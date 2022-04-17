McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by GameChanger Patch Co.

GameChanger Patches are the only two-patch system available in the market to stop hangovers before they start. The WarmUp Patch is used before or while you drink, and the OverTime patch is used after you’ve been drinking to recover while you sleep. The all-natural ingredients will keep you in the game and ready for your next play. Go to GameChangerPatch.com. Enter Promo Code RebelGrove20 at checkout for 20% off your purchase.

1. Ole Miss has one final week of practice this spring. The Rebels will work Tuesday and Thursday before finishing things up with Saturday’s Grove Bowl inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. We’ve seen four practices, with some scrimmaging, so far, so while it’s a small sample size, I feel comfortable making a few observations: — The quarterback race is going to go into August and possibly beyond. Luke Altmyer makes fewer mistakes than Jaxson Dart. Neither have set the world on fire this spring, but I feel compelled to remind anyone who is reading this that Ole Miss’ offense looked like a disaster at this point last season as well. Frankly, I think it’s possible — if not likely — both Altmyer and Dart get significant playing time in September while Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr. sort things out. — It’s obvious the offensive line is a work in progress. Mason Brooks is learning a new system. Jeremy James has moved from right tackle to left tackle. Nick Broeker has moved from left tackle to left guard. Caleb Warren has moved to center. The Rebels are trying to build depth. Snaps have been a problem. There’s a lot of time between now and September, but I suspect there will be some soul searching about what to do with the offensive line. — Malik Heath has committed to Ole Miss. It’s widely assumed Deion Smith will be joining the program in June. Ole Miss must hope both are ready to be major contributors. The past two weeks, with Jonathan Mingo, Michael Trigg and Jalen Knox out, the lack of wide receiver depth has been glaring. They’ll all be ready to roll this fall, and if Heath and Smith contribute as well, receiver should be a strength. But this spring, it’s been a deficiency. — Chris Partridge is going to be aggressive as a play-caller on defense. He’s done a strong job the four Saturdays I’ve seen. The players seem to enjoy his style and there is a real vibe on that side of the ball. — The defensive line has depth for the first time in the Kiffin era. There’s no Sam Williams, but there are multiple playmakers up front on defense. — The secondary, while not necessarily star-studded, is deep and talented. If Partridge uses those pieces efficiently — and early returns show that he can and will — the Rebels should be strong on the back end.

Mason Brooks (Ole Miss Athletics)

2. Mason Brooks has only been at Ole Miss for three months now, but he's already feeling good about the Rebels' Feng shui. In case you need a definition, Feng shui, also known as Chinese geomancy, is an ancient Chinese traditional practice which claims to use energy forces to harmonize individuals with their surrounding environment. Ole Miss' new right tackle believes he and his offensive line mates are already forming their own harmony. "Almost everyone on that offensive line is playing a new spot," Brooks said. "Everyone's kind of settling in there but it's been a pretty seamless turnover there. I've been pretty pleased just in general with myself and the whole unit." Brooks is also serving as a mentor of sorts for Micah Pettus and Jayden Williams, two young players who he believes will be "bookend tackles for years to come." Brooks played in a pass-happy offense at Western Kentucky last season, but he wants to show his run-blocking skills for the next level. It was one of the reasons he chose Ole Miss. "I wanted somebody that was going to pass, still, but have the ability for me to put that run-blocking on tape," Brooks said. "From what I heard talking to (Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie) Weis coming in and Kiffin, it sounded like the perfect collection of what I needed there." Brooks also wanted to go against the best, something he expects to see every week in the SEC. "I look this as a gap year, per se, where I'm trying to hone my craft and be the best that I can," Brooks said, "and the SEC West, bottom line, is the best of the best. You're blocking elite D-ends every single week."

Ulysses Bennett IV (Ole Miss Athletics)

3. Ulysses Bentley IV kept up with Zach Evans when they were on different sides of the Metroplex. When Evans transferred to Ole Miss from TCU, Bentley was motivated to join him. "I kind of pressed myself that I wanted to play on the big stage and come to the SEC and help Ole Miss get to the championship," Bentley said. He arrived from SMU in March following "a quick process" and joined Ole Miss in time for spring drills. "I was surprised," Bentley said. "I thought I was going to come here in the summer, but they got me here early. So that was good." Bentley has provided a shifty, speedy option out of the backfield, a complement to Evans' balanced style. Evans and Bentley both grew up in Houston. They've known each other for years and watched each other from afar. "It was something positive," Bentley said when asked about competing for playing time with his fellow Texas native. "I don't really look at it like that. I know we're all going to get the opportunity to play and help the team get a championship. That's what I'm here for. Zach pretty much has that power style and I'm just elusive, that finesse back that gets to the hole and runs pretty fast."

Ashanti Cistrunk makes a stop during practice Tuesday. (Ole Miss Athletics)

4. Chance Campbell and Mark Robinson are gone. Austin Keys has missed the spring healing from an injury. Linebacker depth, in other words, is an issue facing the Rebels' program as it goes through spring drills. Kiffin has said the Rebels are pursuing linebackers in the transfer portal. Ashanti Cistrunk has accumulated 60 tackles over the past two seasons. Ole Miss is hoping he can move into a big role at linebacker this fall. Cistrunk said he, Troy Brown and Danny Lockhart are sharing snaps at his linebacker spot. "Personally I think I can do better than what I have been," Cistrunk said. "As far as from what Coach Mo (Maurice Crum) has been telling me, I just don't realize how much potential that I have. I just want to be better." Cistrunk admitted he's heard all of the transfer portal talk this offseason. "It just tells us we need to work harder," Cistrunk said. "Really, I don't know how we should take it, but we just need to work harder and show them we don't need any more linebackers and any linebacker that comes in should be a freshman. The older guys, we've got it."

Jaden Rashada (Jeff McCulloch/Rivals)

5. Lane Kiffin appeared on the Rich Eisen Show late last week. Kiffin has become an outspoken advocate of some form of reform as it pertains to NIL, though he freely admits he doesn’t know what the solution to the issue is. “Put no salary cap in the NFL and how does that work?” Kiffin asked Eisen before saying if he were advising Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, hypothetically, he’d advise getting in the portal even if Young intended to remain in Tuscaloosa. "If you’re a great player, you should go in the portal,” Kiffin said. “Even if you want to stay at Alabama, you’ll just drive up your price there.” Kiffin discussed the impact on locker room dynamics of some players having huge NIL deals. He wondered aloud what happens when one of those players doesn’t play. “You’ve got a lot of things that haven’t been figured out at all,” Kiffin said. Kiffin, I believe, is frustrated with NIL. He’s using it and he’s happy kids are getting paid. However, I believe he’s frustrated with something he can’t say out loud. I think he’s watching people try to shape a market in the wake of Nico Iamaleava’s deal with Tennessee and wondering how Ole Miss competes. Kiffin would like to add a quarterback to the 2023 signing class. He pursued Iamaleava. He’d love Arch Manning, though all signs point toward Manning going to Texas, Alabama or Georgia. He’s love to sign Jaden Rashada, though there’s a buzz out there that Rashada is searching for a lucrative NIL deal. And who could blame him? If Iamaleava can land $8 million and Manning can possibly get more than that, shouldn’t Rashada expect to land a shiny deal of his own? The problem, of course, is there aren’t many schools that can breathe in that rarefied air. Hell, it appears to be a problem at Alabama, thus Nick Saban’s complaints recently. “They keep saying these guys aren’t employees,” Kiffin said. “How are they not?” Later, Kiffin said the college game has become “professional sports.” He’s right, of course. But the genie is out of the bottle now. The market is being established, I suppose. Or maybe this is growth and these are the growing pains. I don’t know. Neither does Kiffin or most of his contemporaries. But there’s real frustration in coaching right now.

