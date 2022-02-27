McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by GameChanger Patch Co.

GameChanger Patches are the only two-patch system available in the market to stop hangovers before they start. The WarmUp Patch is used before or while you drink, and the OverTime patch is used after you’ve been drinking to recover while you sleep. The all-natural ingredients will keep you in the game and ready for your next play. Go to GameChangerPatch.com and enter Promo Code RebelGrove20 at checkout for 20% off your purchase.

1. The recruiting dead period ends Tuesday. So starting this weekend, Ole Miss will be entertaining prospects. I anticipate a more complete list of expected visitors for this weekend a bit later this week. For now, I know of two -- four-star cornerback Ethan Nation and four-star defensive end Kelby Collins. Personally, I think that's a glimpse into Ole Miss' upcoming recruiting strategy. The Rebels are going to go after elite high school talent, hoping to build an elite class to form a foundation to build upon. Plan B won't be a cattle call of lower-ranked players who will require years of development. Instead, Plan B will be to turn to the transfer portal, knowing talent will be available next fall and again next spring to complete what is left of the 2023 signing class. I anticipate fewer visitors this spring, but I expect those who are invited are -- overall -- more highly-ranked with more offers from elite programs. Ole Miss has had tremendous success with the transfer portal, and I suspect that's going to allow the Rebels' staff to be pickier with high school prospects. Some view that as risky, but I strongly suspect this staff believes it can add elite players one way or the other and therefore won't settle.

Former Western Kentucky Hilltoppers offensive lineman Mason Brooks (77) during warmups prior to their game against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

2. My anticipation is the visiting season, if you will, will really heat up in late March. Spring practices begin three weeks from Monday, capped by the April 23 Grove Bowl at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Each week, I've been discussing a spring story line I find intriguing. This week, it's the offensive line. My anticipation is Ole Miss' offensive line will be very good in 2022. I anticipate Jeremy James moving to left tackle, allowing Nick Broeker to move inside, presumably to left guard. I expect Caleb Warren to be the starting center with Eli Acker at right guard and Western Kentucky transfer Mason Brooks moving in at right tackle. It's the depth that could be the difference between a good season and a great one up front. Reece McIntyre, Cedric Melton and Jordan Rhodes got significant playing time in 2021 and figure to play big roles this fall as well. All eyes will be on some younger players on the roster this spring to see if they're ready to move into a contributory role this fall. Cedrick Nicely, Carter Colquitt, Tobias Braun, Luke Shouse, Micah Pettus, Jayden Williams and Erick Cade all figure to get long looks this spring. If enough of those players prove themselves, the Rebels might be able to shift a transfer portal spot from the offensive line to another position. If that's doesn't happen, Ole Miss will likely have to add another veteran offensive lineman through the portal.

Ole Miss guard Matthew Murrell goes up for a shot during the Rebels' 76-66 loss to Texas A&M Saturday. (Petre Thomas)

3. Ole Miss enters the final week of the basketball regular season after a 10-point loss to Texas A&M Saturday in Oxford. The Rebels, now 13-16 overall and 4-12 in the Southeastern Conference, travel to Kentucky Tuesday before closing out the regular season Saturday evening in Oxford versus Vanderbilt. There's not a lot left to write about. Freshman guard James White got a start on Saturday and he's shown some flashes here and there. Guard Jarkel Joiner is eligible to return next season should he choose, and he's not yet been asked -- at least that I recall -- about his future. Center Nysier Brooks' long college career is coming to an end. However, the Rebels won't play a truly meaningful game unless they can find a way to win four games in a row next week at the SEC Tournament in Tampa, Fla. That sounds crass, I know, but it's true. There's no tournament in this team's future unless it pulls off a miraculous week in Tampa. All eyes are on Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis and athletics director Keith Carter at this point. As I wrote Saturday night, real attendance has clearly fallen off, and there's no way both men haven't noticed. There often comes a point where either change or an explanation regarding why there's no need for change comes. It's my belief Ole Miss has reached that point.

