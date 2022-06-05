McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by GameChanger Patch Co.

GameChanger Patches are the only two-patch system available in the market to stop hangovers before they start. The WarmUp Patch is used before or while you drink, and the OverTime patch is used after you’ve been drinking to recover while you sleep. The all-natural ingredients will keep you in the game and ready for your next play. Go to GameChangerPatch.com. Enter Promo Code RebelGrove20 at checkout for 20% off your purchase.

Jaden Rashada (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

1. It's almost impossible to write 10 Thoughts on a Sunday morning, hours before Ole Miss meets Miami in a winners' bracket game in Coral Gables, hours before Game 2 of the NBA Finals in San Francisco and hours before some SEC-affiliated baseball regionals are potentially decided all over the country. I thought about punting to midweek, but let's be honest here. Midweek still has a chance to be pretty newsy around here and that's not fair to the people at GameChanger Patch Co. By the way, the patches work. It's summertime and it's easy to hang out by the pool or on the beach and sort of lose count and have some regrets the next day. If you use the WarmUp Patch before or while you drink and the OverTime Patch after you've been drinking and while you sleep, you'll be shocked at how good you feel the next morning. I probably should've saved my column on the potential meaning of Roman Rashada's commitment to Ole Miss on Saturday. Instead of interviewing him a third time this week, I decided to just be honest and write about the one question his commitment brings to the forefront: What does it mean regarding Ole Miss' pursuit of his brother, four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada? I probably should've saved my monologue on Hand-Raised Guys on Friday morning and written about it here. Perhaps I'll touch on that later in this space, but the same couple of thoughts kept rolling through my brain Thursday night, hours after Ohio State coach Ryan Day openly, on the record, said it would take $13 million in NIL just to keep his roster together in Columbus. Day gave specific numbers, noting quarterbacks are going for $2 million while defensive ends and offensive tackles are going for $1 million. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, who has become the voice of NIL and the transfer portal, keeps saying college football is "professional sports" now, and while he's right, sometimes I wonder if he's wrong also.

Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

2. Maybe I'll just start there. Yes, as Kiffin has said, college sports are pro sports, certainly major college football. There's no doubt. However, pro sports have a model that gives fans something college football seems hell-bent on taking away -- hope. I've promised to not write about my family in this space or on this site, and for the most part, I've kept that promise. But I want to make this case in a more compelling way, so allow me a mulligan here. My 15-year-old son, Carson, is an NBA junkie. He cheers for the Oklahoma City Thunder. When he was little, the Thunder had a collection of stars that enjoyed a long playoff run. No, OKC didn't win a title, but it made the 2012 NBA Finals and enjoyed several trips to the Western Conference Finals. Kevin Durant won an MVP. The year after he left for Golden State, Russell Westbrook took home that hardware. For a young fan, their stars burned bright. It was intoxicating. Last season, the Thunder was the NBA's fourth-worst team, and still, Carson was engaged. Why? Well, the NBA has a draft lottery, so bad teams have hope. If the ping pong balls fall your way, maybe the next Durant or the next Westbrook will land on your roster. We went to see Auburn star Jabari Smith Jr. when the Tigers played at Ole Miss. If Gonzaga was on television, Carson was watching the Bulldogs' freshman forward, Chet Holmgren. He watched Duke to see Paolo Banchero, Purdue to scout Jaden Ivey, Iowa to check out Keegan Murray. You get the picture. On the night of the NBA Draft Lottery, he was almost too nervous to practice soccer. He told me to stay within his eyesight during his practice. I had the lottery up on my phone and tried to keep him abreast of the situation. The Thunder had two picks -- their own and the Clippers' pick that came as part of the Paul George/Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trade. The Clippers' pick, as expected, landed at No. 12. The Thunder's pick landed at No. 2, meaning OKC will get who it wants after Orlando selects at No. 1. Later, he told me he was worried it had gone badly as I wasn't outwardly excited. I thought I had communicated to him, via holding up two fingers, that the Thunder landed the No. 2 pick. Regardless, he was pumped. In his mind, and he's probably right, his team is going to add Smith or Holmgren to a roster that includes strong building blocks in Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Josh Giddey. Throw in an arsenal of future picks, some expiring deals that are going to open up lots of salary cap space and there's reason to at least dream of another playoff window. There are no guarantees. Winning a championship is brutally difficult, but he's not delusional to hope. Now, imagine if the Thunder operated in the college football world. If there were no salary cap to stop the Lakers, Clippers, Warriors and Mavericks of the world from acquiring all the talent and there were no draft to allow OKC to acquire elite young talent, there would be no zero hope of contention. None. So instead of looking forward to the June 23 draft and the NBA Summer League games and an interesting future, I suspect he'd give up, lose interest and move on to something else. College football, obviously, can't have a draft. Players, just like students, should be free to go where they'd like. I also don't know how schools or leagues can put a cap on NIL opportunities, but I do wonder how fans stay engaged when it becomes obvious their teams have no real chance to truly contend for titles. Maybe the love of an alma mater is enough. Maybe the lure of tailgating with friends and family back on campuses full of memories is nostalgic enough. Maybe, at the college level, winning really doesn't matter for fan retention. But I have my doubts. Kiffin said recently the current model is sustainable, and frankly, his answers on NIL have been more thorough, more thoughtful and more complete than anyone's in his industry, but I have to admit I've often thought he's right while also missing something. Yes, technically, it's absolutely sustainable. But I wonder if he and others are ignoring something. College football is built on unpredictability. Right now, it couldn't be more predictable.

Greg Sankey (Andrew Nelles / USA TODAY NETWORK)

3. The SEC wrapped up its first in-person spring meetings since 2019 on Friday in Destin, Fla. From the sounds of things, it was relatively uneventful, which had to be just what commissioner Greg Sankey wanted. The one story that got the most buzz and stimulated talk radio was future scheduling. Oklahoma and Texas are joining the league no later than 2025, so it's a natural time to address scheduling. There's a debate going on right now between a 1-7 and a 3-6 format. I've had a difficult time engaging in said debate. Why? Because I don't think it's a genuine discussion. The league's television/streaming partners, athletics directors, presidents and CFOs all are ultimately going to want -- and get -- the 3-6 format. In terms of money -- and it's all about money -- nine league games are better than eight. Period. In terms of preserving rivalries, nine league games are better than eight. Period. The only group in favor of the 1-7 is the coaches who are worried about losing too many games and getting fired. They've got buyouts to lean on. So ticket sales and TV money will win the day. The rest is appeasing some coaches and giving lip service to a debate. The outcome, at least in my opinion, is predetermined.

Lane Kiffin (John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

4. Caesars Sportsbook released SEC odds for the upcoming football season. Alabama is minus-140 and Georgia is plus-120. After that, the bargain shopping begins. Texas A&M is plus-1,600. Ole Miss is plus-3,000. LSU and Kentucky are plus-4,000. Arkansas, Florida and Tennessee are plus-5,000. Auburn, Mississippi State and South Carolina are plus-10,000. Missouri is plus-50,000 and Vanderbilt is plus 100,000. My friend, Barrett Sallee, of CBSSports.com, likes Alabama as the best bet and Texas A&M as the worst. He's got Ole Miss as his value pick and Tennessee as his long shot. Sallee is high on the Rebels. I'm not sure I'm as optimistic. I find it difficult, especially given Ole Miss' question marks at quarterback and wide receiver coming out of the spring, to get that bullish on the Rebels. But the schedule is favorable, Kiffin is a quarterback whisperer and I believe the Rebels' defense is being undervalued. I continue to love Kentucky as a bargain bet and I agree with Sallee on the Vols. Throwing $10 on that team at those odds isn't a terrible gamble if you're just having some fun in Las Vegas. I don't like LSU, even at those odds, and while I can see where Arkansas would be viewed as a good gamble, the Hogs' schedule is just too brutal for a title chase to be realistic. The best bet, even though there's no value, is Alabama. I'm not sure the Tide loses a game all season.

Georgia's Kirby Smart (Radi Nabulsi)

5. College football's full 43-game bowl schedule was revealed last week. Brad Crawford of 247 Sports took a shot at forecasting every bowl matchup. I mean, it's an impossible task in June, but I always enjoy getting a glimpse at things like this, for it provides another data point regarding what football-educated people expect this fall. His SEC matchups: Gasparilla Bowl -- Auburn vs. Virginia Tech Birmingham Bowl -- Mississippi State vs. Maryland Liberty Bowl -- Florida vs. Kansas State Las Vegas Bowl -- LSU vs. Washington Music City Bowl -- Arkansas vs. Iowa Texas Bowl -- Kentucky vs. Texas Citrus Bowl -- Ole Miss vs. Michigan State Tampa Bay Bowl -- Tennessee vs. North Carolina State Sugar Bowl -- Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma Peach Bowl (national semifinal) -- Alabama vs. Utah Fiesta Bowl (national semifinal) -- Georgia vs. Ohio State My thoughts: Obviously, Crawford is going with chalk at the top of the league. He's high on the Aggies and he obviously agrees with Sallee about Ole Miss and Tennessee being contenders. Those bowl slots would come following 9-3 seasons, I'm guessing. He's lower on Kentucky than I, and I agree with him here on Arkansas, as he's projecting the Hogs in the 7-5/8-4 range. Interestingly, he has Auburn and Mississippi State playing in lower-tier bowls, bids that would likely accompany 6-6 seasons and would turn up the heat on Bryan Harsin and Mike Leach, respectively. And there's no bowl bid for Missouri, a scenario that could force the Tigers to think about Eliah Drinkwitz's future.

Arkansas' KJ Jefferson (Arkansas Athletics)

6. ESPN.com's David M. Hale recently ranked the quarterbacks of all 131 Division I programs, putting them in tiers. It was quite the undertaking. Again, these are summertime lists, meant to promote discussion. However, again, I always find them interesting, another thing I can file away as I try to get a good gauge on the coming season. It's a fun read, but here are the SEC highlights: Tier 1: Bryce Young, Alabama Tier 2a: Stetson Bennett, Georgia Tier 3: Hendon Hooker, Tennessee Will Rogers, Mississippi State KJ Jefferson, Arkansas Tier 4: Spencer Rattler, South Carolina Will Levis, Kentucky Tier 5: Anthony Richardson, Florida Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss Tier 10: Jayden Daniels/Myles Brennan, LSU Haynes King/Max Johnson/Conner Weigman, Texas A&M Tier 14: Zach Calzada/TJ Finley, Auburn Tier 16: Jack Abraham/Brady Cook/Tyler Macon/Sam Horn, Missouri Tier 19: Ken Seals/Malik Wright, Vanderbilt My thoughts: I'm not sure I'd put Bennett that high and I'm fascinated with Levis being that low. It won't be popular here, but I agree with him completely on Tier 3. All three of those guys are solid, impactful, dangerous, experienced college quarterbacks. I'm not ready to go that high on Rattler or Richardson, and I can't help but wonder why he didn't mention Luke Altmyer with Ole Miss. Does he know something or is he assuming? Tier 10 is why I'm not sold on Texas A&M, an otherwise immensely talented roster. If Auburn's quarterback play is Tier 14, it's going to be chaos on the Plains.

Whit Weeks took official visits to Ole Miss and Oklahoma this week. (Rivals.com)

7. There is recruiting coverage on the site from the weekend, including a couple of features and a lot of recruiting chiks, courtesy the Oxford Krystal. Friday's thread is here and Saturday's thread is here if you wish to catch up. What struck me, yet again, over the weekend is how much the recruiting landscape has changed. Gone are the days of rising seniors showing up for camps and going from relatively obscure prospects to coveted targets. That simply doesn't happen anymore. Frankly, if a rising senior doesn't have offers by now, with rare exception, he's not getting them. The camp season is now almost exclusively about rising juniors and rising sophomores. The timetable has accelerated. Offers go out early. Official visits happen earlier. The December signing day is THE signing day. The traditional February signing period is now the late -- almost obsolete -- signing period. The transfer portal has allowed schools to be pickier. NIL has forced kids to get their deal done now and will likely lead, at least in my opinion, to fewer flips late in the process, assuming no coaching changes. Fans seem to understand these changes are happening. Many don't like it, based on the feedback I receive, but they accept that the recruiting game they once loved -- soap operas for football fans -- isn't ever going back to what it once was.

Tennessee's Josiah-Jordan James (Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports)

8. With Drew Timme withdrawing from the NBA Draft and with the transfer of Chattanooga star Malachi Smith, Gonzaga has emerged as the preseason favorite to win the 2022-23 college basketball title. CBS's Gary Parrish put out his Top 25-and-one late last week, and he had the Bulldogs on top, followed by North Carolina and Houston. Parrish has six SEC teams on his list, led by Kentucky at No. 4 and Arkansas at No. 5. Tennessee is No. 9, followed by Auburn at No. 13, Texas A&M at No. 17 and Alabama at No. 21. If Parrish is right -- and few know the college game better -- it's going to be tough sledding for a handful of SEC teams when the season begins in November. Now that the transfer windows have closed and those who are staying in the NBA Draft have made up their minds, here's my way-too-early ranking of the SEC: 1. Kentucky -- I do wonder if the Wildcats' roster is a bit thin. 2. Tennessee -- The Vols are going to have an experienced, strong frontcourt. 3. Arkansas -- The Hogs are going to be wildly talented, but there are just so many new faces. Nick Smith Jr. is a possible top-3 pick in a year. 4. Texas A&M -- Everything is back and the Aggies will have a chip on their shoulder. 5. Auburn -- How good is Bruce Pearl? Smith and Walker Kessler are gone, but the Tigers will still be loaded. 6. Alabama -- Mark Sears and Dominick Welch should bolster the lineup provided Jahvon Quinerly can find his shooting stroke after a disappointing 2021-22 season. 7. Florida -- I'd a bit intrigued by the Gators, who kept Colin Castleton and added Kyle Lofton and Will Richard from the transfer portal. 8. LSU -- The Tigers could surprise under first-year coach Matt McMahon. There's talent and three of his former Murray State players made the move to Baton Rouge with him. 9. Ole Miss -- It's a critical year for the Rebels, and Ole Miss desperately needs a fully healthy Daeshun Ruffin and a big jump from Jaemyn Brakefield. The roster likely lacks shooting, but it should be a strong defensive team. 10. Vanderbilt -- Replacing Scottie Pippen Jr. is going to be a chore, but the Commodores have some new talent, both from the portal and traditional means, that should make them competitive. 11. Missouri -- New coach Dennis Gates kept Kobe Brown and then basically had to rebuild the whole roster. 12. Georgia -- Mike White's new team was very active in the portal, but he did retain what he had to retain off Tom Crean's roster. 13. Mississippi State -- I'm just telling you, MSU fans are going to miss Iverson Molinar. I love his game. 14. South Carolina -- Lamont Paris has a complete rebuild in front of him in Columbia.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 138 —Pesto Chicken Wing Pasta. In Italy, there is always a pasta primavera around this time. All of your fresh vegetables with a simple sauce. Why not combine some leftover chicken wings to the mix and we are in business. Tidbit #1: For pesto sauce, go ahead and buy it at the store or an Italian shop. Most of the time you jazz it up with grated parmesan cheese and lemon juice and that is all you need. If you want to purchase some fresh basil to top the pasta off, then, by all means, go ahead. Then it will taste like “nonna’s”. Tidbit #2: Sometimes plan for a lunch or dinner on the following night. Order a few extra chicken wings plain from your favorite store. Yes, if you want them to be baked, go for baked. Tidbit #3: For my pasta, I like to incorporate diced zucchini, cherry tomatoes, sliced garlic, diced onion, and olive oil. Very simple but oh so tasty. Psss…I also put shrimp in this one….it’s dreamy. Things you will need: 2 People Preparation time - 5 Minutes Cook time - 15 Hours A glass of Pinot Grigio Utensils needed: Worksurface and chef’s knife Stovetop Saucepot Medium saucepan with lid Strainer Ladle Wooden Spoon Ingredients needed: 8 Chicken Wings (Plain) 1 Zucchini 10 Cherry tomatoes 1 Clove garlic 1 Small yellow onion 2 cups pasta of your choice 1 Can pesto sauce 1 Lemon 1 Bag grated parmesan cheese Salt and pepper Mise en Plac Step 1: Get all of your vegetables cut while the pasta is boiling. Start with a drizzle of olive oil in the saute pan with the onion. Let cook for 4 minutes. Step 1.2: After, add your garlic and let cook for 1 minute. Ladle in some of the pasta water and then finish with the rest of the veggies. Salt and pepper. Step 2: Strain your pasta in the sink and reserve 1/2 cup of pasta water. Place both into the saute pan. Add a dash of salt and pepper and let cook for 2 minutes. Take it out and place it on your serving plate. Final Step 2.1: In your sauce pot, add your pesto and wings over medium heat. Once the mixture is hot, add the lemon juice and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese. Mix and then plate with the pasta. Finish with a generous portion of parmesan cheese and enjoy From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!

The Cubs' Caleb Kilian (Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports)