McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by GameChanger Patch Co.

1. It feels weird to write about a game I really didn’t see, so I pretty much won’t. I watched the first half of Ole Miss’ win over Liberty with my friends, Robert and Shannon Shearon, and then we walked from JJ’s on Dickson to the Chi Omega house. From that point, I was busy and WiFi was spotty. I was a little shocked, frankly, the the 24-0 blowout I was watching got even a little uncomfortable for the Rebels. So was, I wasn’t shocked to discover, Lane Kiffin. “The first half was great,” Kiffin said. “It was a 24-0 first half. We had like six sacks or something at halftime. It was awesome. We tried to get them up for the second half the same way that we got them up for the game, but we obviously didn’t do that. The second half was terrible. We lost 14-3. It’s always challenging when the game goes so well at halftime against a team that they don’t think of as a SEC team, and that’s what we did. “We didn’t tackle as well. They have a very elite player that we contained in the first half and didn’t in the second half. It was like the Arkansas game in reverse where we play really good on one side and not on the other. Nine sacks is awesome. Three interceptions. We didn’t play as well as we’d like but the play counts got lopsided, 81-55, because we’re not making third downs on offense, which is obviously an issue. That puts our defense back out on the field. Matt (Corral) was courageous and played pretty well. It was good to see two backup receivers in (John Rhys) Plumlee and Dannis Jackson go over 100 yards and make some plays. It’s human nature to let up when the first run goes for 70 yards and you’re up 24-0 at the half, and unfortunately we gave into that.” So, yeah, that’s about all I’ve got. I’ve told myself I’ll go back and watch a replay and be able to discuss the game quasi-intelligently, but I likely won’t. It’s over. That’s all that matters. The whole Hugh Freeze-returns thing is in the history books now, where it belongs. Moving forward, there are obvious concerns, as a damn good football team is headed to Oxford Saturday. Ole Miss is suddenly struggling to run the football.’ “I thought after that we were going to run the ball really well today because of matchups and some things,” Kiffin said. “They had played really good statistical defense all year long, people had not had a lot of points and yards against them. I thought we would. I was very surprised at our inability to run the ball after that. Matt is a part of that because he can’t run at all right now so he can’t make his normal runs. There are rumblings the starting wide receiver corps — Braylon Sanders, Ontario Drummond and Jonathan Mingo — will be on the field together against Texas A&M. That would be great news for Ole Miss but it’s also big that Plumlee and Jackson emerged in the passing game, especially Jackson. “He had missed a lot of opportunities in practice and games and not made plays that we needed him to make,” Kiffin said of Jackson. “He had one at Tennessee but he was wide open. Today he made some competitive plays which is what we’ve been waiting on him to do because he’s very talented.” Finally, Ole Miss is having a tough time putting a complete game together, something every team in the SEC — with the exception of Georgia — is dealing with. The Aggies, meanwhile, are hot, having beaten Alabama, Missouri and Auburn after suffering early-season SEC losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State. To beat Texas A&M, Ole Miss will have to put it together for 60 minutes, and Kiffin knows it. “I don’t think there’s a magic potion,” Kiffin said. “I’m not making excuses but when you’re fully healthy it helps because you’ve got more players on offense and those guys are rotating through and you’ve got more energy at the end of the game because your play counts are lower and you’re not playing every snap. That helps. When the quarterback can’t move very well and he’d been getting a lot of those third downs on his own, and now he gets pressure and scrambles and can’t do that. That’s not a great third down combination when your receivers are out and your quarterback can’t run anymore.”

2. Of course, before we can completely put Freeze’s return to Oxford to bed, we have to discuss the Saturday-afternoon Twitter escapades. This time, it wasn’t Freeze doing the tweeting. Instead, it was Ole Miss Football’s official account, taking a shot of sorts at one of Freeze’s most infamous tweets from his tenure at Ole Miss. I was walking from the Chi O house to a tailgate being held by one of Campbell’s friend’s parents when I saw it. I couldn’t believe it. I laughed. I cringed. I just stared at it for a minute. I quote-tweeted “Oh, dear God,” and then forgot about it. I learned later Ole Miss had deleted the tweet and apologized and played nice. Whatever. Freeze cratered the program. Why anyone at Ole Miss is worried about his feelings after the damage he inflicted on the program is beyond me, but again, whatever. Look, it wasn’t necessary, I don’t suppose. But it was funny. A lot of national media types hopped up on their high horses and broke out all sorts of righteous indignation. If this story is still a story on Monday, it’s because some media types want it to be. Freeze couldn’t have honestly said he was offended, and given that Liberty athletics director Ian McCraw was the AD at Baylor during their scandal, I don’t care if he’s upset or not and neither should you. It’s fitting, maybe, that the most significant and memorable footnote from Ole Miss 27, Liberty 14, is a tweet.

2b. In case you missed it, Corral, Jackson and A.J. Finley met with the media following Saturday's game.

3. Up next: Texas A&M. The Aggies pummeled Auburn, 20-3, Saturday in College Station. As mentioned above, Jimbo Fisher’s team is one of the hotter teams in the country and they’re coming off a dominant performance. AggieYell.com's Mark Passwaters wrote about it late Saturday. From Passwaters: A tough game against a physical opponent on a hot streak. A team that had never lost at Kyle Field. A national audience and a chance to prove you're legit. This is when the Aggies tended to stumble. Not today. Maybe it's time to put the idea the Aggies can't get up for a big game to bed, because they've now done it twice. As important as the Alabama win was, this one was more emphatic. They physically beat on Auburn and never gave them a chance. It was a good, old fashioned SEC mauling, and the Aggies were the maulers -- even if they were far from perfect. Offense First things first: How about the guts of Zach Calzada? While he really needs to learn to slide -- coach Jimbo Fisher said he may need some of the Astros or manager Dusty Baker to come to practice and work with him -- there's no doubting his courage. He separated his shoulder, got it popped back into place and came out and played better than he did before the injury. He was only 15-29 for 195 yards, but he didn't turn the ball over and made some key throws. The 49-yard bomb to Caleb Chapman was perfect, as was the 18-yard toss to Ainias Smith on the same drive. He's still painfully inconsistent and misses open receivers, but he's doing what needs to be done to win football games. The Aggies racked up 409 yards of total offense, an awful lot for a team that only scored 12 points on their own. But as gutsy a performance as Calzada put in, the offense was carried by the offensive line and the running game. Once again, the offensive line physically handled and SEC opponent. It took a while, but by the later part of the second quarter, you could feel that Auburn was starting to wear down. The holes started to open for both Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane. When the Aggies went back to the power running game in the third quarter, Auburn wore down further and finally broke. There were big holes for both backs by the fourth quarter, capped by Achane's 68-yard run (which, unfortunately, ended in a fumble). The Aggies weren't subtle: they let Auburn know what was coming and there was nothing they could do. A defense that averaged 7.2 tackles for loss per game ended with 4, and never really came close to a sack. The big disappointment in this one would be the number of dropped passes, especially by tight end Jalen Wydermyer. The All-American dropped four passes, and that could have been critical in the game. Smith also dropped one that would have been a first down and gotten the Aggies out of trouble in their own end. A&M had two straight 3 and outs inside their 20, and somehow survived with no points. They also had trouble inside the red zone. The first drive of the game ended at the Auburn 4 and became a field goal, then two false starts and a holding call on Jahmir Johnson ruined another one. But Jimbo Fisher angrily said afterwards that Auburn caused both false starts by clapping to imitate the snap count -- and got away with it. A&M moved the ball efficiently and beat up on Auburn's defense. But they're going to have to get back to finishing drives with 7 instead of 3 from here on out -- and need to catch the football. Defense Sheer, absolute domination. The Aggies faced a team that came in averaging 452 yards a game and had scored 30 or more points against Arkansas and Ole Miss in the past two weeks. Auburn ended up with 226 yards and 3 points, four sacks and two turnovers. After the second possession of the game, A&M essentially overwhelmed Auburn. As soon as the Aggies figured out Auburn's toss sweep, the running game was essentially eliminated. Auburn picked up 73 total yards of rushing on 2.5 yards per tote, and their long was 14 yards. After halftime, the running game was even more stagnant. The defensive line did a great job pushing around the offensive line of Auburn, but the linebackers played a tremendous game. They repeatedly stopped Tank Bigsby and the Auburn backs one-on-one in the hole and brought them down. Aaron Hansford and Andre White led the team in tackles with 9, and Edgerrin Cooper added 7 more. Cooper was especially impressive, hitting the Auburn backs at or near the line of scrimmage with force multiple times. As DeMarvin Leal put it, "he plays football with bad intentions." The Aggies needed to limit Bo Nix's ability to run the football, and everyone knew that. That meant getting a push up the middle and pressuring off the edge. They did it to perfection. Mike Elko dialed up a tremendous game plan and his players executed on it. The Aggies showed Nix a ton of different blitz looks on passing downs, frequently confusing him. Several times, Demani Richardson came through on blitzes untouched, sacking Nix once and forcing a couple of bad throws. Tyree Johnson didn't need help from blitzers, as he just ran right around Auburn's tackles for a pair of sacks. Then you had the backbreaker from Jayden Peevy, whose pressure forced Nix to fumble and Micheal Clemons took it back for the game's only touchdown. The secondary didn't give Nix any opportunities. A guy who completed 62.6% of his passes hit on less than half of his throws today, passing for just 153 yards and an interception. Jaylon Jones and Tyreek Chappell were both outstanding, and Antonio Johnson was shutdown against Auburn's slot receivers. When Auburn did try some trickery with a flea flicker (that Nix dropped), he would have seen that nobody was open because Jones didn't bite. The Aggies absolutely dominated this game on defense. Auburn converted their first two third downs, and then 2 of their next 14. Nix had only been sacked 9 times coming in. A&M got him four times. The Tigers only gave up 3 tackles for loss per game before today; A&M had six. Most importantly, a team that averaged 34 points a game picked up only 3 and was a non-factor after halftime. That's domination. That's how you win consistently in the SEC.



David Pollack, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, and Chris Fallica of ESPN's 'College GameDay' holds a segment on the second stage during the broadcast's first appearance at UC before the Bearcats face the University of Tulsa, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at The Commons on UC Main Campus in Cincinnati. (Alex Martin/USA Today Network)

4. You may have heard via the 4,793 threads that immediately popped up when the announcement was made, but ESPN’s College Gameday show will originate from Oxford Saturday morning. I don’t watch the show very often, so while this does nothing to move my meter, I get why fans are so excited. Hardcore college football fans make the show appointment viewing, and there’s a belief that the show aids recruiting efforts. Again, I’m not sure I buy that. It’s my experience with young people that they don’t consume television the way older generations do. They watch media on demand. However, there’s no doubt that having the long-running show in The Grove adds to the excitement and the atmosphere of an SEC game between two ranked teams with New Year’s Six bowl aspirations. It’s the second time ESPN College Gameday has come to Ole Miss. The first, of course, was Oct. 4, 2014, when Katy Perry was the guest picker on a resplendent day in north Mississippi. Perry correctly picked Ole Miss would defeat Alabama that afternoon, and the buzz around The Grove that morning was palpable. The forecast calls for another gorgeous weather day, albeit a good bit cooler than that aforementioned day seven-plus years ago. It should be a fantastic day to showcase the town, campus and the program. I suspect it will be quite the party, and while I suspect it would’ve been quite the party without Gameday in attendance, I know the show’s presence makes it even more special for fans who have longed to once again be relevant enough to be in the national spotlight.

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jason Brown (15) celebrates with quarterback Zeb Noland (8) after defeating the Florida Gators at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

5. It's time for my weekly ranking of the Southeastern Conference: 1. Georgia -- Kirby Smart has a machine in Athens. 2. Alabama -- There are some signs of weakness if you look closely enough. 3. Texas A&M -- But can the Aggies win big on the road? We're about to find out. 4. Ole Miss -- If the Rebels can't get some bodies back, the good vibes are going to be tough to maintain. 5. Auburn -- Bo Nix's struggles on the road are crazy. 6. Arkansas -- Sam Pittman's team is going bowling in Year 2. Kudos to him. 7. Tennessee -- The Vols are really playing well under Josh Heupel. 8. Mississippi State -- Will Rogers has developed into a very good quarterback. 9. Kentucky -- The Wildcats have fallen hard since that 6-0 start. They should still finish 9-3, but wow, what could have been. 10. LSU -- Credit to the Tigers. With nothing to play for, they gave Alabama all it wanted. 11. South Carolina -- With a win over Missouri, the Gamecocks will be bowl-eligible. It's kind of a feel-good story, if you're honest with yourself. 12. Florida -- Things feel sort of tenuous for Dan Mullen. 13. Missouri -- I mean, the uniform was nice Saturday. 14. Vanderbilt -- The Commodores didn't lose Saturday.

Oregon Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal celebrates following a 26-16 victory against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY

6. I could never be an Associated Press Top 25 voter, certainly not after actually paying money to attend a game between two teams I don’t cover, but if the AP ever had a lapse in judgment and gave me a ballot, mine would look like this today: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Oklahoma 4. Oregon 5. Ohio State 6. Cincinnati 7. Notre Dame 8. Oklahoma State 9. Michigan State 10. Michigan 11. Texas A&M 12. Ole Miss 13. Brigham Young 14. Wake Forest 15. Auburn 16. UTSA 17. Houston 18. Iowa 19. Baylor 20. North Carolina State 21. Wisconsin 22. Penn State 23. Arkansas 24. Purdue 25. Penn State

7. Ole Miss will have a lot of new faces and -- perhaps -- a new look of sorts when it opens its season this week. Miami transfer Nysier Brooks is being asked to provide leadership, toughness around the rim and scoring in his first season at Ole Miss. "Coach makes it pretty clear that the best way to play basketball is inside-out," Brooks said, referring to Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis. "Once you collapse the rim, they have to help and that gives our 3-point shooters more time to get their shots off and get better quality shots. He does require me to score more around the rim." Veteran forward Luis Rodriguez, meanwhile, said he's seen a commitment to playing faster this season with hopes of creating more opportunities in transition. "We've definitely been playing faster and emphasizing getting the ball out and going," Rodriguez said. "It's been fun. We play a lot faster, a lot smarter and we share the ball better than we did last year. We've got guys who score on all different levels."

8. Here’s my sure-to-go-terribly wrong prediction for the Ole Miss basketball season: The Rebels start the season Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., hosting New Orleans at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. They open league play on Dec. 29 at home against Florida and wrap up the regular season on March 5 at home against Vanderbilt. The SEC Tournament is scheduled March 9-13 in Tampa. My prediction for Ole Miss is 18-13 overall and 8-10 in the SEC headed to Tampa. I fear the Rebels won’t have enough perimeter shooting to get past a very difficult league slate, one that includes several teams — Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, Arkansas, LSU and Auburn. — with second-weekend talent.



Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

Duck dressing

9. It’s time for more Thanksgiving eats. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 111 — Duck Dressing (Thanksgiving Prep ’21). I was able to discover this recipe from eating at a hunting club a few years back. At first, a little skeptical to be honest. Yet, wildly tasty and worth the try. Tidbit #1: You are going to go about this recipe the same way as you would a traditional version. You will need to cook the duck filet to medium. That is the key. Tidbit #2: For a dressing, you need to cook the cornbread the day before so that it can “dry out” more. This allows for water to be absorbed. Also while the cornbread is cooking, go ahead and sauté your vegetables and cook the duck. This way, the following day you only have to mix everything and then cook. *Time Saver* Tidbit #3: You can put sausage in this as well to make a play on “Gumbo”. Just saying Tidbit #4: My cornbread recipe can be found from Lesson 11 or on my YouTube page “cooking with Burton Webb”. Things you will need: 6 People Preparation time - 15 Minutes Cook time for the cornbread - 25 Minutes Cook time for the dressing - 45 Minutes Utensils needed: Worksurface and chef’s knife Saute pan 2 Medium mixing bowls Measuring cups Baking tray Oven and stovetop Refrigerator Spray grease Aluminum foil Microwave. Ingredients needed: 1 Pan cornbread (already cooked) 1 green bell pepper 2 Onions 3 Stalks celery 3 cups chicken stock 1 cup white wine 4 Duck Breasts 1 Tsp dried sage 1/4 Tsp Chili Powder 1/2 Tsp salt Olive Oil 10 Slices prosciutto 2 Eggs Mise en Place Step 1: For the day beforehand, cook the vegetables over medium heat with the olive oil, the cornbread already finished, and the duck breasts pan-seared over medium heat with salt and pepper. Step 2: For the day of, preheat your oven to 350°F, slice the duck breast in thin slices, and set to the side. In the mixing bowl, crumble in the cornbread and add the spices along with the vegetables and eggs. Mix. Then add in the duck breast and prosciutto. Step 2.1: In the other mixing bowl, add in the white wine and chicken stock. Place this in the microwave and set the timer to 2 minutes or until warm. Pour this over the cornbread mixture and mix until combined. Cooking Step 3: Now add the mixture to your casserole dish. Place aluminum foil over the top to cover and then bake for 45 minutes. Take the aluminum foil off after and then turn your broiler setting for the oven to low. Brown the top and then you’re good to go. Serve with cranberry sauce, gravy, or your favorite condiment. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!