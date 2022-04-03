McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by GameChanger Patch Co.

GameChanger Patches are the only two-patch system available in the market to stop hangovers before they start. The WarmUp Patch is used before or while you drink, and the OverTime patch is used after you’ve been drinking to recover while you sleep. The all-natural ingredients will keep you in the game and ready for your next play. Go to GameChangerPatch.com. Enter Promo Code RebelGrove20 at checkout for 20% off your purchase.

1. On Thursday, Luke Altmyer talked about being his own harshest critic. Two days later, as Altmyer was having one of his best practices since arriving at Ole Miss 14 months or so ago, people close to the program were bragging about the rising sophomore from Starkville. Altmyer has had a strong spring, as he's battling USC transfer Jaxson Dart for the Rebels' starting job. The race is close, insiders say, but Altmyer certainly has his positives. He's very comfortable in the offense, very accurate in the short and intermediate passing game, fundamentally sound with his feet and protective of the football. He's got a quick release and a sharp mind. Dart, meanwhile, is more of a gunslinger. He's strong-armed and likes to use it. That has led to some questionable decisions. In the spring, that's not a huge deal, as Ole Miss wants to see the best and worst of both players as it figures the best path to navigate the 2022 season. However, this fall, bad decisions could lead to losses. Corral had the cannon of an arm that allowed him to get away with some gambles. Neither Altmyer or Dart, per insiders, has that much arm, at least not yet. Altmyer talked about his spring and more on Thursday.

2. Cornerback Deantre Prince also spoke to the media on Thursday, discussing his spring, the Rebels' defense under Chris Partridge, his role as a veteran voice and more.

3. I asked Lane Kiffin on Tuesday if he sees things during spring drills that change his wish list for the Rebels' remaining transfer portal spots. It was clearly something he thinks about often. He gave a thoughtful answer. Essentially, Kiffin said, he is trying to be patient and not have knee-jerk reactions to small sample sizes this spring. That is certainly a mature, sensible approach to evaluating a roster and making decisions regarding short-term options. However, the overall answer was yes. After two weeks of practice, I have a few guesses as to what bothers Kiffin a bit. I wonder if the Rebels would like to add another linebacker, preferably one who can give Ole Miss some speed. There is some talent and depth at linebacker, but I wonder if there's a concern about a lack of overall speed there. On Saturday -- and again, this was one practice -- center Caleb Warren really struggled with his snapping accuracy. Throw in my sense that the Rebels are worried about offensive line depth and I wonder if Ole Miss might get into the portal later this spring looking for an experienced center. Kiffin has done a masterful job of using the portal to restock the roster, but there are still some holes. With just a few spots left, my educated guess is Kiffin and Co. are going to be very careful regarding how they use those last few scholarships heading into the 2022 season.

4. I'm almost hesitant to write about Ole Miss baseball these days. People are kind of sensitive. However, here we are, another weekend of SEC play in the books, and Ole Miss has won two road series. Yes, the Rebels are just 4-5, but three of those five came against a Tennessee team that appears to be superior to everyone. I'm not excusing the record, and there are certainly issues for the Rebels. The offense can be sporadic, as we saw twice this past weekend in Lexington. The defense can be shaky. Base-running can be a bit erratic. However, Ole Miss pitched it very well at Kentucky, getting three strong starts from its revamped rotation. Brandon Johnson closed out Friday's game in style and a timely hit Friday night and a bit of an offensive explosion Sunday led to a series win. Again, I'm not saying the Rebels solved all their woes in Lexington. Not at all. I'm not predicting grand things or anything like that. However, the Rebels get Alabama at home, a trip to South Carolina and home series against Mississippi State -- three teams who were a combined 9-15 in the SEC entering play Sunday -- in the next three weeks. There's still plenty of time for the Rebels to make up some ground and get on the sunny side of .500 in league play. After a weekend at Arkansas, Ole Miss gets Missouri at home, at LSU and Texas A&M in Oxford to close league play. Those three teams were 10-17 combined in league play entering Sunday. Please feel free to resume the angst and teeth-gnashing. It might be justified. However, there's a chance -- I'm just saying -- that it's a hair premature.

5. Here's my weekly ranking of the SEC baseball teams: 1. Tennessee -- The Vols keep rolling, but that bat issue from Friday night just might be a story worth watching. 2. Arkansas -- The Razorbacks have benefited a bit from a soft schedule, but give them credit. Good teams take advantage of those breaks, and Arkansas has done just that. 3. Georgia -- The Bulldogs pitch it pretty well, and in a league that is devoid of tons of arms, that might be enough to make things interesting in Athens this spring. 4. Vanderbilt -- The Commodores are 4-5, sure, but three of those were against Tennessee. 5. Ole Miss -- Same. 6. Texas A&M -- The Aggies are gritty. I'm not sure they're particularly good, but they don't give an inch. 7. LSU -- The Tigers' bats give them a chance, but man, the middle of this league is much more average than we're used to. 8. Auburn -- The Tigers are 5-4 through three weekends. Credit where it's due. 9. Florida -- The Gators are 3-6 with Arkansas coming to town Thursday. Feels important. 10. Mississippi State -- The Bulldogs showed some fight Sunday in Fayetteville, but there are issues that are going to be difficult to fix this spring. 11. South Carolina -- The Gamecocks are under .500 in the league and overall. Wow. This isn't Ray Tanner's program any more. 12. Alabama -- The Tide will make Ole Miss earn it this weekend in Oxford. 13. Kentucky -- The Wildcats aren't bad, but they have a tough time finishing games. 14. Missouri -- The Tigers are plucky. The middle of the league is worse than usual. The bottom of it is better than usual. There are going to be a lot of 13- and 14-win SEC teams, I'm guessing.

6. Ole Miss basketball had an eventful end of the week. Assistant coach Levi Watkins left for a spot at his alma mater, North Carolina State. Ronnie Hamilton, per reports, was hired to join the new LSU staff. Both moves happened just days after Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis told On3's Ben Garrett no staff changes were expected. There were rumblings late Friday that players on the current Ole Miss roster could follow Hamilton to Baton Rouge and/or Watkins to Raleigh, though nothing had happened as of Sunday afternoon. One way or the other, the shakeups can be viewed two ways. One, obviously, could argue people are jumping off a sinking ship for security's sake. One, however, could argue the changes create opportunity for Davis to improve his staff and retool his roster. Nothing has changed in terms of the Rebels' needs. As of this moment, Ole Miss is lacking a post presence to replace Nysier Brooks and an athletic wing who can space the floor and knock down open 3-pointers. Davis said after the season Ole Miss would attack the transfer portal, but unless there are more defections to the portal, there's not much room on the Rebels' roster. That, obviously, could change in the coming days.

7. The Major League Baseball season begins Thursday. Over the past two weeks, I've given my division predictions. Here are my sure-to-go-wrong individual awards picks plus my playoffs forecast: NL Wildcards: Mets, Cardinals, Padres AL Wildcards: Red Sox, Twins, Blue Jays NLCS: Dodgers over Braves ALCS: Rays over White Sox World Series: Dodgers over Rays NL Rookie of the Year: Seyia Suzuki, Cubs AL Rookie of the Year: Bobby Witt Jr., Royals NL Cy Young Award: Walker Buehler, Dodgers AL Cy Young Award: Lucas Giolito, White Sox NL MVP: Juan Soto, Nationals AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani, Angels

8. An exciting, eventful NCAA Tournament ends Monday night in New Orleans. Kansas, who outlasted Villanova, will meet North Carolina, who capped an unlikely March run Saturday night with a win over archival Duke. My pick: Kansas 78 North Carolina 72

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of The Place, Lesson 129 — Mother’s Day Apple Tart. I’m going to tell you a secret, I will never be able to cook as well as my mother or grandmother. And I am ok with that. For mom, here is a simple recipe that packs a warm feeling in your stomach. Enjoy. Tidbit #1: We need to use a different variety of apples for this recipe, pink lady or gala or honey crisp. The reason is for their sweetness and not for their tartness. No pun indented that we are making a tart but we don’t want tartness… Tidbit #2: Make sure that when you slice the apples, they are about 1/4 inch in thickness each. Tidbit #3: Lastly, you will need parchment paper under the tart while cooking. If the apples are getting a little too brown in your opinion before the crust, place a piece of parchment paper on top of the tart and continue the cooking. Tidbit #4: You can make this tart in the morning and then reheat it in the oven at 350°F for 5 minutes when you are ready for either lunch or dinner that day. Things you will need: 4 People Preparation time - 5 Minutes Cook time - 25/30 Minutes A glass of Apple Cider Utensils needed: Worksurface and pairing knife Small mixing bowl Baking tray (round) Oven Parchment paper Fork and pastry brush Ingredients needed: 1 Frozen puff pastry crust (from the supermarket) 4/5 Apples of your choice 3 tbsp butter Sprinkle of sugar 1 Egg Mise en Plac Step 1: Set your oven to 365°F. Place the “round” puff pastry on the baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Fold the sides in and using the fork, poke holes in the bottom piece. Step 2: Whisk the egg in the small bowl with a splash of water. Brush the crust with the egg mixture and then sprinkle the sugar on the crust. Step 2.1: Slice the apples and arrange them in a circular pattern layering 1 on top of the other. Cut the butter into small squares and place it on top of the apples. Pop in the oven until the apples have started to wilt and the crust is golden brown. Final Step 3: Serve up with vanilla ice cream if you would like or cool whip. Both will satisfy and enjoy your time with mom. From the Mississippian in Memphis, TN, Bon Appétit!