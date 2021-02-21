RebelGrove - McCready: 10 Thoughts, presented by Harry Alexander

Ole MissRebels forward Romello White (0) shoots as Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Abdul Ado (24) defends during the first half at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

1. I get asked for parental advice sometimes. I have no idea why. I guess it’s because I talk about my three children frequently in the course of one of my jobs, including the one in which I talk into a microphone for hours on end. I don’t know that I am an authority on anything, but I have learned this in my almost 20 years of fatherhood: You can’t make someone want something. I’ve learned I can lead one of my children to an opportunity, but I cannot force him or her to seize it. I can lecture for days on end about the benefits of putting work in towards a goal, but I cannot make said work happen. I could hire a tutor to help Campbell get through the rigors of finite math, but at the end of the day, she had to decide she was going to by-God master the material and make the B that felt like the highest A ever in that first semester of college. I can pay for private lessons, but I can’t make Caroline put in that extra work to better her chances to make a college dance team. That’s a decision she had to make. She’s the one who had to decide she was going to work so hard that one of two things will happen this spring — she’ll either make the team or realize there wasn’t one more damn thing she could’ve done. I’m just a dad. I can do a lot of things, but I can’t make that team for her or give her the peace that comes with knowing every effort was exhausted on the path to disappointment. Carson is at that age (14) where he’s shooting up faster than he can fill out. He wants to get stronger. I can get him a gym membership and take him there with me, but he has to make the decision that the work is worth it. I can’t do it for him. For when he’s on the court or the field, going against boys two or three years older than him, there’s not one thing I can do to help. Bottom line: He has to want it, and there’s nothing I can do to fuel that desire. I say all of that to say this: A lot of people were critical of Kermit Davis’ comments after Ole Miss’ 66-56 loss to Mississippi State on Saturday. “I smelled that one coming the last couple of days,” Davis said. “We were good at practice but not like we were and I knew what team we were going to play (Saturday).” Mississippi State played with “toughness and desperation,” Davis said, “and we couldn’t match it.” Davis continued. “Like we have in our winning streak, you gotta have your good players be good,” Davis said.

Ole Miss Rebels guard Devontae Shuler (2) drives to the basket during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

2. Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss’ best player, wasn’t good Saturday. He was 1-for-15 from the floor en route to a 4-point outing. Romello White, Ole Miss’ best post presence, wasn’t particularly good, either. He scored just six points, part of a unit that just got handled in the paint all evening long. No one else stepped up, with the possible exceptions of KJ Buffen and Austin Crowley. “They beat us to 50-50 balls,” Davis said. “I thought that was a big difference in the game. The ball didn’t get to the third side very much like it has when our team had been scoring better.” Davis made it very clear. Twice in Saturday’s postgame press conference, the veteran coach said he saw a negative outcome on the horizon earlier in the week. He said he warned his team for the two days leading up to Saturday’s game. Davis isn’t one of those coaches who refuses to talk about brackets and bubbles. He said earlier in the week he had told his team is was chasing the bubble. Bracketologists such as Joe Lunardi and Jerry Palm agreed. Entering Saturday, Ole Miss was in control of its own destiny. All it had to do was keep winning. “I couldn’t warn them any more (about) how desperate Mississippi State was going to be,” Davis said. “…I knew what kind of game it was going to be. The staff, we were not shocked. We just didn’t have our best edge. We didn’t play like a team that was desperate chasing the bubble (Saturday).” Oddly, it was Mississippi State, a team nowhere close to the NCAA Tournament bubble, that played with energy. Ole Miss never led Saturday. In an eminently winnable game — Ole Miss beat Mississippi State by 21 points last month in Starkville — the Rebels simply fell flat. “The whole thing just flipped,” Davis said. “In Starkville, we had the best energy, the toughest team, best bench excitement. It just flipped. They had the best bench excitement, toughest team, beat us in all areas. It just flipped. We talked a lot about closing the series, sweeping the series and we just couldn’t get it done.” Some have interpreted Davis’ words as throwing his team under the bus. Earlier in the season, I felt Davis was perhaps too vocal in his criticisms of White and, later, of Buffen. However, I had no issue whatsoever with his words Saturday. Davis said he accepted full blame, but his words resonated. A coach can prepare his team. A coach can warn his team. A coach can tell his team what’s coming and preach about what’s at stake. A coach cannot make those words sink in. He/she just can’t. Like I said, a parent can want something for his/her children and move Heaven and Earth for that opportunity to come to fruition. But at some point in the process, the child has to decide internally that he/she wants it just badly as his/her parents want it for the child. I’ve known Davis three years now. I can assure you, beyond a shadow of a doubt, he wanted Saturday’s game. He wanted it ways that you and I likely can’t relate to. Desire, however, can’t be instilled. It has to be organic. And on Saturday, the team that wanted that game the most got it.

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Kermit Davis watches during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

3. So now what? Here are NET rankings of SEC teams through Saturday’s games: Alabama 8 Tennessee 12 Arkansas 25 LSU 27 Florida 30 Missouri 37 Ole Miss 60 Kentucky 64 Auburn 71 Mississippi State 83 Georgia 93 South Carolina 120 Vanderbilt 123 Texas A&M 135 Ole Miss’ NCAA Tournament chances aren’t dead, but the pulse weakened quite a bit on Saturday. The bad news is Ole Miss’ NET dropped five spots in a week. The good news is the Rebels get a Quadrant 1 opportunity on Tuesday night in Columbia, Mo. Missouri snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday and moved to 37 in the NET, just a one-spot fall over the past week. A win in Columbia — Ole Miss routed the Tigers earlier this month in Oxford — would put the Rebels back in the bubble conversation. After that, a win at Vanderbilt (the Commodores have been pesky of late) and a victory over a surging Kentucky team at home would likely erase the ill effects of Saturday’s loss to the Bulldogs. The Rebels will likely get a makeup game on March 6, likely against either LSU or South Carolina. And then there’s the SEC Tournament March 10-14 in Nashville. Again, Ole Miss’ NCAA Tournament hopes are not dead, but let’s be realistic here. Saturday’s loss was devastating, the type of setback teams reflect on when a season ends. There is no more margin for error. Davis’ predecessor at Ole Miss, now-UAB coach Andy Kennedy, used to say, “You are what the numbers say you are." Ole Miss is 12-9 overall, 7-7 in the SEC. It has a NET ranking of 60. The Rebels average 69.6 points per game, 13th in the SEC, but they’re No. 33 nationally in team defense. In other words, through 21 games — a decent sample size — the numbers say the Rebels are an average team likely on the wrong side of the bubble. They have time to change that, but the clock’s ticking. And if Saturday is any indication, they might not have the want-to necessary to achieve their stated goal.

Vanderbilt Commodores forward Dylan Disu (1) and Alabama Crimson Tide forward Jordan Bruner (2) battle for a rebound during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

4. Over the past two weeks, I’ve made myself watch more college basketball. On Saturday, I watched a decent amount of Alabama’s win over Vanderbilt and Kentucky’s win at Tennessee. I watched parts of Missouri’s win at South Carolina and I watched all of Mississippi State’s win in Oxford. The product is what the product is. However, what’s very clearly lacking is atmosphere. Thompson-Boling would have been rocking Saturday with the Wildcats in town. The Pavilion would have had life with the Bulldogs coming to town and the Rebels playing for postseason dreams. Instead, those arenas were quiet. It’s boring, and at this point, the rules limiting attendance to 10 percent of capacity are stupid. If it were up to me, arenas would be half full at the very least. However, it’s ridiculous that student sections aren’t allowed to be more full. I wish coaches, athletics directors and university officials would speak up. Privately, many agree with this sentiment. Publicly, they're terrified to state it. It was announced last week the NCAA Tournament, which will be held exclusively in Indiana, will feature 25 percent capacity in arenas. It would be nice if local universities would follow suit. There’s no data that supports just 10 percent capacity and none that supports the notion that bumping that capacity to 25 or 50 percent would result in deaths or overloaded hospitals.

Ole Miss players prepare to take the field prior to Saturday's season opener against TCU. (Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

5. Further along those lines, Ole Miss opened its baseball season Saturday with a 7-3 win over TCU at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. I didn’t watch enough of that game to provide any baseball insight whatsoever, but I noticed from photos and such that there were a lot of people in the lower deck of the Texas Rangers’ new home. They didn’t appear to be all that socially distanced and I didn’t see lots of masks. And I’m going to guess it’ll all be OK. My point? If it’s OK to put 16,000 fans (or whatever it was) in an indoor venue such as Globe Life Field for more than 11 hours three days in a row, it’s probably OK to up the capacity at Swayze Field and stadiums like it to 50 percent or more. Last I checked, Swayze is an outdoor venue. Pretend to spread people out or whatever, ask people to wear their masks through the gate and them leave them alone and let them enjoy themselves. Those who are scared or don’t feel safe don’t have to attend. Those who want to keep masks on or wear multiple masks or HAZMAT suits or whatnot can feel free to do so. Limiting attendance at outdoor sporting events to 25 percent capacity makes no scientific sense at this point. It’s simply kowtowing to the vocal minority that wants to keep things closed until there is no more COVID. People are getting vaccinated. We’re fast approaching herd immunity. It’s time to let people enjoy places like Swayze Field. And before anyone calls me selfish, this isn’t about me. I’ve been to two games (one for just one inning while Carson attended a birthday party) at Swayze without a press pass in my 13 years on this job. I won’t be going. My family won’t be going. This isn't about me. But Ole Miss fans enjoy it. It’s a big part of the spring in Oxford for many Ole Miss fans. It was taken away last spring. It’s time to bring it back, certainly to an extent higher than the 25 percent attendance plan put in place by the state right now. It's going to require some courage. People need to understand that announcements regarding increased attendance or in-person instruction or eliminating restrictions on inside dining are going to be met with vitriolic emails and horrifying social media posts. Leaders who make these proclamations are going to be called murderers, racists, bigots and more. They're going to be accused of having no empathy. It'll be a miserable few days. But the mob will move on to the newest target. At some point, we as a society have to begin pushing for more normalcy. Outdoor venues such as Swayze Field, where fresh air and sunshine are often found in abundance, seem like good places to start.

Ole Miss Rebels running back Snoop Conner (24) runs with the ball as Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamar Johnson (22) defends during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

6. Ole Miss hasn’t announced dates, but we’re getting closer to the start of spring football. Over the next few weeks, I’ll highlight areas of the roster I’m interested in following over the spring as the Rebels begin preparations for what should be a highly anticipated 2021 season. Jerrion Ealy is out this spring, missing not only the baseball season but also spring football while he heals from shoulder and knee surgeries. That creates opportunities for both Snoop Conner and Henry Parrish Jr., who both played big roles at times in 2020. Conner rushed for 421 yards and eight touchdowns on 93 carries last season, averaging 4.5 yards per attempt. He also caught 12 passes for 83 yards. Parrish rushed 56 times for 263 yards and two touchdowns, playing a much bigger role late in the season. He also caught seven passes for 59 yards. Conner is a bruiser between the tackles, and he finished the season strong, showing he can carry more of the load, if need be, in the running game. Parrish has a second-cut ability that can’t be taught. He has to get stronger and he still must prove he’s durable, but his explosiveness gives him a real chance to make waves in the SEC. I’m also curious to see if Parrish and Conner can handle enough of the running back duties to allow Lane Kiffin and Jeff Lebby to experiment with Ealy. Ealy rushed 147 times for 745 yards and nine touchdowns last season, and he added 15 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown. I wonder if Ealy could occasionally move into Elijah Moore’s former role, giving defenses fits out of the slot. Kiffin has always been known for taking his best player and getting him the ball in multiple ways. He did that, with Lebby’s help, last season with Moore. A healthy Ealy being used as a Swiss pocketknife of sorts would be interesting. For that to happen, if that’s even in the cards at all, Conner and Parrish have to be steady, dependable contributors out of the backfield. With Ealy out this spring, they should get every opportunity to make their respective cases.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) is defended by Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (10) in the first quarter of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

7. The NBA All-Star starters were announced late last week. The East starters are Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The West starters are Steph Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James. The reserves will be announced Tuesday. If I had the vote, the benches would look like this: East: G Jaylen Brown, Celtics G James Harden, Nets G Ben Simmons, 76ers F Domantas Sabonis, Pacers F Khris Middleton, Bucks F Jayson Tatum, Celtics F Zach LaVine, Bulls West: Note: The Lakers’ Anthony Davis would make this team, but his injury will likely keep him out of the All-Star Game G Mike Conley, Jazz G Donovan Mitchell, Jazz G Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers C Rudy Gobert, Jazz F Paul George, Clippers F Brandon Ingram, Pelicans G Chris Paul, Suns

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (24) and starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) touch gloves during spring training workouts at Yankees Players Development Complex. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

9. Pitchers and catchers reported to spring training sites in Arizona and Florida last week. Spring training games begin a week from today. So, starting today, I'll make some predictions for the 2021 Major League Baseball season. National League East: 1. Atlanta -- I know PECOTA has the Braves fourth, but it's their division until proven otherwise. 2. New York -- The Mets added Francisco Lindor, Brian McCann, Carlos Carrasco and new ownership. They'll be interesting, if nothing else. 3. Philadelphia -- I wonder how often Bryce Harper wishes he could've gotten that money elsewhere 4. Washington -- I'll have a soft spot for the Nationals, what with Jon Lester in the rotation and Kyle Schwarber in left field, but I just don't think there's enough there to win. 5. Miami -- The Marlins did nothing this offseason and appear poised to take a step backwards in a very competitive division. American League East 1. New York -- The Yankees were very good last season and only got better this offseason, adding Corey Kluber and Jameson Taillon to the rotation. 2. Toronto -- The Blue Jays added George Springer to a very talented lineup, but it feels like they're an arm or two short. 3. Tampa Bay -- Charlie Morton and Blake Snell are gone, putting a lot of pressure on a very young rotation. 4. Boston -- It still feels weird to talk about the Red Sox and just concede they're not a contender, but here we are. 5. Baltimore -- The Orioles might not win 65 games.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

Sauce Bolognese

9. It’s time to eat, so here’s our resident Parisian chef Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 75 — Sauce Bolognese “Bolo” I grew up loving Italian cuisine. My mother would always make her spaghetti sauce, which to this day is still the best I have ever had. Yet (a big yet), when I moved into the professional landscape, I learned how to create this classic sauce, that is more indicative in the North of Italy. It is not a labor of love, yet the cooking time for it is quite long. Tidbit #1: You need to brown the meats in this dish. When I say brown, that means brown, and not grey. This is very important. Tidbit #2: You will need to cook the sauce while stirring occasionally to make sure that the sauce doesn’t stick to the bottom of the pot. Tidbit #3: The timing for putting the herbs in will depend on the kind of herb you choose: if you want fresh rosemary, add it 3 hours before you finish the cooking, for thyme, 1 hour before you finish the cooking, and for basil, 5 minutes before you finish the cooking. Tidbit #4: The reason that this sauce is different is because of heavy cream. There is not a lot in it but this is why the color is off-red. It adds a creaminess to the sauce. So you can add this to your regular spaghetti sauce recipe if you would like. Tidbit #5 (Last one): To up the ante on this sauce, make sure to add grated parmesan and chopped parsley to the sauce right before you are ready to serve the pasta. Then, have more grated parmesan on the table. If you pour yourself a glass of red wine… you are Italian. Things you will need: 4 People Glass of Chianti Preparation time - 20 minutes Cook time - 6-8 hours Equipment needed: Work space and chef knife Box grater Peeler Wooden spoon Medium, non-stick sauté pan Large saucepot with lid 2 Stovetops Wire strainer with bowl to drain in Ingredients needed: 1 lb ground beef (80/20 mix) 1 lb ground pork 1/2 lb smoked bacon, diced small 1 Yellow onion, diced medium 1 Small carrot, box grated 2 Cloves garlic, sliced thick 3 Large cans of peeled tomatoes Salt and pepper 1 Cup heavy cream 3 Tbsp olive oil 3 Sprigs rosemary 1/4 Cup red wine - Chianti Directions: Step 1: Start by putting one stovetop on medium-high heat with your sauté pan, and the other stovetop on medium heat for your saucepot. Begin by adding your ground beef to the sauté pan and cook until brown. About 5-7 minutes. Drain in your wire strainer. Step 1.1: In the saucepot, add your olive oil followed by the onion. Cook for 4 minutes, until slightly browned. After, add your grated carrot and continue to cook for 3 more minutes. Finally, add your sliced garlic and cook for 1 minute, stirring frequently. Add your wine after and let reduce until it is almost all evaporated. Step 2: Add your cans of tomatoes to the saucepot now. Stir twice, put your hand in the pot and squeeze the whole tomatoes to help them break down. Add 2 pinches of salt to this mixture. Stir and bring to a boil, and reduce the flame to the lowest setting. Put your lid on. Step 2.1: Continue step “1” for the pork now. And follow this same procedure with your bacon. Step 3: Once all of your meat has been browned, add it to your saucepot. Stir to incorporate and then let continue to cook for 6 hours over a low flame. You will need to stir the sauce occasionally with your spoon. Adhere to the herb addition in “Tidbit #3”. Lastly, when your sauce is thick, turn off your heat and add the heavy cream. Stir and then adjust your salt and pepper to your liking. Step 4: If you are using your sauce directly, put a ladle of it in a sauté pan and this is where you will add your parmesan and parsley. If you are not using it immediately, then let it cool to room temperature, put it into a container and place it in the fridge. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) score past Los Angeles Lakers center Marc Gasol (14) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the third quarter at Staples Center. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports