Happy New Year. Before I get into the 10 storylines I'll most remember from 2019, I want to take this opportunity to thank Harry Alexander for his continued support of this column and this website. Harry has become a friend and an encourager over the years. I also want to thank all of you who open this link each week and read my work. Analytics show you like it; it's almost always the most-read content item on the site each week. Thank you. So before we turn the page to 2020, let's look back at the stories that caught our attention in 2019. Note: These stories are not listed in order of importance. It's more chronological than anything.

Ole Miss guard Breein Tyree drives to the basket during the Rebels' NCAA Tournament loss to Oklahoma in Columbia, S.C., in March. (USA Today Sports)

10. Ole Miss, a team predicted to finish last in the Southeastern Conference, achieved the borderline impossible in mid-March and earned a bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Rebels, thanks to a strong schedule, a neutral-site win over Baylor, two wins over Auburn and a road win at Mississippi State, earned a No. 8 seed and a date against No. 9 seed Oklahoma in Columbia, S.C. Breein Tyree emerged as an All-SEC caliber guard. Devontae Shuler thrived in his first year as a point guard. Freshmen Blake Hinson and KJ Buffen played huge roles. Terence Davis was the heart and soul of the program in his final season at Ole Miss. And first-year coach Kermit Davis’ stamp was all over the Rebels. They played with tenacity and grit, overcoming roster limitations to hear their names called on Selection Sunday. Oklahoma routed the Rebels in Columbia, but just making the field was an incredible accomplishment in Davis’ first season at Ole Miss.

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse and guard Terence Davis (0) talk during the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. (Tim Fuller/USA Today Sports)

9. Terence Davis’ college career ended with that loss to Oklahoma in the NCAA Tournament. His basketball days, however, were just getting started. Davis had a strong offseason but went undrafted in June, apparently telling interested teams he would not sign a two-way contract if he were drafted in the second round of the NBA Draft. That gamble on himself paid off. Davis starred in a couple of NBA Summer League games playing for the Denver Nuggets. Days later, the Toronto Raptors signed Davis to an NBA deal, assuring the rookie from Southaven, Mississippi, he’d be on an NBA roster this season. Through 31 games, Davis is averaging 6.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game for Toronto. He’s shooting 39.5 percent from the 3-point line and is emerging as a key contributor off the Raptors’ bench and quite possibly a big part of the franchise’s future plans. Davis’ ascension to the NBA has also given the Ole Miss program a presence it hasn’t had in decades. Having a former player in today’s NBA is essentially a must on the recruiting trail, and the fact that it’s Davis, who spent much of his career answering to people who wanted him to play football, is fitting.

Thomas Dillard (Ole Miss Athletics)

8. Midway through the season, with non-SEC losses piling up, there was legitimate speculation that Mike Bianco’s tenure at Ole Miss was coming to an end. Instead, the Rebels rallied, made a run at the SEC tournament in Hoover, hosted and won an NCAA Regional and took Arkansas to a third game before bowing out in Fayetteville, one win short of a trip to the College World Series in Omaha. The end of the season also marked the end of the Ole Miss careers of Grae Kessinger, Thomas Dillard and others. A once-ballyhooed recruiting class failed to get to Omaha during their time at Ole Miss, a resume line that led to then-interim athletics director Keith Carter not rolling over Bianco’s contract and perhaps setting up yet another spring of speculation in Oxford.

Ross Bjork (Josh McCoy)

7. In late May, and somewhat out of the blue, Ross Bjork left Ole Miss as athletics director and took over the same post at Texas A&M. Bjork had no way to know at the time if his job at Ole Miss was safe or not _ given what we know now, it probably was _ when the Aggies’ gig fell his way, so he had no choice but to jump at the offer. Bjork’s legacy at Ole Miss is, like so many things in life, complicated. He took over after an NCAA investigation had already begun on campus and after the university’s response strategy had already been formulated. He never really got a chance to operate outside of that prism. Bjork was forced to become essentially the face of the university when former chancellor Jeffrey Vitter became a lame duck and then during the transition from Vitter to a new chancellor, something that didn’t reach culmination until after Bjork was in College Station. Vitter took the football coach hiring process away from Bjork in 2017, forcing him to hire Matt Luke, a move _ at least in my very educated opinion _ Bjork didn’t intend to make. Bjork also oversaw the firing of Hugh Freeze, the building of The Pavilion at Ole Miss, the hiring of Kermit Davis and more. Again, Bjork’s legacy at Ole Miss is complicated. I’ll remember dealing him in a positive light. He was fair, accountable, friendly and accessible, especially later in his tenure. I think he could’ve done big things at Ole Miss but circumstances got in his way.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral breaks a run in the Rebels' win over Arkansas in September. ()

6. In July, Ole Miss took redshirt freshman quarterback Matt Corral to Hoover for SEC Football Media Days, essentially making the California native the face of the program. By late September, Corral had essentially lost his job — to injury and to freshman John Rhys Plumlee. The rest of the season devolved into a bit of a circus at the position. Plumlee set records as a runner but struggled as a passer. Corral entered games and would follow brilliant throws with terrible decisions. By November, the writing was on the wall, even if the coaching staff said something different. The job _ and the program, to some extent _ would be in Plumlee’s hands. Corral, everyone anticipated, would enter the grad transfer portal, where he would join Grant Tisdale as former Ole Miss quarterbacks who left when it became apparent Plumlee was the immediate future at the position. Then, in the final game of the season, with Plumlee ineffective due to Mississippi State’s strong run defense and Plumlee suffering from an ankle injury of some degree, Ole Miss turned back to Corral. He led the Rebels on a touchdown drive that culminated with a score with four seconds left. Had Ole Miss forced overtime, Corral almost certainly would have been the quarterback in the extra period(s). Days after Lane Kiffin was hired to replace Matt Luke, both Corral and Tisdale announced their intentions to stay at Ole Miss, at least for the spring, one which will once again see an intense competition at the quarterback position as one of the most compelling storylines.

Matt Luke was fired by Ole Miss in late November. (Matt Bush/USA Today Sports)

5. It was long believed 2019 would be the season Ole Miss would pay the proverbial bill for its NCAA sanctions. It would be a rebuilding year for Matt Luke and Co., one that would set up an all-the-marbles 2020 campaign. What sounds good on paper, however, changes in the heat of the moment. Ole Miss went 4-8 overall and 2-6 in the SEC in 2019, losing close game after close game. Fan apathy skyrocketed. The stadium was empty. The atmosphere was dead. A close loss at Memphis opened the season. After a seemingly big win over Arkansas, the Rebels lost a close game to Cal. It was a sign of things to come. Narrow losses to Missouri, Texas A&M and Auburn killed any chance of a bowl trip, and a one-point loss at Mississippi State _ one that included a controversial ending to be discussed later in this column _ let the season end with a thud. Entering the final weekend of the season, sources were emphatic Luke was getting more time regardless of the outcome of the Egg Bowl. Even a day later, following the loss in Starkville, the same sources said Luke would get 2020. However, as the weekend progressed and as fears of what a poor 2020 would look like on the bottom line took hold, momentum for change developed. By Saturday evening, there was an unmistakable buzz in the air that Luke might not be safe. Luke hit the road on Sunday to recruit, but by Sunday afternoon, it was becoming obvious his days as Ole Miss’ head coach had come to an end. Luke was called off the road mid-afternoon Sunday and this site broke the news early that evening that his tenure leading the Rebels’ program was over.

Keith Carter (Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

4. Ole Miss named Keith Carter as Bjork’s interim replacement in late May. For months, it was assumed Ole Miss would hire a new chancellor, who would then hire a new athletics director, who would then take 2020 to evaluate Luke. That plan didn’t come to fruition. Instead, the IHL named the man who was hired to create a profile for Ole Miss’ next chancellor as the actual chancellor. The process was incredibly flawed, misleading, damaging to at least one other candidate’s career and arguably corrupt. Regardless, it led to the hiring of Glenn Boyce, who, weeks later, appointed a committee to conduct a national search for a new athletic director. That committee recommended Carter, and Boyce approved that recommendation. Due to the processes that led to Luke’s hiring in 2017 and Boyce’s hiring in October, Carter’s ascension to the top job in the athletics department was met with skepticism. That skepticism disappeared within weeks. By Christmas, barely a month into his new job, there were few people, if any, more popular on the Ole Miss campus than Keith Carter

The fake pee that rocked the college football world (USA Today Sports)

3. The question that will always linger over the end of the Luke era in Oxford is this, “If the Elijah Moore penalty doesn’t happen, does Luke get 2020?” It’s a hypothetical, of course, for the Moore penalty absolutely happened. With four seconds left in the Egg Bowl, Matt Corral hit Moore on a touchdown pass to pull Ole Miss within 21-20. After catching the pass, Moore crawled to the back of the end zone, lifted one leg and simulated a male dog urinating. That action drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, backing up Luke Logan’s extra point attempt 15 yards. Logan pushed his kick to the right, preserving the Bulldogs’ one-point lead. While Logan’s kick was sailing through the air, Moore was on the bench, strutting with an NWO (Nasty Wideouts) wrestling belt over his shoulder. ESPN cameras caught the moment, and it was an awful look for Moore, Luke and the program. Moore then took the field for the failed onside kick attempt, giving the (unfair) appearance that the program operated without players being held responsible for their actions. On Saturday, two days after the game and on the morning of huge games across the country (Alabama-Auburn, Ohio State-Michigan, etc.), Yahoo’s Pete Thamel wrote a damning piece about Moore’s penalty, one that, per sources, caused quite an uproar inside the Ole Miss booster community. So back to the hypothetical. In my opinion, and it’s just mine, take the penalty away and Luke is safe. Pick your outcome _ Ole Miss wins in overtime, Ole Miss loses in overtime, Logan misses a regular PAT _ and I think Luke gets one more season. It’s not fair to Moore, but I think that moment, combined with Logan’s missed kick, fundamentally changed the minds of the power players at Ole Miss. It made 2020 simply too risky and it led to a change.

Lane Kiffin arrives at the Oxford-University Airport a day after officially being named Ole Miss' new head football coach. (Ole Miss)

2. Within hours of Ole Miss’ decision to fire Luke, two names emerged at the top of the Rebels’ wish list — Memphis’ Mike Norvell and Florida Atlantic’s Lane Kiffin. Norvell was the Rebels’ administration’s top choice, and it certainly made sense. He’d led Memphis to its best season ever, recruiting the Mid-South in the process. He’s young, polished and considered a can’t-miss prospect at the Power-5 level. Kiffin, meanwhile, was the fan favorite. Just 44, Kiffin had head coaching experience with the Oakland Raiders, Tennessee, USC and FAU. He also had three seasons as Alabama’s offensive coordinator. He also had baggage — or, at the very least, the perception of baggage. Early in the week, per sources, Kiffin had a difficult time getting Ole Miss’ attention. Arkansas was interested, but the Hogs’ decision-makers weren’t on the same page. By Tuesday, Kiffin and Ole Miss were talking. On Wednesday, Kiffin met with Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter via an electronic arrangement. A day later, Kiffin and Kiffin’s agent, Jimmy Sexton, met with Carter in Boca Raton, Fla. With it becoming obvious Norvell was going to take the Florida State job, Ole Miss pushed hard on Kiffin, getting a deal done on Friday afternoon. The news broke that evening, prompting a joyous reaction in Oxford and throughout the Ole Miss fan community. Two days later, Kiffin arrived at the Oxford airport with fans swarming the tarmac. A day later, more than 4,000 fans were in The Pavilion at Ole Miss for his formal introduction. Ticket sales and donations took off and Ole Miss football, essentially dormant since Jan. 1, 2016, was nationally relevant again.

(1/12) Hi everyone, this is Katy Berteau, Edward’s fiancé. I want to say thank you to everyone who has expressed their sympathies, condolences, and prayers for me and his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/XbDyUYHWQv — Edward Aschoff (@AschoffESPN) December 27, 2019

1. The first time I met Edward Aschoff, I didn’t want to like him. Aschoff had landed a job with ESPN.com that I thought I (or someone like me) deserved. I was bitter, if I’m being honest. I had read his work, and begrudgingly, I admitted to myself that it was very good. However, the first time I met him, I think I was hoping to find a reason to dislike him. Instead, Edward was disarming. He told me about growing up in Oxford. He said he’d read my work in Mobile and loved what I was doing at RebelGrove.com. By the end of our first encounter, I was a fan. Over the years, Edward became a friend. He was a regular on the Oxford Exxon Podcast, entertaining us with his unique takes on college football and more. His weekly presence, in my opinion, is one of the big things that legitimized our podcast and helped build the following we enjoy today. He was also an encourager. Frequently, when I broke a story on the beat, he was one of the very first people to call or text congratulations. Even though he was 15-plus years younger than I, when Ed complimented my work, it meant something. He was a phenomenal journalist, an excellent writer with an ability to build sourcing and the personality to engage any subject he was writing about. Earlier this year, when Ole Miss basketball players knelt during the pregame playing of the national anthem, ESPN sent Edward to Oxford to get to the bottom of the story. Some national writers came to Oxford with an agenda, one that wasn’t supported by facts. Ed came seeking the truth and when he found it, he reported it. The story he filed probably wasn’t the one his superiors at ESPN were hoping to get, but it was a strong piece of journalism — balanced, nuanced, sourced and chock full of perspective. He texted just after the story was published, asking for an opinion. I was flattered. I told him it was good and fair. Edward always was. In November, Edward was stunned Ole Miss appeared to be giving Luke another year. He said the situation in Starkville was unraveling and the Rebels should strike now. I wanted him to come on my podcast and talk about it. He said he was leaving for Columbus, Ohio, that day for several days of coverage. We agreed we’d circle back. On the Friday night that we broke the story that Ole Miss had all but hired Lane Kiffin, I was at my wife’s corporate business party at Rafters on The Square in Oxford. My phone was lighting up, but when I saw Ed was calling, I stepped out and took the call. He complimented my work and told me he’d be in Oxford soon. “If he gets the job, I’ll fly in and the three of us will get a beer or 20,” Edward texted later. He referred to the pneumonia that was slowing him down. He told me he’d get better soon. He intended to come on the podcast, he said, once he felt better. I assumed he was healing. I never heard otherwise. On Christmas Eve, Ed’s 34th birthday, I was at my parents’ house. I got a text from a friend asking if I’d heard about Edward. I called instead of texting back. He’d passed away, the friend said. I didn’t believe it. I didn’t want to believe it. He was so young, so vibrant. His future was so bright. He was about to get married, about to become a star. It had to be a terrible rumor. Someone, I kept telling myself, misunderstood. A bit later, our mutual friend, Mark Schlabach, called, confirming the news. I was devastated. So were so many people in my field. Edward was beloved. He was brilliant and funny, a uniter in a field full of egos and petty disputes. He was so talented that no one held a grudge regarding his ascension to the top of the profession. Some of the people who become “national” journalists have a tendency to look down upon people like me, despite knowing, deep down, they’re no more talented. Edward didn’t ever do that, and he could’ve. He was a better journalist than I'll ever dream of being. The tributes to Edward throughout the bowl season have been cool. There will be services to honor him in Atlanta on Saturday and in Oxford on Jan. 18. Life isn’t fair. It’s my opinion there wasn’t some ordained plan for Edward to leave us this soon. I think he got pneumonia, couldn’t beat it, got sicker and succumbed. It’s nothing short of a tragedy. However, if there was a lesson to learned from Edward’s life it was this: Try to live every day to its fullest. Be present. Reach out to family, friends and colleagues. I can’t say I’ve always done all of those things. I’m pretty sure Edward always did. I’m going to try to be better in those areas moving forward. I’m sorry we never got those beers, Ed. I'll miss you.

