1. Christmas is imminent. What does that mean for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss football? It’s tough to say. First, it appears the Rebels are dishing out offers to top 2021 and 2022 prospects. Second, Kiffin appears to be waiting out the NFL season and perhaps a handful of bowl games before finalizing his defensive staff. It’s my educated opinion he’d like to talk to Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding as well as Detroit Lions defensive line coach Bo Davis. Kiffin could also be waiting to speak to Cleveland Browns defensive line Tosh Lupoi, who is rumored to be seeking a return to the college ranks. Kiffin certainly has time. The recruiting dead period goes through mid-January. The end of January and the first few days of February figure to be hectic, but for now, Kiffin has time to relax with family, wait for Santa Claus’ trip to end and enjoy some peace and quiet before embarking on what promises to be a crazy 2020.

Lane Kiffin speaks to his new team earlier this week in Oxford. (AP)

2. The late signing period is over, and the dead period is in place through the middle of January. RebelGrove.com's Zach Berry took a look back at the early signing period, reviewing what went right and what went wrong. Here’s Zach: Before we get going, let’s be clear. This isn’t “spin” or “red and blue glasses.” This is being realistic and having perspective on what exactly this 2020 signing class is and will be. Lane Kiffin has been on the job for a little over a week and was tasked to scramble and set up in-home and official visits and try to sign a class with less than half a staff. Tough gig. The Rebels 2020 signing class looks drastically different than it did a few months ago and it will continue to fluctuate and then some before National Signing Day on Feb. 5. Again, we’re just keeping it real here. Kiffin and his makeshift staff sifted through the commitment list when they got to Oxford and they had the tough conversations that you almost certainly never want to have as a head coach — telling a recruit that they do not fit in your plan for the future. It’s the brutal truth that is part of recruiting in major college football and to Kiffin’s credit, not everyone can have those conversations successfully. The proverbial band-aid was ripped off and after the early signing day dust settled, the Rebels signed 12 players and sit at 40th in Rivals Team Rankings on December 19th.



DaMarcus Thomas (Rivals.com)

3. More from Zach: To be honest, it’s a pretty good finish outside of the one glaring miss in four-star defensive tackle Josaih Hayes, who signed with Kentucky on Wednesday. Kiffin and new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby signed the quarterback they wanted in Kade Renfro, two large offensive tackles in Eli Acker and Tobias Braun, in-state play-maker Kentrel Bullock, four-star tight end DaMarcus Thomas, and five front seven players to continue to rebuild the Landshark defense. Sure, they “missed” on guys like Jeremiah Pegues (Auburn), Alante Brown (Nebraska), Chris Morris (Texas A&M), and the aforementioned Hayes, but outside of the Horn Lake defensive tackle and the Oxford athlete, Ole Miss and Kiffin hadn’t talked or even reached out to these guys AT ALL. In fact, a guy like Morris, who didn’t even have the Rebels in his top 12 in January, and had all but told the old staff thanks but no thanks, not only listened to Kiffin and the new staff, but he also took an official visit and thought about flipping from the Aggies for at least a day or two. Sure, it’s a small win and horseshoes and hand grenades and such, but the short-term optics here are very good as it pertains to Kiffin’s ability and credibility on the recruiting trail. Again, it’s difficult to sign impact defensive players when you don’t have a full defensive staff. Kiffin is going to address that throughout the dead period, at the AFCA coaches convention, and at the beginning of January when NFL regular seasons are complete and some schools have played their bowl game. Stand clear of the closing doors please, January is going to be a wild ride.

Ole Miss guard Devontae Shuler drives to the basket during the Rebels' win over Southeastern Louisiana Saturday in Jackson. (Petre Thomas/Ole Miss Athletics)

4. Ole Miss held on to defeat Southeastern Louisiana Saturday in Jackson, 83-76. I’ll write more on the Rebels here in a bit, but the Rebels shouldn’t play in that facility again. It’s embarrassing how rundown the place is. It’s dirty. It’s disgusting and frankly, it’s not worthy of a Southeastern Conference team’s time and presence. If Ole Miss is going to play neutral-site games for alumni, it’d be better off playing a one-off in Memphis or Nashville or Atlanta or even Dallas before playing in that abomination of a building on the Mississippi Fairgrounds. I understand why Ole Miss wants to try to play in Jackson. We had a wonderful turnout on Friday night for a cocktail hour and a “live” podcast at The Westin Jackson. However, on Saturday, the crowd was mediocre, and I don’t blame the fans for not attending. There are other things to do on a Saturday just before Christmas, the arena lacks amenities and the place has an unpleasant feel to it. Again, I applaud Ole Miss for trying, but until Jackson does something about the arena (hint: build a new one), the Rebels need to move on.

Breein. Tyree (Josh McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

5. So where do the Rebels stand now? Well, they’re 8-3 after the win over Southeastern Louisiana, and they’ll likely be 9-3 after playing Tennessee Tech on Sunday. A trip to Wichita State opens the January slate and then it’s straight into SEC play. The Rebels are No. 52 in the all-important NET ratings. Ole Miss has one huge win — a neutral-site victory over Penn State (No. 18) and no bad losses. The Rebels’ three losses were at Memphis (No. 15), versus Oklahoma State in New York (No. 42) and at home to Butler (No. 3). Wichita State is No. 11 in the NET, so it’s a huge opportunity to gain a resume-enhancing win heading into league play. Ole Miss just has to find some consistency on offense and it can’t let its offense spill into defense. Devontae Shuler is playing better of late. Khadim Sy is showing signs of dominance. Blake Hinson and KJ Buffen are doing good things and Breein Tyree has flashes of pure brilliance. The Rebels have to put all that together, and if they do, this is a tournament time. The margin for error, however, figures to be small. It will be, as it always is, about wins. The Rebels have to string some together, and they’d be wise to start now.

Auburn's Bruce Pearl (Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports)

6. It’s time to rank the SEC, and for this week, I’ll let the NET do it for me. The NET ranking is in parentheses. Auburn (8) Arkansas (34) Tennessee (46) Ole Miss (52) Florida (56) LSU (57) Missouri (67) Kentucky (74) Alabama (77) Georgia (83) South Carolina (93) Mississippi State (100) Vanderbilt (133) Texas A&M (204)



The Bears once took Mitchell Trubisky No. 2 overall. That was an error. (USA Today)

7. Earlier this fall, my son, Carson, and I had intended to go to Chicago for the Bears’ tilt with the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night. Once it became apparent the Bears weren’t going to be very good, we changed plans, electing to save that money for a different trip this summer (destination still being determined). After watching some of Sunday’s game, a 26-3 Kansas City win, I have a few questions. For example, how in the world did Chicago choose to draft Mitch Trubisky when it could’ve drafted Deshaun Watson or Patrick Mahomes? How does that happen? Also, why does Bears coach Matt Nagy wear a visor at night What’s the point of Nagy, who is as bald as I am, wearing a visor at all? Along those lines, here are some random thoughts from around the sports world as we wrap up 2019: —The Yankees’ addition of Gerritt Cole absolutely makes them the prohibitive favorite in the American League next year. Kudos to them for going for it. — The Cubs are paralyzed until Kris Bryant’s grievance is ruled on. The Cubs will win, and, in my opinion, trade Bryant later in January. My guess is he ends up in Washington or Atlanta. — Look out for the Cincinnati Reds in N.L. Central, especially if they do the smart thing and land Cleveland’s Francisco Lindor. —Milwaukee is 27-4 as of this writing. The Bucks play beautiful basketball and are led by an absolutely transcendent star. The East is so bad (the current eighth seed, Orlando, is 12-17) that 70-plus wins is easily achievable. — Oklahoma City was supposed to tank this season. Instead, the Thunder are 15-14, currently the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a future star. They’re fascinating to watch as the trade deadline approaches. Do they flip Steven Adams? What happens with Chris Paul and Danilo Gallinari? — Dallas is hanging in while Luka Doncic heals from an injury. The Mavericks are 19-10 and will be a playoff nightmare for a team like Houston, Denver or the Clippers. — Golden State is 6-24. If you ever needed proof that’s it’s all about players, there it is.

LSU's Joe Burrow (Jesse Johnson)

8. Here are my predictions for Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinals:

Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl: LSU 41, Oklahoma 21 Playstation Fiesta Bowl: Clemson 31, Ohio State 30

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

Standing rib roast

9. It’s almost time for Christmas dinner. Right on cue, here’s Burton Webb with Taste of the Place, Lesson 17: Standing Rib Roast: Oh Nelly. For special occasions throughout the year, the options that come your way will be elevated. As your holiday helper, I would like to introduce you to this very easy and yet wonderful roast of meat that can be duplicated by anyone.

Watch It’s A Wonderful Life and set your alarm to a “bell ring tone” for this recipe timer. Somewhere out there, an angel is getting its wings. Let’s get right into the most wonderful part of the recipe, tidbits! Tidbit #1: Look, this is an expensive piece of meat per pound. I want to shoot you straight so, go to a butcher shop to procure this. The quality will be overwhelmingly better than at any of the markets you can go to. Don’t skip on this point. While at the butcher shop, ask the friendly butcher to trim the heavy part of the fat off the top to get to the good fat layer.

Tidbit #2: I like to equate about eight ounces per adult person. So you can do the math for yourself for what you need. If your family are meat eaters like mine, 10 ounces might be needed per person. Tidbit #3: When cooking meat, it is vital for the meat to reach near-room temperature before starting the cooking process. I like to have the meat out for for hour before for this recipe. Tidbit #4: TRICK OF THE TRADE - You can also ask the friendly butcher to the cut the bone sticking out of the roast off. Why would I say that? Well after he/she cuts it off for whatever pound you are looking for, it will decrease your price. That extra bit of bone is just a look for instagram. Tidbit #5 (Last One): To get a crispy skin with that fat, we will use the broiler setting on your oven. Only after we have cooked the meat and let it rest for at least 30 minutes outside of the oven. Things you will need:

12 People A few bottles of Côtes du Rhône Cabernet A few hours around the house. Pull from Fridge Time: 1 Hour Preparation Time: 10 Minutes Cook Time: 1 3/4 Hours + 5-8 Minutes Rest Time: 30 Minutes Equipment Needed:

Cutting Surface Pairing Knife Large Black Iron Skillet Measuring Cups of 1 Cup Aluminum Foil Oven Oven Mitts Resting Rack Timer on your phone Ingredients Needed: 6 Lb Standing Rib Roast Salt Pepper 5 Rosemary Sprigs 5 Cloves of Garlic 1 Cup of Beef Broth 4 Tbsp Olive Oil Directions:

Step 1: “Mis en Place” everything that you will need including taking your meat from the fridge for that one hour before cooking. About 20 minutes before you place the roast in the oven, turn on your oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Step 1.2: On your cutting surface, rub the entire roast with the olive oil. Now liberally sprinkle black pepper first all around the entirety. Next, go with your salt, liberally as well. If you do have the bones that stick out, wrap them with the aluminum foil. Step 3: Place your meat with the fat cap on top in your skillet. Now place in your oven for 25 minutes. Step 4: Once your timer goes off, remove from the oven and add your garlic, rosemary sprigs, and beef broth to the bottom of the skillet. Place back into the oven. Now drop your temperature to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Continue cooking for 1.5 hours. Step 5: Pull from the oven and let rest on your table covered with aluminum foil for 30 minutes minimum. Step 6 (Last Step): Before you are ready to serve your meat, we will place it back in the oven with the broiler setting on high. Watch it carefully because it will go fast — around 5-8 minutes — and you will get that crispy skin you are looking for. Afterwards, remove from the oven and then carve on your cutting surface. You can use the juice that is left over in the skillet as a jus for you and your guests. There you go. You just cooked a very awesome piece of meat and did it perfectly! Way to go! From the Mississippian in Paris, Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and Bon Appetite!



Santa Claus