6. Let's go around the Southeastern Conference's Western Division a bit, courtesy the Rivals network. At Arkansas, the Razorbacks came out of Saturday’s scrimmage relatively healthy, but it did start on a bad note, as defensive tackle Taurean Carter went down with an injury on just the third play. The redshirt junior had to be helped off the field by the trainers and he didn’t put any weight weight on his left leg as he came off. He did not return to the scrimmage, but it doesn’t sound like too serious of an injury. “Taurean, I think, is going to be okay,” Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said. “In other words, I think he does have some type of injury. I don't think it's an ACL or anything of that nature, but there is something there we have to tend to. I don't know, but I don't think it's a major, major injury.” It was an unfortunate injury for the Razorbacks not only because they lack depth at that position, but also because Carter has been one of the standout performance this spring. After seeing his role increase the last two years, he appears to be on the verge of a breakout 2022 campaign for Arkansas. “I played with him in high school and I always knew the potential that he had,” safety Jalen Catalon said. “He can be a wrecking ball in the middle when he really puts his head down and wants to. I think this spring he’s shown that.” The only other injury from the scrimmage Pittman mentioned was to Warren Thompson, who left practice after his head hit the turf. Pittman was unsure if he had entered concussion protocol or not. Auburn, meanwhile, clearly has a few strengths to build on. The first 11 on defense is pretty salty and should keep the Tigers in most games if they can remain healthy. The tight end position is deep and talented and Tank Bigsby remains one of the SEC’s most talented tailbacks. It’s a combination that running backs coach Cadillac Williams knows can be very successful. “Like I tell people, when Auburn has won, just go in the history books, we run the football and we play great defense,” said Williams, who is second in Auburn career rushing yards. “I'm putting the challenge on my guys in my room, if they want to build this thing around this room, you guys are gonna have to put out — not just on Saturday, but Monday through Friday. The six other days, just doing the small things and taking care of your business. “So I just love where we're going in that room. You see guys compete. You see guys pushing each other each and every day. Not only that, I want those guys to take a step further. You have some guys that have gotten themselves in order. Bring a teammate along. I think it's an honor and privilege to have this thing built around these backs. We have to deliver.” One of the most important goals for Williams this spring was to build depth behind Bigsby. Top backup Jarquez Hunter missed most of spring with an injury, which gave Sean Jackson and Jordon Ingram an opportunity to step up their play. Both did just that. Jackson was able to get a lot of work in with the second-team and earned a scholarship after spending his first season as a walk-on. The redshirt freshman, who is 5-foot-9 and 230 pounds, will have a role this fall. Ingram’s improvement started in the offseason program where he added 10 pounds to enter spring at 6-foot-1 and 209. He was also able to get in a lot of work with the second-team where Williams said he showed “exceptional vision” and the ability to make a cut and get downhill quickly. “Jordon is still a little wet behind the ears with, you know, everything that's going on. But, man, he has gotten better this spring,” said Williams. “For one, I think he's finally healthy. He had an opportunity to get in the weight room, so he's stronger. He's put on some weight. He's getting an opportunity. I think that he has gotten better just with the reps. We still have got some ways to go, but he is getting better.” Williams will add another option in May when freshman signee Damari Alston enrolls. Alston rushed for 4,195 yards and 62 touchdowns in his career at Woodward Academy in Atlanta, Ga. “I truly think he's a young man that can come in and contribute,” said Williams. “I think he's wise beyond his years. I think just mentally, he's a mentally tough person. Not only physically, but, like I said, wise beyond his years. “A guy who runs behind his pads, one-cut runner, excellent vision. Just have that demeanor with him when you watch film, man, he's just a natural runner between the tackles. Just gets yards and break tackles.” LSU, meanwhile, grinded through another spring practice Saturday afternoon, but this one was special because it was staged in Tiger Stadium. And new Tigers head coach Brian Kelly could sense a difference in his team’s energy. “Right when the guys got here, it's probably the fastest they've changed since I've been with them in and out of the locker room,” Kelly said. “There's just an energy that you get when you come into your stadium. We wanted to remind them obviously we want to defend our turf. This is our home stadium. Anytime we're in it, we want to make sure that we're preparing ourselves the right way.” There were several long-distance touchdowns in scrimmage situations. Quarterbacks sixth-year senior Myles Brennan and freshman redshirt Garrett Nussmeier each threw 70-yard TD passes to Jaray Jenkins and Arizona State junior QB Jayden Daniels fired a a 65-yard scoring strike against LSU’s first team defense to UL-Lafayette junior transfer Kyren Lacy. Also, sophomore running back Armoni Goodwin took a direct snap, got the left edge and ran for a 60-yard touchdown. Defensively, sophomore end Zavier Carter sacked Nussmeier twice in the same series. At Mississippi State, the Bulldogs continue to improve on their special teams via the transfer portal. In January, they added Coastal Carolina kicker Massimo Biscardi, and last week they picked up a commitment from former UMass punter George Georgopoulos. The Greenville, S.C., native spent the past four seasons as the Minutemen's starting punter and improved each season, averaging 39.2 yards per punt as a freshman and 44.8 on 64 punts as a senior. His punting ability should make for a competitive training camp as State returns Archer Trafford, who averaged 42.4 yards per punt. During his junior year, he kicked a career-high 73-yard punt against Liberty and had a season-high 66-yard punt against Toledo last year. With the extra year of eligibility given to players during the 2020 season, Georgopolous will have one year of eligibility as a graduate transfer for the Bulldogs. Georgopoulos is the seventh transfer for Mississippi State this offseason, joining cornerback Marcus Banks (Alabama), safety Jackie Matthews (West Virginia), wide receiver Jordan Moseley (Northwestern), wide receiver Justin Robinson (Georgia), offensive lineman Steven Losoya (Middle Tennessee), and kicker Massimo Biscardi (Coastal Carolina). At Texas A&M, it's a big job replacing the likes of Micheal Clemons and Tyree Johnson, but the Aggies probably already have their men. Tunmise Adeleye and Fadil Diggs got a shot to start this spring and made the most of it. They were both extremely impressive. Adeleye was one of the most improved players in spring camp, and Diggs was the defensive MVP. Adeleye is huge for an end at 295 pounds, but he's quick enough to handle the edge. Diggs is just what you'd expect from a kid from Camden, N.J. -- he's a junkyard dog with absolutely no quit in him. Do the Aggies have options at defensive end? Yes, a ton of them. But these are the guys who are likely to start if healthy, and with reason.

