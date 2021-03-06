RebelGrove - McCready: 10 Observations from Ole Miss' win over Vanderbilt

McCready: 10 Observations from Ole Miss' win over Vanderbilt
Next Stop: NASHVILLE
OXFORD -- Ole Miss closed out the regular season Saturday night with a 56-46 win over Vanderbilt.
The win gave the Rebels a record of 15-10 overall and 10-8 in the Southeastern Conference. Vanderbilt finished the regular season 8-15 overall and 3-13 in the SEC.
Jarkel Joiner led Ole Miss with 15 points. Romello White added 11.
Jordan Wright led Vanderbilt with 11 points.
"It was a great way to end the year," Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. "Win seven out of nine, nine out of 13 and we've got some momentum going into the tournament."
Here are 10 observations from the Rebels' win over the Commodores:
1. Ole Miss just had to win. It wasn't a beauty pageant. There were no style points. Ole Miss had to win. Simple as that. It did. We'll dig into the box score some in a bit, but know this: Only one stat mattered. And Ole Miss won that stat, 1-0.
2. First, let's touch on SEC Tournament ramifications. With Ole Miss' win over Vanderbilt and LSU's win over Missouri earlier Saturday, the Rebels are assured to be the No. 5 or 6 seed in next week's tournament. If Tennessee beats Florida in Knoxville Sunday, Ole Miss will be the No. 6 seed and face South Carolina Thursday night in Nashville. If Florida wins in Knoxville, Ole Miss will be the No. 5 seed in Nashville and face the winner of a Wednesday night game between Texas A&M and Vanderbilt on Thursday afternoon.
3. Now, let's discuss NCAA Tournament ramifications. Ole Miss entered the game with a NET ranking of 56. In general, the day was favorable to Ole Miss. Duke lost Saturday. So did Saint Louis and Seton Hall.
Ole Miss entered the game on the wrong side of -- but close to -- the bubble. Realistically, the Rebels need two wins in Nashville to get into the NCAA Tournament conversation. If Ole Miss wins Thursday, it will likely draw LSU or Florida on Friday. A win over a team of that caliber on a neutral floor just might be enough. The bubble is very, very weak.
"We've got a Tournament resume," Davis said. "It's got holes in it, just like those 10 or 15 teams just like us. ...We're right there. We've got work to do. We know that. We have to go to the (SEC) tournament and play well but you know what? It's a great feeling to be in that spot and really playing for something right now."
"I definitely think we are (an NCAA Tournament team)," White said. "I feel like we definitely proved it. I feel like we definitely have a good resume behind us. Defensively, I we're a great team. I feel like we're all together and all locked in. I feel like we've been winning big games down the stretch. I definitely feel we're an NCAA Tournament team and I'm ready to get there."
4. It was Senior Night for Devontae Shuler. It was fitting, I think, that Shuler's teammates were asked to carry the veteran guard Saturday at the tail end of a season in which Shuler has quite frequently carried the Rebels. Foul trouble marred Shuler's final game in Oxford -- Shuler had just five points in 16 minutes Saturday -- but his teammates picked him up. All in all, it was one of Ole Miss' best team efforts of the season.
"When he got in foul trouble, Coach told me to step up and be a leader," Joiner said. "I thought I did."
"We know how much of a leader he is and how much he brings to the team," White said. "Not everybody's perfect. That happened tonight and we just wanted to step up for him. We just wanted to go out there and fight for him and get the win for him."
OH MY 👀— Ole Miss Men's Basketball (@OleMissMBB) March 7, 2021
📺 | https://t.co/bIfAia36xK pic.twitter.com/hreP3jbMdY
5. When Ole Miss is good, the Rebels are playing strong defense. When the Rebels are borderline elite, they're turning defense into offense. See the clip above. Ole Miss used defense to create turnovers in the open court and then used its team speed and athleticism to turn those turnovers into easy buckets.
"Robert Allen is so active at the top of the zone," Davis said. "I thought Sammy (Hunter) and Romello were terrific in the middle. ...We turned good defense into offense, which we needed to tonight."
Ready for takeoff ✈️
6. So many guys made contributions on Saturday. Freshman guard Matthew Murrell had a huge defensive play in transition, taking away a Vanderbilt basket and turning it into an Ole Miss bucket on the other end. Austin Crowley had moments. So did Hunter and Luis Rodriguez. Throw in the groin injury suffered by KJ Buffen in the first half -- one Buffen did not return from -- and it was a very satisfying night for Davis.
"Devontae really never got going at all," Davis said. "KJ was no factor because of the injury but our team has kind of fought that during this period of time. ...We guarded at a high, high level."
7. Just one week ago, Ole Miss surrendered 75 points to Vanderbilt in Nashville. The lack of defensive intensity killed the Rebels that night. On Saturday, Ole Miss had a slow start on that end, forcing Davis to burn a couple of early timeouts. His message was received, however, and the Rebels' defense was stifling from that point forward, building a lead that reached 25 points at one point in the second half.
"I feel like our energy (in Nashville) wasn't as great as it should be," White said. "That's just what it was. We know what we have to do. Also on the ball screens, Coach made an emphasis on the 5s (centers) hedging the ball-screens more to interrupt them and mess with them. I feel like we were locked in on defense and everybody brought great energy, so that's what got us the win today."
8. Ole Miss won the rebounding battle, 34-24. More importantly, perhaps, Ole Miss won on offensive boards, 10-4. The Rebels scored nine second-chance points while holding Vanderbilt to zero. Ole Miss won the paint, outscoring the Commodores there, 22-16. The Rebels are never going to be a dominant 3-point shooting team, but when they're winning categories like those, they can hang with most anyone.
"That's what has to travel to Nashville," Davis said.
Welcome 𝙃𝙊𝙈𝙀 | @TerenceDavisJr
9. Former Ole Miss guard Terence Davis, who played two seasons with Shuler, was back in Oxford Saturday. The Toronto Raptors' guard has a few days off for the NBA All-Star break. It's cool he got to enjoy Saturday's game and celebrate the career of his former teammate.
10. Up next: Ole Miss heads to Nashville for the SEC Tournament. The Rebels will open play on Thursday, needing to make some noise in the Music City to keep its postseason hopes alive.