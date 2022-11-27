GameChanger Patches are the only two-patch system available in the market to stop hangovers before they start. The WarmUp Patch is used before or while you drink, and the OverTime patch is used after you’ve been drinking to recover while you sleep. The all-natural ingredients will keep you in the game and ready for your next play. Go to GameChangerPatch.com. Enter Promo Code RebelGrove20 at checkout for 20% off your purchase.

1. The Lane Kiffin saga came to an end Saturday morning.

Kiffin is staying at Ole Miss and has indicated he will sign (I’m writing this at 1:11 p.m. CST on Sunday, Nov. 27, so if he’s signed it, I’m unaware at this moment) a new contract that will, per Chase Parham, pay him on average $9 million over the next six years. The deal has two one-year rollovers, so it’s essentially an eight-year deal.

Unless you believe the narrative that the media just made this all up, Kiffin was Auburn’s top target for weeks, if not longer. The Auburn decision-makers, whoever they may be, knew Bryan Harsin wasn’t surviving this season by September. Kiffin’s name always percolated among media covering Auburn, and by mid-October, national reporters were linking the Ole Miss coach to the job on the Plains.

How seriously did Kiffin consider it? Frankly, it doesn’t matter anymore. We’re in spin season, so everyone is applying his or her personal agenda to a set of facts. It’s like cable nightly news shows. Listen to who you want to listen to, take their spin and turn it into your reality, facts be damned.