Ole Miss players gather up during the Rebels' loss to Texas A&M Saturday. (Petre Thomas)

4. Here’s what’s interesting, at least to me. The path to winning at Ole Miss in any sport not named baseball has been blazed by Kiffin and women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin — utilize the transfer portal. Whether it’s Davis or someone else, Ole Miss has to lean into the portal more heavily. Having three players on the end of the bench incapable of truly helping an SEC team is a bad strategy. Throw in a pair of inconsistent players recruited by high schoolers and the path to contention becomes very hazardous. Davis acknowledged Saturday the Rebels have to get into the portal this offseason and land some players who can create offense off the bounce. Only Daeshun Ruffin, among players on the current Ole Miss roster, fits that bill. Kiffin has rebuilt Ole Miss’ roster via the portal. Sure, it might be risky, but Ole Miss is arguably going to be more talented in 2022 than it was in 2021 thanks to the portal. Kiffin is landing players in the portal Ole Miss rarely lands from the high school ranks. The same applies to McPhee-McCuin, who has used the portal as a primary driver to take a desperately awful program to a likely NCAA Tournament bid. There’s no reason Ole Miss basketball can’t follow those leads. Ole Miss has had success with the portal — Romello White, Jarkel Joiner, Tye Fagan and Nysier Brooks come to mind. It needs to put even more emphasis on that mode of roster-building moving forward. NIL makes that even more possible, frankly. Ole Miss simply must have more play-makers on its roster moving forward if it wants to compete in the fast-improving SEC.

Tennessee Volunteers guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) moves the ball against Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

5. It's time for my weekly ranking of the Southeastern Conference basketball programs, with NET rankings in parentheses: 1. Kentucky (3) -- Yeah, the Wildcats lost in Fayetteville, but that's a national title-caliber team when healthy. 2. Tennessee (8) -- The Volunteers took advantage of Auburn's shaky guard play on Saturday in Knoxville. 3. Auburn (11) -- Get the damn ball to Jabari. 4. Arkansas (23) -- The Hogs just keep winning. 5. Alabama (22) -- The Tide is combustible, but when Alabama is hot on offense, it is a dangerous group. 6. LSU (16) -- Will Wade's team is impossible to figure out, but the Tigers are formidable when Xavier Pinson is on. 7. Florida (51) -- The Gators are the definition of a bubble team, complete with an 8-8 SEC record. 8. Mississippi State (52) -- See No. 7. 9. Texas A&M (66) -- The Aggies had that stretch of losses to Kentucky, Arkansas and LSU that just haunt them today. 10. Vanderbilt (75) -- The Commodores are just good enough to scare you. They're a player short. 11. South Carolina (91) -- The Gamecocks are capable of winning a game or two in Tampa. 12. Missouri (154) -- Change appears imminent in CoMo. 13. Ole Miss (110) -- Without Daeshun Ruffin, the Rebels don't have enough play-making. 14. Georgia (216) -- The end of the Tom Crean era has arrived.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Stanley Umude (0) and forward Jaylin Williams (10) celebrate with the student section after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 75-73. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

6. It's the final week of the regular season. Here are the games worth watching: Tuesday: Florida at Vanderbilt -- The Gators can grab a win in Nashville that has a chance to be a Quad 1 victory. Wednesday: LSU at Arkansas -- The Tigers can eliminate any doubt with a win in Fayetteville, while the Razorbacks could move up the seed charts with a strong final week. Auburn at Mississippi State -- Here's your shot, Mississippi State. Saturday: Arkansas at Tennessee -- This was an epic game in Fayetteville. The return in Knoxville should be fun as well. Alabama at LSU -- These two programs HATE each other. Do you need another reason? Kentucky at Florida -- This could have a NCAA bid riding on it for Mike White and the Gators. Mississippi State at Texas A&M -- The Bulldogs have a week of opportunity in front of them.

7. Ole Miss wrapped up an abbreviated two-game sweep of Virginia Commonwealth Sunday afternoon. RebelGrove.com's Chase Parham submitted a thought on the Rebels' season thus far for today's piece. Here's Chase: Ole Miss fans have plenty of opinions about Mike Bianco’s lineup most days, but the more interesting thing to me is how he subs and how he gives at-bats to other players outside of the starting nine. The Rebels have a pretty clear rotation of 12 players getting spots in the starting lineup at this point, and it’s important to figure out the best nine among that group — based on overall production and situation — as conference play gets going in a couple weeks. But, beyond that, the increased offensive depth makes it difficult to get at-bats with an eye for the future. Eight of the 12 potential starts are out of eligibility or draft eligible at the end of the season, causing a big turnover in the lineup for 2023. Obviously now is what matters exponentially more, but with a large group of deserving hitters, it’s not as easy as usual to get some extra experience for others. “It’s a good thing, just trying to get other guys in,” Bianco said. “Getting regular guys in isn’t a problem at this point. You’re never going to have too many hitters but getting at-bats for other guys like Ty (Malone) and (Hudson) Sapp and (John) Kramer and (Banks) Tolley and other guys, (Knox) Loposer, who don’t get regular starts. It becomes a little cumbersome because the first guys in are the ones who play at lot.” Returning for sure next season are Jacob Gonzalez, Calvin Harris, Reagan Burford and Kemp Alderman out of players who have started a game this season. And Ole Miss expects big things from newcomers who haven’t gotten many opportunities yet, such as Tolley, Tim Simay, Kramer and others. It’s only six games into a long seasons, and things will shake out as time goes on. However, it’s also possible several of the names the Rebels count on in subsequent seasons won’t be critical names to know in 2022.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

8. Major League Baseball is running out of time to negotiate a new labor deal before the regular season is threatened. From ESPN.com: Major League Baseball negotiations moved to the verge of a breakdown after taking several steps forward Saturday, leaving less than two days until management's deadline for an agreement to salvage Opening Day on March 31 and a 162-game schedule. While the sides moved toward each other on some topics as they negotiated for the sixth straight day, they remained far apart on the biggest economic issues: luxury tax thresholds and rates, the minimum salary and the new pre-arbitration bonus pool. Players were angered by the state of negotiations but after some discussion agreed to meet with the league again on Sunday for a seventh straight day. MLB says if there is not an agreement by the end of Monday, it would start canceling regular-season games because there will not be enough training time to play a full schedule. Players have not said whether they agree to that as a deadline. Once Monday passes, the length of the schedule would become yet another issue in the dispute along with possible lost pay and service time. The union has told MLB if games are missed and salaries are lost, clubs should not expect players to agree to management's proposals to expand the postseason and to allow advertisements on uniforms and helmets. There was progress Saturday, including movement on service time, a draft lottery and salary arbitration. However, the players viewed the owners’ luxury tax threshold proposal as a middle finger. Also, as my friend Brett Taylor pointed out on Twitter Sunday, “the grievance about these issues from the 2020 pandemic season? Yeah, that's still pending.” In short, the sport is on the brink of chaos, and it’s not clear the owners understand that. Once games are lost, the two sides become more incentivized to dig in, the already intense acrimony becomes more intense and the chances of a lost season increase. I’ve said this before, so I’ll be brief: In today’s environment, where so many other sports are readily available at the touch of a fingertip on a device, I don’t think baseball can afford to fall off the radar for long. The game’s owners — and the worst commissioner in professional sport, Rob Manfred — appear willing to take that chance.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 124 — Austrian Haricot Verts. Ok, so if you eat a saltine cracker for a year…well it is just a saltine cracker. Give this recipe a try because it is honestly clean tasting, different, and overall good. Yes, beef stock and dill go together. Tidbit #1: As always make sure to Blanche the green beans first in salted water and then plunge in cold water to stop the cooking process. It will make the beans more colorful and infuse salt into them. Extra good. Tidbit #2: For the sauce, it is straightforward. You will need to make a roux first with the butter and flour. Cook until the color is the outside of an almond. It will add a cooked flour taste to the sauce. Tidbit #3: After you add the milk, let the sauce reduce on medium heat until the thickness you desire. I like near gravy thickness. It coats the beans better. Things you will need: 4 People Preparation time - 10 Minutes Cook time - 10 Minutes A glass of Sweet Tea (not half sugar and half tea) Utensils needed: Worksurface and chef’s knife Measuring cups Saucepan Stove Whisk Ingredients needed: 3 Handfuls Haricot Verts (Blanched) 1 Tbsp butter 1 Tbsp flour 1 cup beef stock 1 cup milk 1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar 1 tbsp chopped dill Salt and pepper Mise en Plac Step 1: Make the roux with the melted butter and flour over medium heat. When the mixture is brown, pull from the heat and drizzle in the beef stock while stirring with the whisk. Passback onto the stove. Step 2: Once the mixture starts to thicken add in the milk and a pinch of salt. Continue to cook on medium heat to let reduce until 1/2 of its original volume. Final Step 3: Add in the apple cider vinegar at this point with the chopped dill. Adjust for salt and pepper. Add in your haricot verts and toss. Serve while warm and enjoy! From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!