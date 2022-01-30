McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by GameChanger Patch Co.

What are your goals for year 2022? Does your company need hard to find talent to meet these goals? Maybe you are personally seeking a career change. Let this be your year to make the change and your first step needs to be to contact Service Specialists employment agency. They are the oldest employment agency in Mississippi and recruits in all industries. Remember there is nothing to lose by reaching out. There is no cost to you as a candidate and everything is kept confidential. Service Specialists wishes you and your company a successful 2022. You can contact them at 662-832-5138

1. The saga is over. USC transfer portal quarterback Jaxson Dart and his former Trojans teammate, tight end Michael Trigg Jr., are in Oxford, enrolled at Ole Miss and now part of the Rebels' program. They both officially pulled the trigger on Saturday, though both recruitments have felt "done" for the better part of two weeks. At a minimum, Dart steps on campus and launches into a competition with Luke Altmyer to replace Matt Corral. More likely, Dart, who threw for 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns at USC last fall, is the Rebels' starter when Troy comes to town to open the 2022 season in September. Trigg, a 6-foot-4, 245-pounder who suffered a season-ending injury in October, is the odds-on favorite to be Ole Miss' starting tight end in 2022. A coaching industry friend of mine raved about his upside last week, saying he thought Trigg was the biggest "get" of Ole Miss' transfer portal class.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Jared Ivey (15) reacts after a play against the Clemson Tigers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

2. Ole Miss likely isn't done yet. Georgia Tech transfer portal defensive end Jared Ivey, who recorded 20 tackles and 1.5 quarterback sacks for the Yellow Jackets last season, is wrapping up an official visit Sunday and is expected to be enrolled by the end of the day Monday. Mississippi State transfer portal wide receiver Malik Heath will have to wait until June 1 to enroll at Ole Miss due to previous tampering issues that were self-reported, but sources told RebelGrove.com last week Heath's commitment is imminent. It's expected Ole Miss will add another 4-5 transfer portal additions after the spring, players who, like Heath, will report in time to go through the summer offseason program and be ready to go when fall camp rolls around in August.

Michael Trigg Jr. runs after a catch during a game last season versus Oregon State. Trigg enrolled at Ole Miss and will join the program Monday. (University of Southern California)

3. Now that there's time to come up for air a bit, what does it all mean? Ole Miss went heavy on the transfer portal. 247 Sports ranks Ole Miss' transfer portal class as the No. 1 such class in the country, for what that's worth. It's likely -- oh, hell, it's definitely -- a sign of where Ole Miss is going, at least as long as Lane Kiffin is running the program. Sources with knowledge of Kiffin's plan moving forward believe the 2022 class is the blueprint for what's to come -- chasing elite high-schoolers and filling at least half of the class with transfer portal targets, preferably those (like Dart and Trigg) who have multiple years of eligibility remaining. I think it's obvious Kiffin isn't one to hunker down for a rebuild, and in fairness to him, the results from this first real transfer portal haul show he's likely right to take that approach. Ole Miss addressed issues at basically every spot on the field -- quarterback, running back, slot receiver, tight end, offensive tackle, defensive line, linebacker, safety and nickel back. The Rebels likely need another wide receiver, another offensive lineman, another presence off the edge on defense and perhaps a more cover-oriented defensive back. But at this point, after the roster transformation of the last couple of months, there aren't a lot of gaping holes.

Michael Trigg Jr, John David Baker and Jaxson Dart pose during an official visit earlier this month.

4. It shapes up as a fascinating spring. The Rebels have "new" coordinators on both sides of the field, depending on how you view Chris Partridge, who shared coordinator duties with DJ Durkin the past two seasons. There are new faces all over the coaching staff and, as we just documented, a ton of new players dotting every position group. I've seen and heard others say Ole Miss is more talented heading into 2022 than it was in 2021. I can see that argument, and it might well end up being accurate. However, I need to see it first. Corral, Sam Williams, Braylon Sanders, Dontario Drummond, Chance Campbell and Mark Robinson were all integral parts of a 10-3 team that finished its season in the Sugar Bowl. That was also a remarkably close team, one that truly cared for one another. Team chemistry doesn't grow on trees. It must be nurtured over time. Still, there's no reason to believe some massive fall-off is around the corner. Ole Miss should be very good in 2022, and the schedule is set up for the Rebels to build momentum -- and perhaps, chemistry -- heading into a back half of the schedule that features home games against Alabama and Mississippi State and difficult road trips to LSU, Texas A&M and Arkansas.

Ole Miss defensive coordinator Chris Partridge, shown here at Michigan in 2019, is emerging as a star/future head coach thanks in part to his recruiting prowess. (Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

5. Oh, and before we move on from recruiting, know this: Ole Miss has at least two future coaching stars on its staff, and that was proven over the past couple of months. Partridge and John David Baker did yeomen's work putting this class together. Yes, there were others. For example, Derrick Nix continues to prove his recruiting chops year after year, regardless of situation. Charlie Weis, Jr., from all accounts, hit the ground running a few weeks ago and was integral in some recruiting battles. But without Partridge and Baker, all of this simply doesn't happen. They're both future head coaches, at least in my opinion, and the work they did in the past few weeks only cemented those thoughts. Kiffin will get the credit. That's how it works. Head coaches get credit or blame; that comes with the territory and the salary. And Kiffin certainly deserves credit. He's rebuilt the Ole Miss brand in just 26 months or so, an amazing accomplishment, especially when you consider how much of that has been under the cloud of COViD-19 restrictions and such. But remember, when and if wins are piling up in 2022, the job Partridge and Baker did during some tumultuous days in January, not only salvaging a class but also building one that could allow Ole Miss to build on 2021.

Ole Miss Rebels guard-forward Luis Rodriguez (15) reacts after a three point basket during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

6. Ole Miss wrapped up a challenging homestand Saturday with a win over Kansas State, giving the Rebels a 2-1 week and avoiding what could have been disaster. Ole Miss defeated Florida on Monday and lost to Arkansas on Wednesday before beating the Wildcats in the Big 12/SEC Challenge Saturday. I was busy chasing recruiting news on Saturday, but here's the recap of Saturday's game from UM Media Relations: On a day where Ole Miss (11-10, 2-6 SEC) shot 45.1 percent overall, it was the Rebel effort on the glass and defensively that made the difference. Kansas State (10-10, 2-6 Big 12) was unable to match the Rebels’ hustle on the glass, with Ole Miss winning the rebounding battle 43-33, while the Rebel defense doubled-down, holding the Wildcats to just 30.2 percent overall and 30.6 percent from three. The win was the first for Ole Miss in the nine-year history of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, as the Rebels entered the day 0-6 all-time in the yearly conference clash. “We were representing Ole Miss, but we were also representing the SEC,” said Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis. “I thought we had multiple guys play well and I thought we guarded well. To hold that team to 30 percent, we out-rebounded them by 10, and I just thought we had a lot of toughness, especially the last eight to 10 minutes of the game.” The Rebels saw early offense from the team’s leading scorer Matthew Murrell, as he would score all seven of his first half points in the opening 8:09 of the game to help Ole Miss jump out to an early advantage on the Wildcats. Ole Miss then started to spread the wealth offensively, as a total of eight different Rebels would find their way onto the scoresheet in the opening frame, contributing to a 30-24 halftime lead for Ole Miss over Kansas State. In the second half of play, the Rebels continued to wear down the Wildcats with physical play underneath the basket by logging 28 of the team’s 37 second half points either in the paint or from the free throw line, while also recording 19 second half rebounds. Ole Miss would end the game with a total of 43 rebounds, the most the team had grabbed since the Rebels’ 57-rebound performance against Rider in November and the most in an SEC game since hauling in 47 at Alabama on Dec. 29, 2020. Ole Miss would use their physical advantage on Kansas State to open the second half on a 7-0 run in the first 2:52 of play, giving the Rebels a 37-24 gap between themselves and the Wildcats. Fueled by a Luis Rodriguez three pointer that came after a Tye Fagan offensive board, the Rebels grabbed an advantage of 13 points on their Big 12 foe and never looked back. The second half also saw freshman guard Daeshun Ruffin find his shooting stroke for the Rebels, as the Jackson, Mississippi, native would score a total of 13 second half points on 4-of-9 shooting. Ruffin, who ended the night with a career-high seven rebounds, has now finished in double-digit scoring in three straight games, as well as nine times on the season in just 13 total games played. “I feel like (rebounding) helped us, and it helped our bigs take a break from battling all these bigs,” Ruffin said. “When guards come down to grab those 50-50 balls, it definitely credits to our win. We stat our 50-50 balls, and I feel like me going to get those seven was just an extra boost.” Despite the efforts of Mark Smith (20 points, 16 rebounds) and Nijel Pack (18 points, seven assists) for the Wildcats, Ruffin and company proved too much as the Rebels would maintain a multi-possession advantage on Kansas State until the game’s final buzzer. Ending their homestand with a victory, the Rebels will now return to SEC play and travel to Baton Rouge to battle the No. 19 LSU Tigers (16-5, 4-4 SEC) on Tuesday night. Tipoff for the SEC clash is set for 8 p.m. CT.

Kentucky Wildcats forward Keion Brooks Jr. (12) dunks the ball as Kansas Jayhawks guard Ochai Agbaji (30) and guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) look on during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

7. It's time for my weekly ranking of the SEC, with NET ratings in parentheses. 1. Auburn (6) -- The Tigers are headed for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. 2. Kentucky (8) -- Not too many teams go to Lawrence and whip Kansas like Kentucky did Saturday. 3. Alabama (22) -- Again, just a feeling, one that was emboldened by the Tide's win over Baylor Saturday. 4. Tennessee (12) -- The Vols lost by one at Texas Saturday night, a preview of SEC showdowns to come. 5. LSU (13) -- Jamie Dixon outreached Will Wade Saturday. What a shocker! /s 6. Arkansas (45) -- The Hogs have put together a nice winning streak, one that is helping their tournament resume. 7. Mississippi State (48) -- A 26-point loss in Lubbock does nothing to help the Bulldogs' resume. 8. Florida (40) -- A win over Oklahoma State salvaged an otherwise lost week for the Gators. 9. Texas A&M (65) -- An 11-point home loss to South Carolina is a killer for the Aggies. 10. South Carolina (95) -- Remember I told you; the Gamecocks are going to pop bubbles. 11. Vanderbilt (89) -- The Commodores aren't good enough to contend for the tournament, but they're not an easy out. 12. Ole Miss (116) -- Now Ole Miss must try to build off a solid week, but the Rebels have to do it on the road in Baton Rouge and Gainesville. 13. Missouri (160) -- The Cuonzo Martin watch is on in CoMo. 14. Georgia (214) -- The Bulldogs are done. Tom Crean won't survive this

Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) drives against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) in the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 77-68. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

7b. Here are four key games to watch this week in the SEC: Tuesday: Texas A&M at Tennessee -- If the Aggies are going to rejuvenate their NCAA hopes, they're going go have to steal a road game soon. Alabama at Auburn -- This should be a classic. Saturday: Kentucky at Alabama -- The Wildcats have looked like a title contender recently, but Alabama could be a very tough out in Tuscaloosa. Mississippi State at Arkansas -- This one could have all sorts of tournament ramifications.

Tim Elko

8a. Ole Miss began official baseball practice over the weekend with a series of scrimmages. I asked Chase Parham for a thought for this content item, and he sent me this: Ole Miss sold nearly 8,000 baseball season tickets, and it ignited a conversation of how ticket sales do or don’t correlate to the fan base’s support of head coach Mike Bianco. That’s a complicated answer, as the spring days and lack of desire to lose seats or the spot in the pecking order play against the fact that the team is ranked No. 5 nationally and has been in a super regional the past two postseasons. The journey is usually pretty fun for months before the statistical inevitability. But another reason for the support that’s somewhat sustainable no matter if expectations are met is how fans identify and get to know players. The baseball program does the best job of any sport on campus marketing its players to fans which does help loyalty and excitement. Fans are excited about two more years with Jacob Gonzalez and others, but as the season nears, the majority of the eyes are on senior and team captan Tim Elko. If the world rewards good people and hard workers, Elko will have a hell of a season and help the Rebels to success as a team. Elko, who tore his ACL last March and captivated fans with a lightning-fast recovery and toughness that allowed him to take at-bats and provide leadership while on the active roster, is one of the reasons I’m looking forward to being around the team and covering it again. Elko came to Ole Miss the highest ranked position player in that class for the Rebels and kept his head up for two seasons while struggling to transition to the SEC and expectations while Tyler Keenan took his position and became one of the best pure college hitters in the program’s history. The switch flipped for Elko in 2020 before the pandemic ended the season after just four weekends. And then the freak play that took Elko’s ACL changed the path of his 2021 season. He’s taking reps at third base and first base, and during Saturday’s intrasquad, Elko hit two home runs, including one that left the bat at 109 MPH. Despite wearing a brace, Elko is pretty much recovered and performing well with his final collegiate season. For his sake and to reward a really good person, here’s to Elko having a complete season without interruption. If anyone does, he deserves it.

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates with Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber (10) after hitting the game winning field goal in overtime of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. (Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK)

8b. Super Bowl LVI is set for two weeks from now in Los Angeles. It'll be the hometown town, the Los Angeles Rams, versus Cinderella, the Cincinnati Bengals. Can the Bengals block the Rams' defensive front? Can the Rams score against an underrated Bengals defense? Can anyone stop Joe Burrow? Is this destiny for Matthew Stafford? My pick: Cincinnati 24, Los Angeles 23

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. Our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, is back this week. Here’s Taste of the Place, Lesson 120 — Flaky Mushroom Tart. Well…we back, we back, we back! And just in time for some good recruiting news from the Lane Train. Around this time of the year in Paris, everyone eats what is called Galette de Roi. We are going to change it up to a salty version. Oh, and it is beyond good so make sure to try it at home. Tidbit #1: You will need to make the sauce beforehand and let it cool. That way it doesn’t get the puff pastry too warm, while you are assembling it. Tidbit #2: When you assemble the tart, brush the outside room with water using your finger. This will help to hold the top and bottom pieces together. Also, then use a tip of a knife and stab down through the top layer 3 times. This will allow the steam to release during the cooking. Things you will need: 4 People Preparation time - 15 Minutes Rest time - 15 Minutes Cook time - 30 Minutes Glass of Chardonnay Utensils needed: Worksurface and chef’s knife Measuring cups Spatula and whisk Sauce Pan Stove Baking tray Pastry Brush Ingredients needed: 2 Packages button mushrooms, sliced into thick slices 2 cups chicken stock 1 Red onion, diced 4 Tbsp butter 4 Tbsp flour 2 Tbsp cornstarch 6 Sprigs thyme 4 Dashes tabasco Salt and pepper 2 Puff pastry sheets 1 Egg Mise en Place Step 1: Place your saucepan on medium heat with butter, onions, and mushrooms. Cook for 5 minutes. After, add in the flour and cornstarch. Use the spatula to stir. Take from the heat and whisk in the chicken stock. Season with salt and pepper at this point. Bring back to a boil and then turn off the heat. Step 2: Season with salt and pepper at this point. Bring back to a boil and then turn off the heat. Add the thyme and tabasco now and let cool to room temperature. Step 3: Take out your puff pastry sheets and cut a circle out of each if not already. Place the first puff pastry on your baking sheet. Add the mushroom mixture into the center and spread until about a thumbs length from the edge. Rub water around the edge and place the other sheet of puff pastry on top. Brush the top with the egg wash made from the whisked egg and then pierce 3 holes in the top. Place in the oven until golden brown, about 30 minutes. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) looks to pass the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports