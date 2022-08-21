McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by GameChanger Patch Co.

GameChanger Patches are the only two-patch system available in the market to stop hangovers before they start. The WarmUp Patch is used before or while you drink, and the OverTime patch is used after you’ve been drinking to recover while you sleep. The all-natural ingredients will keep you in the game and ready for your next play. Go to GameChangerPatch.com. Enter Promo Code RebelGrove20 at checkout for 20% off your purchase.

1. The college football season begins in a matter of days. We’ll all — well, a lot of us — be watching Vanderbilt play Hawaii in a 9,000-seat stadium late Saturday night. Ole Miss’ opener is still 13 days away at the moment, 12 if you’re up Monday morning to read this content item. Ole Miss scrimmaged on Saturday. It was closed to the public and the media. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin will presumably meet with the media Monday and he’ll be asked all about the session. There are plenty of rumors out about what did and didn’t happen Saturday. I was out of town and not really in a place to bug sources about it. In the end, there’s not a lot of justification for chasing rumors regarding a scrimmage. Why? Well, in less than two weeks, we’ll get most of the answers. As I’ve said many times, it’s a scoreboard business. When Troy rolls into Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Sept. 3, the scoreboard will read 0-0 with 15 minutes remaining in the first quarter. Then someone will kick a football and away we’ll go. Starters will take the field. Rotations will be fairly evident soon thereafter. We’ll get some clues as to strengths and weaknesses. That will happen all over the country, leading to Overreaction Monday. That’s a guarantee. As for Ole Miss, it’s possible this is a newsy week. I mean, it might not be, but with classes starting Monday and preseason camp in the history books, decisions are going to be made this week, whether they’re announced publicly or not. For example: — I have to believe the starting quarterback versus Troy is going to get the lion’s share of the No. 1 reps when the Rebels turn their attention to the Trojans midway through this week. Based on what I’ve seen and heard, I’d bet on Jaxson Dart, but I think it’s closer than fans seem to. Sources have said neither quarterback have consistently wowed coaches during camp. I’d go as far as to say I’ve sensed some general concern about the position. There’s time, however, to work out some kinks, and the early portion of the season should serve as a confidence-builder. — A year ago, injuries on the offensive line created strife and disrupted Ole Miss’ offensive momentum. Getting through the season with five linemen staying healthy is just unrealistic. It happened in 2012, but that was an anomaly. Since Day 1 of camp, sources were raving about redshirt freshman Jayden Williams. He’s ready to go, but he’s limited to left tackle. That allows Ole Miss to play with Jeremy James at left tackle or right tackle. Williams lets the Rebels look at James on the interior and Mason Brooks at right tackle. Brooks is a cerebral player, so he can move sides or work on the interior. Again, fans will make a big deal out of the depth chart next Monday, but Ole Miss is going to need more than five linemen to get through this season. ETA: I still expect Brooks and James to be the starting tackles if they're both healthy. It just makes sense. Brooks didn't sign with Ole Miss to be a backup. Nick Broeker moved inside to create a tackle opening as well. Brooks missed some time last week after getting dinged up in a scrimmage eight days ago. Media availability was limited to the opening periods of practice. Kiffin doesn't talk about injuries. It's possible, if not downright likely, some assumptions have been made. — I’ll be shocked if Troy Brown isn’t a starting linebacker, but the other spot at that position appears wide open. It could be Austin Keys, Ashanti Cistrunk, Demon Clowney or someone else. Much like offensive line, it’s quite likely the Rebels will eventually have to display quality depth there. The season sets up to give Chris Partridge and Co. time to figure it out, but we could conceivably get some answers about linebacker rotations this week.

1b. I’m a big fan of ESPN’s Bill Connelly. His SP+ projections are always a set of guide rails to use when projecting the coming season. No, they’re not perfect. Teams underachieve. Teams surprise. But Connelly’s rankings are solid. He issued his final preseason rankings Sunday morning based on three primary factors — returning production, recruiting and recent history. SP+ is a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. As Connelly wrote Sunday, “it is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football, not a resume ranking, and along those same lines, these projections aren’t intended to be a guess at what the final the AP Top 25 will look like at the end of the year.” Connelly has Ole Miss ranked No. 9 with an SP+ of 17.9 (Alabama is No. 1 with a 32.2 SP+). Connelly’s computer loves the Southeastern Conference. Loves it. He’s got Georgia at No. 2, Texas A&M and Tennessee sandwiching Ole Miss, Kentucky at No. 11, Arkansas at No. 14, Mississippi State at No. 20, Auburn at No. 21, Florida at No. 26 and LSU at No. 28. Because of that, Connelly projects Ole Miss to finish at 8-4. It’s the record I come to every time I look at the Rebels’ season, also. So I’m glad to have Connelly’s company on my prediction. Here’s a look at where Ole Miss’ opponents are ranked in the final SP+ ranking: Troy 91 Central Arkansas N/A Georgia Tech 87 Tulsa 83 Kentucky 11 Vanderbilt 108 Auburn 21 LSU 28 Texas A&M 8 Alabama 1 Arkansas 14 Mississippi State 20 As Cubs radio analyst Pat Hughes always says late in games, “Buckle those seat belts. Here we go.”

2. The running back room at Ole Miss is getting a lot of preseason respect. Zach Evans is viewed as potentially one of the most impactful transfer portal players in the country. Ulysses Bentley IV, Evans' childhood friend from their formative years in Houston, isn't far behind on such lists. Then there is freshman Quinshon Judkins. Talk to program insiders and they start whispering names of elite running backs who grew to become stars in the NFL. Kentrel Bullock knows all of those guys. He shares meeting rooms with them every day. They've all become friends. However, the junior from Columbia, Miss., believes his name belongs in that conversation. After backing up Jerrion Ealy, Snoop Conner and Henry Parrish Jr., last season, Bullock is ready for an expanded role in 2022. "You have to do everything right," Bullock said. "You have to stay on the workhorse every day because the room is competitive." Bullock knows his name isn't as prominent in the conversation. He's rushed for just 89 yards on 19 carries over the past two seasons. Still, being overlooked has been a source of fuel. "I look at it as it's outside noise to me," Bullock said. "I let it go in one ear and out the other, use it for motivation and do what I do. "Honestly, I really don't think about that kind of stuff. I just know when it's my turn, I'm going to go." During the part of preseason camp open to media, and in last weekend's scrimmage, Bullock was used both as a primary rusher and as a receiver out of the backfield. His prowess at route-running and catching the football could also lead to a bigger role this fall. "Everybody talks about my hands," Bullock said. "It's just when I do get the opportunity, I take advantage of it." Bullock is more concerned about offensive chemistry than he is his carries as the Rebels get ready for the Sept. 3 opener versus Troy. With so many new faces all over the offense, Bullock knows chemistry and synergy are going to be works in progress. "It's there," Bullock said. "We just have to get the full team chemistry. It's together but it's not all together. We just have to get it all combined. "It's just hard coming off of last year. We have a transfer (Jaxson Dart) and a young guy (Luke Altmyer) (at quarterback), so I wouldn't say it's bad, but they're still learning. You have to have all chemistry before you can go full-go at it."

3. Demon Clowney arrived at Ole Miss with a ton of hype attached. Two years later, with just six tackles and one quarterback sack to his name, the Baltimore native appears poised to play a big role in the Ole Miss defense. "I'm a competitor, so of course, I want to play, but I'm just taking it one day at a time right now, trying to get better at everything and not just one aspect of my game," Clowney said. The burning question isn't whether Clowney will play. He most certainly will. The question is where. He's worked at both defensive end and linebacker during preseason camp. The Rebels have depth up front and some question marks at linebacker as they work to replace Chance Campbell, Mark Robinson and MoMo Sanogo off last year's club. "I just do whatever the team needs me to do," Clowney said. "Whatever the job is that they want me to do, I just try to execute it at my best. "I'm pretty confident. I feel like (Ole Miss defensive coordinator) Coach (Chris) Partridge, (defensive line) Coach (Randall) Joyner and (linebackers) Coach (Maurice) Crum give us all the tools to be the best we can be. I'm confident. I'm always confident in myself." Asked whether he feels most at home at linebacker or defensive end these days, Clowney basically said he's open to whatever the coaches want and the team needs. "I don't put myself in a box, really," Clowney said. "I want to be able to do whatever the defense requires me to do, if that's on the edge or if that's at linebacker. Whatever it takes."

4. It's time for our weekly trip around the Southeastern Conference, courtesy of my colleagues at Rivals. At Alabama, it’s never easy to replace a 1,300-yard rusher, especially in the new age of college football. In a program that’s had 11 running backs drafted in the Saban era, with seven going in the first two rounds, replacing the production of Brian Robinson Jr. is not easy but is something that Alabama has endured. With the departure of Robinson, the Crimson Tide has restocked the proverbial pantry returning Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams and Trey Sanders, while adding Rivals250 Jamarion Miller and Georgia Tech transfer Jahmyr Gibbs. “I think that would be the same every single year with different skill guys at all the positions,” Bill O’Brien said during Alabama’s media day. “You have to look at what you have, what their skillsets are how you’re going to use them in the offense. At the running back position, we have a lot of talent there. “I feel really good about that position with the addition of Jahmyr Gibbs in the offseason and Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams and Trey Sanders coming back. We have Emmanuel Henderson, who’s been added to the mix there. It’s a fun group to coach and there’s talent there. So we have to do a good job of figuring out what these guys do well when they’re in the game, what are we going to do with them. That’s a good problem to have.” At Arkansas, the Razorbacks held their second and final scrimmage of fall camp Saturday in a closed setting, and head coach Sam Pittman said the Arkansas defense won the day. "I'm not rooting for the offense or defense, but I thought the defense played a lot better today than they did last week," Pittman said. "Which a lot of times you say that and think the offense didn't play very well. That's not the case. I just thought the defense made more plays, made the close plays more this week than they did last week." Pittman said there were less penalties than last Saturday's scrimmage and only one player had an injury — Ricky Stromberg hyperextended his elbow. "Everything we are doing, we can fix," Pittman said. "It's just the little details. We had some offsides on the offensive line. We had a hard time on offense protecting at times. There was a lot of good things as well on offense, but those details. We got beat deep a couple times on some balls. Those details, technique and things we have to get better at." Razorback right tackle Dalton Wagner said he thinks the Arkansas offense is way ahead of what it was at this point last year. "The offense has come a long ways since last year," Wagner said. "I think we’re light years ahead of where we were last season at this time. The second scrimmage today, a little bit more polished than it was last week." At Auburn, with the play clock winding down during Friday's scrimmage, T.J. Finley didn't panic. Instead, in a moment of urgency, the quarterback got the offense lined up and completed a pass to convert on third and long. It was a moment that Bryan Harsin says helps separate Finley from the rest of the quarterbacks as they compete for the starting position at this moment. "Those are things to me that I think he does a really good job of," the coach said. Finley's maturity has been apparent during fall camp, especially to the second-year coach trying to decide who to put behind center in two weeks when Auburn takes on Mercer. The junior picks up little things during drills as his mentality for the game has grown. As Harsin said Saturday following the Tigers' open practice, you can tell when you walk into a room who the quarterback of the team is. The players can't fake it, not with three coaches who played quarterback (Harsin, Eric Kiesau and Mike Hartline) in the room simultaneously. It's the details that these three coaches take note of. "When you walk into a room, I think that guy's sitting down; he's got his notebook out," Harsin said. "He's locked in. He's dialed in. He sits in the meeting room, and he pays attention." Mentally, football comes easy for Finley, with his head coach stating "not everybody conceptually picks things very quickly," like the 6-foot-7 quarterback. Not panicking and not wasting a time out on that third down on Friday is a prominent example of that. Harsin has been pleased with how Finley has prepared for each day, coming to every meeting ready to learn. He studies the game and, because of that, makes his fellow quarterbacks raise their habits. "That's an example of T.J. kind of elevating that room from a mental standpoint," Harsin said. But there's also one big thing that the coaches haven't been able to see with the quarterbacks not going live: how they react when they need a pass, knowing they are about to get hit. "You're gonna do one of two things: you're gonna stand there and deliver, or you're gonna get on your back foot and flinch," Harsin said. I mean, that remains to be seen." No decision has been made on who will be the first to take snaps on Sept. 3rd, but Finley has done a lot to help his case for the starting job, serving as a leader on and off the field. "T.J.'s got a coach's mentality," Harsin said. At Georgia, prior to fall camp, one of Kirby Smart’s bigger fears was that everyone might not make it through unscathed. Unfortunately, his concerns were proven correct and that’s bad news for freshman running back Andrew Paul. Our sources confirm Paul suffered an ACL tear during Saturday’s scrimmage. UGASports first reported the injury Saturday night. Jordan Hill of Dawgs247 was first with news of the ACL tear. The news comes as a definite blow for the Bulldogs, as Paul, along with fellow freshman Branson Robinson had been impressive thus far in camp. As a senior at Parish Episcopal School in Dallas, the former three-star prospect finished his final year with 271 carries for 2,616 yards and 41 touchdowns to go along with 14 catches for 208 yards and three scores. Georgia’s running back room now consists of Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton, who is recovering from a mild hamstring strain, Daijun Edwards and Robinson. Sevaughn Clark and Cash Jones are also options. At LSU, LSU running back John Emery had high expectations as a five-star recruit when he signed with LSU, but his career as a Tiger hasn't been the smoothest. He sat out all of 2021 after he was ruled academically ineligible. The 2022 season was supposed to be a big one for the senior back but it sounds as though his status for the Week 1 game against Florida State is still unclear due to lingering issues related to last season. “You guys know the situation with John Emery,” LSU head coach Brian Kelly said at his Saturday post-practice press conference. “I really can’t get into the specifics of that because of the Buckley Amendment but he’s certainly a guy that's going to be part of what we do this year. "There’s obviously some things I can’t talk about. He is in good standing with football. Everything that he’s done, he’s done a good job with us in football. Anything else that arises would not be something I can’t comment on because of privacy rights. So, I think you guys can put the rest together." The Buckley Amendment is a federal law that protects the privacy records of students. Emery has played in 19 games in his LSU career for 566 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Noah Cain, Armoni Goodwin and Josh Williams have been getting extra snaps with the 1s to prepare themselves just in case Emery has to miss more games this fall. "Leonard Fournette is not in that backfield, we don’t have that marquee guy," Kelly said, "but I think each one of them will contribute in a manner that will allow us to be successful.” At Missouri, PowerMizzou.com's Gabe DeArmond said he doesn't have any idea what to make of the quarterback situation beyond Brady Cook. "Like most of you, my first thought when I didn't see Tyler Macon tonight was that he had transferred," DeArmond wrote. "Not the case. He was sick. Don't know if that's 5-10 day sick or should be back at practice Monday sick. It's more strange to me that the only two extended things we've seen at practice were a live goal line drill and tonight and Jack Abraham wasn't suited up for either one of them. "I've seen situations where you have veteran guys--especially those who aren't starters--held out of or limited in scrimmages so they don't get hurt. But Abraham has only been here for three months and I don't think it's a sure thing he's the backup QB. So for him not to participate either of the times we've watched when the other quarterbacks have seems weird. "I think Macon, Abraham and Sam Horn may all be listed as "OR" when we do get the depth chart. But I can't help but wonder if there's not more to the health situation than has been talked about. Maybe it's as simple as they don't want him to get hit, but I'd think he needs reps if you have plans to play him." At Kentucky, my colleague Justin Rowland had some observations from the Wildcats' scrimmage. Among them: -- The Jordan Dingle hype is a very real thing right now. My feeling is some believe he may be the most complete, all-around tight end on the roster. Catches like Cummings and is a really good blocker. They can use him in pretty much every way they could conceivably scheme up something for a tight end. Camp is always a time to dream on the future but I believe Dingle is going to play a lot this year. He is now my breakout pick for the offense. One person told me he may be playing like the second best player on the offense after Levis right now. Dingle had a 36 yard touchdown reception where he broke a tackle (ran someone over) and had a wheel route where he made a tough catch against Alex Afari, who I've also said has been one of the young standouts from camp this year. That catch against Afari was one of the highlights of camp. Contested catches are one of his calling cards and UK has needed guys like that in recent years. -- Tight ends had 12 catches for 81 yards last scrimmage and 9 catches with a touchdown today. I have no clue how the snap counts are going to play out there. My suspicion is Upshaw has some ground to make up coming off an injury and Dingle may even be in line right there with Bates for the most snaps but that's all speculation on my part. -- Levis had a very good scrimmage. I don't know stats but he put the ball on target and made the right throws. It was the kind of showing I think everyone wanted to see from Levis and it does, I've heard, make the offense look like a different product. -- Barion Brown is going to be a super player. I didn't know what to expect from him right away but now believe he will be a guy who can impact games in a significant way this season. His best days are in the years ahead, but the talent is off the charts for a true freshman compared to what UK has seen recently from its receivers. At South Carolina, the numbers were pretty clear cut, and they weren’t pretty. 184 yards at Georgia. 230 against Kentucky. 247 at Tennessee. 290 at Texas A&M. 258 against Missouri. 265 against Clemson. South Carolina allowed 200+ rushing yards in nearly half of its regular season games last season, and at least five yards per carry in six of them. It is an area the Gamecocks absolutely need to improve on in order to have any success in 2022. And they know it. “I would say just with the plays we’re putting in, there’s an emphasis in practice, especially during our indy (independent) periods,” senior defensive end M.J. Webb said. “The whole entire defense is just making an emphasis on that, just stopping the run.” If the defense is going to take strides in the department, it is going to have to be a team effort. Having Zacch Pickens back to anchor a talented group of defensive tackles is a huge boost, but he alone will not be able to patch up the issue. A group of young defensive linemen who did not previously receive a lot of playing time are eager to step into more prominent roles. Redshirt freshman Gilber Edmond and true freshman T.J. Sanders both made sporadic appearances for the Gamecocks last season as freshmen — nine combined — and will potentially be soaking up more snaps this time around. “I just feel like we’re more locked in,” Sanders said. “We’re really emphasizing our run defense this year. If we can get guys to third down, we can really get our pass rushers going, and that’s our strong suit.” At Tennessee, the 2022 season is a new beginning for sophomore defensive back Christian Charles – really, in a lot of different areas. Recruited and signed by Jeremy Pruitt, Charles never played a snap for the former Tennessee head coach. He made strides in fall camp and early in the season under a new coaching staff, blocked a punt to set up a Tennessee touchdown in week 2 against Pittsburgh and then made his first career start at safety three weeks later at Missouri last season. Adversity soon set in. Charles suffered an injury early in the first quarter against the Tigers and missed the next six games. He later returned in a limited role for the final three games of the season. On top of all that, the freshman was moved to cornerback in the spring of 2022 as the Vols needed options for a depleted group. Fast-forward five months and the now sophomore has a chance to play a major role for the Vols in the secondary this season – maybe even start at the new position. Thanks to the grueling work ethic and a selfless attitude, Charles has won over the entire locker room and much of the fan base. All this, as a guy who has barely played. “When I first got here, I would have thought he was a seasoned-vet – just in the way that he handled himself as a young guy inside the program,” Josh Heupel told Volquest this week. “Players love him and coaches do too. They know exactly what they are going to get from him every single day. He’s someone who cares deeply about the people around him. He is tough, competitive and is going to work extremely hard. He represents so much of what’s good about being a Volunteer. I’m really excited for his future – this year and the coming years.” Switching from safety to corner is no easy task and it’s not come without some hard days and growing pains. Couple that with being limited in part of spring practice and for the start of training camp this fall, Charles really is brand new to cornerback. Still, he’s made the most of the past three weeks and is banging down the door for a starting job. "Christian is the type of player that we want to continue to recruit. He is very versatile and can play all the positions on the back end. That gives us some flexibility, and he has transitioned very well,” secondary coach Willie Martinez said last week. “He has obviously made progress from when that transition happened in the spring. He was very raw and non-developed at understanding how to play the corner position. He has done a nice job in the offseason and the summertime that has prepared him for camp. He looks like a different player and is much more aware of certain situations. It does happen a lot faster out there, and he has adjusted really well." Charles just wants to play – but more than anything – he wants to help his team win football games. Making the move from one position to another was a no-brainer for the underclassman. “I pride myself on being versatile. So, I did whatever was needed out of me,” Charles said in training camp. “I needed to play corner because we had some guys down in the spring, so I made the transition. It wasn't really a huge deal to me. It was just something that I knew I had to do."

5. The first Associated Press Top 25 poll of the season was released on Monday. I, obviously, could never be a voter, as my passionate fandom -- for Ole Miss, against Ole Miss, for Arkansas (allegedly), for ULM, for Iowa and for whatever school my son attends down the road (hopefully) -- would obviously get in the way. However, if I were a voter, my ballot would look like this: 1. Alabama 2. Ohio State 3. Georgia 4. Utah 5. Notre Dame 6. Oklahoma State 7. Michigan State 8. North Carolina State 9. Michigan 10. Oklahoma 11. Clemson 12. Baylor 13. Texas A&M 14. Kentucky 15. Miami 16. Pittsburgh 17. Oregon 18. Iowa 19. Ole Miss 20. Wisconsin 21. Arkansas 22. Houston 23. Tennessee 24. BYU 25. LSU

6. This week on sure-to-be-oh-so-wrong college football predictions, I'm attacking the American Athletic Conference. 1. Houston 2. UCF 3. Cincinnati 4. SMU 5. East Carolina 6. Memphis 7. Tulane 8. Tulsa 9. South Florida 10. Navy 11. Temple AAC Championship Game: Houston over UCF

7. I'm also going to weigh in on the Mountain West Conference, for if one is going to provide comedy for one's readers, he should go all-out. Mountain Division: 1. Boise State 2. Utah State 3. Air Force 4. Colorado State 5. Wyoming 6. New Mexico West Division: 1. Fresno State 2. San Diego State 3. San Jose State 4. Nevada 5. UNLV 6. Hawai'i Mountain West Championship Game: Boise State over Fresno State

8. Troy Brown and I will be competing against each other this fall on The Troy Brown Show, presented by Comer Heating and Air and Southern Air Conditioning & Heating. Yes, we're going to talk about his new team, Ole Miss, as the Rebels' linebacker plays his first season in the SEC. However, we're also going to predict each week's slate of Mid-American Conference games. Brown, as you likely know, began his career at Central Michigan. So I've begun my MAC research already. Here are my MAC predictions for the 2022 college football season: East Division: 1. Miami (Ohio) 2. Bowling Green 3. Kent State 4. Ohio 5. Buffalo 6. Akron West Division: 1. Northern Illinois 2. Toledo 3. Central Michigan 4. Western Michigan 5. Eastern Michigan 6. Ball State MAC Championship Game: Northern Illinois over Miami (Ohio)

