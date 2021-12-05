McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by GameChanger Patch Co.

The holiday season is here, which means parties, family gatherings and all of libations that come with this special time of the year. GameChanger Patches are the only two-patch system available in the market to stop hangovers before they start. The WarmUp Patch is used before or while you drink, and the OverTime patch is used after you’ve been drinking to recover while you sleep. The all-natural ingredients will keep you in the game and ready for your next play. Go to GameChangerPatch.com and enter Promo Code RebelGrove20 at checkout for 20% off your purchase.

1. Ole Miss is headed to the Sugar Bowl. The Rebels (10-2) will face Baylor (11-2) on New Year’s Day in New Orleans. Alabama’s win over Georgia Saturday at the Southeastern Conference Championship Game in Atlanta paved the Rebels’ path to the Crescent City and ended any and all bowl drama. “We’re excited,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. “This is an awesome opportunity to play in a major bowl game and to play in the Sugar Bowl.” The fact that Ole Miss is at this point as a program just two seasons into Kiffin’s time in Oxford is remarkable. Baylor, under Dave Aranda, is in a similar spot just two seasons after Aranda left LSU for Waco. “It should be an awesome matchup,” Kiffin said. Kiffin was talking during a busy Sunday for his program. Recruits were leaving campus earlier in the day and another, four-star defensive tackle Jaheim Oatis, had arrived for an official visit midday Sunday. Throw in Oklahoma’s pursuit of offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and Ole Miss’ announcement of Kiffin’s new deal Saturday night and it was a bit of a harried whirlwind in the Manning Center.

2. Speaking of the contract, sources close to the negotiations said Sunday Kiffin’s deal will pay him approximately $7.5 million per year, though easily attainable incentives should drive it north of $8 million per year. Of course, as Kiffin said Sunday, there was more to it than Kiffin’s money. He wanted more money for assistants and support staff “so we can do this thing at a really high level.” Kiffin said the deal with Ole Miss had been in the works for a while before being finalized Saturday. “This was not just about me,” Kiffin said. “This was about getting things in place, things Keith (Carter) and the chancellor (Glenn Boyce) were all about but we just had to talk about and it takes time.” Kiffin said he’s hoping to win at a high level for a long time, something that should be music to Ole Miss fans’ ears. Maybe it was coincidence — I personally doubt it strongly — but the announcement came as Miami’s situation unraveled a bit. The Hurricanes, long considered the biggest threat to Ole Miss in terms of retaining Kiffin, either have a deal with Oregon’s Mario Cristobol or are going to somehow try to repair their relationship with Mario Diaz. Either way, Kiffin wasn’t the choice in Coral Gables, and Ole Miss kept its man. “Just because you have one year and a hot quarterback, if you’re going to do it for a long period of time, especially in the SEC, you have to have everything else in place.”

3. As for Lebby, industry sources indicated Sunday that Lebby has several offers on the table, including a lucrative one from his alma mater, Oklahoma. Kiffin didn’t comment directly regarding Lebby — I asked him a general question about retaining coaches — but he basically admitted he might have to replace a coach after this coaching carousel cycle stops turning. “When you win and especially when you win with style that people watch, they say, ‘OK, I’m going to go buy that system, that style,’” Kiffin said. “I’m not saying we’re Alabama but a lot of times when you see so many coaches leaving Alabama, it’s because of what they’re doing.” Kiffin noted that Ole Miss lost coaches last season to Texas and Oklahoma. “I don’t take it personal,” Kiffin said. “It’s part of the business when you’re doing really well. Because the players are playing really well, your assistant coaches, people want to come get them. …It’s a good problem to have, one we have to deal with and we’ll always find the best ones out there. There’s a good chance we may lose one this year.” Lebby, per multiple sources, loves Oxford and has loved his time at Ole Miss. Hell, as of this writing, he’s still on Kiffin’s staff. Maybe he’ll stay. However, he wants to be a head coach one day, and he needs to build a resume. Oklahoma is his alma mater, and soon-to-be-named new coach Brent Venables is a defensive guy, meaning any credit for the Sooners’ offense will go to Lebby if he moves to Norman. “There are all kinds of factors that go into why coaches leave,” Kiffin said. “I understand that.”

Jaheim Oatis (Rivals.com)

4. More than anything, coaches coming and going can impact recruiting. We wrote a lot about recruiting this weekend and will continue to over the next nine days leading up to National Signing Day. Much has been made about Ole Miss’ transfer portal-heavy approach to recruiting this cycle. I’ll admit I think it’s risky, but I catch myself pushing back at those who attack it as lazy or dangerous. How do we know? The portal is a new thing. The mass of players in the portal is certainly eyebrow-raising, but the portal hasn’t been in place long enough for anyone to know what the proper — or improper — approach to it is. First of all, it’s quite possible Ole Miss’ approach to the portal is a one-year only anomaly. Secondly, it’s possible this is the new way to build a roster. It’s as much possible Kiffin is cutting-edge as it pertains to roster building in the current environment as it is he’s making a monumental mistake. Right now, no one knows — either way. Ole Miss loses a ton off this team that won 10 games on its way to the Sugar Bowl. It’s possible we don’t even know the extent of the departures, as it’s possible several guys will declare for the NFL Draft and there are rumors others will enter the portal following the trip to New Orleans. Replacing all of those players with kids in high school today is risky as well. The portal provides the most likely path to immediate replacement with less fall-off, though the portal is also every bit as competitive as the battle to land four- and five-star high school talent. As I always say, it’s a scoreboard business. So the decisions made today will one day matriculate to the scoreboard, which is the great arbiter of all in football. That applies to Kiffin, and I suspect he knows it.

5. Ole Miss picked up a big hoops win Saturday over Memphis. The Rebels led by four at the half and pulled away to a double-digit lead before holding off a late Memphis rally to win, 67-63. The Rebels aren’t a perfect team. That’s an understatement. However, there are definitely signs Ole Miss is finding an identity. This team plays hard, protects the basketball, scraps for 50-50 balls, creates turnovers and plays with energy. Ole Miss shot 35.3 percent from the floor on Saturday, including 30.8 percent from the 3-point line. Realistically, the Rebels have to improve those numbers if they’re going to excel in SEC play, but there are positives. Matthew Murrell is beginning to show flashes of his potential. Jaemyn Brakefield is showing flashes as well. Austin Crowley has had moments, as has Tye Fagan. Daeshun Ruffin should return in a couple of weeks. It will be tough to navigate the SEC slate, especially with Robert Allen possibly missing significant time with an injury, but there are reasons for optimism. Ole Miss plays Western Kentucky Saturday in Atlanta. Following Saturday’s win over Memphis, Ole Miss guards Jarkel Joiner and Murrell spoke to the media.

6. Speaking of Allen, the news broke late Sunday that he’s out for the season with a knee injury. The injury will require surgery, and that will be done in the coming weeks. Allen – a native of Orlando, Florida who transferred to Ole Miss from Samford in 2020 – played 15 minutes and had four points, three rebounds, one assist and one block at the time of his injury in the opening minutes of the second half against No. 18 Memphis on Saturday. “We feel really bad for Robert,” said Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis. “Robert was playing his very best basketball over the last three weeks since he’s been here at Ole Miss. He’s been a great voice in our locker room and on the floor, and we’re going to truly miss him. But, I know with Robert’s work ethic that he will dive right into rehab, and we are going to support him every step of the way.” On the season, Allen averaged 6.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and started four of eight games played – including each of the last three Rebel contests. Allen’s 5.4 rebounds rank second on the Ole Miss roster, and he has tallied five games with at least five boards. In his final three games played, he averaged 8.7 points and 5.7 rebounds in three starts. Allen was one of four Rebels to play in all 28 games of the 2020-21 season, making eight starts while averaging 3.6 points and 3.2 rebounds. Prior to Ole Miss, Allen played in 65 games at Samford across the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. Ole Miss will appeal for a medical redshirt, and Allen still has a Covid year to work with, so his career isn’t over. Still, it’s a disappointing loss for Ole Miss and for Allen. He’s one of the nicer kids you’ll ever meet and he works his ass off. He’s a big part of what Ole Miss does, especially on defense, and like I wrote Saturday, he routinely does things that don’t show up in the box score. Here’s wishing Robert a successful recovery. I’m a firm believer you can’t cheer in this business, but I absolutely will cheer for him to recover and get back on the floor as quickly as possible.

7. I wouldn’t normally waste a thought on an opposing basketball team, but man oh man, there’s so much to say about Memphis. First, I would like to take this opportunity to be thankful that I’m not in the Memphis media. Having to cover that soap opera, always having to try to find a sliver of hope, would drive me nuts. That’s the worst coached team I’ve ever seen. Seriously, not counting Upward or Oxford Park Commission, it’s top-five bad. My junior high school coaches at Glen View Junior High (Go Bearkits!) ran more offense than Memphis does. My freshman team at Ruston High (that’s as far as my hoops career took me) had more principled defense than Memphis. I’m being hyperbolic, but good grief. It was astoundingly poor. Then, afterwards, Penny Hardaway tossed about half of his team under the bus in the press conference. In December. Good luck. After that, I heard Memphis media discussing the team, pointing out that wins over Alabama and Tennessee will fix everything. Sure thing, my man. And that head of hair that’s coming my way is going to make me look 25 again. It’s just a matter of time. I’m posting the video, as it’s worth a watch.

8. We haven’t spent much time on women’s basketball, as we’ve been a bit busy. However, Ole Miss’ women’s team continued its winning ways Sunday in Cincinnati. The Rebels beat the Bearcats, 75-63, at Fifth Third Arena. The Rebels’ eight straight wins tie the second longest streak in the country. For the fifth straight game, Madison Scott finished in double figures with 18 points, while Destiny Salary had a career-high 15 points and eight rebounds. As a squad, Ole Miss shot a blistering 53.7 percent clip from the field, while finding a home in the paint with 46 points coming from the inside. The Rebels were able to capitalize off of the Bearcats 23 turnovers, returning them for 28 points. On the defensive end, Austin posted her fifth straight multi-block game with a season-high of five blocks and added eight points. The Rebels enjoy a short break before heading back out on the road to take on Hofstra next Saturday (Dec. 10). Ole Miss faces off against the Pride on FloHoops at 1 p.m. CT.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 115 — Parisian Hot Chocolate (Chocolat Chaud). Ewww, it sounds fancy already huh? When it comes to making hot chocolate, you need to know the grandmother's way of doing it. Tidbit #1: You can use either cocoa powder or bar chocolate. Your ratio is usually 5 to 1 of liquid to chocolate. Just an FYI. Tidbit #2: Stay away from milk chocolate. It already has too much sugar content in this specific type and the ending flavor won’t be that great. Tidbit #3: You can of course add marshmallows at the end with what every other topping that you like. Things you will need: 4 People Preparation time - 3 Minutes Cook time - 5 Minutes Utensils needed: Worksurface Measuring cups Whisk Saucepot Spatula Stovetop Ingredients needed: 3/4 Cup Cocoa Powder or Dark Chocolate Bar 3 Cups Water 3/4 Cup Milk 5 Tbsp Brown Sugar 1/2 Tsp Vanilla Extract 2 Pinches Cardamon Mise en Place Step 1: Start by adding the brown sugar and water to the saucepot and bring to a boil. Lower the heat to medium-low. Step 2: Add in the milk and chocolate at this point. Whisk. Once everything has combined, turn off the heat. Add in the Vanilla extract and cardamon. Then you’re good to go. Start yourself and Santa off right this holiday season! From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!

