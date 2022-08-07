McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by GameChanger Patch Co.

GameChanger Patches are the only two-patch system available in the market to stop hangovers before they start. The WarmUp Patch is used before or while you drink, and the OverTime patch is used after you’ve been drinking to recover while you sleep. The all-natural ingredients will keep you in the game and ready for your next play. Go to GameChangerPatch.com. Enter Promo Code RebelGrove20 at checkout for 20% off your purchase.

Ole Miss safety A.J. Finley pulls down an interception in the Rebels' 2020 win over South Carolina. (Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports)

1. A.J. Finley could've gone pro after last season. After recording 90 tackles and three interceptions in 2021, he was most definitely on the NFL's radar. The free safety from Mobile, Ala., elected to return for his final season at Ole Miss. "When I looked at it, coming back was the best thing for me," Finley said. "I see myself taking a big step this year. Definitely two years in the system, it's helped me a lot. I know this system like the back of my hand, so it's really time to go out and play and have fun." Having familiarity with the system has Finley thinking big this preseason. He's part of an experienced, talented defense that closed 2021 strong and is looking to build on that this fall. "I feel like I've played faster every year," Finley said. "It's a real thing. Once you know what you're doing and what the opponent is doing, that's a big thing. I feel like you can play a lot faster. "I wouldn't say there's added pressure. We want to be the best in the SEC. That's what our goal is. Taking the next step from last year and getting better is what we want to do." Finley is also part of a deep, talented secondary, one where multiple players appear to be fighting for playing time during preseason camp. "We started talking about it (Tuesday)," Finley said. "Nobody can have an ego. If we want to be the best team in the SEC, we have to have players who can rotate in and stay fresh. That's big thing for us this season -- maintaining that dept." Finley played more than 900 snaps last season. He admitted that he's hoping the increased depth in the secondary takes a little bit of that load off him this season, allowing him to be fresher in the second half of games and in the second half of the season. "That would be ideal, but if I'm needed to play 90 snaps a game, I'm here for that," Finley said. Finley watched Ole Miss win 10 games last season and reach the Sugar Bowl. The next step as a program is reaching Atlanta. The Rebels play there against Georgia Tech in September, but Finley has his eyes on a different venue in Georgia's capital city in December. "I feel like that's been the goal for me every year," Finley said. "I'm a big thinker. I think of the big picture. I want to win every game. I don't want to lose. Going to the SEC Championship Game, going to the playoff, that's always something I want to do. "I just want to get this year healthy, be a good teammate and be a better player as this year goes along."

Cedric Johnson (Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

2. Cedric Johnson had 32 tackles and 6.5 quarterbacks sacks last season, emerging as a potentially dominant pass-rusher in the SEC. He's picked up where he left off, looking very strong in the early days of preseason camp. "This is the most confident I've ever felt playing football, really," Johnson said. "I feel like last year really helped me get a lot more confident with the speed of the game and everything. I feel like (Ole Miss defensive line) Coach (Randall) Joyner is helping me hone other skills and other things that I need to become a good player. I feel this season is going to be a breakout year." Johnson was overshadowed last season by All-American defensive end Sam Williams, who had a dominant season before being drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Johnson didn't mind the lack of attention. Instead he was a sponge, learning as much as he could from his older teammate while he was still in Oxford. "I feel like just seeing him from my freshman year and the change that he made to my sophomore year, just seeing how much more of a focused person he became and how much of a driven person he became, it just rubbed off on me," Johnson said. "He became extremely positive. He just had the urge to be great." Johnson has always had a positive outlook on life. Unlike Williams, there haven't been off the field distractions he's had to overcome. Instead, Johnson's career has been on a steady upward arc. "I try to keep my head on straight," Johnson said. "I really try to avoid anything that can get me in trouble in any type of way. Just seeing Sam become a better person for himself, that helped me stay on my path. Seeing him leave and do great things, going in the second round, it's just more inspiration for me to go be great." Johnson is getting a full dose of preparation every day in practice, going against two fellow NFL prospects, Ole Miss offensive tackles Jeremy James and Mason Brooks. "I love it, actually. Mason coming in, he gives a different look," Johnson said. "He and (James) give two different looks. So I feel like it's good to have both of those different things to prepare me for all kinds of different players." Speaking of different players, Johnson is also going to get more attention from opposing offenses this fall. He said he and Joyner have already had those conversations. "He's building a scheme and we're going to have different things to prepare for that," Johnson said. Johnson said having a brother go through the recruiting process and then college football before him was a huge help. His older brother, Cephus, signed with South Alabama out of high school and is now a quarterback at Southeastern Louisiana. His older brother helped guide Cedric through the recruiting process, helped him understand how different coaches worked and more. "He helped me understand what I should expect from fall camp that first year and what I should expect from a lot of things," Johnson said. "He's been a big help for me." Johnson is up to 270 pounds, some 35 pounds bigger than he was when he arrived at Ole Miss from Mobile. It's a perfect playing weight for him and he said he's finally fully comfortable with his body. But Johnson is far from complacent. The goals this year, at least in his eyes, are big. Media might not talk about Ole Miss as a title contender, but that's what Johnson's eyes are focused on. "It motivates all of us," Johnson said. "We know we're underdogs. We know no one expects much out of us. I mean, they expect a good season, but they don't expect us to shock anyone or do anything too crazy. I feel that's a big motivation for us, just to shock the world."

Ole Miss wide receiver Jaylon Robinson (9) fights for positioning against safety Ladarius Tennison during preseason camp. (Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

3. Jaylon Robinson went through spring at UCF, even catching a touchdown pass in the spring game from former Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee. Then the speedy wide receiver, nicknamed "Flash," decided to hit the transfer portal. Ole Miss pounced quickly, landing an impact receiver the Rebels felt they desperately needed. One would think that fast transition would have felt a bit like a whirlwind. Not so, Robinson said. "I think it was an easy transition," Robinson said. "Everything went smooth. It was quick and everything rock and rolled." Robinson said he began to think about leaving UCF when Josh Heupel left for Tennessee. "(Ole Miss) has been great," Robinson said. "It was a warm welcome and everything has gone good. Learning the system has been easy. It was a similar system to one I've been in (under Heupel). Everything is going smooth." Robinson said he believes Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin will use him similar to the manner in which he used Elijah Moore in 2020. Moore used that season to propel himself into the second round of the NFL Draft and a strong rookie season for the New York Jets. "We have similar skill sets," Robinson said. "I like to play fast. I try to do everything fast. I like to use my quickness and speed in everything I do. He does that very well. We're pretty similar." Robinson said he's working exclusively in the slot right now, but he believes he can help outside and in the backfield as well. Robinson said he's building chemistry with both quarterbacks competing for the Ole Miss starting job, Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer. "They both get me balls," Robinson said. "As long as they give me good balls, we're all good. I have to catch the ball and do my part, but they're both doing that, so it's kind of hard to tell."

Jaxson Dart (Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

4. Jaxson Dart went home to Utah for most of the month of May, absorbing time with his family at every available opportunity. He returned to California a time or two to work with his personal quarterback coaches. But for the most part, the former USC signal-caller spent his summer in Oxford, preparing for preseason camp and the 2022 season. Dart is far more comfortable in the offense this preseason than he was in the spring and he’s adjusted to his new surroundings in Oxford. He’s also worked hard to build chemistry with his new teammates. “The biggest one for me has been (Jonathan) Mingo,” Dart said, referring to the veteran Ole Miss wide receiver. “I have had times where it would be like a Friday night and you’d just finished up for the week and we’re both kind of tired and it’s 10 o’clock and I get a text from Mingo saying, ‘Let’s get some work.’ He’s a huge leader and a person you definitely want to have a good relationship with when you’re off the field and on the field. He can do a lot of really good things.”

Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman Nick Broeker (64) blocks Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Matthew Butler (94) during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

5. The focus of the Ole Miss running game has been primarily on the four running backs who all look terrific through the early portions of preseason camp. However, ask them about the running game, and they’re just pouring praise on the veteran-laden offensive line. “I think they’re great, all of them, from the left tackle to the right,” Ole Miss running back Zach Evans said. “I mean, they put in a lot of hard work. We’re here every day. They’re putting in the work and I’m proud of those boys.” “It’s easy to get behind those guys and run through the line,” SMU transfer running back Ulysses Bentley IV added.

Michael Trigg Jr. (Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

6. USC transfer tight end Michael Trigg Jr. grew up in Florida, so he's familiar with humidity, but after spending a season on the West Coast, he admitted Friday that he's still adjusting to the thick, breeze-less summer air in Mississippi. "There's no breeze down here," Trigg said. "I sweat in the mornings. It's just something I have to get used to, breathing different." Trigg is also adjusting to the demands of an SEC program. He's getting help from veteran Ole Miss tight end Casey Kelly. "I feel like he knows the plays like the back of his hand," Trigg said of Kelly. "That's how I want to be. He's helping me with that right now." Trigg said he's getting out of the facility each night around 9 p.m. An hour or so later, he said, he and Kelly are on the phone, going over the next day's script, just so Trigg can feel better prepared. "He's a good guy," Kelly said. Returning the favor a bit, Trigg has been spending some time with freshman tight end Kyirin Heath. "That's my dog," Trigg said, referring to the 6-4, 235-pound, Mansfield, Texas, native. "I like him. He's got a big body, a big frame. He's athletic. He kind of reminds me of myself. He's just a little bit bigger, honestly."

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (13) sits on the bench while the defense is on the field during the A-Day game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

7. It's time for a quick trip around the SEC, courtesy of my colleagues at Rivals.com. At Alabama, it did not take long for Jahmyr Gibbs to showcase his abilities. With a little more than eight minutes left in the third quarter of Alabama’s spring game, the elusive running back took a handoff from Bryce Young out of the shotgun before patiently waiting for a hole to open in front of him. Once he saw his opportunity, he took it. Offensive linemen Seth McLaughlin and Damieon George Jr. walled off the White team's blitz to the weak side, leaving the middle of the field open for Gibbs. Without hesitation, the Georgia Tech transfer exploded into the open field and sashayed by Brian Branch en route to a 75-yard touchdown. The score helped introduce Gibbs to the Alabama fanbase, but his coaches and teammates have been seeing plays like that all offseason. “Jahmyr has been doing great,” linebacker Henry To’oTo’o said. “So fast, so elusive, gets in and out of his cuts so quick. I’ve never guarded a back like him before. Being able to see that has been so helpful to me learning how I can work on my game. Jahmyr has been great. The whole running back room has been great. We’re really deep in that room. Competing.” To’oTo’o’s remarks are just the latest in a long list of compliments about Gibbs’ game, and rightfully so. The junior averaged more than five yards per carry while leading the Yellow Jackets with 746 yards and four touchdowns on the ground last season. Along with his explosiveness, Gibbs is known for his catching ability, tallying 773 yards receiving and five touchdowns during his two seasons with Georgia Tech. During his 19 games with the Yellow Jackets, Gibbs averaged 40.68 receiving yards per game, which would be the highest per game average in the Nick Saban era. The closest to Gibbs’ mark was Najee Harris’ 32.7-yard average in 2020. According to Pro Football Focus, Gibbs ranked second in the nation with a 91.5 receiving grade, trailing only Georgia’s Kenny McIntosh who graded at 92.1. “He’s like a little wide receiver sometimes,” outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. said during SEC Media Days in July. “You have to take those wheel routes on him and stuff like that, you really get on your horse because he’s got wheels and he can run. He’s dangerous out of the backfield, but I love it. It’s fun to watch.” Gibbs' ability to be effective as a runner and as a receiver will help Alabama's play-action game. Saban said on Thursday that he liked the additions the team made in the offseason, helping Alabama be more consistent in the run game. He added that establishing a consistent running attack will allow the Crimson Tide to be more dynamic with its play calling, not only in play action but in what he calls "advantage throws." Gibbs’ arrival deepens an already stacked running back room that features redshirt junior Trey Sanders as well as juniors Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams along with incoming freshmen Emmanuel Henderson Jr. and Jamarion Miller. All six of those backs ranked in the top 100 of their respective recruiting classes. At Arkansas, Day One of Razorback Football fall camp is in the books, and the first name to be mentioned in head coach Sam Pittman's press conference was a bit of a surprise. During the two-minute drill portion of practice, redshirt junior defensive back Hudson Clark recorded a game-sealing interception against the first-team offense, Pittman said. Further, and perhaps more importantly, the Dallas native did not try to be a hero after making the play. "He intercepted it and understood to get on the ground, Pittman said. "There's no reason to do anything with it, the game is over at that point. Thought he made a great decision there." Redshirt junior quarterback KJ Jefferson tipped his cap to Clark while calling the play a learning experience for himself. The pass was to redshirt junior wide receiver Jadon Haselwood on a corner route, Jefferson said. "(Clark) sunk back and made a great defensive play," Jefferson said. "For me, it’s (about) being able to read the defense and also not to be too greedy in a two-minute situation. Just be disciplined. It was a great play for the defense, great play for Hudson." Jalen Catalon, Clark's fellow redshirt junior defensive back, was more forgiving of Jefferson. As the leader of the Arkansas secondary, Catalon offered some high praise for Clark's play and decision-making. "Hudson broke the ball," Catalon said. "It was a great play. If I was a quarterback, I would have thought that the route was open. But he came in, broke on it and made a great play. Then he fell down in the two-minute like he was supposed to do." At Auburn, Kam Stutts certainly has the attention of his coaches as he tries to earn a starting position for the first time heading into his senior season. His teammates have noticed too. “He’s stepped up big time,” said senior Kilian Zierer. “Over the spring, me and him played alongside each other for 15, 16 practices and it went really well. I think he’s confident. He’s finally getting playing time, getting out there. I think he’s done really well so far.” Zierer at tackle and Stutts at guard could become the new-look left side of Auburn’s offensive line for 2022. Zierer has four career starts and Stutts none, but the pair are just weeks away from starting beside each other in a game for the first time. “I remember back in 2020, me and Kam, we were scout team. We were third string,” said Zierer. “Getting from there to having a chance to start this year, getting starting reps all during the spring — I think it was huge for him.” At Georgia, Malaki Starks and JaCorey Thomas both received a ton of work for the Bulldogs during the spring. With safety depth one of Kirby Smart’s bigger concerns, getting the duo up to speed as quickly as possible has been a priority. But while Smart is certainly excited about the future of the two, along with the rest of the Bulldog freshmen defensive backs, there’s still a lot of work to do. “They’ve still got a long way to go to be a viable option to play this year. I mean, you show me a freshman DB that played in the SEC, I'll show you a guy that gave up plays,” Smart said. “Now, every now and then you have a guy that comes along who's just -- I think of a couple of those guys that had to play as freshman, they played really big. It happens from time to time. And if you're going to have a guy, be an elite player as a freshman, it's usually at a skilled position like receiver, running back, or defensive back. I don't foresee one of those guys just coming in and dominating.” At least not initially, although the hope is both youngsters will add to the safety depth. There is veteran experience with Christopher Smith and Dan Jackson. Smart said Tykee Smith has also repped at both safety and star, with senior William Poole and sophomore David Daniel-Sisvanh also in the picture for playing time at the position. “They (Starks and Thomas) are tremendously, physically gifted. We played basketball one time and they look like NBA players almost,” Smith said. “They’re picking up the defense, they’re coming along pretty well. They ask a lot of questions from me. They’ll have about five or six questions for me at practice every day and I’ll always take the time to answer because I want them to get better.” At LSU, the No. 18 tradition will continue at LSU under Brian Kelly, who announced that junior edge rusher BJ Ojulari will sport the historic jersey number for the Tigers this fall. The jersey number is always awarded to a player of high-character and a team leader. Ojulari, who was one of the three players selected to represent LSU at SEC Media Days, is expected to have a big year under the new staff. "His teammates, coaches and the entire staff believe BJ Ojulari embodies what the number 18 represents," Kelly tweeted following the announcement. "He carries our traits of excellence every day on and off the field." At Missouri, At least two and quite possibly three of Missouri’s spots on the offensive line are pretty settled. Left tackle Javon Foster and right guard Connor Wood are going to be among Mizzou’s starting five come the night of September 1 against Louisiana Tech. Left guard Xavier Delgado will likely line up next to Foster, though he could get a bit of a push from Luke Griffin. But the other two spots up front should offer Mizzou fans some intrigue over the next four weeks. Coming into camp, redshirt freshman Connor Tollison was expected to compete with Buffalo transfer Bence Polgar for the starting center job. Eli Drinkwitz let it be known on Monday that Polgar is ineligible for the season after Mizzou lost an appeal to the NCAA regarding an unknown issue from Polgar’s time at Buffalo. That left Tollison as the presumed leader in a three-man battle at center with Drake Heismeyer and Richard Taylor. “He's really been embracing the competition,” Drinkwitz said of Tollison. “This summer has really dove into the playbook. He's very athletic. We knew that going in and he's very intelligent so he's got an opportunity now, you know, he's gonna be pushed by both Drake and Richard and it's a wide open competition.” “He's very intelligent,” Delgado said. “He's very football smart. He's really picking up on everything. He's, he's done. He's done an outstanding job in camp so far. He's really exceeded my expectations.” At Mississippi State, Zavion Thomas had a couple of nice catches early in preseason camp. Coach Mike Leach was asked what he's seen from the freshman during the offseason. "He's been really explosive in the offseason and has done a lot of really good things, and I think we are going to have to check him out and see if he's ready to play," Leach said. "Got to give him a little time in order to, you know, learn things, get comfortable, but he's explosive and does a lot of good things." At Tennessee, the linebacker room this fall camp looks like quite similar on the surface to what Brian Jean-Mary inherited in his first season on Rocky Top. Yet when you take a deeper look into Jean-Mary’s linebacker room, you see potential for the position to take a step forward in year two under Josh Heupel. Jeremy Banks and Aaron Beasley are back for another season as the expected starters. But it’s the potential depth behind the duo that has sparked cautious optimism as the Vols approach its Sept. 1 season-opener against Ball State. “We’ll be disappointed if we don’t have better depth (at linebacker) based on the number of bodies that we have,” defensive coordinator Tim Banks told the media at the beginning of fall camp. “We’re not going to ever put the program in jeopardy. We’re going to put the best guys out there that give us the best opportunity to win. I think those guys understand that we would like to play as many guys as we can.” The reason for increased optimism at linebacker exists because of the health of senior Juwan Mitchell. Mitchell, who transferred from Texas last offseason, missed most of the 2021 season due to shoulder surgery. The former Longhorn is healthy as he’s been in nearly two years, however, and looking to help the linebacker room take the next step. “Juwan’s been a model of consistency these first three days,” Jean-Mary said. “He’s gotten all the surgeries behind him, and he’s probably as healthy as he’s been in a long time, so you’re starting to see the best parts of him. But he’s been really good these first three days. “Just like every team in the country, everybody’s trying to build depth. If (Mitchell) is able to come in and be able to contribute at a high level, we’ll feel like that just adds to our numbers. With the way we play and score, we have to have several linebackers ready to play, so the depth — especially with the wear and tear that you get in this conference — the more quality linebackers you have, the better you have a chance to be better on defense.” Mitchell played in 21 games at Texas with 13 starts, collecting 101 tackles with eight tackles for a loss, three sacks, five pass breakups and one fumble recovery. He led the Longhorns in tackles in 2020 (62). “Juwan was a guy who had some really significant reps for us last fall before he got injured,” Banks said. “He started to work his way back a little bit in the spring. Obviously the health issue is always the very first thing. You’ve got to make sure he’s feeling healthy, which I think we’ve turned the corner that way.”

Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders (Nathan J Fish/The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK)

8. Last week, I took a sure-to-be-comically-wrong preview of the Big Ten. This week, I turn my focus to the Big 12. Here's how I see the league playing out this season: 1. Oklahoma State 2. Oklahoma 3. Baylor 4. Texas 5. Iowa State 6. Kansas State 7. West Virginia 8. TCU 9. Texas Tech 10. Kansas

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) flips head coach Matt LaFleur's hat backwards during training camp on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK

8b. The NFL preseason began Thursday night with the Las Vegas Raiders beating the Jacksonville Jaguars in Canton, Ohio. Last week, I gave my sure-to-be-wrong predictions for the AFC. This week, I do the same for the NFC. NFC East: 1. Dallas Cowboys 2. Philadelphia Eagles 3. Washington Commanders 4. New York Giants NFC North: 1. Green Bay Packers 2. Minnesota Vikings 3. Detroit Lions 4. Chicago Bears NFC South: 1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2. New Orleans Saints 3. Carolina Panthers 4. Atlanta Falcons NFC West: 1. Los Angeles Rams 2. Arizona Cardinals 3. San Francisco 49ers 4. Seattle Seahwaks

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 146 — Horchata. Sometimes you’re not exposed to different cuisines and their cultures while in Mississippi. So when a traditional drink is proposed with some authentic food, why not go for it? Also, this drink is refreshing and yes we are using rice in the drink, so yes it can be said to be a food recipe. Tidbit #1: Wash the rice in cold water by whisking it around with your hand. Dump out the water and repeat until the water is almost clear. It will start very very milky. This is to take some starch from it. Tidbit #2: You can use white rice or brown rice, your preference. The taste will differ just a little with a more earthy taste with the brown rice. Tidbit #3: If you don’t have agave nectar, yes you can use honey if you want. Also, you will need to soak the rice overnight. So put your rice in the water before you head to work on Friday and then you will be ready for Saturday. Things you will need: 8 people Preparation time - 10 minutes Marinating time - 24 hours Utensils needed: Work surface Measuring cups Stand blender 2 Strainers, medium and fine Spatula Whisk Glass bowl Serving container Ingredients needed: 8 Cups water 1 Cup white rice 2 Cinnamon sticks 1/3 Cup agave 1 Tbsp vanilla extract Mise en Plac Step 1: In your mixing bowl, add the rice, cinnamon sticks, agave, vanilla extract, and 2 cups of water. Mix and let sit overnight. Step 2: The next day, take the cinnamon sticks out and place the mixture in batches in your electric stand mixer. Puree the mixture until it looks like course sand on the beach. Step 3: Strain the mixture into your serving container and then at the end, add in the rest of the water (6 cups). Final Step 4: Place in the fridge if you don’t need it for a few hours and then serve over ice with a sprinkle of cinnamon. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!