1. In the end, Ole Miss' bats just didn't deliver Monday. In the end, it was that simple. In the end, Ole Miss' hopes of a super regional with Texas, one that would have rocked Oxford and Swayze Field next weekend, wasn't meant to be. In the end, Ole Miss' dreams of a return to Omaha, this time with a pitching staff that appeared built to last a while, simply didn't come to fruition. For every story, after all, there's an end. For Ole Miss, that end came Monday night against a Tennessee Tech club that wasn't the least bit intimidated by Swayze Field or the Southeastern Conference or Ole Miss' pedigree. Tennessee Tech beat Ole Miss, 15-5, Monday afternoon to set up a winner-take-all regional championship. Jordan Fowler did his job. So did Houston Roth and Parker Caracci. The Rebels' trio of arms held one of the nation's most impressive statistical lineups to just three runs. Ole Miss' offense, however, managed just two, and it was predictable that two runs weren't going to be enough to advance. So Ole Miss' season, one that appeared to have so much promise just eight days ago, ended at 8:53 p.m. at the hands of an Ohio Valley Conference school that fed off Ole Miss' traditions and basically mocked the Rebels at every turn. Tennessee Tech talked a big game when it arrived in Oxford on Thursday. It backed it up late Sunday and all day Monday, winning three straight games out of the losers' bracket and quieting an Ole Miss crowd that so desperately wanted to celebrate.

2. This series will be dissected for days and weeks and possibly years to come. How does Devin Lancaster, he of a very pedestrian repertoire, hold Ole Miss to four hits and two runs in 5 1/3 innings? How much of a wasted opportunity was it for Ole Miss when it had the bases loaded against Travis Moths, working for the third time in the regional, but couldn't get that one elusive hit? How does Nick Osborne, a solid hitter but a guy with a 6-plus ERA, hold Ole Miss to just two hits and a walk in three innings to end the Rebels' season? Those are all legitimate questions. On Monday night, as Ole Miss' players hugged one another in left field, many wiping away tears, those answers weren't coming quickly. Did the Rebels get too tight? Did the weight of Omaha-laden expectations become too much of a burden? How could a team that was so loose and confident and often times spectacular just last week in Hoover look so encumbered on a Monday against Tennessee Tech? The answer, as much as many will hate it, is sometimes baseball happens. Sometimes a team has a bad day. Sometimes a team runs into a buzzsaw. Sometimes, it just wasn't meant to be. On Monday night, as parents and friends worked to console devastated Ole Miss players, those answers would simply have to do. No answer is going to provide immediate solace, and frankly, the pain of a missed opportunity won't fade much anytime soon.

3. For those who simply cannot or will not give Mike Bianco credit, Monday provided more ammunition. Bianco's trips to Omaha still don't exceed one, and those who take out their frustrations on the veteran Ole Miss coach aren't going to stop parroting that line anytime soon. Is it fair? Of course not. Bianco led Ole Miss to a single-season record 48 wins, a Western Division title, an SEC tournament championship and a national seed. The Rebels won on Saturday and Sunday in the Oxford regional and one win Monday would have made the next week in Oxford a form of baseball chaos. One bad day, one inexplicably poor day of baseball from a very good team, doesn't erase a season's worth of accomplishment. Rational fans will acknowledge that, even if some do it begrudgingly. Irrational fans will do what irrational fans do, and there's simply nothing that's going to talk those souls off the edge. That said, Bianco's legacy was three wins away from changing. With three more wins an a return to the College World Series, Bianco's detractors were going to be silenced. That won't happen now, and frankly, there's a chance, due to circumstances completely beyond Ole Miss' control, a certain degree of panic could soon become pervasive in Oxford. Ole Miss had a great season. Monday, however, was a remarkably bad day.

4. Speaking of, the SEC dominated the regional round. There are potentially three all-Southeastern Conference super regionals coming up this weekend. Arkansas will play at South Carolina, Auburn will play at Florida if the Gators can win a regional championship game over Florida Atlantic and Mississippi State and Vanderbilt will square off at a site to be announced Tuesday morning. So at least three-eighths (just look at that ULM math, would you?) of the field in Omaha is a Florida win away from being guaranteed from the SEC. Mississippi State's successful weekend in Tallahassee won't make Ole Miss' loss any easier to swallow. Throw in some rumored candidates in Starkville for the soon-to-be-vacant-again head coaching job, and there could be some trepidation in Oxford. Attack that message if you'd like, but we all know there's more than a morsel of truth there. Not everything went swimmingly for the SEC, of course. Georgia was upset by Duke. Texas A&M was eliminated with ease in Austin. LSU wasn't competitive in Corvallis and Tennessee Tech happened in Oxford. But it's a hell of a league, and it seems to get deeper and tougher every year. That's what makes Monday in Oxford even more difficult for Ole Miss fans. The stars appeared aligned -- until they weren't. Getting back to the spot Ole Miss was in on Monday at noon will be very difficult. The SEC's depth makes that a harsh reality.

5. As expected, Auburn's Casey Mize was selected with the first overall pick of the Major League Baseball first-year player draft. The Tigers' right-hander isn't expected to spend a lot of time in the minors before joining Detroit's rotation. College players dominated the first few picks of the draft, as Florida's Jonathan India went fifth overall to Cincinnati. Then high school arms flew off the board. Florida's Casey Singer fell to No. 18 overall, dropping like a stone until Kansas City ended his wait. Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, who also doubles as the Sooners' center fielder, was taken No. 9 by Oakland, setting the stage for a really fascinating decision on his part. That pick is worth more than $4.7 million in slot money, and he risks all of it on the football field this fall in Norman. He'd have to be taken in the first round of the NFL draft, in case you're wondering, to make rejecting baseball for football a smart economic decision. Ole Miss left-hander Ryan Rolison went No. 22 to the Colorado Rockies and was recognized by the Swayze Field crowd as the Ole Miss-Tennessee Tech game moved to the eighth inning. The slot value of the 22nd pick is $2.9 million. The draft occurring on the night of the NCAA tournament created quite the debate on the Internet. For the record, I think it's unreasonable to expect Major League Baseball to put its business on hold until the end of the college season. If college coaches are running their programs the right way _ see Bianco, Mike, for example _ there's nothing to worry about in terms of being exposed. Is it a shame, for example, that Rolison's college career ended not long after he was drafted? Sure. Did it do anything to take away from the thrill of reaching a lifelong goal to make it to professional baseball? No. The two events just coincided due to circumstance.

6. The camp season is underway at Ole Miss and all over the country. RebelGrove.com's Russell Johnson has been following the happenings at the Manning Center all weekend. Here's an update of sorts from Russell, one he wrote for this column early Sunday: Camp day 3 of 10 is set to take place on Sunday, and there has already been quite a bit of talent on display as more than half of the top twenty players in the state have been on campus, including Brandon Turnage, Nakobe Dean, Byron Young, Diwun Black and Zach Edwards. The two biggest things to take place from an in-state perspective thus far include the biggest position of need for Ole Miss, linebacker. There’s some in-depth notes on him in the Chiks, but Lafayette LB Eric Jeffries has quite a story. Never stepped foot on a varsity football field because of injuries/transfer rules. On Friday night, he participated in the second camp session, and left Ole Miss with an offer. In the pursuit drill, he didn’t lose a rep. He returned to Ole Miss for another visit Saturday. Northeast C.C. LB Sam Williams also returned for another visit with Ole Miss on Saturday, following his camp performance, which included a 4.35 forty time. Williams worked out as a hybrid DE/LB, and it became clear why he has offers from Tennessee, Texas A&M, Oregon, and several others to go along with his Ole Miss offer. Outside of those two, several others have impressed. The two Mississippi State commits that have been on campus, DJ James and De’Monte Russell, both showed out on Saturday. Jonathan Mingo showed why Rivals recently bumped him up to a four-star, and his 2020 QB Will Rogers continued to make a name for himself too.

7. As Jay G. Tate and I discussed on Episode 15 of the Greatest Pod In The South, presented by Cathead Distillery, the SEC's spring meetings were held last week in Destin, Fla. Most of the focus seemed to be on graduate transfers being allowed to transfer within the league and play at a new school immediately, a proposal that passed on Friday. Just two coaches _ Alabama's Nick Saban and LSU's Ed Orgeron _ voted against the idea. Personally, I think it's just common sense that a student-athlete who has earned his degree be allowed to transfer to another program in the league without penalty. I don't think this is going to be a pervasive thing, but it'll pop up from time to time and it will occasionally be juicy when it does. One topic that didn't get resolved was the idea of selling beer at SEC events, including football games. Some presidents/chancellors are for it. Some are against it. Some want no part of the vote for political reasons. I've had this debate with many of my pals in the media for years. Look, I get it; adding alcohol to an already charged atmosphere is a potentially dangerous idea. However, alcohol is already a major element at SEC football games. Fans are drinking before the game and they're smuggling spirits such as vodka and bourbon into the stadiums at game-time. Frankly, that's not changing. Where I think beer sales could be good, for lack of a better word, for the stadium environment is I believe many who sneak a flask or two into the stadium would forego that trouble for the simplicity of buying a Bud Light. Maybe I'm wrong; I'm certainly not going to die on this hill. However, I'm shocked, frankly, more of the schools involved aren't swayed by the sheer capitalism of the idea alone. Beer profits would create a handsome revenue stream for schools, and given the rising cost of doing business, I'm a bit surprised the allure of those profits isn't overcoming the somewhat draconian morality that's keeping hops and barley out of SEC stadiums.

8. The Golden State Warriors lead the Cleveland Cavaliers, 2-0, in the NBA Finals. The series shifts to Cleveland now, but let's be serious here: This series has been over for almost two years. Credit to the Warriors, who saw an opportunity thanks to the lack of a smoothing provision in the labor agreement between the owners and the players' association and set themselves up to let Harrison Barnes go and add Kevin Durant in his stead. It was a brilliant move, and two years later, the Warriors are on the cusp of their second straight title with no end in sight. If you're a Warriors fan, these are heady times. If you like the league, the fun is fading. We're left to have an endless LeBron James debate. Specifically, we're left to listen to otherwise bored talking heads argue, for the gazillionth time, who is better -- James or Michael Jordan. The debate is stupid; they're both phenomenal. However, let's be clear. Jordan was never tasked with the assignment James has now. Jordan was never on the inferior team playing against a collection of superstars. Ever. Judging James' body of work on this NBA Finals is not only unfair but also absurd. The Warriors have two of the game's five best players in Durant and Steph Curry. They have one of the league's all-time great shooters in Klay Thompson, a top-20 player in Draymond Green and another elite defender in Andre Iguodala. Jordan never faced any such collection in the NBA Finals. Frankly, no one has, and unless James bolts Cleveland next month for Houston or Philadelphia, there is no chance a constellation forms that can compete against Golden State's cluster of stars. If you love a dynasty, that's great. If you don't, it's boring.

9. Yes, it's Monday, but it's summer, so have a drink if you'd like. Many of you have been pleased with the Cathead Honeysuckle Vodka and lemonade cocktail. Here's another cocktail using the same libation, the Orange Blossom. The Orange Blossom 1 oz. Cathead honeysuckle vodka 1 oz. orange liqueur 5 oz. Brut champagne, chilled 3 dashes Angostura bitters Lemon twist, for garnish Directions: Add the vodka and orange liqueur to a chilled flute glass and top with champagne and bitters. Garnish with a lemon twist.

