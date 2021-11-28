McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by GameChanger Patch Co.

The holiday season is here, which means parties, family gatherings and all of libations that come with this special time of the year. GameChanger Patches are the only two-patch system available in the market to stop hangovers before they start. The WarmUp Patch is used before or while you drink, and the OverTime patch is used after you’ve been drinking to recover while you sleep. The all-natural ingredients will keep you in the game and ready for your next play. Go to GameChangerPatch.com and enter Promo Code RebelGrove20 at checkout for 20% off your purchase.

1. Ole Miss wrapped up a special season Thanksgiving night with a 31-21 win at Mississippi State. The Rebels still have a New Year's Six bowl game to play, and they could finish as high as No. 5 or so in the national polls, but for the most part, the rest of this campaign is a victory tour of sorts. The Rebels rode an incredible quarterback, a talented set of offensive weapons, two excellent offensive tackles, a plethora of interchangeable interior players, Sam Williams' dramatic improvement, an influx of talent at linebacker and a new defensive scheme to within one win of the College Football Playoff. Two years removed from abject embarrassment and a coaching change, that's simply remarkable. There's a tendency in college football -- and in life, for that matter -- to always look to what's next. That's to be expected. However, Ole Miss fans would be advised to take a little time and reflect on a special season and appreciate it. From rallying around Lane Kiffin's COVID-related absence in the season-opening win to the drama of back-to-back wild wins over Arkansas and Tennessee to the spectacle of a glorious day capped by a dominant win over Texas A&M to going into Starkville and successfully defending the Golden Egg Trophy, this season had a little bit of everything. There are players on this team -- Matt Corral, Snoop Conner, Jerrion Ealy, Dontario Drummond, Nick Broeker, Sam Williams, Chance Campbell, Mark Robinson, A.J. Finley and Jake Springer come to mind immediately -- who earned special places in the hearts and minds of Ole Miss fans. "I call it a blended family," Kiffin said Thursday night. "Some have been here six years from the beginning and some have been here one year, and they’ve come from all over the place. We have transfers, walk-ons and everything. It’s really cool to see them pick each other up. Every coach says every year that every team is a family, and that’s not really true, but this is one of those unique years where they really are and they protect each other like that and play for each other like that. "It really is remarkable what these kids did. They called themselves a band of brothers, and they really are. That’s really special. Again, never had a ten win regular season. Football has been played here a long time and the SEC is as strong as ever. There’s more SEC teams than there used to be, so now it's even harder, so it’s a really special deal."

2. I'm a Heisman Trophy voter. We're threatened with the loss of our ballot if we reveal who we voted for. Well, I haven't voted yet, and I reserve the right to change my mind, but I can tell you now that something dramatic will have to happen to change the top line of my ballot this year. Bryce Young can change my mind with a dominant performance Saturday in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia. Young is a special player, a charismatic leader who has shown he can take a team and put it on his shoulders. Without Young's brilliance, Alabama loses not only to Auburn on Saturday but also to Arkansas a week earlier. The Tide has some weaknesses. Ole Miss' Corral, however, is so much more than the accumulation of his statistics. Yes, he threw for 3,334 yards and 20 touchdowns while throwing just four interceptions. Yes, he rushed for 597 yards and 11 more scores, but again, it was more than that. It's my opinion Corral is the only quarterback in college football who could've led this Ole Miss team to 10-2. Corral overcame injuries to his offensive line, his receiving corps and ultimately, to himself, and just willed his team to win after win after win. It was remarkable stuff, the kind of thing people will be talking about decades from now.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Tb21lIGh1Z2UgbmFtZXMgYXJlIGxpa2VseSB0byBiZSBoaXR0aW5n IHRoZSBUcmFuc2ZlciBQb3J0YWwgdGhpcyB3ZWVrLiA8YnI+PGJyPkZvbGxv dyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFsc1BvcnRhbD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUml2YWxzUG9ydGFsPC9hPiB0byBnZXQg dGhlIGxhdGVzdCE8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSaXZhbHMgKEBSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNDY0OTk4 NDA1NTIwOTUzMzQ1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDI4 LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

UCF Knights quarterback Dillon Gabriel (11) throws a pass against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated Central Florida 42-35. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

3. While Ole Miss waits to learn its bowl destination, the Rebels' focus turns to recruiting. This year, that's very much a two-pronged approach. There's recruiting in the traditional sense, and there's the transfer portal. Sources inside the Manning Center have indicated throughout this fall that Ole Miss will go heavy on the transfer portal, and no one has deviated from that message in recent days. That's what I expect over the next few weeks. I look for Ole Miss to seek a quarterback, a running back, at least one wide receiver, an offensive tackle, at least one defensive end, at least one linebacker and perhaps another safety The coaching carousel is going to result in some interesting transfer portal additions; bet on that. Meanwhile, I look for the staff to turn to a very early emphasis on the 2023 class. The Rebels got off to a great start in that regard on Sunday, landing a commitment from Raleigh, Miss., four-star outside linebacker Suntarine Perkins. Momentum from a spectacular season doesn't typically result in immediate recruiting impact. It does, however, usually translate to early momentum for the next year's class. I suspect we'll see that over the coming months, as Ole Miss uses the New Year's Six bowl bid and -- presumably -- Kiffin's new deal in Oxford to gain momentum on the recruiting trail.

Kentucky's Will Levis threw down Ls towards the Cardinal fans after his fourth touchdown of the game as the Wildcats rolled past Louisville 52-21 Saturday night. Nov. 27, 2021 Louisville Vs Kentucky 2021 Governors Cup (Matt Stone/Courier-Journal/USA Today Sports)

4. It’s time for my weekly ranking of the Southeastern Conference. What a year’s it’s been. 1. Georgia — The Bulldogs appear invincible. I guess we’ll soon find out. 2. Alabama — I think I know what I’m looking at. Credit to the Tide for winning, but the domination is fading. 3. Ole Miss — One can’t help but wonder what could’ve been had some receivers stayed healthy. 4. Kentucky — A 9-3 season in Lexington will earn a man a lifetime contract, but is that what Mark Stoops wants? 5. Arkansas — Kudos to Sam Pittman. He’s changed the culture in Fayetteville in 24 months. It’s obvious in person and on the screen. 6. Texas A&M — Another disappointing November for the Aggies. 7. Tennessee — Josh Heupel and Co. closed strong, setting up another obnoxious offseason from the Vols Are Back crowd. 8. Mississippi State — Watching the Egg Bowl on Thursday, I couldn’t help but wonder if 4-4 in the SEC is the ceiling for the Air Raid. 9. Auburn — Credit to the Tigers. They laid it all on the line in the Iron Bowl. That will be a tough loss to live with. 10. LSU — Yes, the Tigers went 6-6 and fired Ed Orgeron, but that defense figured something out in November. Loads of talent on the roster in Baton Rouge. 11. Missouri — The Tigers held their own against Florida and South Carolina, but Friday’s loss at Arkansas likely served as a sober reminder of just how far Eliah Drinkwitz has to go to become a contender. 12. South Carolina — No, Shane Beamer isn’t Coach of the Year. The notion is silly, but he did a nice job in Year 1. 13. Florida — I can’t help but wonder if the UF job is all it’s cracked up to be. 14. Vanderbilt — The Commodores were the only team that failed to become bowl-eligible. In a league full of relative parity, one can’t help but wonder if getting Vanderbilt back to a responsible level is just impossible.

Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley (1) is tackled by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

5. Here are my personal postseason awards in the SEC, for what they're worth (which is absolutely nothing): Player of the Year: 1. Will Anderson, Jr., LB, Alabama 2. Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss 3. Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia Offensive Player of the Year: 1. Matt Corral,QB, Ole Miss 2. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama 3. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas Defensive Player of the Year: 1. Will Anderson, Jr., LB, Alabama 2. Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia 3. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia Jacobs Blocking Trophy: 1. Evan Neal, Alabama 2. Kenyon Green, Texas A&M 3. Darian Kinnard, Kentucky Freshman of the Year: 1. Jarquez Hunter, RB, Auburn 2. Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia 3. Maason Smith, DL, LSU Coach of the Year: 1. Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss 2. Sam Pittman, Arkansas 3. Kirby Smart, Georgia

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin walks off the field after the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

6. I don’t have a ballot for All-SEC, but if I did, my ballot would look like this: (Yes, one could likely criticize a few of these picks, but I’m basing these off what I saw, not what others are telling me to see). OFFENSE QB: Matt Corral, Ole Miss RB: Tyler Badie, Missouri WR: Treylon Burks, Arkansas WR: Jameson Williams, Alabama WR: Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky TE: Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M OL: Evan Neal, Alabama OL: Darian Kinnard, Kentucky OL: Kenyon Green, Texas A&M OL: Charles Cross, Mississippi State OL: Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas DEFENSE DL: Jordan Davis, Georgia DL: DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M DL: Sam Williams, Ole Miss LB: Nakobe Dean, Georgia LB: Will Anderson, Jr., Alabama LB: Chance Campbell, Ole Miss LB: Damone Clark, LSU DB: Jordan Battle, Alabama DB: A.J. Finley, Ole Miss DB: Roger McCreary, Auburn DB Jaylon Foster, South Carolina SPECIALISTS P Jake Camarda, Georgia K Harrison Mevis, Missouri PR: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M KR: Velus Jones, Tennessee

7. Here's my stab at the SEC's bowl destinations: Orange Bowl -- Georgia Sugar Bowl -- Alabama Peach Bowl -- Ole Miss Texas Bowl -- Mississippi State Citrus Bowl -- Kentucky Outback Bowl -- Arkansas Gator Bowl -- Texas A&M Music City Bowl -- Tennessee Duke's Mayo Bowl -- South Carolina Liberty Bowl -- Auburn Birmingham Bowl -- LSU Quick Lane Bowl -- Missouri Cure Bowl -- Florida

Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97), linebacker Michael Barrett (23) and defensive back Vincent Gray (4) celebrate behind Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Ohio State lost 42-27 (Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK)

8. I'm running out of weeks to fantasize about being an objective enough journalist to be an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Those people are my heroes. Their fierce dedication to agenda-less journalism is the stuff of legends. I'll miss following their work each week. Anyway, if I happened to have a ballot, mine would look like this today: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Oklahoma State 4. Alabama 5. Cincinnati 6. Notre Dame 7. Ole Miss 8. Baylor 9. Ohio State 10. Utah 11. BYU 12. Oregon 13. Michigan State 14. Oklahoma 15. Kentucky 16. Iowa 17. Pittsburgh 18. Arkansas 19. Houston 20. North Carolina State 21. Wake Forest 22. San Diego State 23. Louisiana-Lafayette 24. Texas A&M 25. Appalachian State

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley yells to his team during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State won 37-33. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

8b. I'd like to take this brief opportunity to remind you that coaching searches include several elements, not all of which work together toward the same common goal. There must be opportunity. In other words, there must be an opening. There must be mutual interest, although that's complicated. One party (say: LSU) could be interested but the other party (say: Lincoln Riley) could be primarily using your opportunity for leverage with his current opportunity or with another opportunity (say: LSU). The leverage play works if and only if you're willing to go to one of the aforementioned opportunity if your leverage play is unsuccessful. Florida wanted Billy Napier. Napier wanted Florida. That was easy. Napier, however, wanted to see what LSU would do. LSU believed it had Riley. Florida pushed for a quick commitment. USC played the game stealthily, using friendly media to float Dave Aranda's name, getting a raise at Baylor for Aranda and buying team to steal Riley in the hours following Bedlam. Miami doesn't have an athletics director in place. Further, they have a divided administration and a divided booster base. Therefore, as of this writing, there's no opportunity. The 'Canes covet Mario Cristobol, but there is a belief among many in the coaching industry that Cristobol would use Miami as leverage for a better deal at Oregon. There is still a very real chance Miami gives Manny Diaz another year while it works out the AD situation and figures out its next move. Cristobol could also use Miami as leverage to get a quicker deal from LSU. No one really seems to know at this point. I'll throw a name out there that's been whispered a bit -- Notre Dame's Brian Kelly. Make no mistake; I'm not reporting Kelly is LSU-bound or anything like that. I am saying, however, that's been whispered a bit here and there for a couple of weeks there and there's a growing sense today in Baton Rouge that athletics director Scott Woodward has his man. I still think the job is Jimbo Fisher's if he wants it. For whatever reason(s), Fisher doesn't appear to want it.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. Let’s eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 114 — Uncle Vinny’s Meatball Sub. Whenever you’re wanting a different…well something…to eat after Thanksgiving, this always hits the spot and is easy to prepare. Tidbit #1: You will need to sauté the onions and garlic in a pan over medium heat with olive oil before adding it to the hamburger meat. After, use the same pan and cook the bacon pieces in it. Tidbit #2: The best sauce you can make from tomatoes with the most flavor is actually from cherry tomatoes. It is quick and again pops with flavor. Tidbit #3: You can use a mix of mozzarella and provolone for the sandwich. I find it is the best for the cut of the meatballs. Things you will need: 4 People Preparation time - 10 Minutes Cook time - 20 Minutes Utensils needed: Worksurface and chef’s knife Measuring cups Box grater Large mixing bowl 2 Saute pan Spatula Side plate Stovetop and oven Ingredients needed: 1 lb Ground beef 20% 4 Pieces bacon 2 Boxes cherry tomatoes 1 cup Mozzarella cheese (shredded) 1 Cup Provolone cheese (shredded) 1 Onion 2 cloves garlic 1 Tbsp tarragon 1 Tbsp oregano 1/2 tsp salt 1/4 tsp pepper 2 Eggs 1/4 Cup Worcheshire sauce .5 cup bread crumbs 4 Hogie rolls Mise en Place Step 1: Start with sautéing the onions and garlic until soft and add into the large mixing bowl. While the pan is still hot, add in the bacon and cook. Pour the grease into the mixing bowl and take the bacon out to place on the side plate. You will then add the cherry tomatoes to the same pan and cover. Let cook for 15 minutes on medium heat. Step 1.2: In the large mixing bowl, add in the rest of the ingredients minus the cheeses and hoagie rolls. Mix using your hands and then let sit for 5 minutes to marinate the flavors. Step 2: Take your other saute pan and turn to medium heat. Once hot, add in the meatballs that you have formed from the big ball (about golf ball size). Sear them on nearly all of the sides (yes no sides on a circle) and then place them on the side plate. Repeat until completed. Final Step Step 3: Take the meatballs and place them in the now tomato sauce. Toast the bread in the oven (open-faced) with the cheeses. Take from the oven and place on your serving plate. Then add the tomato sauce, followed by some meatballs, and of course the bacon. Serve with chips and you have yourself a great post-Thanksgiving meal. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!