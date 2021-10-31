McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by GameChanger Patch Co.

The Grove is open for tailgating this fall and GameChanger Patch Co. wants to help you prepare. GameChanger Patches are the only two-patch system available in the market to stop hangovers before they start. The WarmUp Patch is used before or while you drink, and the OverTime patch is used after you’ve been drinking to recover while you sleep. The all-natural ingredients will keep you in the game and ready for your next play. Go to GameChangerPatch.com and enter Promo Code RebelGrove20 at checkout for 20% off your purchase.

1. OK, let’s get to it right off the top. Ole Miss fans are talking more about the officiating than anything else in the wake of the Rebels’ 31-20 loss at Auburn Saturday night. The game was poorly officiated. Calls were missed. There was a controversial spot, inconsistency on pass interference calls, etc. But let’s be really clear here. When you start using words like “fixed,” you’re getting into dangerous territory. When you get into areas that include adjectives such as “intentional” and “malicious,” you’re getting into conspiratorial territory. I simply won’t go there. Why not? Once you go there, there’s no going back. If you say that the games are fixed, you’re saying there’s a premeditated decision to determine the outcome of a contest. I don’t believe that. I just don’t. I do not believe the Southeastern Conference sits down and instructs an officiating crew to make or not make certain calls. In fact, I believe that notion is ridiculous. Utterly, completely ridiculous. In fact, if the league were to “fix” Saturday’s game, it would’ve fixed it the other way, at least in my opinion. Ole Miss, at 6-1, still had a chance — albeit a slim one — to make the college football playoff. Auburn, at 5-2, really can’t do anything but screw things up. Even in a scenario — again, so incredibly unlikely it’s hardly worth discussing — where Auburn wins out and defeats Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, the Tigers would have a tough time getting into a four-team playoff. If that knocked out Georgia, it would be quite costly for the league. Further, an Auburn win Saturday took Lane Kiffin out of the spotlight a bit heading into the final month of the season, a spotlight the league enjoys. An Auburn win all but ended Matt Corral’s Heisman hopes, and now the league’s chances at college football’s ultimate trophy lie solely in the hands of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Then there’s the elephant in the room. If you believe the league wanted to punish a program, it would’ve been Auburn. It was Brian Harsin making headlines — and not the kind the league covets — last week for refusing to discuss his COVID-19 vaccination status. Ole Miss, if you remember, made happy summer headlines when it reached 100 percent vaccination status. I could go on and on and on. To be clear, do I think the game was poorly officiated? Absolutely. Do I think there might very well be some inherent bias for Auburn? I do. Auburn has benefited greatly over the past two seasons alone from weird calls in the Tigers’ favor. Do I think crowds influence decisions? To some extent, I think so, yes. But I don’t believe the games are fixed. There’s too much to lose in that scenario. It would be a scandal of mammoth proportion. The financial loss would be overwhelming. It simply defies logic. I know that won’t be popular with some. It’s an opinion that might cost me money and might ultimately lead me in a direction where I have to do something else with my career, but it’s my honest opinion. Nothing that happened Saturday night, as poor as it was, changed my thought process in that regard.

2. That being said, officiating is an issue. It’s an issue nationwide. If you watch games in other leagues, you see it every week, all over the place. They’re amateurs. They’re not professionals. And it shows. However, it’s something the league has to address. There is so much money invested in the sport. Coaches are making tens of millions on multi-year deals. Players are getting paid via NIL. Untold amounts of money are being wagered on these games. Yet the officiating gets more and more inept. Quality officials have been pulled from the field and put in the league office. The void left behind has not been filled. The quality of officiating has declined. On the flip side, the players are faster, bigger and stronger. More teams are using tempo. Officials are being asked to call more and see more. Technology allows fans to see just how many calls are missed. It’s a scenario that has led to lots of questions with few answers. Some — and I’m close to being in this boat — believe it’s time for the league to invest in full-time officiating crews. It would be costly, sure, if you’re going to say, “It just means more,” sometimes you have to back up your words with your actions. Oklahoma and Texas, two massive brands with giant fan bases, are joining the league soon. Scrutiny will only grow more intense. Allegations will keep coming. There’s no way to make it perfect, but the league has to address a growing problem before it overshadows the product it puts on the field.

3. It’s my opinion the start of the game influenced much of the officiating narrative. Auburn’s first possession appeared to bog down around midfield. Bo Nix scrambled for seven yards on a third-and-8 to the Ole Miss 42. Replays clearly showed an Auburn lineman blocked Ole Miss’ Sam Williams in the back. So instead of third-and-18 at the Auburn 48, the Tigers went for it on fourth-and-1 at the Ole Miss 42. Auburn converted and finished the drive with a touchdown. Later, leading 7-3, Auburn threw an incomplete pass on third-and-7 at the Ole Miss 16. However, Jake Springer was called for pass interference, keeping the drive alive. The call was shaky, as the ball wasn’t catchable but Springer absolutely made substantial contact with the receiver coming out of his break. Instead of attempting a 33-yard field goal on fourth down, the Tigers drove in and scored. Those two drives set the tone for the game, creating a social media atmosphere of skepticism, anger and paranoia. It just spiraled from there.

4. No matter what one thinks of the officiating, one thing is undeniable: Ole Miss had so many chances in the red zone and came up empty repeatedly. “That’s four times in the red zones with no points, and that going to be hard to win,” Kiffin said, referring to the Rebels’ second-half woes and Corral’s fourth-quarter interception. Kiffin said the Rebels’ struggles to run the ball led to tight windows and tougher sledding in the red zone. Kiffin stuck to his guns, if you will, and kept going for it on fourth down, electing not to take points with Caden Costa’s right foot. “We could’ve kicked those field goals and still lost, too,” Kiffin said. Ole Miss had so many chances. Down 28-17, Ole Miss’ Tylan Knight recovered Demetris Robertson’s muffed punt catch deep in Auburn territory. Ole Miss went four-and-out, turning the ball over on downs. Later in the third quarter, Ole Miss advanced to the Auburn 16 but ended up going for it on fourth-and-7 from the Auburn 13. Finally, down 31-20, Ole Miss forced a turnover and took over at its own 47. It scored no points. That can’t happen if you’re going to win on the road in the SEC against a good team.

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Jahcour Pearson (0) is tackled by Auburn Tigers cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

5. Moving forward, health has to be a major concern. Dontario Drummond injured his hamstring in the second quarter and basically didn’t return. Braylon Sanders played sparingly but he was ineffective. Jonathan Mingo is out until at least the Texas A&M game in two weeks and likely beyond. Ben Brown is out for the year. Caleb Warren is struggling to return. Chase Rogers is out. So is Hudson Wolfe. The injuries on offense are becoming overwhelming, and that’s before we even acknowledge the fact that Matt Corral is playing on a really bad ankle. If the Rebels can’t get some bodies back, it’s simply going to catch up. There was one really bright spot Saturday. Backup Luke Altmyer came in for Corral and played well. On one key drive, with Ole Miss trailing 14-3, Altmyer drove the Rebels to the Auburn 35, completing passes to Drummond, John Rhys Plumlee, Jahcour Pearson and Casey Kelly. Corral finished the drive, punching Ole Miss into the end zone, and he finished the game. However, it had to be a big confidence-builder for Altmyer moving forward.



Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) slaps hands with fans as he leaves the field after Saturday's victory over the Gators. The Florida Gators fell to the Georgia Bulldogs 34 to 7. The Florida Gators were the home team for this years annual Florida vs Georgia college football rivalry game at TIAA Bank field in Jacksonville, Florida Saturday, October 30, 2021. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

6. It’s time for my weekly ranking of the SEC. 1. Georgia -- The Bulldogs' defense is simply incredible. 2. Alabama -- There's only one real test for the Tide in November. 3. Auburn -- Speaking of, the Tigers are in for a real test Saturday in College Station. 4. Texas A&M -- After a slow start, the Aggies look for real. They'll be ready for Auburn Saturday. 5. Ole Miss -- A depleted offense is starting to catch up with the Rebels 6. Kentucky -- The Wildcats got popped in Starkville. They'll have their hands full with Tennessee. 7. Arkansas -- The Hogs got a week off to reset a bit. Their home date with Miss. State is critical. 8. Mississippi State -- That was an impressive win for Mike Leach and Co. Now, they have to take the act on the road. 9. Tennessee -- The Vols have a real chance against Kentucky, one that would go a long way to reestablishing momentum. 10. Florida -- Seems crazy to put the Gators here, I know, but here we are. 11. LSU -- At least the focus is on the future at this point. Can the Tigers land Mel Tucker? 12. Missouri -- I mean, I guess? The Tigers get a trip to Georgia Saturday. How fun! 13. South Carolina -- I'm not even in the mood to come up with snark at this point. There's nothing other than a date with Mizzou to look forward to. 14. Vanderbilt -- At least the Commodores tried against Missouri. I'll give them that.

Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against Michigan during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday. (Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK)

7. I could never be an Associated Press voter, not with all of my biases and my failure to believe in conspiracy theories and whatnot, but if I were, my ballot would look like this today: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Oklahoma 4. Cincinnati 5. Michigan State 6. Ohio State 7. Oregon 8. Notre Dame 9. Wake Forest 10. Oklahoma State 11. Auburn 12. Michigan 13. Baylor 14. Texas A&M 15. Ole Miss 16. Kentucky 17. Houston 18. UTSA 19. BYU 20. North Carolina State 21. SMU 22. Fresno State 23. Louisiana-Lafayette 24. Wisconsin 25. Arkansas

Liberty Flames head coach Hugh Freeze (middle) celebrates by kissing the trophy as MVP defensive lineman Jessie Lemonier (11) looks on after winning the Cure Bowl against Georgia the Southern Eagles at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

8. Up next: Liberty. From the Associated Press: Malik Willis threw for four scores and Liberty put up two quick touchdowns to open the game in defeating Massachusetts 62-17 on Saturday. The Flames (7-2) scored touchdowns just over a minute apart on their first two possessions, led 21-3 after one quarter and 41-3 by halftime in winning their 15th straight home game, a program record. They had the fourth-longest active FBS home streak coming into Saturday’s game. Duron Lowe intercepted Brady Olson on the game’s first scrimmage play and T.J. Green ran for a 26-yard score on the next snap. On the first play of the Minutemen’s next possession, Olson was sacked by Aakil Washington and Stephen Sings recovered the fumble at the UMass 6. Demario Douglas scored on the next play off a run-pass option. Willis found DJ Stubbs deep on the right side for a 60-yard score and it was 21-3. By halftime Willis was already 16-of-23 passing for 278 yards and four touchdowns. He finished 19 of 27 for 307 yards before giving way in the third quarter. In all, the Flames had six touchdown passes and 409 yards passing. Green rushed for two scores. Ellis Merriweather rushed for 149 yards on 24 carries for UMass (1-6). The Flames have suffered two three-point losses this season — at Syracuse and at Louisiana-Monroe. Their most impressive wins are over Troy, UAB and North Texas. Of course, we can’t have a real conversation about Liberty without discussing the Flames’ coach, Hugh Freeze. For those who have followed this site, you might be surprised by a lot of what I’m about to write. Personally, I believe Freeze is a tremendous coach. The job he did in 2012 was absolutely remarkable. He took over a train wreck of mammoth proportions and led Ole Miss to a bowl win over Pittsburgh. Incredible. It was truly incredible, a fall I’ll never, ever forget. However, Freeze’s work began on multiple fronts long before the first snap of the 2012 season. The culture inside the program he inherited was caustic. Players didn’t know who to trust or what to believe. They’d just been through a circus of sorts, a part of a program run into the ground by a paranoid man who quit recruiting and began compulsively blaming anyone and everyone but himself. Freeze’s first team meeting showed him who much work was ahead, but he never wavered. He mended fences and restored love in the game. One of his first calls the day after he was formally introduced was to me. I was in Montgomery, having driven there after his presser to work on recruiting coverage at the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic. Freeze told me he knew things had been rough for me and this site during the Nutt era and he assured me we were working with a clean slate. To his credit, he lived up to that. We certainly had our moments but I was never iced out. If I sent a text asking for comment, he responded. Freeze appreciated hard work. When he discovered I had gone to Georgia a day early to sit down with Beverly Nkemdiche, he seemed to really admire the hustle. A couple of months later, when he realized I was in the theatre of Crete-Monee High School in Crete, Illinois, he called me. “Are you there?” I answered in the affirmative. I can’t remember if he said that was cool or that was awesome, but he was impressed. “You’re getting him, right?” I asked, having been spooked by a Crete official who was speculating Laquon Treadwell was about to commit to Oklahoma State. That 2013 was remarkable. It was also, we’d come to find out over the next few years, the beginning of the end. Freeze’s biggest fault early on was he heard and read EVERYTHING. He got attacked on Twitter on that February 2013 National Signing Day and he responded. He shouldn’t have. The temptation was too great. When the NCAA came to inquire, Freeze challenged the investigator. When it became obvious to anyone and everyone that he needed to just put Barney Farrar on the field to silence all the griping about Ole Miss having an unfair advantage, Freeze doubled down. Ole Miss beat Alabama on Oct. 4, 2014. It was an incredible day. After that, so many celebrities and such wanted a piece of Freeze. He made sure they got it. Stardom changed Freeze. In fairness, it changes a lot of people. Ole Miss didn’t finish 2014 strong, but Freeze signed Chad Kelly in time for the 2015 season and that Rebel team was damn good. Freeze couldn’t help but cute at times, and the loss at Memphis came as a result, but that team went to and won the Sugar Bowl and was likely one crazy fourth-and-25 play against Arkansas away from making the College Football Playoff. Of course, there’s no way to reflect on Freeze’s tenure in Oxford without discussing his downfall. The apex was the Sugar Bowl win over Oklahoma State. Within weeks, the program was in chaos. A second NOA arrived in late January. In April of that year, on a night in which three Rebels were selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, Laremy Tunsil’s hacked social media stole the show. That night, even though it really led to a whole lot of nothing, changed a lot of things. The perception at that point was Freeze was running a renegade program. It gave the NCAA, which had already surreptitiously reopened the investigation, cover. It ended any and all recruiting momentum. Personally, I think Freeze lost it right there. He blamed any and everyone — ask me how I know — without taking responsibility for just how out of control the program appeared to be. He became defiant. People forget just how bad Ole Miss was the end of 2016. People forget how incompetent recruiting was during the 2016-17 cycle. The end had arrived. It’s long been my belief Freeze benefited from a legacy standpoint by not having to coach in 2017. Fans remembered the good days more than the bad, and I firmly believe 2017 would’ve been bad on the field had Freeze stayed. Regardless, he comes back to Oxford Saturday and I hope he receives a warm welcome. He did a lot of great things at Ole Miss and he and his family were active members of the community. I just hope his return isn’t romanticized. His tenure at Ole Miss is too complicated to turn it into a fairy tale.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 110 — Hot Chess Pie (Thanksgiving Prep ’21). Back living in Nashville, I made it Arnold’s Country Kitchen at least once a month. Well, they had a hot chess pie as a name for one of their desserts. They added Chili Powder to it. It was wonderful. When I am back in the states, I will be making a pilgrimage to there for their corn casserole as well. Here is my version. Tidbit #1: A traditional chess pie has sweetened condensed milk in it. Look, this pie is already sweet because of the sugar content, so I am going to just stick with butter for this one. Tidbit #2: When it comes to “par-baking” your crust. You will need to cook it at 350°F with pie weights and aluminum foil for about 20 minutes. Tidbit #3: So with this being a custard pie, you will start by cooking it at 350°F and then lowering the temperature to 325°F for the remaining 15 minutes of the cooking time. This will result in the top not getting overly crunchy. Tidbit #4: Be aware of the Chili Powder and tell your friends or family that it is in there. If you taste-test the pie and you feel there is too much, add a dollop of Cool Whip over the top of each serving. It will balance out the heat. Things you will need: 6 People Glass of Milk Preparation time - 10 Minutes Cook time for the crust - 20 Minutes Cook time for the pie - 45 Minutes Utensils needed: Worksurface Measuring cups 2 Medium plastic mixing bowl Pie Pan Whisk Spatula Pie weight or beans Aluminum Foil Microwave Oven Fork Ingredients needed: Pie crust 1 Dark 70% Chocolate candy bar 12 Tbsp butter 1.5 cups sugar 2 tbsp cocoa powder 2 Tsp vanilla extract 3 Eggs Pinch salt 1 Tsp Chili Powder Mise en Place Step 1: Pre-heat your oven to 350°F. Roll out the pie crust and place it in your pie pan. Dot the top of the dough with the fork and then place the aluminum foil over the top followed by the beans. Cook for 20 minutes. Step 2: While the pie is cooking, place the candy bar and butter in one of the bowls. Place in the microwave and melt at intervals of 30 seconds. Step 2.1: In your other mixing bowl, add in the sugar, salt, cocoa powder, and Chili Powder. Whisk using the whisk until combined. Then add in the eggs and vanilla extract. Whisk. Finally, add in the chocolate mixture. Whisk. Cooking Step 3: Once your pie crust has finished cooking, take it from the oven and remove the pie weights and aluminum foil. Pour in the chocolate mixture and place back in the oven to cook for 45 minutes. At the 30 minute mark, reduce the temperature to 325°F. Then take from the oven and let cool. Serve up once the pie has cooled to room temperature or just above. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) stands on the court during the second half against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports