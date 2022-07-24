McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by GameChanger Patch Co.

GameChanger Patches are the only two-patch system available in the market to stop hangovers before they start. The WarmUp Patch is used before or while you drink, and the OverTime patch is used after you’ve been drinking to recover while you sleep. The all-natural ingredients will keep you in the game and ready for your next play. Go to GameChangerPatch.com. Enter Promo Code RebelGrove20 at checkout for 20% off your purchase.

Nick Broeker (USA Today Sports)

1. Ole Miss opens preseason camp next month not knowing who will be the Rebels' starting quarterback. However, offensive guard Nick Broeker said he's been proud of both Luke Altmyer and Jaxson Dart during the competition that began in the spring, has continued this summer and could go into the start of the 2022 season in September. “It’s been really cool to see," Broeker said. "They competed really well with each other – really helped each other grow. Done things the right way. They have competed and at the same time, they have kept their relationship on and off the field, and it’s been really fun to see them both get better and keep the same level of friendship off the field.” There is experience elsewhere, of course, including up front, where Ole Miss returns four starters to go with Western Kentucky transfer Mason Brooks. "He’s really fitting in like a glove with us," Broeker said, referring to Brooks. "He’s done a really great job at meshing in with us. There are lots of new guys, but we are an older group now and playing for a couple of years now. It’s now our time to lead the team.”

Cedric Johnson (Josh McCoy)

2. Sam Williams is now with the Dallas Cowboys, so Cedric Johnson knows he and his defensive teammates have to step up this season to fill that void. “I feel like we need to continue to have a bond and a brotherhood and continue to stick together and work together and not have any animosity towards each other," Johnson said. "You know, with the new transfers, it could lead to different things, but I feel like just staying together as a unit, inviting the new transfers in and welcoming them and loving them is the biggest thing." Ole Miss is also moving on from last year's co-defensive coordinator DJ Durkin, who left for Texas A&M after the Sugar Bowl. Chris Partridge, who worked with Durkin, and Maurice Crum are now running the Rebels' defense, and Johnson believes the transition will be seamless. "CP was already there, so I feel like him stepping up for us, it was just like not welcoming a new guy in," Johnson said. "It would be different if we had a completely new guy, so I feel like him stepping in and we already love CP – it’s like you’re the guy now. I feel like he’s bringing a lot more aggression and it’s going to be a lot more fun for everybody. He has a lot more packages, so I feel like everybody is going to have fun.”

Jonathan Mingo (USA Today Sports)

3. It's been an injury-riddled year for Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo. A foot injury ruined a hot start last fall and then a re-aggravation led to more surgery in the spring. However, Mingo said he's back and ready to go in time for the start of preseason camp. “I’m good now, blessed to be back on the field," Mingo said. "It’s always frustrating having an injury because you know you work hard all season. It was kind of hard being out because it was right before the Alabama game. We had been looking forward to it all season. I had to put my head down and just pray about it. I knew God was going to put me back on the right-path and get me healthy.” Mingo is building chemistry with both Dart and Altmyer this summer. “Both of them have been working pretty hard as a whole all offseason," Mingo said. "It’s always a blessing to have two quarterbacks instead of one. You have two people you can depend on. I can get my chemistry down with them all offseason, so whoever coach picks at the end of fall camp, I’ll be behind them. For me, my job doesn’t change. I just have to be open and catch the ball. The goal remains the same.”

Missouri's Eliah Drinkwitz (Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports)

4. Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz saw his career get started as a staffer at Auburn. This fall, he'll take his Tigers to the Plains to face his former employer. "I mean, obviously it's not really going to be a time of reflection for me," Drinkwitz said. "We've got a job to do. We had a great experience at Auburn. Once you're a part of Auburn, you're always a part of Auburn. Obviously the experience to win a national championship, I thought college football was relatively easy when that happened. "Some of the most formidable years I had. I think about some of the lessons that Coach (Gene) Chizik, Coach (Gus) Malzahn taught me, some of the experiences I had with great coaches. Curtis Luper is on my staff, Erik Link is on my staff, Ryan Russell, Brett Whiteside is on our staff, guys that I met while I was at Auburn. I think about that place, the sacrifice, really the risk that my wife and I took to jump into college football. "I think I'll think mostly about her and the courage that she gave me in order to make that challenge. She worked a job and took care of our daughter while I was making very little money with no insurance. It was a good experience. "As far as going against Coach (Brian) Harsin, obviously I know that his team is going to be tough, well-prepared. They're going to be physical. He's going to do a great job as the play-caller with a variety of schemes. Defensively I know he's got Jeff Schmedding calling the defense. They're going to be multiple, aggressive. It will be a real test for us."

South Carolina's Shane Beamer (AP)

5. South Carolina coach Shane Beamer believes his new quarterback, Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler, is ready for what's coming this fall. Sure, there's pressure taking over in the SEC, but Rattler has been under the microscope before. "I don't know if there's pressure," said Beamer, who was an assistant at Oklahoma during Rattler's time there. "I would say this: People forget, Spencer Rattler was the starting quarterback at Oklahoma. He had some pretty high amount of pressure replacing guy by the name of Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Jalen Hurts. "And then what does he do in his first two conference games at Oklahoma as the starting quarterback? We, not him, we lose to Kansas State at home, then we lose to Iowa State on the road. He's replacing all these guys, had a lot of pressure going into that season. Started out 0-2 in the conference. Never flinched. "The narrative I know was he got benched last year in the Texas game. He got sat down the year before, too. Then he came back in the second half, played his butt off, beat Texas in four overtimes and he never lost a game as a starting quarterback again, and still hasn't as a starting quarterback. I don't worry about Spencer. There may be some outside pressure with him. He's been through the fire before. I saw first hand how he handled it when he was at Oklahoma and started out 0-2. Never flinched. Continued to get better. There will be some ups, certainly some downs this season. But I have no worry about him from that standpoint and being able to handle it. "We have to be great around Spencer, players and coaches, play well and help him. With Spencer, nobody is asking him to go out there and be Superman, just go be you, and confident that he will."

Mississippi State's Mike Leach (Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK)

6. He's known for some of his crazy answers and his off-the-wall lectures on various topics, but Mississippi State coach Mike Leach had a really strong take on this spring's dust-up between Alabama's Nick Saban and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher. The two exchanged barbs regarding NIL, drawing the ire of commissioner Greg Sankey and instigating a week full of national discussion. "I think they both kind of illustrate the frustration of how things are right now," Leach said. "It's not sustainable, so something's going to change. We haven't defined exactly what is an amateur, a student-athlete, as opposed to a professional. I think we need to do that. I think there is ways to do it. "I think some football players it may be in their best interest to remain a student-athlete, under that model, as opposed to professional and vice versa. I think that's got to be defined. Currently college athletes have more privileges than anybody at any other professional level. Whether that's a good thing or a bad thing, I don't think it stays the same because there's responsibilities that go along with being a professional. "I've said this before, you've probably already written it down, but those guys lock themselves in rooms and watch film all the time so you'll be able to get away with it. Go up to your next favorite NFL guy, say, Hey, I heard in the NFL they're going to have unmitigated free agency, 365, 24/7. And, by the way, there's not going to be any salary cap or draft, you're just going to have bidding wars. Just watch the expression on their face. Don't look at anything else or write down any notes because the expression on their face will be well worth it. "I don't think the dust has settled. We're in a big transition period on a number of things in college football. We got sharp guys actively trying to sort it out. I hope that it will be."

Vanderbilt's Clark Lea (VandySports)

7. Vanderbilt's Clark Lea went 0-8 in his first season in Nashville. However, he insisted he's not discouraged. "One of the things that becomes a reality when you're in this role is that your development begets team development," Lea said. "The better I am in my job, the better everyone else in the program can be in theirs, whether that's anticipating problems, doing a better job of communicating effectively. "I think specifically where I want to be better is a cohesive strategy for each game where we're looking at the complementary aspects of playing winning football and I'm doing everything I can to put the best competitive product on the field. That is my responsibility. "Our goal is to play, fight and win each game. I need to be on top of it in terms of empowering all three phases to interlock and to become a force on Saturdays." The losing, which began long before Lea arrived in Nashville, isn't something he and his staff discuss. "We don't spend time on it," Lea said. "We don't tally up the collective records of our opponents. That's just not who we are. We're not fighting to win an SEC game, we're fighting to become a dominant force within the conference. Obviously winning in the SEC requires winning that first game. But when that happens, it's not going to be a huge celebration. We're going to celebrate everything at a high level, but we're going to shift focus quickly to the next opponent because that's what winning programs do. "I don't take ownership of anything that happened before. I certainly take ownership of last season. We fell way short of our expectations. But we are simply trying to build the best version of Vanderbilt football in year two independent of our opponents. We think if we can reach that level of championship performance within this team, that replicated over time we're going to have a lot of success. That's our focus. That will continue to be our focus."

LSU's Brian Kelly (Joe Raymond)

7b. Lea had some fun this week with his former boss, LSU coach Brian Kelly. The two men worked together at Notre Dame before Lea left for Vanderbilt a season before Kelly left South Bend for Baton Rouge. "Well, he's a great dancer," Lea said, laughing, referring to Kelly's TikTok videos with recruits. "Coach Kelly, I would count him as one of my greatest mentors. He took a chance on me as an unproven commodity. I was a linebacker coach having never coordinated. He gave me the opportunity of a lifetime. "It wasn't just that he gave me the job and said, 'Hey, you go do it, let's see if you're successful, but he invested in me every single day.' "I learned a lot from that experience, from the development of that relationship. But beyond that, I think I reflect back on my time with him more in this role than I ever did while I was sitting with him. Learning from his methodology. Coach Kelly is smart in design. He cares about the little things. He wants attention to detail in the program. He's accountability-based. He cares about people. He's a big proponent of the weight room, building out your team physically and mentally. "All those aspects we've carried forward as a part of our program, too. There's no mystery in his success. He has done it over and over again. It's been fun for me to reunite with him in this conference. I count him as a dear friend and a mentor. I'm excited for him at LSU.

Alabama's Nick Saban

7c. Saban is often asked to be the voice of college football. He was asked about NIL again this week in Atlanta, and the greatest coach in the history of the sport delivered. "Well, I don't dislike name, image and likeness," Saban said. "I'm all for the players. I want our players to do well. Our players made over $3 million in name, image and likeness. I'm all for the players being able to do as well as they can and use their name, image and likeness to create value for themselves. "We have a great brand at Alabama, so players are certainly -- their value there is going to be enhanced because of the value that our brand can help them create. "But the thing that I have sort of expressed, not concerns about, but there's got to be some uniformity and protocol of how name, image and likeness is implemented. I think there's probably a couple factors that are important in that. How does this impact competitive balance in college athletics? And is there transparency to maintain fairness across the board in terms of college athletics? How do we protect the players? Because there's more and more people that are trying to get between the player and the money. "In the NFL they have guidelines for agents because the NFL Players Association sort of has rules and regulations about how they should professionally help the players. That's something that we really want to make sure that our players are not being misguided in any way. The biggest concern is how does this impact and affect recruiting? On the recruiting trail right now, there's a lot of people using this as inducements to go to their school by making promises as to whether they may or may not be able to keep in terms of what players are doing. "I think that is what can create a competitive balance issue between the haves and have not's. We're one of the haves. Don't think that what I'm saying is a concern that we have at Alabama because we're one of the haves. Everybody in college football cannot do these things relative to how they raise money in a collective or whatever, how they distribute money to players. Those are the concerns that I have in terms of how do we place guidelines around this so that we can maintain a competitive balance. "There is no competitive sport anywhere that doesn't have guidelines on how they maintain some kind of competitive balance. I think that's important to college football. I think it's important to fans. That's why they have rules in the NFL where you have a salary cap, you have difficult schedules if you have a successful season, you draft later if you have a successful season, you draft early if you have an unsuccessful season. "All these things are created so there is competitive balance, which is great for the game and it's great for fans. Name, image and likeness is not an issue for us at Alabama. Our players I think did better than anybody in the country last year."

8. I saw Keegan Murray, Chet Holmgren and several other rookies last week at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. My friend, Tony Jones, who covers the Utah Jazz for The Athletic, was in Vegas as well. While he was there, he tweeted about next year's class. It's absolutely loaded and that goes beyond French big man sensation Victor Wembanyama. Scott Henderson is an elite guard. Arkansas has three freshmen who could be lottery picks, including 6-foot-4 guard Nick Smith Jr., who has the potential to be a special scorer at the next level. Amen and Ausar Thompson are identical twins who could both go in the lottery. Cam Whitmore could be Villanova's first one-and-done in 25 years. Duke freshman Dariq Whitehead has a forward's body and a guard's handle. Bottom line: It's a loaded group, one that could lead to many teams tanking as early as January.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week for 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. it's time to eat. Here's our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 144 — Cucumber Soup. Do you want something that you have never tried before along with it being good? Then this is the soup for you. Also, you serve it just like gazpacho, which means it is served cold. Tidbit #1: This is great for a starter of any meal. It is light and sets the mood for the meal being something spectacularly different. Tidbit #2: For the cucumbers, you will need to skin them and also hallow out the inside where the seeds are. Use this by grating a spoon down the center over your cutting board or garbage can. Tidbit #3: You will reserve 1/6 of the cucumber and small dice it. This will allow for the soup to have texture. Tidbit #4: Lastly, you will need to use white pepper for this recipe. If you use black pepper, there is no problem. The white pepper has a more ump taste to it that is not as harsh against a cucumber. Things you will need: 4 People Preparation time - 10 minutes Cook time - 20 minutes Chill time - 15 minutes A glass of Pinot Grigio Utensils needed: Work surface and chef knife Measuring cups Saute pan Saucepot Spatula Immersion blender Ingredients needed: 4 Cucumbers + 1 (peeled and center scooped out) 3/4 cup greek yogurt 1/2 cup EVOO 3 Shallots (finely diced) Juice of 1 lemon 2 Sprigs mint 2 cloves garlic (smashed) Salt and white pepper Mise en Plac Step 1: Take the first 4 cucumbers and add them to your sauce pot over medium heat. Cook for 8 minutes. Step 1.2: In the saucepan, add olive oil, shallots, and smashed garlic. Cook over medium heat for 3 minutes and then add in the other cucumber diced. Sprinkle with salt and a small pinch of white pepper. Step 2: Use the immersion blender to blend the ingredients in the sauce pot until liquid. After, add the ingredients from the saucepan along with the final ingredients, the lemon juice, yogurt, and mint. Blend until just combined. Final Step 3: Take and put in the fridge to let cool for 15 minutes. After, you’re ready to serve up a great soup. Also, this would be a great place to insert that you should serve this with warm tomato sandwiches. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!