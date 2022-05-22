McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by GameChanger Patch Co.

GameChanger Patches are the only two-patch system available in the market to stop hangovers before they start. The WarmUp Patch is used before or while you drink, and the OverTime patch is used after you’ve been drinking to recover while you sleep. The all-natural ingredients will keep you in the game and ready for your next play. Go to GameChangerPatch.com. Enter Promo Code RebelGrove20 at checkout for 20% off your purchase.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbGwgZXllcyBvbiBIb292ZXIg8J+RgCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vNWdhS3pTT0J5ayI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzVnYUt6U09CeWs8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgT2xlIE1pc3MgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBPbGVNaXNzQlNC KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09sZU1pc3NCU0Ivc3Rh dHVzLzE1MjgxNzI2MzIyNTE3MTk2ODE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ TWF5IDIyLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

1. Ole Miss' baseball regular season ended Saturday with a 12-5 loss to Texas A&M. While the Aggies celebrated an outright SEC West title, the Rebels were left to wonder what they have to do this week in Hoover, Ala., to rest easily regarding an NCAA Tournament invitation. Ole Miss is 14-16 in the Southeastern Conference, though it's believed the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee views the Rebels' Governor's Cup victory over Mississippi State as a league win. Ole Miss meets Vanderbilt Tuesday afternoon around 4:30. A win and the Rebels advance to meet Tennessee Wednesday. A loss would mean the Rebels return to Oxford for five agonizing days while they wait to learn their fate next Monday. My guess is Ole Miss is probably OK regardless, but that's just a guess. One win in Hoover would eliminate any doubt, as a win over Vanderbilt would give Ole Miss an RPI boost and a 16th league win. Even if Ole Miss lost to Tennessee on Wednesday and then to Auburn, Kentucky or LSU on Thursday, there wouldn't be much to worry about, at least in my opinion. But a loss on Tuesday would make for a brutal few days, days that would include practices at Swayze Field without the guarantee that those practices weren't total wastes of time. It's the price Ole Miss pays, I suppose, for four weeks of struggles midway though league play. The Rebels closed strong, winning seven of its last nine SEC games, but there are a handful of games -- a sweep at the hands of Alabama, a third-game loss at South Carolina, a third-game loss to Mississippi State and two blown chances at Arkansas -- that will haunt this team if it comes up short.

Ole Miss' Mike Bianco (Josh McCoy)

2. Speaking of prices to pay, one couldn't help but notice the proverbial elephant in the stadium over the weekend. There was a chance -- a fairly strong one, I suspect -- that Ole Miss' series against Texas A&M was Mike Bianco's final Swayze Field series as the Rebels' coach. After 22 years, it certainly feels like it's going to take a postseason run to change that. What's interesting is anyone who has been following SEC baseball this season probably isn't willing to completely count that out. There is one great team in the SEC this season. There are two bad teams. Then there's a massive, mushy middle class of sorts, and Ole Miss is somewhere in the middle of that. I'm told by people who follow the sport much closer than I that the rest of the country resembles that mushy middle class, and if that's the sport, Ole Miss could probably make some noise if it got the right draw. Make no mistake, Ole Miss' path in the postseason is quite narrow. The Rebels' pitching staff is thin, and given Dylan DeLucia's struggles Thursday night, that's even more magnified now. DeLucia will almost certainly be handed the ball Tuesday against Vanderbilt, though if I'm Bianco, I've got Brandon Johnson ready to go early Tuesday for as long as he can handle it. Again, no one is asking me, but if I were Bianco, I'd sell out to win Tuesday and then let the rest of the tournament play out as it will. Ole Miss isn't clinching a host bid regardless of what it does in Hoover, so win a game, wrap up an NCAA Tournament bid and then don't sweat it. Ole Miss' path is a win on each of the first two days of a regional and then hope the lineup can blast its way to a win over a pitching-depleted team in a regional final. Again, it's a really narrow path, but this team would have a chance if it got there. But back to Bianco. If that was the end of the road, he put quite a stamp on the program, building it into something that many around the league and the country are envious of.

Tennessee's Tony Vitello (Saul Young/News Sentinel-Imagn Content Services, LLC)

3. Here's my final weekly installment of my ranking of the SEC baseball teams: 1. Tennessee -- The Vols went 25-5. It's an incredible accomplishment. 2. Texas A&M -- It's a laborious style of play, but the Aggies find ways to win. 3. LSU -- I know Arkansas has a better record, but the Tigers are potentially a more dangerous team. 4. Auburn -- The Tigers might have played their way out of a national top-8 seed, but they're a balanced, well-coached team. 5. Arkansas -- The Razorbacks went 18-12 in the league, but here's a hot take: They don't deserve a home regional. 6. Ole Miss -- I know, I know. The season possibly ends on Tuesday, but Ole Miss has a better shot than a lot of these other non-Tennessee teams to make some postseason noise if it gets the right draw. 7. Georgia -- With Cannon struggling, the Bulldogs don't have a lot of bite. 8. Vanderbilt -- The Commodores were swept at home by LSU. I'm stunned. 9. Florida -- Hot take No. 2: If I were Scott Stricklin, I'd make a change. 10. Alabama -- The Crimson Tide battled the last two weekends to get to Hoover. Now they're fighting for a No. 3 seed somewhere. 11. South Carolina -- I expect a change after the season. It's amazing how far the program has fallen. 12. Kentucky -- The Wildcats are gritty. They're not particularly good, but they fight. 13. Missouri -- Give Missouri credit. With nothing to play for, they scrapped until the end. 14. Mississippi State -- Yes, injuries decimated the Bulldogs, but the fall from national champs to last in the league was something to behold.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCT8J2Qh/CdkIQg8J2QgfCdkJHwnZCA8J2QgvCdkIrwnZCE8J2Q ky4g8J+RgDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9T RUNCU0I/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNTRUNC U0I8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L1NFQ1RvdXJuZXk/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNTRUNUb3VybmV5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vR3BJM1Bp MWlkbCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dwSTNQaTFpZGw8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgU291dGhlYXN0ZXJuIENvbmZlcmVuY2UgKEBTRUMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU0VDL3N0YXR1cy8xNTI4MTU4MTE1MTYxNDY4 OTI4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAyMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

4. Here are my predictions for how the SEC Tournament plays out in Hoover this week: Tuesday: Alabama over Georgia Florida over South Carolina Ole Miss over Vanderbilt Auburn over Kentucky Wednesday: Alabama over Arkansas Texas A&M over Florida Tennessee over Ole Miss Auburn over LSU Thursday: Arkansas over Florida LSU over Ole Miss Texas A&M over Alabama Tennessee over Auburn Friday: Arkansas over Alabama LSU over Auburn Saturday: Texas A&M over Arkansas Tennessee over LSU Sunday: Tennessee over Texas A&M

Auburn's Sonny DiChiara (Matthew Shannon/Auburn athletics)

5. I don't have a vote for SEC Player of the Year and all of that, but if I did, mine would look like this: All-SEC: C Dominic Keegan, Vanderbilt 1B Sonny DiChiara, Auburn 2B RJ Yeager, Mississippi State SS Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss 3B Trey Lipscomb, Tennessee OF Wyatt Langford, Florida OF Dylan Rock, Texas A&M OF Dylan Crews, LSU DH Tim Elko, Ole Miss Util. Jacob Berry, LSU SP Chase Dollander, Tennessee SP Drew Beam, Tennessee SP Jonathan Cannon, Georgia RP Tyler Guilfoil, Kentucky RP Brady Tygart, Arkansas Player of the Year: Sonny DiChiara, Auburn Pitcher of the Year: Chase Dollander, Tennessee Coach of the Year: Tony Vitello, Tennessee Freshman of the Year: Drew Beam, Tennessee



Kentucky's Mark Stoops (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK)

6. The Athletic's Stewart Mandel released his post-spring Top 25 late last week. I'll link it here. Mandel has Alabama No. 1 and Georgia No. 3, sandwiching Ohio State. That's the consensus, and I agree. Those teams are the prohibitive favorites yet again. He's got Texas A&M at No. 6, even though he points out things aren't settled at quarterback. Maybe the Aggies prove me wrong and there's no doubt Fisher is building a super power, but I think sixth is way too high. Mandel has North Carolina State at No. 9. I'm with him. If you're looking for a potential bargain in Vegas, it might be the Wolfpack. He's got Ole Miss at No. 14 and Tennessee at No. 15. Again, I'm nodding in agreement. Those are two teams with remarkably high upsides and just enough question marks to get slotted there. Like N.C. State, both of those teams are bargains in Vegas. Mandel has Arkansas at No. 20 and Kentucky at No. 21. I think he's a dash low on the Razorbacks and way low on the Wildcats. Arkansas, as Mandel notes, has some issues on the defensive line that could prove problematic. However, Kentucky is a really solid team with a favorable schedule. Interestingly, he left a few usual top 25 stalwarts off his list -- Oklahoma, Wisconsin, LSU, Miami, Texas Tech. If LSU isn't a top 25 team -- and I tend to agree that it isn't -- there are going to be a couple of SEC West teams with big win totals. Personally, I think it's more likely Ole Miss and/or Arkansas get to nine wins or more than it is the Aggies.

Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) celebrates after making a three point basket during the first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C., on Friday, March 18, 2022. (USA Today Sports)

7. The Orlando Magic won the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday and will pick first when the NBA Draft begins on June 23. This is sure to change over the next few weeks, but it's one of the more interesting drafts in recent memory. Here's how I think the lottery will play out: 1. Orlando -- Jabari Smith, Auburn 2. Oklahoma City -- Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga 3. Houston -- Paolo Banchero, Duke (I actually expect Houston to try to trade up to No. 1, though I'm not sure the Rockets have the assets to do that.) 4. Sacramento -- Keegan Murray, Iowa 5. Detroit -- Jaden Ivey, Duke 6. Indiana -- A.J. Griffin, Duke 7. Portland -- Shaedon Sharpe, Kentucky (I actually expect Portland to deal this pick. I won't be surprised if, assuming Sharpe is available here, Oklahoma City deals the No. 12 pick and Lu Dort to Portland and the Blazers turn the 12th pick over to Detroit in exchange for Jerami Grant.) 8. New Orleans -- Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona 9. San Antonio -- Jeremy Sochan, Baylor 10. Washington -- Ousmane Dieng, France 11. New York -- Nikola Jovic, Serbia 12. Oklahoma City -- Dyson Daniels, Australia 13. Charlotte -- Mark Williams, Duke 14. Cleveland -- Malachi Branham, Ohio State

Roger Angell

8. Roger Angell died Friday. He was 101. He was, at least in my opinion, the greatest baseball writer ever. I loved his work. The news of his passing brought me to tears. I have no idea why. I've spent parts of the weekend reading some of his best stories. I can't imagine there will ever be another like him. That's just not the way the business works anymore. He wrote one of the most powerful, beautiful, heartbreaking essays I've ever read. It was about life after 90. I'll link it here: This Old Man | The New Yorker

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 136 — Baked String Beans and Bacon. Everyone has their recipe when it comes to this particular item. Some people grill them and others bake them. For me, I like to bake them because of the results of the consistency. Also, you should always add water to your pan. More on that here in a bit. Tidbit #1: You can add a lot of different flavors to this dish: mustard and bbq sauce, cream cheese and lemon, or Italian dressing. Tidbit #2: With every one of these, I like to do a trick, make them in advance, and then freeze them. It is a lot easier and you can use frozen haricot vert. For the cooking, it is at 350°F for 25 minutes. Tidbit #3: the best part about baking them, is that you don’t have to constantly watch them on the grill. Now if you want some smoky flavor you have two options: 1 - add liquid smoke to your marinade or 2: put them on your grill after cooking in the oven to the side where there is no flame to have that smoky flavor impart into the beans and bacon. Things you will need: 4/6 People Preparation time - 10 Minutes Cook time - 30 Hours IPA Beer Utensils needed: Worksurface and chef’s knife Oven Baking tray Mixing bowl Fork Pastry Brush Ingredients needed: 1 Package frozen haricot vert 1 Package “Wrights Bacon” 1 Tbsp yellow mustard 2 Tbsp bbq sauce 1 Tsp brown sugar Water Mise en Plac Step 1: Preheat your oven to 350°F. Pour your green beans into the mixing bowl and mix with the bbq sauce, mustard, and brown sugar. Set the side. Step 1.2: Toke your bacon and lay it out flat on your work surface. Use the fork as a measuring tool for your green beans. Roll the beans and place them on your baking tray. Reserve the juice in the bowl. Step 2: Once you have finished assembling all of the little apps, pour water to have a “thin lake” on the bacon sheet. Place in the oven and cook for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown. Final Step 3: Once you take the baking sheet out of the oven, use the pastry brush to brush over the top of each bacon piece that is left in the mixing bowl and baking sheet. Let sit for 5 minutes to cool and then dig in.! From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama coach Nick Saban shake hands at midfield after their game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (USA Today Sports)

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LZW50dWNreeKAmXMgU2hhZWRvbiBTaGFycGUgc2l0cyBkb3duIHdp dGggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TdGFkaXVtP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTdGFkaXVtPC9hPjog4oCcSeKAmW0gZ29pbmcg Zm9yIHRoZSBOby4gMSBzcG904oCmIEdldHRpbmcgaW5mbyBiYWNrIGZyb20g dGVhbXMgdGhhdCBJIHdhbnQgdG8gaGVhciwgdGhhdCByZWFsbHkgY29udmlu Y2VkIG1lIGFuZCBwdXNoZWQgbWUgdG8gc3RheSBpbiB0aGUgRHJhZnQgYW5k IGRlY2xhcmUu4oCdIE9uIEJyYWRsZXkgQmVhbC9EZXZpbiBCb29rZXIgcm9s ZSBtb2RlbHMsIG15c3RlcnkgbGFiZWwsIG11Y2ggbW9yZS4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2poT2NYcm14YUwiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qaE9j WHJteGFMPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNoYW1zIENoYXJhbmlhIChAU2hhbXND aGFyYW5pYSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TaGFtc0No YXJhbmlhL3N0YXR1cy8xNTI3Njg4MDk4OTAxMDE2NTc2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAyMCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK