."

"I definitely think we are (an NCAA Tournament team)," White said. "I feel like we definitely proved it. I feel like we definitely have a good resume behind us. Defensively, I we're a great team. I feel like we're all together and all locked in. I feel like we've been winning big games down the stretch. I definitely feel we're an NCAA Tournament team and I'm ready to get there."

4. It was Senior Night for Devontae Shuler. It was fitting, I think, that Shuler's teammates were asked to carry the veteran guard Saturday at the tail end of a season in which Shuler has quite frequently carried the Rebels. Foul trouble marred Shuler's final game in Oxford -- Shuler had just five points in 16 minutes Saturday -- but his teammates picked him up. All in all, it was one of Ole Miss' best team efforts of the season.

"When he got in foul trouble, Coach told me to step up and be a leader," Joiner said. "I thought I did."

"We know how much of a leader he is and how much he brings to the team," White said. "Not everybody's perfect. That happened tonight and we just wanted to step up for him. We just wanted to go out there and fight for him and get the win for him."