McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by GameChanger Patch Co.

The Grove is open for tailgating this fall and GameChanger Patch Co. wants to help you prepare. GameChanger Patches are the only two-patch system available in the market to stop hangovers before they start. The WarmUp Patch is used before or while you drink, and the OverTime patch is used after you’ve been drinking to recover while you sleep. The all-natural ingredients will keep you in the game and ready for your next play. Go to GameChangerPatch.com and enter Promo Code RebelGrove20 at checkout for 20% off your purchase.

1. So often, despite all the talk about other things and contrived story lines, football games come down to the line of scrimmage. That absolutely was the case Saturday in Tuscaloosa, as Ole Miss lost at No. 1 Alabama, 42-21. "We got dominated up front," Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. "It wasn’t hard to see. I’m sure you saw it out there watching. Matt (Corral) didn’t have very much time. We had negative runs, guys in the backfield, so again that’s us not doing a good job and it’s also a credit to a really good defense." The play in the trenches, Kiffin said, was something he and his staff knew would be an issue Saturday. It was something they planned for. However, in the end, it was too much to overcome. “I think that’s always an issue when you play Alabama," Kiffin said. "They sign the best players everywhere in the country but they especially sign the best players in the front. You’re going to have to do unique things, no different than when Ole Miss did beat Alabama, they had Nkemdiche and he moved the front and made a ton of plays. It’s always going to be a little bit of an uphill battle that way and that’s just how it is. You have to scheme around it.”

1b. Repeatedly this preseason, I was asked, "Will Ole Miss' defense be better this season?" The answer was always nuanced. "Yes," I'd say. "It'll be better. There's no way it's not better. But that's not really THE question. THE question is will it better enough to win games that were lost last season?" So far, through one-third of the season, the jury is still deliberating. The defense was better against Alabama than it was a year ago, when it surrendered 723 yards and 63 points. But is it better enough to become an upper-tier Southeastern Conference team? We really don't know enough yet to answer that affirmatively or negatively. We'll start to find out soon, I suppose. Alabama provided a blueprint of sorts Saturday. Teams are going to attack Ole Miss with a downhill running game, seeing if they can force DJ Durkin and Chris Partridge to add a defender to the box. But make no mistake; a heavy dose of what is essentially "power football" is on its way in the next few weeks. Arkansas will try to run the ball on Ole Miss, sprinkling in just enough passing game to keep the Rebels honest. Tennessee ran it all over Missouri Saturday. Yes, in fairness, everyone slices and dices the Tigers on the ground, but the Vols likely have some confidence now. It's Auburn's bread and butter, too. LSU's lack of a true running game is turning out to be its Achilles heel. None of those teams have Alabama's talent or balance, mind you. But Alabama absolutely left the recipe on Saturday. Run the ball, control possession (Alabama was one second shy of 39 minutes of possession against Ole Miss) and make the Rebels possibly over-value each possession they get. That's the formula. If it were ever a secret, it's not anymore. Now, can those teams get it done? We don't know yet. But we're about to find out over the next few weeks whether Ole Miss' defense is better enough to truly make a difference on the scoreboard.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DbGVhciBjaG9pY2VzLCBhbGwgb2YgdGhlbSwgYW5kIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTGFuZV9LaWZmaW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QExhbmVfS2lmZmluPC9hPiBwbGF5ZWQgdG8gd2luIGNvcnJl Y3RseSBlYWNoIHRpbWUuIDxicj48YnI+UGxheWluZyA0dGggZG93bnMgY29y cmVjdGx5LCBhcyBLaWZmaW4gZGlkIGluY3JlYXNlcyB5b3VyIGNoYW5jZSBv ZiBwdWxsaW5nIHRoZSBiaWcgdXBzZXQgYnV0IGl0IGFsc28gaW5jcmVhc2Vz IHRoZSBjaGFuY2Ugb2YgZ2V0dGluZyBibG93biBvdXQuIDxicj48YnI+QnV0 IHlvdSBwbGF5IHRvIFdJTiBub3QgdG8gbG9zZSByZXNwZWN0YWJseS4gSGUg ZGlkIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9pZHo5eFNtblhnIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vaWR6OXhTbW5YZzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCdWQgRWxsaW90 dCAoQEJ1ZEVsbGlvdHQzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0J1ZEVsbGlvdHQzL3N0YXR1cy8xNDQ0NjMyMzIwNTIzMzEzMTU4P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

1c. I'm man enough to admit when I'm wrong, and I'm a big fan of Bud Elliot's work. So I'm going to take his word for it statistically. If he says Kiffin made the right move going for it throughout the game, I'll bow to his analytics. Still, I do believe there's something to feel and momentum in a football game, and an early 3-0 lead feels settling and gets you on the board one drive in. Does that mean anything analytically? No. Does it perhaps let your sideline take a deep breath and more smoothly transition into the first defensive possession of the day? I think so. That said, and again I bow to the analytics, going for it down 7-0 inside your own territory feels like such a potential momentum shift. If you get it, sure, you keep possession and keep grinding against Alabama's talented defense. But if you don't, you give Bryce Young and the Tide a short field at home and you put your defense in a corner. It felt huge. And it felt like handing Alabama points instead of making the Tide earn them. In the end, when a game is controlled like that on the line of scrimmage, I'm not sure it really matters. And if the analytics say I'm wrong, I'll concede to those analytics.

Jonathan Mingo (Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

2. Ole Miss played without wide receiver Jonathan Mingo Saturday. Per sources, Mingo suffered a Jones fracture (broken fifth metatarsal) on his left foot Wednesday. He made the trip to Tuscaloosa but did not dress. Per sources, Mingo will have surgery this week and will likely miss most, if not all, of the remainder of the regular season. Kiffin did not give an update on Mingo's status after Saturday's loss at Alabama, though I was told earlier Saturday Kiffin was "on the warpath" regarding the treatment of Mingo's injury. "That was kind of a late in the week thing," Kiffin said. "You feel down for the kid. He was in tears wanting to play in this game and has worked as hard as anybody. I felt bad for Matt, losing him and finding out Thursday that he wasn’t going to play. We’ll see. "When you lose a player late in the week it’s difficult because the game plan is already in. It is what it is. I felt bad for Matt coming in that he wouldn’t have full strength weapons going into this matchup. We have to get better and whoever plays, plays." Jadon Jackson started in place of Mingo Saturday, but Ole Miss' lack of depth at wide receiver showed in Tuscaloosa. Ole Miss struggled to get open downfield and had a difficult time stressing Alabama's secondary.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) gets stopped by the Georgia Bulldogs defense during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

3. Up next: Arkansas: The Razorbacks knew they would have to play a clean game Saturday in Athens to have any chance to knock off No. 2 Georgia. However, as Hawgbeat.com's Andrew Hutchinson wrote Saturday afternoon, nothing about he Hogs' performance could be classified as "clean." Instead, the Razorbacks were officially charged with 13 penalties totaling 100 yards in their 37-0 blowout loss to No. 2 Georgia. That number doesn’t include six other flags that were either offset or declined by the Bulldogs. Even without those penalties, it was a worse-than-normal showing by one of the most penalized teams in the country. Per Hutchinson: Coming into the week, Arkansas was averaging nine penalties per game, which was the eighth-most in the FBS and third-most among Power Five teams - behind only Ole Miss (11.7) and Arizona State (10.8). Head coach Sam Pittman was baffled by the struggles during his postgame press conference, pointing out that they have officials at practice and work on it every day. “We're going to have to emphasize it a little more, I guess,” Pittman said. “We'll have to do something instead of just bringing them out on the practice field, do something different, because obviously if we knew how to stop it, we would have already been doing it." It started almost immediately. On the first drive of the game, Arkansas seemingly forced an incomplete pass that would have set up a third-and-long situation, but Montaric Brown was called for pass interference. A few plays later, Georgia scored a touchdown and was off to the races. The issues were even more severe when the Razorbacks got the ball. Before ever getting a snap off, they committed back-to-back false starts - one on right tackle Dalton Wagner and one on left guard Brady Latham - to put themselves in a first-and-20. “We worked on the stem and the movement and all of that, but evidently not enough because we had several jump offsides,” Pittman said. “It's hard to get 10 (yards) against Georgia, let alone 15, and on the first one it was 20.” Those were the first of four offsides penalties on Arkansas’ offensive line. Center Ricky Stromberg was also whistled for an illegal snap. “I have no idea why they jumped offsides,” Pittman said. “I mean, I'm not a mind reader. Hell, I don't know. We practiced it, we practiced it with noise, we stemmed them, we moved them, and they jumped offsides. I don't have any damn idea why they jumped offsides. I wish I did, we'd fix it." Despite Pittman indicating earlier in the week that he didn’t think crowd noise would bother them too much because they had practiced it and also experienced it some in the Texas A&M game at AT&T Stadium, Wagner said it played a big factor in the first half. Playing in front of a screaming, sold-out crowd of 92,746, Wagner committed three of the false start penalties. In addition to doing it on the first offensive play of the game, he also did it on the first play of the second half. “We made too many mistakes,” Wagner said. “There is no excuse for it — no noise, no nothing. We made mistakes that shouldn’t have happened. It’s on our backs to fix those mistakes and it’s time to bounce back from it, too. As an O-line, that’s not how we play. Those mistakes are not what we are, not who we are. We intend to never make that happen again.” On the other side of the ball, there was actually one play on which Arkansas committed three different penalties. A third-down incompletion by Stetson Bennett was wiped out by another pass interference on Brown after the Bulldogs declined an offsides and holding penalty on the same play. Pittman’s frustration with all the flags came through in his responses to the media during the postgame press conference. “I don't know, guys,” Pittman said. “I mean, what's the answer? Don't jump offsides, don't hold a guy and don't pass interference a guy. Hell, I don't know. I wish I did, we wouldn't be doing it. We're trying to fix it.” A similar situation unfolded later in the drive, as Bennett threw an incomplete pass on third down only for Arkansas to commit two penalties on the play. This time, Georgia declined the offsides and accepted a holding penalty on Hudson Clark. “I talked to the head guy a couple times and he was saying there was one play he thought he could have called one more,” linebacker Grant Morgan said. “But I don’t get a scholarship check to say which refs or which penalties are what… That’s definitely something we have to work on if they’re all true to what they say.” Last season, the Razorbacks were called for 6.4 penalties per game, which ranked 80th in the FBS and 13th in the SEC. Saturday was actually the second time Arkansas has committed 13 penalties, as it also did it in the opener against Rice. Before then, it had been a decade since the Razorbacks had that many in one game. They responded by having only four against Texas, but have since been called for nine and 10 against Georgia Southern and Texas A&M, respectively.

Kentucky's Trevino Wallace, #32, runs for a 72-yard touchdown return from a blocked field goal by Josh Paschal as the Wildcats beat No. 10 Florida to remain undefeated Saturday night. (Matt Stone/USA Today Sports)

4. Here's my weekly ranking of the SEC: 1. Alabama -- Never doubt the King, I suppose. 2. Georgia -- I actually think the Bulldogs are the best team in the country, but they'll have to beat Alabama to prove it to me. HUGE, MASSIVE FALL 3. Kentucky -- What a huge win for Kentucky Saturday against Florida. Still, this feels more about resume than merit. 4. Ole Miss -- Matt Corral's presence has me inclined to leave Ole Miss high, but there are LOS concerns that can't be ignored. 5. Auburn -- The win in Baton Rouge was the type of victory a team can build on. This is likely low, but they're just a week removed from what should have been a loss to Georgia State. 6. Arkansas -- I guess? The Razorbacks were humiliated in Athens, but the Bulldogs are a legitimate national title contender. 7. Florida -- The resume is weak, but I wouldn't want to play the Gators if I had a choice. ANOTHER FALL, ALBEIT A SMALLER ONE 8. LSU -- The Tigers are decidedly mediocre. Ed Orgeron is in real trouble. Coaching rumors are already circulating in Baton Rouge. 9. Mississippi State -- Credit where it's due. With their season approaching the brink, the Bulldogs won in College Station. 10. Texas A&M -- The quarterback play is so bad that every game is a potential loss. The offensive line play isn't much better. YET ANOTHER DIVE 11. Tennessee -- The Vols gashed Missouri's defense. Did they find something or was it all Mizzou? 12. Missouri -- The Tigers' run defense is deplorable. It reminds me of Ole Miss at times over the past few years. Every game is losable for Mizzou until that's fixed. 13. South Carolina -- Shane Beamer's job is a tough one. 14. Vanderbilt -- The game versus Connecticut was entertaining. It was. Shoot me.

Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) scores a touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium (Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports)

5. I could never be an Associated Press Top 25 voter, but if I were, my ballot would look like this today: 1. Alabama 2. Georgia 3. Iowa 4. Penn State 5. Cincinnati 6. Oklahoma 7. Michigan 8. BYU 9. Ohio State 10. Michigan State 11. Oregon 12. Kentucky 13. Notre Dame 14. Ole Miss 15. Coastal Carolina 16. Wake Forest 17. Auburn 18. Oklahoma State 19. SMU 20. Arizona State 21. Arkansas 22. Texas 23. San Diego State 24. Pittsburgh 25. Florida

6. Kermit Davis' team is going to have a new look this season, both in terms of personnel and perhaps in terms of style. The personnel, of course, is the "new norm" in college basketball, as Davis said Wednesday. Between the transfer portal and the one-time, no-penalty transfer allowance, continuity is going to be a thing of the past. "If you look at our team with the new transfer portal, we have five transfers and eight high school guys, so some teams are eight (transfers) and five (high schoolers) or something like that," Davis said. "We still have a good blend of high school players on our team, and those other two (returning transfers) are Jarkel (Joiner) and Robert (Allen). I have a decent idea now, but I don't think you really can (tell) until you get them every day and you see a guy every single day. We'd maybe practice on Monday, take off Tuesday, maybe practice on Wednesday because of the four-hour rule, but now you get them every day so now you can really understand basketball IQ more and how guys can catch on. "That's a huge part of young guys, just being able to think on the floor, and some guys just pick it up quicker than others. In the next two weeks, if we can just really understand what we can do defensively, what are some strengths of ours offensively, then we start figuring out depth charts." As for style, Ole Miss coaches talked at times last season about the need to go faster on offense and the need to generate more opportunity in transition. Davis said Wednesday he is indeed trying to implement some of those changes. "We need to have more possessions," Davis said. "We had the point last year where we had to make the decision because we didn't shoot it at a great clip, our assist to turnover wasn't really good, and we just had to win it doing the defensive things and rebounding, and we did. I was proud of our players for doing it. We need to have more possessions. "I think our team is much faster in transition as a whole. We shoot it better. The biggest thing is we want to play it fast, smart, and unselfish. If any of you can do those three things with great toughness, now you have a great product and people want to come watch that. Our skill level is good. I think we have more guys that are able to create off the dribble, so hopefully the floor is spread and we can make better decisions. At the same time, we always talk about playing with a hot ball where guys are moving the ball and playing really unselfish."

6b. As Davis mentioned, the Rebels are going to lean on a mix or returners and newcomers. Jarkel Joiner came on strong late last season and will be asked to pick up where he left off once this season begins next month. Meanwhile, Duke transfer forward Jaemyn Brakefield, who almost signed with Ole Miss the first time through the recruiting process, is back home in Mississippi. He said he learned a lot during his year in Durham, and he's hoping to apply that Ole Miss this season. Both Joiner and Brakefield met with the media Wednesday.

7. Yolett McPhee-McCuin was brought to Ole Miss to rebuild the Rebels' women's basketball program. The results began to happen on the floor a year ago, as the Rebels just missed the NCAA Tournament. Recruiting, meanwhile, has been dynamic, meaning expectations on the floor are only going up. McPhee-McCuin talked about that and much more when she and her players met with the local media Thursday.

7b. As of today, there are no COVID-related attendance limitations for college basketball. A season ago, of course, attendance was very limited. The game didn't look, feel or sound like what coaches, players and fans alike are used to. "Right now it's 100 percent capacity, just going around campus and being at football games, the students can't wait to get back into Club Red," Davis said. "I think that thing is going to be exciting and bring a lot of passion and energy. I've always said it, when they're here it's as good of a student body in all of college basketball. I think people are excited, just like with football, just to get here. This is the first time that I've seen the bleachers pushed in at The Pavilion in over a year with COVID and everything else, so today is a good day to walk in and see the bleachers right back beside the court, and the courtside seats are set up. It's game ready just like it was a couple of years ago." Davis didn't use it as an excuse last season, and the rules were the same for most everyone, but months later, Davis and other coaches like him are willing to admit it was difficult to always have to generate your own energy. "I think it's hard for those players," Davis said. "I respect the guys in college basketball that did it, especially the ones that went all the way to the Final Four with no fans. It just shows you their love for basketball. I think what it's going to do is this, and I bet you football has said this same thing, we've always appreciated the fans, but I think our guys will appreciate fans even more when you step out there and sense that buzz when you're warming up and then tipoff comes. "I think everybody is ready for college basketball to really be back. It's been so much fun for me just to go to Vaught-Hemingway and just to watch games on TV and to see these packed stadiums in these high-level games. It'll be the same for basketball."

The New York Yankees mob right fielder Aaron Judge (99) after his game winning RBI single to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 and clinch a wildcard playoff spot at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

8. The Major League Baseball playoffs begin this week after an eventful final day of the regular season. Here are my predictions for how things will play out: American League Wildcard: Yankees over Red Sox National League Wildcard: Dodgers over Cardinals American League Division Series: Rays over Yankees, Astros over White Sox National League Division Series: Giants over Dodgers, Braves over Brewers American League Championship Series: Rays over Astros National League Championship Series: Giants over Braves World Series: Giants over Rays in 7

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 106 — Spinach Gnocchi Making pasta is…..easy. For some strange reason, it has always been regarded as something hard to master, just like the stock market….hmmm. Anyway, here is a fun time to get your hands to work. Tidbit #1: You will need a scale to measure out everything. It is way easy this way. Tidbit #2: For your cooked potatoes, they need to be mashed while hot but then let sit until cool. If you try to work with them while they are still hot, the final result will be gummy in its texture. Tidbit #3: The texture you want for your gnocchi will be that of biscuit dough. Also, when you do boil the pasta, you just need it to float and that is how you know it is ready. Tidbit #4: What you serve the gnocchi with could be a cream sauce with parmesan, Pecorino Romano, and well of course more spinach. Don’t forget the salt and pepper. Things you will need: 6 People Pinot Grigio Preparation time - 20 Minutes Cook time - 15 Minutes. Resting time - 20 minutes Utensils needed: Worksurface and parring knife Microwave Digital Scale Large Mixing bowl Fork Plastic Wrap Side plate Ingredients needed: 500 grams Potatoes 2 cloves Garlic, diced 2 Eggs 275 grams All Purpose Flour + more for shaping 200 grams Frozen Spinach at room temperature 2 Tbsp butter 2 tsp salt Mise en Place Step 1: Wrap your potatoes in plastic film and then place them in the microwave. Cook for around 6-8 minutes or until soft. Let cool for 2 minutes before taking away the plastic and skin. Place the potatoes into your mixing bowl along with the butter, salt, and garlic. Then smash with a fork. Let cool to room temperature. Step 2: Add the eggs to the potatoes and mix using the fork until combined. After, add in the flour a “3rd” at a time. Mix in almost completely between each addition. After, add in the spinach and mix in. Shaping Step 3: Place your dough on your work surface and divide it into 4. Take 1 quarter and then roll into a rope about “thumb thick”. Then take your knife and chop off pieces about a “thumb thick”. Now, take your fork and place it upside down. Take 1 gnocchi and press the gnocchi on the “backside” of the top of the fork and push it down like you were going down a slide when you were a kid. Place that piece on your side plate and then repeat for the rest of the dough. If you need any excess flour to keep the dough from sticking onto the fork or your surface or your hands, then use it. Step 4: If you are going to eat the gnocchi that night, store it in the fridge. If not, place in the freezer and let freeze. After, place it in a ziplock bag and you're good to go for 3 months. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws on the run in the first quarter during a Week 4 NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar / USA TODAY NETWORK)