7. It’s about math now. At 5-10 at the midway mark of the SEC race, Ole Miss’ path to the NCAA Tournament is doable but tenuous. Realistically, the Rebels must win eight of its remaining league games. When you factor in six of the remaining 15 games are either in Fayetteville or Baton Rouge, you know how thin the margin for error is. Here’s a path: Two wins versus Mississippi State One win at Arkansas Two wins versus Missouri One win at LSU Two wins versus Texas A&M That would put Ole Miss at 13-17 in the SEC. There’s another opportunity against Mississippi State in Pearl, so that creates a little more margin, perhaps. Still, at this point, we all know where this appears to be headed. Ole Miss is home run-reliant, doesn’t move the baseball well, is merely adequate on defense and inconsistent on the mound. Unless that changes, it’s easy to create a recipe for disaster here in the next couple of weeks. Lose twice to a desperate Mississippi State team that seems to be improving a bit lately and then get swept in Fayetteville by an Arkansas team that just swept LSU and the Rebels would be 6-15 in league play when the calendar turns to May. At that point, Swayze would start to look like a ghost town and there would be but one story line remaining — what happens to Mike Bianco? In other words, we’ve arrived at the point in the schedule where it’s truly now or never. If there’s going to be truly meaningful May baseball, Ole Miss must win its series this weekend against the defending national champion. Otherwise, the only way to avoid an incredibly caustic May will be making an announcement regarding impending change at the top of the program. Big crowds this weekend will be due to the Grove Bowl, the return of the DoubleDecker Festival and the presence of the Bulldogs. Swayze won’t be full because of excitement around the program. Bianco has always been able to avoid the disaster season. His hallmark has been consistency. There’s still time to salvage that this spring, but time is ticking and it’s ticking fast.

