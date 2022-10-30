GameChanger Patches are the only two-patch system available in the market to stop hangovers before they start. The WarmUp Patch is used before or while you drink, and the OverTime patch is used after you’ve been drinking to recover while you sleep. The all-natural ingredients will keep you in the game and ready for your next play. Go to GameChangerPatch.com. Enter Promo Code RebelGrove20 at checkout for 20% off your purchase.

1. Ole Miss defeated Texas A&M Saturday night at Kyle Field, 31-28. I'm not sure that I know where to start. We have a lot of postgame content, including our MPW Digital Postgame Show, presented by DeadSoxy, so I'd encourage you to check that out. However, after a few hours of sleep, a few things come to mind. One, I thought Saturday night was a defining win for Lane Kiffin and for this program. Why? The Rebels were beaten up physically when they arrived in College Station. Nine games in nine weeks, a week removed from a demoralizing 25-point loss at LSU, some questions about whether the Rebels were a product of scheduling and facing a desperate but talented team playing at home for the first time in 42 days. That's a lot to overcome, but Ole Miss did. "This is a hard place to play," Kiffin said, noting that the Aggies typically play better at home than they do on the road. "It was very challenging." Two, with a depleted wide receiver corps -- Malik Heath was a shell of himself, Casey Kelly was very limited, Michael Trigg was out and none of the young, depth pieces played -- the Rebels grinded it out offensively, rolling up more than 520 yards of offense without a turnover "against the best players high school can provide," Kiffin said. "That's pretty impressive," Kiffin said. Indeed.

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (second from right) celebrates with safety Tysheem Johnson (0) in the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

2. Ole Miss allowed 480 yards of offense on Saturday to Texas A&M. Freshman Conner Weigman passed for 338 yards. Still, Ole Miss' defense made plays in the second half, disrupted the Aggies' running game and did enough to get out of College Station with a win. Maybe, just maybe, it was something the Rebels can build on, especially if some veteran players can get well. "We got a little more basic," Kiffin said. "We were able to stop the run a little better. We did not do that well in the first half and some of the third quarter. Their running back (Devon Achane) is an elite player. Obviously, you can see his speed. He runs a 10.3 (second 100 meters). So I thought we did a better job with that and it was a little bend-don't-break going on.

Ole Miss Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) celebrates with quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) after a touchdown run against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

3. Quinshon Judkins is, simply put, a beast. We've known this for a while now, but his performance Saturday on his 19th birthday -- 34 carries, 205 yards rushing, one touchdown -- was the stuff of legends. He and another 19-year-old, quarterback Jaxson Dart, simply willed Ole Miss to a key road victory. Kiffin compared Judkins to Tennessee Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry, who he coached at Alabama when Kiffin was Nick Saban's offensive coordinator. Henry won the Heisman Trophy when Kiffin was in Tuscaloosa. "That's really special," Kiffin said. Judkins won't win the Heisman this year. However, he's going to get a major national stage in 13 days, an opportunity against his home-state team, potentially with a spot in the SEC Championship Game on the line. He's a major star, a generational talent, and he added to his legacy in College Station.

Ole Miss Rebels running back Zach Evans (6) jumps over Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jardin Gilbert (20) in the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

4. It got overshadowed by Judkins' performance, but Zach Evans came up huge for Ole Miss Saturday. Playing on a gimpy left knee, Evans rushed eight times for 70 yards and caught two passes for 30 more, giving Judkins just enough of a break to be effective late. "That was really big," Kiffin said. Returning to his home state was a motivating factor, Kiffin said. "He was excited," Kiffin said. "He's still not 100 percent. He would've scored on that one run had he been, but he was excited during the week but more (Saturday)." Kiffin said Evans walked past him in the locker room before the game and gave him a wink. "He was ready to go today," Kiffin said.

