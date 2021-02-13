RebelGrove - McCready: 10 Observations from Rebels' win at South Carolina

Ole Miss won its fourth straight game Saturday, holding off South Carolina for an 81-74 win.

The Rebels improved to 12-8 overall and 7-6 in the Southeastern Conference. South Carolina fell to 5-9 overall and 3-7 in the SEC.

Devontae Shuler led Ole Miss with a career-high 31 points, adding seven rebounds and four assists. Romello White added 14 points and five rebounds. KJ Buffen chipped in 12 points and four rebounds.

AJ Lawson led South Carolina with 22 points and seven rebounds. Wildens Leveque had 13 points and Trae Hannibal had 12 points and four rebounds.

Here are 10 observations from the Rebels win at the Colonial Center:

1. It wasn’t that long ago that Ole Miss was a brutally difficult team to watch on offense. Possessions were stagnant. The team had no flow. The rotation seemed wonky, for lack of a better word. Now, halfway through February, the Rebels clearly have chemistry on offense. No, the Rebels aren’t a great shooting team. That is what it is at this point, but Ole Miss can score in a variety of ways. They’re not dependent on a single player. The basketball moves. They get to the rim. They can stress a defense. They just look more comfortable and confident on that end of the floor.

2. Earlier this season, Ole Miss had a difficult time closing games out. Losses to Dayton, Wichita State, Florida and Georgia come to mind. On Saturday, the Rebels flirted with disaster against South Carolina late before finding its composure and finishing off the Gamecocks. For a team that was all but left for dead earlier in the season because of its struggles in the final minutes of games, it was a small sign of maturity.

3. Shuler showed out back home in Columbia, S.C. The Irmo native was a court general for the Rebels, hitting eight of 13 shots from the floor, 13 of 16 free throws, blocking two shots and recording two steals. He was a calming presence throughout, scoring when Ole Miss needed points and defending at a high level. Yes, he had seven turnovers, but his overall game was very strong.

4. Ole Miss got off to a great start on the defensive end, harassing the Gamecocks with very good man-to-man efforts. The Rebels held South Carolina to just two points in the first seven minutes. The bad news for Ole Miss was the Rebels led just 7-2 at that point. South Carolina, typical of any Frank Martin-coached team, is pretty tenacious on the defensive end as well.

5. Ole Miss committed its seventh foul of the second half with 14:49 left. That put a ton of pressure on the Rebels’ defense in the game’s final minutes. The Rebels got a little reach-happy in the opening minutes of the second half, and while it didn’t prove costly Saturday, it’s the kind of thing that could kill against a different opponent.

6. Sammy Hunter is really beginning to play up to the potential coaches talked about when they were recruiting him. He’s starting to attack on the offensive end while playing with confidence on the defensive end. If he can keep coming along, combined with the play of Romello White and the expected return of Khadim Sy fairly soon, Ole Miss could be pretty dangerous in the post down the stretch. Hunter had just three points, a rebound and an assist, but the contribution felt valuable.

7. It’s hard to put into words just how meaningful Buffen’s “return” has been for this Ole Miss team. Buffen appears to be completely dialed in, playing with passion and effort, and that gives the Rebels a glue guy on defense and a facilitator on offense. Buffen coming off the bench for this team makes it considerably deeper.

8. Along those lines, the play that damn near got me out of my seat came with 17:03 left. Buffen and Shuler combined for a steal in the open floor, leading to a layup attempts from Shuler. He missed, but Buffen came down with a contested rebound and passed to White, who finished with a dunk. It was a five-point swing and a play that rewarded effort. From that point forward, Ole Miss seemed to step up its intensity even more.

9. Before the game, ESPN bracket expert Joe Lunardi projected Ole Miss as one of the next four out if the NCAA Tournament were seeded today. Two weeks ago, the Rebels weren’t even in that conversation. Ole Miss just needs to keep winning games. The brackets and such will take care of themselves.

10. Ole Miss gets a week off before entertaining Mississippi State Saturday in Oxford. The Bulldogs suffered a devastating 21-point loss to lowly Vanderbilt Saturday in Starkville. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.