8. It’s time for my weekly ranking of the SEC baseball teams. We’re halfway through the league season and there is still a glut of teams with 6-8 wins. 1. Tennessee -- The Vols finally lost a game and Tony Vitello got suspended. It didn't matter. 2. Arkansas -- The Hogs shut down LSU's offense en route to a sweep in Fayetteville. 3. Georgia -- With pitching injuries, the Bulldogs' situation is tenuous, but they're 9-6 at the turn. 4. Alabama -- Alabama got one in Knoxville and are 8-7 at the turn. 5. Auburn -- The Tigers, likewise, are 8-7, proving just how solid Butch Thompson is. 6. Texas A&M -- I say it every week, but it's true. The Aggies are gritty. They're also in the postseason mix at the midway point. 7. Vanderbilt -- The Commodores are 7-8, but I have to think they have wins coming. 8. LSU -- I'm betting the Tigers have some success in the back half. That lineup is loaded. 9. Mississippi State -- The trip to Oxford is huge for the Bulldogs as well. 10. Florida -- The Gators are 6-9 in the league after winning Sunday at Vanderbilt. 11. South Carolina -- Saturday could have been a disaster for the Gamecocks, but they walked it off and kept their slim hopes alive. 12. Ole Miss -- I'm not sure anyone saw this coming in February. 13. Missouri -- The Tigers are pesky. 14. Kentucky -- The Wildcats just don't have enough to win very often.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

Kiwi and Coconut Milk Tart

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 131 — Kiwi and Coconut Milk Tart. First off, I love kiwis. Second off, this will be the last tart for a minute Then it is on to seafood. I am excited for the next few weeks! Tidbit #1: Pastry cream is a must-know in the dessert world. It is very easy to master and you can make a lot of different variations from just understanding this base recipe below. Tidbit #2: Whenever you cook the cream, note that it will become very thick. At this point, you add the butter and then mix. You will then place the pastry cream in the fridge wrapped with plastic wrap to cool down. When you’re ready to use it, take it from the fridge and *whisk* to re-constitute the cream. It will be wonderfully silky. Tidbit #3: I like to make the pastry cream the day before along with cooking the tart/pie shell. This way, it is just assembling for the day of your event. Things you will need: 4/6 People Preparation time - 5 Minutes Cook time - 10 Minutes Fridge time - 1 Hour A glass of Reisling (hints of banana if possible) Utensils needed: Worksurface and pairing knife Stovetop and oven Saucepot Digital scale Mixing bowl Plastic wrap Spatula Whisk Ingredients needed: 8 Kiwis 1 Pie shell 500 g coconut milk 120 g sugar 100 g egg yolks 50 g cornstarch 50 g butter 1 Vanilla bean (split and scraped) Mise en Plac Step 1: Divide your sugar into 2 and place one half into the saucepot with the milk. Bring this mixture to a steam over medium heat. Step 1.2: In the mixing bowl, add the rest of the ingredients minus the butter. Mix the whisk to incorporate all. Step 2: Once the milk mixture is hot, pour half of it into the mixing bowl while whisking. Then pour everything that is in the mixing bowl into the saucepot. Whisk. Continue to cook on medium heat until bubbles start to pop out of the mixture. At this point, pull from the heat, add the butter, and whisk. Final Step 3: Pour the cream into a bowl of your choice and wrap it with plastic wrap. Place in the fridge for an hour and then when you are ready to use, whisk again and then assemble your tart. Blazingly simple. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!

Nico Iamaleava (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

