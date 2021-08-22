McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by GameChanger Patch Co.

Chris and Katie Usrey are the creators and owners Gamechanger Hangover Patches. They are native Southerners from Louisiana who grew up just like you — looking forward to Friday night mixers, Saturday game days and Sunday brunch. Chris went to Ole Miss and Katie to LSU, but Oxford is her favorite place to watch an LSU football or baseball game. Going from college to careers and starting a family, their social events expanded to include happy hours with co-workers and long boozy client dinners, girls’ nights out or guys’ trips that included a lot of drinking. Even in a house divided, one thing everyone can agree on is that hangovers suck. As they got older, they got more responsibility, so they had to get smarter. They did their research on scientifically proven ingredients to help prevent hangovers and aid in recovery so they could be as productive as possible. They But there was a problem — it was either 10 pills and capsules before and after drinking or drinking nasty concoctions that smelled, tasted terrible and lingered unpleasantly. When the COVID lockdown started and work slowed down, they were both staying home and drinking more. After using a competing patch that didn’t work, the idea came to them to put their hangover remedy ingredients onto a transdermal patch. They made the patches for themselves; but, they were really excited about how well they worked and believed that other people like them needed a hangover patch that really worked too. That’s how GameChanger came to be. Gamechanger Patches are the only two-patch system available in the market. The WarmUp Patch is used before or while you drink and the OverTime patch is used after you have been drinking and while you sleep. They designed GameChanger patches based on the science of preventing hangovers, to include the highest quality ingredients sourced by the reputable manufacturers in the United States and the UK. They researched the potent ingredients that include enzymes, nutrients, vitamins and minerals that are effective in protecting your liver and metabolizing alcohol to stop hangovers before they start. Gamechanger was the first patch to focus on Glutathione, which supplements and increases the production of the enzyme made by the liver to protect itself. The OverTime patch also include Glutathione PLUS DHM and highly potent ingredients to help you metabolize alcohol while you sleep PLUS melatonin, L-theanine and Hemp extract to help you sleep better so you wake up feeling refreshed. You can use one or both patches based on when and how much you are drinking. They believe in the potency, effectiveness and the science of GameChanger so much that we patented them. Try it for yourself at GameChangerPatch.com. Enter Promo Code RebelGrove20 at checkout for 20 percent off your purchase.

1. Ole Miss has Sunday off after wrapping up its second week of preseason camp on Saturday. When the Rebels wake up Monday, they'll be exactly two weeks away from their Sept. 6 season opener versus Louisville in Atlanta. Classes begin -- in-person, much to the chagrin of a handful of professors in certain departments -- this week, so the camp setting is essentially over. Late this week, Lane Kiffin and Co. will shift from preseason mode to season mode, including a mock game on Sunday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The media didn't get to see much last week, as access was predictably reduced following a wide-open first week of camp. That frustrates some, but I've long said I cover a scoreboard business. When Ole Miss and Louisville kick it off on Labor Day night, the score will be 0-0. There will be 15 minutes on the clock and they'll play four quarters. The final score -- and how the two teams got to that point -- will dictate what I write moving forward. That'll happen at least 12 times. That's just how it works, media availability be damned. Where is this team as the preseason winds down and the opener nears? In a pretty good spot, per most sources. It's more focused and more confident than a season ago, when nobody really know how a COVID-addled season would look or feel and when both systems had not had the benefit of a spring installation or a real offseason. Quarterback Matt Corral has looked nothing short of terrific in camp. Wide receiver Braylon Sanders seems poised to have an All-Southeastern Conference sort of season. The running back room is stacked. It's a talented offensive line with a little more depth this season, and it does not appear the injury suffered by center Orlando Umana earlier in camp is severe. Defensively, there are still concerns about edge rushers, though Sam Williams has come on as camp has progressed. Chance Campbell and Austin Keys have solidified the linebacker corps and there is real depth in the secondary for the first time in years. There is, as Kiffin has said repeatedly, real concern about overall program depth as the 2021 season approaches. Ole Miss can't afford a barrage of injuries and expect to compete at the top of the SEC West. The program just isn't there yet. But there's excitement and confidence inside the building, and there's no doubting Ole Miss has a real chance to cause some chaos in the league this season.

2. Tight end Chase Rogers was in a dark place by the end of his time at Louisiana-Lafayette. He transferred to Ole Miss, believing getting closer to home would help him find a bit of light. Rogers' instincts were right. Finally healthy this preseason, Rogers has positioned himself to play a big role for Ole Miss this fall, both in the running and passing games. Rogers discussed those topics and more earlier this week when he met with local media.

2b. Defensive end Cedric Johnson emerged late last season as a potential impact player. He's appeared to be a starter this preseason, and he's added quality weight and confidence as he's progressed in his college career. Johnson discussed those topics and more following Saturday's scrimmage.

3. The ever-shifting landscape of college athletics is expected to shift even more very soon, possibly as early as this week. The Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC are expected to make a formal announcement about their alignment soon, The Athletic reported late last week. It's not yet clear how specific the announcement will be because there are so many details to iron out, although administrators in all three leagues have stressed in recent conversations that issues of governance can and should be front and center. Schools within the three conferences believe they are like-minded, that they want to continue to prioritize broad-based sports offerings and that the academic profile of their institutions matters — as does graduating athletes. For example, Big Ten schools sponsor an average of 24.8 sports per campus, with the ACC (23.8) and Pac-12 (22.9) not far behind. SEC schools offer an average of 19.9 sports. "Certainly money is important, but I’m not just talking about money. What institutions or what steps that we could take would bring value to our conference?" Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said Saturday. "I do think there are conferences out there that could bring value from a monetary standpoint, particularly speaking about our television contract and also from our television revenues, but you all know the importance to us and the Big Ten around the concept of like-minded institutions. The Big Ten really prides itself on being more than just an athletics conference. "If you look at that footprint of Pac 12, ACC and the Big Ten, I think the number is 40 percent of the AAU (Association of American Universities) membership lies in those three conferences." The move, of course, comes as a reaction to the SEC adding Oklahoma and Texas, who will join the league no later than July 1, 2025., and likely far sooner. It comes at a time when there is a strong push within the game and from its television partners to expand the College Football Playoff from four teams to 12. From The Athletic: There is hope within all three leagues that their commissioners will align to delay the implementation of an expanded College Football Playoff. Athletic directors in all three leagues have expressed concerns over the composition of the four-member working group that proposed the 12-team format and treated it as an inevitability without hearing from any representatives of the three leagues. One motivating factor for at least two of the conferences involved in these discussions is ESPN. If ESPN has exclusive rights to the 16-team SEC and also the expanded Playoff because it negotiates during its exclusive window pre-2026, the network essentially owns the sport. This is a cause for concern for some high-ranking administrators in the Big Ten and Pac-12. All three leagues have relatively new commissioners, which helps explain why the three have been in regular communication since news of Oklahoma and Texas' departure from the Big 12 broke. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have historically been aligned on key issues (and share contractual relationships with the Rose Bowl), and they moved together in their pandemic policy-making last summer. Those leagues also have financial relationships with Fox, whom they would like to get involved in the bidding process for an expanded Playoff. The ACC is more of a wild card, but new commissioner Jim Phillips worked in the Big Ten for more than a decade and has long defended the core principles of the collegiate model. This is an uncertain time in college sports, and no one has a crystal ball to predict how this will all turn out. But just as the SEC bolstered its standing with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas, everyone realizes there can be strength in numbers — at least, with the right bedfellows. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey did an interview with popular Alabama-based morning talk radio show "The Rick and Bubba Show" this week in which in expressed frustration with the bureaucracy of the NCAA. He is clearly tired of the committees and groupthink that has seemingly paralyzed the NCAA's ability to adapt and adjust to a new era in intercollegiate athletics. And know this: Sankey is far from alone. The addition of Texas and Oklahoma was a seismic power play, one that had the full, enthusiastic backing of Disney/ESPN. And no matter what is announced this week in terms of The Alliance, know there are member-institutions in those leagues that are skeptical and that absolutely have a wandering eye towards the SEC. What is abundantly clear is the sands are shifting, and they're doing so in dramatic fashion. The model was broken. The Texas/Oklahoma move to the SEC has decimated the Big 12 and panicked the rest of the sport. Everyone is now, both publicly and privately, trying to find a home. The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach and Stewart Mandel broached those topics and more in an article Friday. It's worth a read.

4. Meanwhile, another seismic shift inside college football could be coming very soon, one that would impact every school that plays the sport. Per Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, NCAA officials are moving closer to an immediate expansion of the annual 25-person signing limit as a way for coaches to replace players they’ve lost to the burgeoning transfer portal. The NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee is finalizing a proposal that would change the signing limit this cycle in what’s being described as a one-year waiver of relief until a permanent policy is created. Multiple officials spoke to Sports Illustrated under the condition of anonymity given the sensitive nature of ongoing deliberations on the proposals. A compromise is finally emerging among a group of proposals. Under the plan, schools can sign 25 new players while gaining additional signee spots for every player who transfers out of their program—up to a certain limit. The extra spots would be based on the number of players who enter the transfer portal under their own volition and would be capped at a figure, such as seven. Officials believe the solution is offering coaches more signee spots, hoping they will use them to both recruit the high school circuit more and to consistently remain near the 85 mark. “We want to maintain the ability to recruit high school players,” says Todd Berry, the executive director of the American Football Coaches Association. “If we don’t have any corrective legislation, people aren’t going to do that. We’re trying to maintain high school recruitment and make sure universities hard hit by losses to the transfer portal are O.K.” In a policy proposed by the AFCA, similar to the compromise plan, only those players who enter the transfer portal after the first day of the February signing period can be replaced. Schools would have to replace them by the time camp starts. They would not carry over to the next class. That timing is still under discussion and some of these concepts have been met with scrutiny. For instance, asks one athletic director, who is to determine exactly why a player has left? In order to amass additional spots, will coaches convince departing players who they have pushed out to lie to compliance staff? “Is there a possibility of that happening? Yes,” says Berry, “but players who are run off are usually not happy. They’ll come in and tell compliance ‘They kicked me off the team.’” One of the unintended consequences of the transfer portal and the one-time, no-penalty transfer has been the negative impact on high school players. I've talked to several coaches, particularly those at non-Power-5 level, who have said the transfer portal minimizes the incentive to sign high school players and develop them. Why? Well, per multiple coaches at that level, it's simple. The transfer portal offers experienced, older, more physically mature players who can step right in and play. Further, if a school successfully develops a high school player at a smaller program (think Sun Belt Conference or Conference USA), there is a real fear that player will be poached by a Power-5 program looking for a ready-made, experienced contributor. The result: Fewer high school players, especially those who are not highly recruited by blue-blood programs, get college opportunities. That would be a boon for junior college and community colleges, I suppose, but few in college football thinks it's a good thing for the game. Dellenger's piece addressed that, at least to some degree. Officials are hoping the additional spots result in coaches steering their recruiting back to the high school level. Some coaches have stated publicly that they’re holding as many as half of their classes for transfers, adversely impacting high school and junior college recruiting. “When you start looking at where we’re headed with the transfer portal, there are two ways of looking at it,” Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck told SI in the spring. “The first singing day is like the draft. The second part is free agency, and that’s the transfer portal. You’ll see less and less people signing 25 high school kids.”

5. Let's take a tour of the SEC West, courtesy of the Rivals.com network. At Alabama, Bryce Young is finally set to take on the starting role behind center at Alabama. However, he will have to do so without the man who enticed him to travel halfway across the country as Steve Sarkisian left the Tide this offseason to take the head coaching job at Texas. Instead, Young’s emergence onto the college scene will be led by first-year offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, someone who less than a year ago the quarterback didn’t know from Adam. “It really has been a super smooth transition,” Young said during a Zoom call with the media Thursday. “When O’Brien first came in, I didn’t know him previously, didn’t have any relationship with him. I knew the experience he had, I knew he was from the NFL, knew he had all this title. When he came in what really shocked me was how open and how humble and how well he articulated everything to me.” O’Brien has had previous success at the college level, earning the “Bear” Bryant Award in 2012 while leading Penn State to an 8-4 season amid NCAA sanctions. However, his reputation was primarily forged at the professional level. O’Brien comes to Alabama after serving as the head coach of the Houston Texans from 2014-20. Before taking the head coaching job at Penn State from 2012-13, he spent five seasons with the New England Patriots, serving as Tom Brady’s quarterback coach from 2009-10 before taking over as the offensive coordinator in 2011. While that success intrigued Young, the sophomore admitted Thursday that there was a slight concern that O’Brien’s NFL pedigree would lead to a pigheaded approach at Alabama. So far this offseason, the coordinator has displayed the complete opposite. “A lot of times you think of people in the NFL and you think, ‘Oh, they’ve done it at the highest level, they might come in and think they aren’t going to work with anyone, they’re just going to do it their way,’ but he’s super receptive to everyone in the quarterback room and everyone with offensive ideas,” Young said. “He’s obviously super knowledgeable and he’s really taught me a lot. That’s been really good for me and my growth. Being able to have those conversations, have that relationship was something that was really good for us as an offense and me individually and I’m super excited to keep working with O’Brien in the future.” At Arkansas, K.J. Jefferson is entering his first season as Arkansas’ starter and raised some eyebrows earlier in camp when he admitted to being more than 10 pounds over his target weight. At the time, Jefferson said he was 247 pounds and would like to get down to the 230-235 range, which - with no games to react to - prompted a wide-ranging response from fans on social media and message boards. To offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, though, it wasn’t that big of a deal. “I’ll tell you what, he can run and he can move and he’s got a first step, so I’m not really concerned with it,” Briles said. “A lot of times there’s wants and there’s needs. We need him to be really, really good. I don’t care if he’s 285 as long as he’s dropping dimes on people and getting away from pressure.” Briles added that Jefferson has since dropped under 245 pounds and looks comfortable at his current weight, despite not being at the 235-pound goal they set back in the spring. A true dual-threat quarterback, Jefferson is expected to be the Razorbacks’ best running quarterback since Matt Jones in the early 2000s. He doesn’t think his size will hold him back this season, but eventually getting down to 235 could make him better in the future. “I feel like I can still run, move and get out of certain situations still,” Jefferson said. “But I feel like me at 235, I’d be more explosive and how I want to be rather than at the weight I’m at right now.” The more important number Jefferson this season is likely his completion percentage. It has certainly improved since he arrived on campus as a four-star recruit from North Panola, a small school in Sardis, Miss., but he still struggles with consistency in his accuracy. “This summer, the biggest thing we wanted to work on was continuing to work on his mobility and his accuracy in practice,” Briles said. “Whenever KJ had some opportunities to play and then when we had scrimmages in the spring, he was very accurate. When we were in practices, he wasn't as accurate.” At Auburn, Allen Greene stood at the podium and listed off facts about Auburn's new Football Performance Center: 12 acres, the size of five football fields (or 50 basketball courts), 95,000 square football indoor football facility, a 50-person hydrotherapy plunge pool. Oh, and the $92 million it requires to build. "It truly is the gold standard," the Auburn athletic director said. Auburn University President Jay Gogue joined Greene, members of the Board of Trustees, Tigers' linebacker Owen Pappoe and other university dignitaries for the official groundbreaking of the facility that, per Greene, is expected to be finished in 12 to 15 months. It is the largest project the athletic department has undertaken, bypassing Auburn Arena by $6 million. While the structure will be grand in size, Greene stated the comfort of the student-athlete is of the utmost importance. "You can build the Taj Mahal of whatever," Greene said. "We don't need big offices. We don't need certain things. We need the student-athletes to feel like this is their home. It's amazing how much time y'all spend in this facility, the student-athletes do. They are first and foremost in everything that we do." Pappoe, noting that he visited many facilities as a five-star recruit, said nothing compares to what this facility will encompass from the renderings he has seen. The one notable absence was the linebacker's coach, Bryan Harsin, who is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19. Greene spoke with the coach earlier in the day, stating that Harsin was feeling well and recovering. He gave the athletic director an idea of why this facility will be crucial, especially in one particular area. "You don't win in this league without recruiting, regardless of what sport you play," Greene said. "You've got to recruit. And this facility is going to help us do that." Overall, the facility will consist of 233,400 square feet, two full-sized practice fields with natural turf and a vast array of features that will be game-changers for the Tigers. At LSU, running backs coach Kevin Faulk landed two of the best prospects in the 2021 class in Corey Kiner and Armoni Goodwin and he did so during the COVID-19 pandemic in which neither prospect visited LSU before they signed. Now, the two freshmen running backs also known as "Thunder and Lightning," have continued to impress coaches and teammates in the early portion of fall camp. "They're roommates. They do everything together and they're both studs," said quarterback Max Johnson. While Kiner and Goodwin are expected to backup John Emery and Tyrion Davis-Price, they duo will see the field this fall, especially with Davis-Price dealing with a lingering injury that will have to be monitored throughout the year. "Corey Kiner made some tremendous plays and made two or three people miss then jumped over a defender. The same type of stuff we saw (from him) in high school," Ed Orgeron said following last weekend's scrimmage. "Armoni Goodwin made some good plays and got in the defensive backfield. Both of those guys are tremendous players." Orgeron described Goodwin as a back that is smooth, fast, avoids tackles and good with the ball in his hands while Kiner, who was named Ohio's Mr. Football after his senior season, is much more physical and "hard to tackle" because of his lower center of gravity. LSU's veteran offensive linemen have also raved about the freshmen backs and the room as a whole. "Definitely electric. Both of them have been making crazy highlight type of plays," said Austin Deculus. "They're going to do so much for us and the crazy thing is they're only freshmen. All the LSU fans out there, they have a lot of good years coming with those two in the backfield." Ed Ingram said: “Our running back room is very talented. That’s something we don’t have to worry about. The biggest thing we have to worry about is being consistent in the offensive line.” At Texas A&M, running back Isaiah Spiller broke the 1,000 yard mark in just 10 games last season in spite of dealing with nagging injuries. After being named first-team All-SEC, expectations for Spiller are even higher this year. A rare combination of a physical back with speed and elusiveness, Spiller proved himself to be an elite player last year. He enters 2021 as a darkhorse Heisman Trophy cancidate.

6. And here's a tour of the SEC East, courtesy of the Rivals.com network: At Florida, with Kyle Trask gone to the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, UF’s running game will need to make marked improvements over last season. Fortunately, the Gators’ four leading rushers from last season, Dameon Pierce, Malik Davis, Emory Jones, and NayQuan Wright, all return to the UF backfield in 2021, and running backs coach Greg Knox has stressed versatility for his deep and diverse corps of backs. “It's not really a one-man show,” Knox. “It’s not a one-man feature. It's the versatility of our group and how we use them in our offense." Pierce and Davis project as the most reliable, high-volume rushers for the Gators, as Davis appears to have regained his pre-injury explosiveness, but Lorenzo Lingard and Demarkcus Bowman add another dimension of speed at the second level. “I agree totally with it. If they (Lingard and Bowman) get in open space, they are a threat to put that ball in the end zone. They're home run hitters." The Gators also welcome a potent rushing option under center, as quarterback Emory Jones’ 6.8 yards per carry ranked second on last season’s team. Jones’ speed allows Mullen to transition back to his preferred spread offense, and the junior quarterback will have plenty of opportunities to roll out of the pocket and display his dynamism in the open field. “Emory’s a guy that’s going to extend but he can extend outside,” Mullen said. “When you extend outside you have the threat of running because he’s so dynamic out in the open field with the ball in his hand.” Despite UF’s diverse and multipositional options at running back, Knox has mandated a single-skill for every player in his backfield — you have to be able to block. UF allowed just 4.23 sacks per 100 snaps, and Knox has developed all sorts of running backs into effective pass blockers. “The most important thing has always been pass protection,” Knox said.”When you ask any young running back that comes to our program — or any program — they're gonna say the most difficult thing they had to learn was the pass protection.” At Georgia, the stage belongs to Latavious Brini. With Tykee Smith not expected to play in the opener against Clemson after suffering an injury to his foot, the senior Brini appears to be the man Bulldog defensive coaches will ask to step up at Star. “He goes out there and puts work in every day,” safety Christopher Smith said of Brini. “I’ve got full confidence in him.” Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning does, too. Although most assumed Smith would simply step in and take over the starting role at Star, Brini has been right there with him. “Brini has been working at Star and safety,” Lanning said. “But yeah, we’ve got great competition there and certainly nobody is moving out and we’re going to see how it continue to work out during the fall.” Lanning comments came prior to Smith’s injury. Still, the fact Brini appears in line to start against Clemson is not because there are no other options. Senior William Poole has experience at the position. Adam Anderson has received reps there before. Smith acknowledged he’s cross-trained at the position. “We’ve got several people working there,” Smith said. “I’ve even received some reps there (Tuesday and Wednesday). It’s good for me to get some reps and learn a position.” At Kentucky, six Wildcats football players have been charged with burglary with Vito Tisdale also finding himself charged with wanton endangerment after allegations stemming from an incident at a frat party from the spring. The other players involved: offensive guard Reuben Adams, running back JuTahn McClain, cornerback Andru Phillips, wide receiver Earnest Sanders IV, and defensive back Joel Williams. The seriousness of the charges and the real life human impact from whatever results is the most important consideration but there's a football component here, too. Those six players are not going to be playing games with the Wildcats until this matter has been resolved in the legal system and that's a potentially big impact. While no starters are involved, some of those charged have been expected to make a real impact for Kentucky football in 2021. At Missouri, when the Tigers took the field for its twelfth practice of fall camp Thursday morning, perhaps the most recognizable member of the team wasn’t present. Quarterback Connor Bazelak missed practice due to a “minor illness,” according to Eli Drinkwitz. Bazelak’s absence doesn’t look like cause for alarm, however. Drinkwitz said that the staff expects Bazelak to recover within about 24 hours. The staff administered a test for COVID-19 Thursday morning “just to make sure,” but Drinkwitz said he doesn’t anticipate it to come back positive. He noted that Bazelak has been vaccinated for COVID-19. “Do not anticipate it being any longer than 24 hours, but obviously we’ll update it as it goes,” Drinkwitz said. “We did test for COVID. He is vaccinated. We did test just to make sure, but don’t believe that to be the case.” In Bazelak’s absence, backup quarterbacks Brady Cook and Tyler Macon got a chance to lead the first-team offense during the team’s closed scrimmage. Drinkwitz said last week that he expects the competition between the two St. Louis natives for the No. 2 spot to “extend for a while.” Thursday, he acknowledged that both players have room to improve. “I think it’s different when you’re anticipating a guy being out there and then he’s not there and all the reps are going to go to those two guys today,” Drinkwitz said. “I mean, it’s never as good as it seems, never as bad as it seems, but there’s going to be a lot of things on film that we want to correct, want to get coached up, and we’ll go from there.” At South Carolina, as the Gamecocks hit the halfway point of camp with the second scrimmage on deck, defensive coordinator Clayton White likes where the defense is right now. “I would say I think we’re right on time. With the scrimmage coming Saturday, it still gives us two-plus weeks until we play a game. Now it’s time to get the guys in here a couple more days,” he said. “As we transition to the real work week we’re in a good spot. We have a couple more special situations to put in from coach Beamer and I think we’ll be on our way and dial it in.” The Gamecocks have practice 13 of preseason camp Friday night before another scrimmage Saturday at Williams-Brice, the final one before the season starts Sept. 4. Through the first 12 practices, though, White has been able to install every concept and almost every situation he wants to with roughly two weeks to go until the opener. “Each day coach Beamer does a good job introducing situations to our guys,” White said. “We’ve hit every single situation. Obviously every play is not in but most importantly all of our packages are in and we’ve touched and got deep into each one.” The scrimmage, the last live-bullet evaluation point before the final two weeks of practice will serve as a big evaluation tool. Once that’s over, the Gamecocks have two weeks of almost game-week schedules with White and the staff installing the final few situations before Eastern Illinois comes to Williams-Brice. “Most importantly, we’re trying to teach our guys the situation: when we’re going to use those calls and in what part of the game and the style we’re going to play with each one,” White said. “Are we going to be aggressive here? Are we going to be conservative here? That’s the ultimate thing, just teaching the guys the football IQ things.” At Tennessee, true freshman Jaylen Wright didn’t get to play his senior season of high school football because of North Carolina’s decision in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Durham native did, however, enroll early and spend spring practice knocking off the rust of not having played football in over a year. In doing so, Wright has been able to crack the running back rotation heading into his true freshman season. “Jaylen Wright has done an excellent job,” Vols running backs coach Jerry Mack recently told the media. “I would say, in his last six practices or so, he has really grown in leaps and bounds, to be honest with you. What we’ve seen from him from the spring is just really, from a protection standpoint, he’s really made some good ground in protection. “He understands what we’re trying to do. His eyes are in the right place a lot faster than they were in the springtime, and I think that’s a compliment to what he’s been doing in the offseason of how he’s been working and putting time in the film room. He’s a young man that wants to play as a true freshman.” Wright was a track standout who in high school where he was a state champion during his junior year in the 55-meter dash. The 5-foot-11 speedster has a personal record of 10.84 seconds in the 100 meters. He once posted a video on his Twitter account that showed him running what he said was a hand-timed, 4.28-second 40-yard dash. That speed has turned heads during his first couple of months at Tennessee and has him on track to contribute in Josh Heupel’s first season on Rocky Top.

7. This week, I turn my focus on my sure-to-go-terribly wrong college football predictions to a couple of the smaller leagues. The college football season begins next weekend, so today, I'll hit the Sun Belt and Mountain West. Try to control yourselves. Sun Belt East: 1. Coastal Carolina 2. Appalachian State 3. Troy 4. Georgia Southern 5. Georgia State Sun Belt West: 1. Louisiana-Lafayette 2. Arkansas State 3. South Alabama 4. Texas State 5. Louisiana-Monroe Sun Belt Champion: Louisiana-Lafayette Mountain West Mountain Division (did you know this stupid conference calls its divisions Mountain and West? I didn't. How utterly stupid. 1. Boise State 2. Colorado State 3. Air Force 4. Wyoming 5. New Mexico 6. Utah State Mountain West West Division 1. San Jose State 2. Nevada 3. Fresno State 4. San Diego State 5. Hawaii 6. UNLV Mountain West Champion: Boise State

8. This week, I turn my attention to the NFC North. 1. Green Bay Packers (13-4) -- I look for the Pack to take advantage of a weak division, Aaron Rodgers' attitude and a strong defense. 2. Minnesota Vikings (8-9) -- The Vikings are decidedly mediocre. One can look at their schedule and get to nine wins, I suppose, but it requires some real purple-tinted optimism. 3. Chicago Bears (5-12) -- The only question regarding Chicago is how long the franchise waits to take the keys from Andy Dalton and hand them to Justin Fields. 4. Detroit Lions (4-13) -- It's just difficult to find wins on Detroit's schedule. A bad defense will be joined by a poor offense this season.

9. It’s time to eat, and this week, celebrate quite a milestone. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 100 — All-Star Celebration Dinner. Who would have thought that a by-chance reaching out to Neal by a friend of mine, an impromptu yes to cook for him and his family (Chase included), a 17-hour flight, 3 hours of sleep, meal preparation for 8 hours, a make-shift organization to get everything planned and executed, and then finally leaving Neal’s home with a big smile… Who would have thought that I just cooked for “Rebel Grove!” Wow! Just wow! It has been almost two years since I was given the opportunity to write for you each week sharing recipes from all over the world, especially Italy and France. To commemorate this, I will be offering up the best of the best of the first 99 recipes to date, and just you tidbit on each “Menu” for why it works. Each lesson will be in parenthesis for yourself. 1st Team Menu Selection Entree: Tomato Pie (31) Main: Hamburger steak and Tartiflette (19 + 61) Dessert: Lemon-Vanilla Cheesecake (20) Drink: Zinfandel Tidbit: This menu took the top spot because of the downright goodness of each course. The pairing of the acidity in the tomato pie with the balance of the mayo helps to transition into the slight greasiness of the next course. The pepper in the sauce will complement the tartiflette and of course the bacon in the dish. To finalize the flavor throughout, you need a dessert that has a richness to cut the previous courses with acidity and a profound punch. Aka vanilla. 2nd Team Menu Selection Entree: Cacio e Pepe (5) Main: Roasted Chicken and Drippin’ Potatoes (3) Dessert: Tiramisu (30) Drink: Cabernet Sauvignon Tidbit: This is the meal that makes you go into a food coma. Salty cheese and pepper for the first-course pasta followed by heavenly infused potatoes cooked in chicken fat and rosemary. Oh and don’t forget about the tiramisu of how its lightness will complement the heaviness of the first two courses to put your right into “couch mode”. 3rd Team Menu Selection Entree: Caesar salad and Focaccia (47 + 81) Main: Moussaka (80) Dessert: Red, White, and Blue Tart (94) Drink: Sauvignon Blanc Tidbit: If you want some spice in your life of different flavors, this is the best menu out there. It balances all of the flavor palettes. The focaccia should of course be saved for the main course to highlight the red wine-infused Moussaka. To finish with a ricotta tart has all of the makings of being on the Mediterranean Sea right now. Sit back and relax. Honorable Mentions Entree: Shrimp and Crabmeat Wontons (44) Main: Stuffed Venison meatloaf with Red Wine Glaze (68) Dessert: German Strawberry Cake (51) Drink: Rioja Tidbit: This is the smorgasbord of things that are just on the dinner table and you are happily obliged to eat. Fried wontons start off the course to highlight a spark of flavor to be followed by venison meatloaf that is downright good. You see the strawberry cake at the end of the tunnel and your mouth is salivating at how that strawberry buttercream is going to completely round out the meal. Take an extra glass of Rioja for your dessert. What’s next? Well, I am very excited about what is in store for you over the next 100 recipes and how we will be able to explore more cultures from around the world to bring you the best food to cook at your home. From the Mississippian in Mississippi (for a few weeks of vacation), have a great meal!