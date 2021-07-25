McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by GameChanger Patch Co.

The Oxford Exxon Podcast is brought to you in part by GameChanger Patch Co. GameChanger Patch Company developed their own custom blend for treating hangovers several years ago to help reduce dehydration, prevent sleep deprivation and help process alcohol. Gamechanger Patches are the only two-patch system available in the market. The WarmUp Patch is used before or while you drink and the OverTime patch is used after you have been drinking and while you sleep. GameChanger patches are based on the science of preventing hangovers, to include the highest quality ingredients sourced by the reputable manufacturers in the United States and the UK. They researched the potent ingredients that include enzymes, nutrients, vitamins and minerals that are effective in protecting your liver and metabolizing alcohol to stop hangovers before they start. They believe in the potency, effectiveness and the science of GameChanger so much that they patented them. Try it for yourself at GameChangerPatch.com. Enter Promo Code RebelGrove20 at checkout for 20 percent off your purchase.

Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the media during SEC Media Days at the Hyatt Regency in Hoover, Ala., Tuesday, July 20, 2021

1. Ole Miss was a headliner this week in Hoover, Alabama. For the first time since 2015, Ole Miss is relevant as a football program with no detrimental storylines. Further, let the record show it was the first time since 2015 people wanted to talk about Ole Miss because of football and not because of the sideshow around football. There were no NCAA issues to discuss, no update on the Case That Never Ended. There were no rumors of off-the-field scandal (and no, the Clarion-Ledger’s story on the heels of a Lane Kiffin tweet responded to rumors doesn’t count). For the first time since 2015, Ole Miss football is exciting because of the football. The Rebels are relevant again, thanks to Kiffin and Matt Corral and Jerrion Ealy and the belief that Ole Miss will light up scoreboards again this fall. There’s already a buzz around Ole Miss-Alabama, LSU-Ole Miss, Ole Miss-Auburn, Texas A&M-Ole Miss and the Egg Bowl. Those are potential headliner games, and virtually everyone associated with the league knows it, acknowledges it and is excited about it. In very short order, Kiffin has made Ole Miss football exciting for those on the outside looking in. If he wins — and frankly, the league and its television partners are hoping he does — Ole Miss is going to be one of the teams the conference markets. Compelling teams generate excitement and interest and that generates money, and the league is driven by money. After years of Ole Miss just being a participant — and a rather boring one, at that — the Rebels are must-see television. Assuming they don’t wet the proverbial bed early this season, I suspect you’ll see that reflected in kickoff times and television assignments. Conspiracy theorists love to accuse the league of playing favorites and protecting the “blue bloods,” but it’s been my experience the league bleeds green, not crimson or purple and gold or orange and blue. Kiffin winning at Ole Miss is good for the league. The insiders I know are all but cheering for it. All that’s left now is for Kiffin and the Rebels to do their part on the field.



2a. Speaking of money and the power of green, Texas and Oklahoma are headed to the SEC. No, it’s not a formality yet, but it’s the next closest thing. When the vote is held, it’ll be 14-0 in favor of adding the Longhorns and Sooners. If you’ve listened to the Oxford Exxon Podcast over the years, you know I’ve long believed Oklahoma joining the SEC was inevitable. OU officials knew almost immediately they’d made a mistake not joining the league in 2010, and with the Big 12 grant-of-rights expiring in 2025, it was just a matter of time. Texas, meanwhile, is going to have to eat a lot of crow. Texas A&M has passed the ‘Horns on the field and in the court of relevancy. Still, the Texas brand is one of the most recognizable brands in all of athletics, college or otherwise, and the Longhorns’ presence in the SEC enhances the viability of the conference. I have to believe ESPN/Disney had some clue this was happening when it purchased the SEC’s television/streaming rights last year. Adding two high-profile programs to a league that already features Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Georgia, Florida and a handful of programs who flirt with being sexy — Ole Miss included — is a no-brainer. What happens from here? Is the SEC done at 16? Personally, I think so, but I do wonder what happens if some high-profile teams in other leagues get proactive and want to get their own slice of what is going to be a very rich pie. What does it mean for Ole Miss? Well, on one hand, winning championships just got harder, but let’s get real here — during the Nick Saban era, titles were already brutally difficult to come by. Winning is going to require commitment, efficiency and some luck. In other words, nothing has really changed. However, being associated with Texas and Oklahoma is an overwhelming net positive. It enhances ticket values. It creates excitement. It makes programs more attractive to recruits. It likely creates and enhances advertising revenue streams. There are dozens of schools that wold trade places with Ole Miss in a heartbeat, and the degree of difficulty of the schedule would be an afterthought. The landscape of college athletics is changing rapidly. Ole Miss is much better positioned to thrive in that future landscape than it was just a week ago. By any measure, adding Texas and Oklahoma is a win. Speaking of future landscapes, if it were up to me, and it’s not, I’d not do the pod thing. I’d use this opportunity to get the divisions right. I’d have two divisions, and here’s what they’d look like: SEC East: Kentucky Tennessee Florida Vanderbilt Georgia Alabama Auburn South Carolina SEC West: Ole Miss Mississippi State Arkansas LSU Missouri Texas Texas A&M Oklahoma Play a nine-game league schedule. Play all seven division foes annually and rotate non-division foes based on the previous season’s results. Top teams play top teams, last-place teams play last-place teams, etc. That bolsters parity and provides even more high-profile, made-for-TV games. The two division winners play for the conference championship, and as college football heads to a 12-team playoff format, the new SEC is going to get 4-5 bids a year anyway. In my scenario, the only compelling rivalries that get lost are Florida-LSU, Alabama-LSU and Auburn-LSU. No one is going to miss, for example, South Carolina-Missouri or Kentucky-Mississippi State. New rivalries added to the annual catalog of games include Alabama-Florida, Auburn-Florida, Auburn-Tennessee, LSU-Oklahoma, LSU-Texas, Texas-Texas A&M, Texas A&M-Oklahoma. Personally, I think Ole Miss-Oklahoma and Ole Miss-Texas will fast become sexy games. Arkansas adds two natural rivals, Missouri gets a geographic fit, etc.

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley (Imagn)

2a. As expected, COVID-19 was a hot topic all week in Hoover, at least until Wednesday afternoon's big news. One couldn't have a conversation with a program insider (of any program) without the conversation turning to COVID-19. That was certainly the case with Ole Miss, one of the teams, who, per sources, is nowhere close to the 85 percent vaccination threshold the SEC has implemented. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, who is vaccinated, acknowledged it's an issue he and his teammates are going to have to discuss soon. “It’s individual choices," Corral said. "They’re not going to make you do it, but I mean, do you want to miss a game? Are you willing to take a loss? I’m vaccinated, obviously, but a lot of the kids’ families may have different beliefs, so depending on how their family is, they might be the same way. It’s something we’re going to have to talk about and address as a team. Are you guys willing to miss a game is ultimately what it’s going to come down to. We have to talk about it now. We have a break coming up and it’s better to get it done now than later. ...Some people are super scared of it, which is understandable. Other people are just, 'Sure, why not? I don't really care.' People have different beliefs and that's what they're going to stand by." Alabama, meanwhile, is over the 85 percent threshold, one of six teams in that category. Alabama coach Nick Saban addressed how he and his staff are approaching the topic during the Tide's appearance Wednesday. "I think there's two issues when it comes to vaccines," Saban said. "First of all, we have a majority of our players who have gotten the vaccine, and we've given every player on our team the choice to do that. I think there's a couple things to consider. First of all, you have a personal decision, which comes down to risk -- risk of COVID, relative risk to the vaccine. It's the same thing. We don't really have a lot of knowledge about how this stuff is going to affect people in the future, so that's a personal decision that everybody has the right to make. "On the other hand, you also have a competitive decision to make because you're going to be a part of a team. So how does the personal choice and decision you make affect the team? There's been a couple examples here in baseball now that has had a huge effect and impact on teams. North Carolina State in the College World Series maybe had an opportunity to win the National Championship, and because of their circumstance with COVID, which I don't really understand who got vaccinated, who didn't, what caused what, but the whole issue created a circumstance where they couldn't continue to play. "The Yankees now have, what, six players? I don't watch it that close, but a significant number of players who are out, and I don't understand their circumstances either, whether they're vaccinated, not vaccinated, whatever. But players have to understand that you are putting your teammates in a circumstance and situation. We can control what you do in our building. We cannot control what you do on campus and when you go around town, who you're around, who you're associated with, and what you bring into our building. "So every player has a personal decision to make to evaluate the risk of COVID relative to vaccine, and then they have a competitive decision to make on how it impacts their ability to play in games, because with the vaccine you probably have a better chance. Without it, you have a lesser chance that something could happen, a bigger chance that something could happen that may keep you from being on the field, which doesn't enhance your personal development. "Then how does it affect the team if you bring it to the team? So these are choices and decisions that every player has to make. Our approach has been I think we've had three medical doctors sort of give lectures to our team about the pros and cons of the whole COVID circumstance, the vaccine circumstance, so that they can make intelligent decisions about what they do. I think that we're pretty close to 90 percent maybe of our players who have gotten the vaccine, and I'm hopeful that more players make that decision, but it is their decision."

Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher takes the stage in the main media room in the Hyatt Regency during SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala., Wednesday, July 21, 2021. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

3. Jimbo Fisher won a national title in his fourth season at Florida State. He's now in his fourth campaign at Texas A&M and the Aggies, who finished No. 4 in 2020, appear poised to take another step in that direction. Fisher was asked this week if he sees similarities between where his program is in College Station compared to where his Florida State program was entering his fourth season in Tallahassee. "I'm all for it if that's what happens, I promise you that," Fisher said. "You know, I think, because I think from the cultural change of you putting how you believe, what you want, how you want to play, the things you want to do into place, I think from that standpoint and the success standpoint we've had, I think there are a lot of similarities. "This is our first -- we've had three great classes. This is our fourth class. That group is juniors now, the first class we recruited fully. Just a tremendous group of people who understand the culture of how you want to play. To me, the culture of an organization is the most important thing, the way you walk, the way you talk, the way you think, the way you believe, and the way you go about your day-to-day habits and what you truly create in those habits that allow you to be successful in those big situations. "Our staff has done a tremendous job recruiting. Our talent level went up, up, up. That's not to say anything bad about the guys that are there, but we've got a really talented group of guys right now, and we're still recruiting that way. Hopefully that part of it is there. It takes time to develop that culture and get everybody else in there. Where you can say something and walk away and know the players are going to reinforce. Like I said, we just manage a team. We've got to let the players run it. It's getting to that point now where they can finish my sentences. They know what I want to say. We're in a meeting, and I'll bring it up, and say, Coach, we got this, this, yes, sir, I don't even have to finish it. Those parts of the program are very similar. "Now, the results will come when we don't worry about the results. The results will come when we really buy into the day-to-day process of how we have to do things to create those habits and allow us to really execute under pressure and take those next steps."

University of Tennessee Head Caoch Josh Heupel addresses the media during SEC Media Days at the Hyatt Regency in Hoover, Ala., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

4. Few schools were busier with the transfer portal than Tennessee over the past offseason. It's something Tennessee coach Josh Heupel addressed earlier this week in Hoover. As expected, Heupel spun all of the roster movement in a positive manner, focusing on the eight players the Volunteers added. "Obviously, our roster changed," Heupel said. "By the time I got there in late January, there were a large number of kids in the transfer portal. At the same time, we've been able to add really quality individuals inside our program. We love the player, but we love the person too and what they're bringing as far as the culture piece inside of our program. "Some of those kids, we've had relationships with, whether it was a coach being at a previous school and knowing them every day, or through myself or other staff members who had recruited them coming out of high school. "So I feel really good about what we've added. A majority of those guys we really feel like are going to play meaningful snaps right from the get-go when we kick off in September. A handful, or a couple of those guys, I should say, are guys that will have to earn it, like they all will, but guys that are going to develop in our program. ...I think for us long term, the benefits of the eight pieces that we've added here after spring ball is a majority of those guys have multiple years and will be able to help our roster as we move forward as well." Heupel is being asked to do something his recent predecessors couldn't do -- return Tennessee to the winning ways of the 1990s. Heupel said he doesn't feel that pressure as he begins his tenure in Knoxville. "I have a different perspective a little maybe of the opportunity that is Tennessee football, and I say that from my playing experience," Heupel said. "I went to Oklahoma when they hadn't been to a bowl game for five straight years. When you get the right alignment from president to chancellor to athletic director to head coach and you hire a great staff and you're consistent and you're accountable, I feel like you have an opportunity to move things forward quickly. "There's certainly challenges we face as a program, but there's great opportunities, and that's why I came to Tennessee. This is Tennessee. This is one of the iconic programs in all of college sports, in all of college football. We have an opportunity to celebrate the great traditions while putting a new age approach on it. Our kids and our staff, they're all there because of that. They chose the power of T for those reasons. Our staff chose the power of T for those reasons. We're going to go out and compete every single day and push forward."

Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart addresses the media during SEC Media Days at the Hyatt Regency in Hoover, Ala., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

5a. Georgia knows it is expected to challenge for a championship this season, both in the SEC and nationally. It's not something the Bulldogs are shying away from. "In terms of a championship, every team wants to win the national championship every year, but for us, it's not the way that we go about being the best team we can is we have goals we want to achieve," Georgia quarterback JT Daniels said. "But we're focused on the week to week, the day to day in terms of appreciating what we get to do and in terms of really building our core DNA and our standard that's ingrained in us, and it's something that we think is going to be a competitive edge for us." Of course, the Bulldogs open with a date against fellow top-5 contender Clemson, and that game is going to be given extra weight in the court of public opinion. Daniels said he's hoping that won't be the case inside the UGA program. "In terms of the Clemson game, obviously, it's a huge game," Daniels said. "It's Clemson-Georgia, it's two really good teams. But I think the biggest thing for us as a team, as much as we get hyped for it, because it's Georgia-Clemson, it's a Week One game. You can win Week 1, you can beat Clemson by 100 and have a terrible season, you could lose to Clemson by 100 and have a great rest of the season. "I think it's important to keep in perspective that all it is is the Week One game. As fun as it is competing against a really great team, let Week One be Week One."

5b. Georgia insiders believe the Bulldogs were hurt as much or more than any other program last season due to the pandemic. It prevented a normal spring and a normal summer, which meant no meaningful time together for Daniels and then-new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. A year later, having that normalcy has been a relief for Daniels and Monken and it's helping to fuel high hopes in Athens. "It's the biggest relationship there is because it's not a set of positions," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "Every other position has multiple starters, different guys that play. At quarterback, it's not typically that way. Whoever your starting quarterback is, he has to have direct communication. "You treat a quarterback differently at times. You give him lines of communication to tell you things he likes and doesn't like, and they have it. Todd does a great job speaking with JT, and JT understands what he likes to do. JT does a great job of making sure that he's keeping skill players accountable for what they have to do and demanding excellence. "I appreciate the thought that JT puts into the game plan. I appreciate the thought that he puts into the guys playing positions around him. That shows he's a true quarterback and a true leader."

Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach answers questions on the main stage in the Hyatt Regency during SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala., Wednesday, July 21, 2021. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

6. Mississippi State's offense appeared to gain some continuity and explosiveness as the season progressed last season. Bulldogs second-year coach Mike Leach said he believes his team is ready to build on that in 2021. "Well, we just had a short window, and we're a very young team," Leach said. "I think that we just have to continue to improve and evolve as a team. I think that there's a reason that the NFL's adopting so many air raid concepts and that the last however many, probably ten Super Bowls there's been a super number of air raid concepts in all of them. "Because, in my mind, it's an efficient way to move the football because you utilize personnel and utilize the space that you're provided. So I think it's a good way to do things." Will Rogers was the quarterback during the Bulldogs' late-season improvements, and he's the likely starter going into the Sept. 6 season opener against Louisiana Tech. However, there is a competition in Starkville, and it's open enough for some drama. "I thought Will did a really good job," Leach said. "True freshmen don't start very often, and part of the reason is they're true freshmen. But in Will's case, we needed a guy that could go out there and play. I thought he did a very good job, especially as far as being composed and played with a level of -- at times looked more experienced, certainly, than he was. I think he steadily improves. He's a tireless worker, works a great deal on his own. Also is one of those guys that does elevate the players around him. We got a lot better quarterback room than we had last year. "We're still a relatively young group other than (Oxford native and USM transfer) Jack Abraham. Jack Abraham has got the most experience in the room from when he played at Southern Miss. Then we've got some really promising young guys too, Sawyer Robertson and Daniel Greek. "So we're looking forward to what unfolds this year. And it will be competitive, it will be very competitive, and the biggest challenge is going to be sorting out how to deal the reps because you don't have enough reps to consistently rep four quarterbacks. So we're going to have to sort out who's toward the top and narrow it down to two and go from there."

LSU Tigers defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

7. After dominating the sport in 2019, LSU was a train wreck of sorts in 2020. From losses to Title IX issues to off-the-field distractions, the Tigers never gained any momentum. LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. said returning to the 2019 form is what has motivated players and coaches alike heading into the 2021 season. "I don't think of it as a challenge," Stingley said. "If anything, I would say it's motivation, and it gives everyone on the team a chip on their shoulder because we want to be one of the top teams, like we usually are every year. That's what we're coming back for this year."

Miami's Manny Diaz (© Reinhold Matay, USA TODAY SPORTS)

8a. Last week, I dove into the Big 12. This week, I'm taking my stab at the top-heavy ACC. Here's my projected order of finish: ACC Atlantic: 1. Clemson 2. North Carolina State 3. Boston College 4. Louisville 5. Florida State 6. Wake Forest 7. Syracuse ACC Coastal: 1. Miami 2. North Carolina 3. Pittsburgh 4. Virginia 5. Virginia Tech 6. Duke 7. Georgia Tech ACC Champion: Clemson



Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (AP)

8b. Last week, I predicted the AFC West. This week, I shift my sure-to-be-awfully wrong focus to the AFC North, home of my Cincinnati Bengals. I've been a lifelong fan since early this month, when my son and I were given a tour of Paul Brown Stadium. So keep that bias in mind. 1. Baltimore (11-6) -- The Ravens are likely still the best overall team in the division, even though their playoff woes are fast becoming an overriding storyline. I still think Lamar Jackson is an elite quarterback, but it's time to take a step in the postseason. 2. Cleveland (10-7) -- The Browns closed strong a year ago and Baker Mayfield and Co. looked the part, but I think they're a click below Baltimore. 3. Pittsburgh (8-9) -- I look for real regression in the Steel City this year. The Steelers' window has closed, in my opinion. 4. Cincinnati (6-11) -- Seriously, I think the Bengals will be a decent team, as I'm all in on Joe Burrow at quarterback. However, there's a lot of work left to do with the roster before Cincinnati is ready to contend for a playoff bid.

Cade Cunningham (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

8c. The NBA draft is Thursday night. I expect movement. Frankly, I think there's reason to believe there will be much more movement than usual, as Toronto and Golden State are looking to move picks for established talent and teams with multiple first-rounders -- Orlando and Oklahoma City, for example -- appear to be eager to package picks to move up into a fairly deep pool of prospects. Here's my projection of picks if there are no deals (and there will be deals): 1. Detroit -- Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State 2. Houston -- Jalen Green, G League Ignite 3. Cleveland -- Evan Mobley, USC 4. Toronto -- Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga 5. Orlando -- Scottie Barnes, Florida State 6. Oklahoma City -- James Bouknight, Connecticut 7. Golden State -- Keon Johnson, Tennessee 8. Orlando -- Jonathan Kuminga, G League Ignite 9. Sacramento -- Kai Jones, Texas 10. New Orleans -- Josh Giddey, Australia 11. Charlotte -- Corey Kispert, Gonzaga 12. San Antonio -- Franz Wagner, Michigan 13. Indiana -- Davion Mitchell, Baylor 14. Golden State -- Ziaire Williams, Stanford 15. Washington -- Jalen Johnson, Duke 16. Oklahoma City -- Moses Moody, Arkansas 17. Memphis -- Chris Duarte, Oregon 18. Oklahoma City -- Usman Garuba, Spain 19. New York -- Isaiah Johnson, Kentucky 20. Atlanta -- Jared Butler, Baylor 21. New York -- Jaden Springer, Tennessee 22. Los Angeles Lakers -- Sharife Cooper, Auburn 23. Houston -- Alperen Sengun, Turkey 24. Houston -- Aya Dosunmu, Illinois 25. Los Angeles Clippers -- Tre Mann, Florida 26. Denver -- Isaiah Todd, G League Ignite 27. Brooklyn -- Trey Murphy, Virgnia 28. Philadelphia -- Cameron Thomas, LSU 29. Phoenix -- Joshua Primo, Alabama 30. Utah -- Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova

Chicago's Kris Bryant (Matt Kartozian/USA Today Sports)

8d. The Major League Baseball trade deadline is Friday afternoon. I hereby request your prayers. I expect my favorite team (and my son's) are going to tear it down. It's time. I know it. The Cubs know it. Carson, deep down, knows it. But it's hard when the guys who made you a fan -- Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez, Willson Contreras, to name a few -- are on the trading block in July. They won't all go, or at least I don't think they will, but the Cubs team that takes the field Saturday evening in Washington, D.C. won't look the same as the lineup that defeated Arizona, 5-1, Sunday in Chicago. The Cubs are in fourth place in the National League Central, 9.5 games behind division-leading Milwaukee. They're eight games back in the wildcard race, with five teams in front of them. There's no playoff run to be had. So it's over, and breakups, even when you know it's time, are painful. So here's to the memories. Here's to that magical second half of 2015, one that I think I enjoyed more than I've ever enjoyed anything in sports since 1984, when I was Carson's age and the Cubs won the National League East in a summer I still vividly remember. Here's to the World Series championship in 2016 over the Indians (er, Guardians) and the July trade in 2017 that reinvigorated a pitching staff and led the Cubs to the National League Championship Series. Rizzo and Bryant and Baez and Contreras, among others, gave me precious memories. They gave me that night in early November 2016, when my girls decked out in Cubs gear and stayed up late to see the final out. They doused me and each other in champagne, happy for their dad. Those guys gave me that fun trip to Baltimore in 2017, when Carson and I took in batting practice on a Saturday night and had so much fun that we took an Uber from D.C. to Baltimore the next day to see Jose Quintana's Cubs debut in a Sunday afternoon win over the Orioles. It was Baez who walked over and talked to my kids before a July 2018 game in San Francisco, giving them a memory they'll never forget. The Cubs are a part of the fabric that weaves us together. When Caroline sent a text in the family text saying, "Supporting the Cardinals tonight," the picture explaining the text didn't come through. The horror of the responses she received was funny. There are photos of the kids that pop up on my phone or in my Facebook page of the kids decked out in Cubs gear. The winning was fun. The memories are what makes sports matter. So heroes will change laundry this week, and I suspect that will be met with sadness. New heroes will emerge. That's how sports work, but it'll be difficult for the new guys to ever match the ones that made the last few years so special for those of us who cheer for the Cubs.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. Let’s eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 96 — Pistachio and Raspberry Baklava. What’s not to love about this dessert, except that it may put you into a sugar coma if you eat more than 1 piece. And no, it’s not hard to make. Tidbit #1: You will need the nuts to be grounded to almost a fine powder. For the raspberries, take a frozen bag from the supermarket and then pulse in a blender to break it down as well. Place the “chopped raspberries” back in the freezer so that they don’t melt. Tidbit #2: Against popular belief, you don’t need to butter each sheet of filo dough before the next is place on. You will need to butter every 5 sheets before place the next 5 on. And once you are down to the last 5 sheets for the top of the baklava, butter each layer so that they stay together. For the rest of the butter, once you cut the baklava into squares, pour the rest of the butter over at this point. It will absorb easier this way. Tidbit #3: For the simple syrup at the end, make sure that it is hot, not cold. It will absorb more because the temperature is the same. So, make the syrup about 10 minutes before you pull the baklava from the oven. Tidbit #4: The baking dish needs to be medium thickness for the sides and bottom. If it is too thick, the bottom of the baklava won’t cook as well. Tidbit #5: Lastly, we will work in grams for this recipe so you will need a digital scale. Things you will need: 8 People Glass of water Preparation time - 15 minutes Cook time - 35 minutes Rest time - 30 minutes Utensils needed: Worksurface and chef’s knife Digital scale Medium sauce pot Blender Spoon Baking dish square 13x9 Pastry brush Stovetop and oven Ingredients needed: 500 grams filo dough 250 grams butter 150 grams chopped pistachios 100 grams chopped raspberries 2 grams cinnamon 200 ml water 400 grams white sugar Directions: Mise en Place Step 1: Go ahead and get your nuts and raspberries chopped. Toss the cinnamon in with the pistachios. Next, melt the butter in the saucepot and pre-heat your oven to 350°F. Assemble Step 2: Brush the bottom of the baking dish with some of the butter and also along the sides. Begin to layer the filo dough sheets in and remember to brush every 5th one with butter. Once you are 1/2 way through your entire stack, stop. Then add your pistachios and raspberries. Then continue the process of layering the filo sheets. With you noticing that you are near the end begin brushing each layer with the butter. Step 3: Now, using your knife and just the tip, slice through the baklava to form squares as if you were cutting brownies after they were pulled from the oven. At this moment, pour over the rest of the butter. Give your pan a little wiggle and then place in the oven for 30-40 minutes. You are looking for a golden brown on top. Make the syrup Step 4: Wash out that same saucepot and then place it back on the stove with the water and sugar. Bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer for 5 minutes. Once you pull the baklava from the oven pour all of the syrup over it. Let it rest for 30 minutes to absorb the sugars and then your good to enjoy! From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!