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jamil Burroughs (98) and linebacker Jaylen Moody (42) tackle Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Simeon Price (22) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 30-6. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

5. Up next: Alabama. First, however, there's an open date. The Rebels badly need rest, physically and likely mentally. "This is coming at a really good time," Kiffin said. "We are not healthy. We have a lot of banged-up players, a lot of them out there on very limited roles." Kiffin said he told his players after the game to "get healthy, take care of yourselves, do a good job with academics." The Rebels have three games remaining, three that will be played in a 12-day span starting on Nov. 12. "Three really good teams in the SEC with a lot at stake," Kiffin said

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) passes the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

6. It's time for my weekly ranking of the SEC. 1. Georgia -- I mean, I think so, but I gave strong consideration to... 2. Tennessee -- So much is on the line in Athens for the Vols -- a chance basically claim the East, a chance to vault into the top two nationally, Hendon Hooker's Heisman, etc. Light the Big Green Egg and just cook stuff, buy a couple of nice bottles and enjoy. That game is just the "warm-up" for... 3. Alabama -- The Tide have looked shaky on the road this season, and that "weakness" is about to be tested at... 4. LSU -- The Tigers have looked strong in wins over Florida and Ole Miss, and Death Valley will be rocking for Alabama. At worst, from an Ole Miss perspective, the Tigers soften the Tide up before they head to... 5. Ole Miss -- The Rebels desperately need the open date. They're 8-1 heading into November, just a remarkable accomplishment. Here's where things get difficult. I mean, Kentucky beat Mississippi State but lost to South Carolina without its quarterback, who lost to Arkansas, who lost at Mississippi State without its quarterback. Etc. It's basically impossible to sort out. I'm going to go on what my eyes tell me. 6. Arkansas -- Running games travel, and when KJ Jefferson is healthy, the Hogs' offense is borderline elite. The defense is a mess, however, so the rest of their games could be toss-ups. 7. Kentucky -- In fairness to the Wildcats, it's possible not one damn team in the country was going to compete in Knoxville Saturday night. 8. Mississippi State -- I guess. But I also know what I know, which is athletic teams can slow that offense down. 9. Missouri -- If I'm a Tigers fan, I don't know whether I'm happy my team whipped South Carolina or if I'm pissed off, knowing this team probably should also have wins over Auburn and Georgia under its belt. 10. South Carolina --- I never want to hear another word about Spencer Rattler. Full stop. 11. Florida -- The Gators are now 1-4 in the league, setting up a battle of 1-4 teams versus... 12. Texas A&M -- Here's a little bit of good news for the Aggies -- Unless Jimbo Fisher ruins him (a very real possibility), Conner Weigert could be a really good quarterback. I liked what I saw from the freshman Saturday night. 13. Auburn -- The Tigers looked lethargic on Saturday morning against Arkansas. There's still time for the whole season to become an embarrassment. 14. Vanderbilt -- It's just such an impossible job Clark Lea is facing. Good thing for him he's so handsome. If coaching doesn't work out, he can just go into modeling. Women love bald guys, right?

Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) looks for room to run during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

7. I could never have an Associated Press Top 25 ballot. I'm just not mainstream enough and I'm not even boosted. But, if I did have a ballot in such a prestigious poll, mine would look like this today: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Tennessee 4. Michigan 5. Alabama 6. Clemson 7. TCU 8. Oregon 9. USC 10. UCLA 11. Ole Miss 12. Illinois 13. North Carolina 14. LSU 15. Utah 16. Penn State 17. Kansas State 18. Tulane 19. Oregon State 20. North Carolina State 21. UCF 22. Wake Forest 23. Liberty 24. Syracuse 25. Oklahoma State

Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Jerand Bradley (9) is tackled by Baylor Bears defensive cornerback AJ McCarty (19) in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

8. The Big 12 stabilized itself a bit Sunday with the announcement of a new television deal with ESPN and Fox Sports. The deal is six-year media rights agreement worth a total of $2.28B, an annual average of $380M, according to sources. The Big 12 has two years remaining on its current deal, which runs through the 2024-25 season at an annual average of $220M in its final years. The new six-year extension runs through 2030-31. From Sports Business Journal: The agreement represents a big win for the Big 12 and new commissioner Brett Yormark, who since starting his job on Aug. 1 immediately began plotting to get a new deal done with the Big 12’s incumbents, ESPN and Fox. The problem was that the Big 12’s exclusive negotiating window with those networks did not begin until February 2024, so the conference convinced the networks to start negotiating an extension early by telling them that any talks would not trigger the exclusive window. But Yormark moved quickly to get deals done with both ESPN and Fox in fewer than three months. The Big 12’s ability to not only strike a new contract with the two networks, but also to generate a substantial raise in the rights fee, was considered a serious longshot last year when conference bluebloods Texas and Oklahoma said they would leave the Big 12 for the SEC. At that stage, the Big 12’s future appeared bleak and the forecasts from industry insiders said the Big 12 could see its media rights revenue cut in half with the loss of its two highest-profile schools, even as the conference, then under the direction of former commissioner Bob Bowlsby, moved swiftly to expand its footprint by adding four schools. When Yormark took the Big 12’s reins on Aug. 1, he hired media consultants at Endeavor and IMG Media to assist in negotiating extensions and the Big 12’s fortunes rebounded when they were able to reach an agreement in recent days that will see a 72.7% increase in the average annual value of its current deal, which started in 2012. The difference between the rights fee ESPN and Fox will pay from the last year of the old deal in 2024-25 and the first year of the new deal in 2025-26 is much more modest. In striking these deals prior to the exclusive negotiating window with ESPN and Fox, the Big 12 managed to achieve several of its primary objectives, namely stability and security, the ability to go back to its 12 member schools to seek an extended grant of rights and a leg up on any future conference expansion. The conference also likes the idea that the shorter six-year deal that runs through 2031 means that the Big 12 will be back in the market ahead of both the SEC, whose deal with ESPN goes through 2034, and the ACC, whose ESPN deal expires in 2036. For the “A” package, ESPN gets the top four football picks each season, six of the top eight picks, eight of the top 12 picks and 12 of the top 20 picks. As part of the deal, ESPN also gets the rights to the Big 12 football championship game and the basketball tournament championship game. The Big 12’s parity helped convince Fox, whose package includes 26 football games per season that will run on Fox broadcast network and FS1, to do the deal. If my math is right, when the new deal kicks in, each Big 12 school will get some $24 million per year in television revenue. That's nice, but it figures to be about one-third of what the Big Ten and SEC schools will receive. However, with the upcoming 12-team playoff, this deal solidifies the Big 12 as perhaps the No. 3 sports league in college athletics and assuredly means the league will always be in the mix to get two teams into the playoffs each season. It guarantees relevance, and as the landscape changes, that might be the most the Big 12 can truly hope for.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 159 — Gougère with Sausage. These little bite-sized treats are great for parties, game days, etc. They might even make you want to replace that sausage and cheese balls recipe because they are heavily addictive. Tidbit #1: These can be made ahead of time, cooked, and frozen. You need to either pop them in the microwave or reheat them in the oven. They are also hollow in the center, so you could add a filling. Tidbit #2: The method to make these comes from pate au choux. You will get your butter and milk to a milk boil before adding in the flour. Using a wooden spoon because it is sturdy, you will need to mix everything for 1 minute after that you can place it in your electric stand mixer to add the eggs. Tidbit #3: You will need a Pipet Bag with a circle tip to pipet the mixture onto your parchment-lined baking sheets. It is easier this route and also you get equivalent the same pieces that it cooked evenly. Things you will need: 6 people Preparation time - 15 minutes Cooking time - 20 minutes IPA Utensils needed: Chef’s knife and Worksurface Digital Scale Saucepot Wooden Spoon Electric Stand Mixer with the paddle attachment Mixing bowl Parchment paper Baking sheets Oven and stove top Pipet Bag with a round tip Ingredients needed: 1 Summer sausage 30 cl milk 140 g butter 240 g flour 4 Whole eggs + 4 egg yolks 200 grams of shredded parmesan Mise en Plac Step 1: Cut the sausage in half and place in cold water until after the preparation of the gougères. Preheat the oven to 425°F.

Step 1.2: Place the butter and milk in the saucepan over medium-high heat. Once the mixture starts to boil, lower the heat to medium-low. Add in the flour and stir using the wooden spoon for 1 minute. Step 2: Transfer the mixture to the electric stand mixer and mix on medium speed for 3 minutes. After, begin to add the eggs 1 at a time. Step 2.1: Take the sausage from the water and begin to chop it into very small cubes. Add this to the gougère mixture along with the cheese and a few grinds of fresh black pepper. Final Step 3: Begin piping the mixture onto your parchment-lined baking sheets in the size of a Half dollar. Leave about an inch in between each and then off to the oven for about 20 minutes or golden brown. Let rest until cool and then enjoy! From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!