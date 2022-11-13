GameChanger Patches are the only two-patch system available in the market to stop hangovers before they start. The WarmUp Patch is used before or while you drink, and the OverTime patch is used after you’ve been drinking to recover while you sleep. The all-natural ingredients will keep you in the game and ready for your next play. Go to GameChangerPatch.com. Enter Promo Code RebelGrove20 at checkout for 20% off your purchase.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MYW5lIEtpZmZpbiBpcyBub3QgaGFwcHkuIDxicj5OaWNrIFNhYmFu IGlzIHZlcnkgaGFwcHkuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9mell3cVRK bGRZIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZnpZd3FUSmxkWTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBDQlMgU3BvcnRzIChAQ0JTU3BvcnRzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NCU1Nwb3J0cy9zdGF0dXMvMTU5MTU4MjY3ODIyMTg4OTUz Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxMywgMjAyMjwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

1. A day later, there's still so much to digest from Ole Miss' 30-24 loss to Alabama. First, there were just so many missed opportunities. Ole Miss went for it on fourth down on its first possession of the game. It's hindsight, but those three points could've changed things. There was Zach Evans' fumble late in the first half, one that Ole Miss fans have argued about whether or not there was targeting on the play. Regardless, per sources, Evans was knocked out on the play, leading to the actual fumble. There was the holding call on Jordan Watkins late in the third quarter, erasing an 11-yard run by Jaxson Dart. That drive ended in a punt, and Alabama answered with what turned out to be the game-winning field goal. "It is what it is, but it's just a shame," Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. "Unfortunately it's just going to be one of those games you remember your whole life. It was right there with a chance to win." There were more red-zone woes. There was another scoreless fourth quarter. There were some questionable play-calls, especially in the red zone. At the end of the day, it was right there for Ole Miss. For the first time in a long time, probably seven or eight years, Ole Miss was arguably the better team. The Rebels could've won. They probably should've won. They just didn't. "Make one more play," Kiffin said. "There's not some magic formula of we got to go change all those things or do all these things different. Games come down to one possession, one play games like that, one side makes the plays and finds a way to win.

2. With the loss, Ole Miss' title hopes were dashed. It'll be LSU representing the SEC West against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game next month in Atlanta. That reality was hitting home Saturday evening. By the time the Rebels get to Fayetteville for next weekend's game, it will have completely sunk in. "Just gotta go back to the drawing board and look at where are mistakes were and just do what we can," Ole Miss cornerback Miles Battle said. "We're trying to go out and win every game no matter who it is, no matter where we play, no matter the time, weather, none of that, were going out there to win." Realistically, Ole Miss is now in the driver's seat for one of the Florida bowls, whether it be the Citrus in Orlando or the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa (formerly the Outback Bowl). "I think that we have a lot of really good guys on our team," Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart said. "We have a lot of guys that are new and playing in pretty key positions so, I guess the way to look at it is we're just gonna get better."

3. There is no consolation for Ole Miss following the loss to Alabama. However, there were some offensive accomplishments worth noting. From UM Media Relations: • Ole Miss' 403 yards were the second-fewest total yards this season ... The Rebels tallied just 399 yards in a win over Kentucky earlier in the year. • The Rebels allowed a season-high three sacks ... Ole Miss came into the game allowing just seven sacks on the season, the fourth-fewest in the FBS this season. • Freshman RB Quinshon Judkins tallied his 14th and 15th rushing touchdown of the season, setting the school single-season record ... Judkins passed Kayo Dottley (1949), Archie Manning (1969), Deuce McAllister (2000) and Brandon Bolden (2010) for the season record. • Judkins ended the day with 135 rushing yards and two touchdowns, on 25 carries. • Judkins now owns the freshman records for single-season rushing yards (1,171) ... He sits second on the Ole Miss single season list for rushing yards, just 141 yards short of setting the record, regardless of classification. • Judkins has run for at least one touchdown in eight consecutive games, scoring 14 times in that span. • WR Malik Heath ended with six catches for 123 yards. • It marked Heath's third 100-yard receiving game this season. • WR Jonathan Mingo finished with seven catches for 59 yards and a touchdown. • Mingo hauled in one reception of at least 20 yards ... This season, Mingo now owns 12 catches of at least 20 yards, 10 of at least 25, nine of at least 30, five of at least 40 and four of at least 50 ... In his career, Mingo has 18 catches of at least 30 yards, seven of at least 40, and five of at least 50. • QB Jaxson Dart finished 18-for-31 with 212 yards and one TD through the air ... He carried the ball 16 times for 35 yards. Ole Miss has scored first in all 10 games this season.

4. Along those lines, the Rebels’ defense had a pretty solid showing as well, giving the offense an opportunity to win the game late. From UM Media Relations: • Ole Miss recorded three sacks on the night, making it now eight of 10 games played in which the Rebels have recorded at least two sacks. • The 317 total yards allowed by the Ole Miss defense are the fewest allowed to an Alabama team since 2012 (305 yards). • DB Otis Reese tied his season high with 10 total tackles, his fourth straight game with at least seven total tackles ... Reese also registered six solo stops, one sack and his first-career fumble recovery. • CB Miles Battle had a career day with a career-best with one pass breakup. • DB Isheem Young tallied a career-high nine total tackles. • DT JJ Pegues recorded his third sack of the season ... Pegues ended with two tackles on the night. For the second time this season, DE Tavius Robinson forced a fumble.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KdXN0IEJyeWNlIFlvdW5nIGRvaW5nIEJyeWNlIFlvdW5nIHRoaW5n cy4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzNCWlFqRzBUdWgiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS8zQlpRakcwVHVoPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENCUyBTcG9ydHMg KEBDQlNTcG9ydHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0JT U3BvcnRzL3N0YXR1cy8xNTkxNTY5NTcwNTI3MDA2NzIwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDEyLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

5. As my colleague at Rivals, Tony Tsoukalas, noted, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young also came up clutch when it mattered most, delivering a pair of touchdowns on third-and-goal situations. His 8-yard dart to Cameron Latu helped Alabama cut Ole Miss' lead to three points at the half. Then came a 5-yard toss to Ja'Corey Brooks, as Young rolled to his right before finding the receiver in the corner of the end zone. "I was just trying to execute," Young said when asked about his third-down scores. "Obviously as a unit, we understand how big those moments are ... We all stepped up to the challenge. It wasn't just me. I was able to have time to throw both plays. People were able to get open. It's a unit. We all stepped up to the plate and made plays. We understand the gravity of those plays, and that's what we live for as a unit."

6. Up next: Arkansas. Arkansas fell to 5-5 Saturday, dropping a 13-10 decision in Fayetteville to LSU. The story Saturday was quarterback play, as Hawgbeat.com's Robert Stewart wrote. The Razorback defense has produced its best two showings of 2022 in the last two games. Both contests, however, went down as Arkansas losses because of various glaring issues under center. After last week’s loss to Liberty, head coach Sam Pittman said starting quarterback KJ Jefferson was battling a nagging shoulder injury. That proved to be true Saturday, as backup Malik Hornsby got the starting nod. His performance can be summed up to one play — a fourth-and-2 near midfield in which he fell down 12 yards behind the line of scrimmage. Hornsby attempted just nine passes in the better part of three quarters, completing four of them for 24 yards. His 18 rushing attempts netted only 37 yards, as three sacks and the 12-yard loss brought his average down to just over 2 yards per carry. “I kept thinking we might just spit a big play or something of that nature, but it wasn't happening,” Pittman said following the loss. Cade Fortin, who started in the other game Jefferson missed, replaced Hornsby, and provided a little bit of a spark on the Hogs’ lone touchdown drive. He lobbed a 29-yard ball to wideout Matt Landers, who finished the drive off with a 40-yard touchdown reception. “I thought he did really well coming in. He threw a great ball down the sideline,” LSU head coach Brian Kelly said. “I thought he gave 'em some great energy throwing the football. Forced us, matter of fact, to do some things that maybe we didn't practice as much as some of the other things, so he was a catalyst for them.” The 94-yard touchdown drive was a positive development, but it did not beget any others. In the four other drives Fortin led, Arkansas accumulated just 42 yards, punted three times and saw its hopes of a last-minute comeback disappear when he fumbled. Simply put, there is no replacement for Jefferson. In the two contests the hulking starter has missed, the Razorbacks have mustered a mere 13.5 points per game. In the Hogs’ other eight games, that average is a whopping 34. That even accounts for the lousy performance against Liberty, in which he threw his second and third interceptions of the season. Pittman said he and the coaches decided Thursday afternoon to sit Jefferson this week, hoping rest would allow him to get healthy for next week’s home finale against Ole Miss. “It was either that or do the same thing, and then each week have the same result: a guy that can't practice,” Pittman said. “We’re trying to get him healed up.” If the Razorbacks are to qualify for a bowl in 2022, they will need No. 1 to heal up and get back under center. He is the most indispensable player Arkansas has. Hornsby and Fortin have had their chances to prove they can be serviceable in his absence, but neither has seized it. It is unlikely that either will be capable of outscoring the high-octane Rebel offense next week, and a Battle Line Rivalry game in which both teams are vying for bowl eligibility in Columbia, Missouri, is no cake walk. It is imperative that the Arkansas coaching staff give Jefferson the time he needs to fully recover. The best time to allow that to happen was as soon as he suffered his injury. The second-best time is now. Saturday's game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium will kick off at 6:30 p.m. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

LSU Tigers players led by long snapper Slide Roy (44) and defensive end Lane Blue (42) carry The Boot trophy off the field after the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. LSU won 13-10. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

7. It's time for my weekly ranking of the SEC. 1. Georgia -- The Bulldogs are the prohibitive favorite to win the national title. They're far from perfect, but overall, they're the nation's best team. 2. Tennessee -- The Vols rolled up more than 700 yards of offense against Missouri. I mean, how did Georgia shut them down like it did? 3. LSU -- Congrats to Brian Kelly. He's a win away from the College Football Playoff in Year 1 in Baton Rouge. 4. Alabama -- The dynasty is wobbly, sure, but it's far from dead. 5. Ole Miss -- The Rebels are destined for 10 wins again this season, a remarkable accomplishment. 6-10. From here, it's anyone's guess, honestly. I mean, how does one differentiate among Mississippi State, Kentucky, Florida, South Carolina and maybe even Arkansas? It just depends on home field and health. Those teams are all just a collection of blah. 11. Auburn -- The Tigers are playing really hard for Carnell Williams, though Saturday night was one of those kind of cool/kind of weird displays. 12. Missouri -- Wow. 13. Vanderbilt -- My guy Clark Lea got a win! Good for him! Good for us ugly bald guys everywhere! 14. Texas 4&8 -- You know, if you put $85 million on an installment plan...



North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws the ball out of bounds pressured by Wake Forest Demon Deacons linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. (5) during the second half at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

8. I could never be an Associated Press Top 25 voter, but if I had a ballot, mine would look like this today: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Ohio State 4. TCU 5. Tennessee 6. LSU 7. USC 8. Alabama 9. Utah 10. Penn State 11. North Carolina 12. Clemson 13. Ole Miss 14. Washington 15. Oregon 16. UCLA 17. UCF 18. Notre Dame 19. Florida State 20. Kansas State 21. Cincinnati 22. Oregon State 23. Coastal Carolina 24. Tulane 25. Troy

8b. Ole Miss basketball is off to a 2-0 start, collecting wins over Alcorn State and Florida Atlantic in the opening week of the season. The Rebels return home Tuesday to face Chattanooga and again on Friday to entertain UT-Martin. Both games this week tip at 6:30 p.m. The Rebels have started the season without point guard Daeshun Ruffin, who is still working his way back from a setback suffered in an exhibition game earlier this month. Matthew Murrell has led the way so far, averaging 15 points per game. Robert Allen, back from a devastating knee injury suffered early last season, is adding 12.5 points per game. Jaemyn Brakefield is chipping in 10 points per game. Transfer Theo Akwuba is leading the Rebels with six rebounds per game, followed by Allen and Myles Burns with 5.5 each. Impressively, Murrell is adding five assists per game, followed by the Rebels’ two freshman point guards — TJ Caldwell and Amaree Abram — who are adding four and three assists per game, respectively. Chattanooga is 1-1 so far this season, having lost to Charleston in the season opener and then responding with a 93-49 win over Oakland City. This week’s games are the final “tune-up” before the ESPN Events Invitational next week in Orlando. The Rebels face Stanford on Thanksgiving Day and then either Florida State or Siena on Nov. 25. The Rebels will also have a game in Orlando on Nov. 27.



Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 161 — Spaetzel. Visit Strasbourg during Christmas time and you can not only eat one of the best dishes there but also go to a world-renowned Christmas market. These “dumplings” are widely easy to make and taste great. Tidbit #1: You will make the dough in a mixing bowl using a whisk. It will be the consistency of a thicker pancake batter. Tidbit #2: To form the pasta, you will need a pasta strainer with holes in the bottom. For the technique, you will have your water boil and place the strainer over the water. Pour in your batter and then gently move it around using a rubber spatula until all of it has “seeped” from the holes. Tidbit #2.1: You will cook the pasta until it floats and then you mix the pasta sauce of your choice directly. It will absorb more flavor that way. Things you will need: 4 people Preparation time - 5 minutes Resting time - 30 minutes Cooking time - 3 minutes IPA Beer Utensils needed: Mixing bowls x2 Whisk Saucepot Pasta strainer Rubber Spatula Spider Measuring cups Ingredients needed: 3.25 cups flour 1 tsp nutmeg 1/4 tsp ground black pepper .66 cup chicken stock 4 whole eggs 1 Tbsp olive oil Salt Mise en Plac Step 1: Whisk your eggs, chicken stock, and olive oil in the first mixing bowl. Add the flour, nutmeg, and black pepper to the other. Mix. Step 1.2: Combine the wet ingredients with the dry ingredients while whisking. Set to the side once combined to rest for 30 minutes. Step 2: Place your sauce pot with water in it on your stovetop. Salt until it tastes like the sea. Bring to a soft boil. Final Step 3: With your pasta strainer over the water, pour your batter into the strainer. Use your rubber spatula to move the batter around until all of it is the in the boiling water. Take from the water once the pasta floats and add to your favorite sauce mix. Step 3.1: ***One of the best combinations with this type of pasta is sour cream, bacon bits, fresh chopped parsley, Comte cheese, and tiny croutons for a crunch factor.*** From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!