1. Ole Miss is headed to the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Dec. 28 in Houston. The Rebels will face Texas Tech at Reliant Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Houston Texans. The game kicks off at 8 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN. Given the fact that Ole Miss was once 7-0 and ranked No. 7 nationally, falling to the Texas Bowl is a bit of a bitter pill. The Rebels have no one to blame, however, other than themselves. Ole Miss lost four of its last five games, including its final three games in a 12-day period. I’ll forever believe the combination of the Lane Kiffin-to-Auburn speculation, combined with the frantic second-half chase in Fayetteville, contributed heavily to the final two losses at Arkansas and at home against Mississippi State on Thanksgiving night. There had been some buzz that the Las Vegas Bowl was interested in the Rebels. However, Ole Miss did not want to play on Dec. 17, just days before National Signing Day and on the weekend when it could be bringing transfer portal prospects to campus for official visits. The Rebels wanted the Gator Bowl, but the loss to Mississippi State cost them that. The Music City Bowl wanted Kentucky, as the Wildcats typically travel well to Nashville and knowing Ole Miss had played at Vanderbilt just two months ago. Frankly, had Ole Miss gone 9-3, the Rebels likely would have been Tampa-bound. Instead, they’re headed to Houston to face Texas Tech. It's the 6th time since 1998 the Rebels will have played Texas Tech, including a 2017 season opener in Houston.

1b. In case you need to see how it all played out, here’s the rest of the Southeastern Conference’s bowl matchups: COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BOWLS Capital One Orange Bowl (Miami) – Tennessee vs. Clemson – Dec. 30 – 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT – ESPN Allstate Sugar Bowl (New Orleans) – Alabama vs. Kansas State – Dec. 31 – Noon pm ET / 11 am CT - ESPN Chick-fil-A Bowl (Atlanta) – Georgia vs. Ohio State – Dec. 31 – 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT - ESPN SEC-AFFILIATED BOWLS: SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl (Las Vegas) – Florida vs. Pac-12 – Dec. 17 – 7:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm CT – ABC or 2:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm CT - ESPN Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa) – Missouri vs. ACC – Dec. 23 – 6:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm CT – ESPN AutoZone Liberty Bowl (Memphis) – Arkansas vs. Big 12 – Dec. 28 – 5:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm CT – ESPN TaxAct Texas Bowl (Houston) – Ole Miss vs. Big 12 – Dec. 28 – 9 pm ET / 8 pm CT – ESPN TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville) – South Carolina vs. ACC/ND – Dec. 30 – 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT – ESPN TransPerfect Music City Bowl (Nashville) – Kentucky vs. Big Ten - Dec. 31 – Noon ET / 11 am CT – ABC Reliaquest Bowl (Tampa) – Mississippi State vs. Big Ten – Jan. 2 – Noon ET / 11 am CT – ESPN2 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl (Orlando) – LSU vs. Purdue – Jan. 2 – 1 pm ET / Noon CT – ABC

2. The Red Raiders are 7-5 overall this season, 5-4 in the Big 12. Texas Tech was 6-1 at home but just 1-4 away from Lubbock. The Red Raiders lost at North Carolina State, at Kansas State, at Oklahoma State, at home versus Baylor and at TCU. Texas Tech has wins over Murray State, Houston, Texas, West Virginia, Kansas, Iowa State and Oklahoma on its resume. The victories over the Longhorns and Sooners came in overtime. Texas Tech averages 459.5 yards per game and gives up 414.5 yards per game. The Red Raiders had three quarterbacks — Donovan Smith, Behren Morton and Tyler Shough — get major snaps this season. This is coach Joey McGuire’s first season directing the Red Raiders. McGuire came to Lubbock after serving two seasons as Baylor’s associate head coach. He is a Texas High School Hall of Fame coach who coached at the high school level until joining Baylor in 2017.

3. The transfer portal opens Monday, and most expect it to be quite a busy next few days for programs all over the country, including Ole Miss. What’s the significance of Monday? It’s the first day Power-5 and Group of Five players can enter the transfer portal. Graduate transfers and FCS players have already had the ability to enter, and of Friday afternoon, the portal was getting pretty full. Some believe as many as 6,000 players will be in the portal by the end of this week. That’s insanity. From a coverage standpoint, portal material is kind of maddening. You’re going to see dozens of “reports” that Ole Miss is interested in this guy or that guy who just entered the portal. “Look for Ole Miss to reach out to…” will be pretty common. And yes, Ole Miss will reach out to dozens of players who hit the portal. So will virtually every other Power-5 program. It’s just doing due diligence. Ole Miss has multiple needs that it will try to fill via the portal, I suspect. The Rebels must address wide receiver immediately. The offense bogged down due to a lack of speed on the outside. The Rebels need a tight end, as Casey Kelly’s career could be over and Michael Trigg’s future is in doubt after a late-season suspension. Ole Miss needs help up front on both sides of the football. Chance Campbell saved the linebacking corps in 2021. Troy Brown followed suit in 2022. The Rebels need another savior at the position in the fall. Ole Miss is pretty solid in the defensive secondary. They might or might not consider adding a punter. So yes, Ole Miss will “reach out” to dozens of players in the portal. Type up a few paragraphs about the player’s background, throw some stats in, mention Ole Miss was 8-4 and will be playing in a bowl game later this month and, voila!, you’ve met your word-count requirement. Lot of sizzle, very little steak. Unless a player lines up a visit over the next couple of weeks, “reaching out” isn’t really all that newsworthy. Noteworthy? Yes. And we’ll do our best to post those notes on the message board as we get them. However, I think turning every one of those notes into 500-word “news stories” is disingenuous. An example: Jackson State’s Travis Hunter is expected to enter the transfer portal now that Deion Sanders has left for Colorado. Ole Miss will reach out. That’s a certainty. So it’s noteworthy. Of course, at least 30 schools will reach out on Hunter. That’s noteworthy as well. Unless Hunter visits Oxford, that’s all it is. Should he make the trip north on I-55 and check out the Rebels in person, it becomes a huge news story. There’s a difference.

4. Speaking of the portal, it’s going to come down to two things for most all potential transfers — NIL and playing time. What NIL package can School X put in front of Player Y? What does the depth chart look like at those schools? There’s your equation for figuring out who might or might not lead in the battle for a coveted transfer. Getting those answers publicly, however, is going to be quite a challenge. For the most part, the guys jumping in the portal aren’t doing interviews. Again, the key piece of information we’ll try to accrue is who is coming in for visits. If a guy visits over the next two weeks or so, it’s definitely a sign of real interest. If he doesn’t, with rare exceptions (Troy Brown comes to mind), he’s likely not transferring to that school.

5. Here’s another thing fans probably need to understand: These NIL war chests aren’t being used exclusively to recruit outside targets. In many cases, a lot of the money is going towards roster retention. A year ago, as the combination of NIL and the transfer portal was in full effect for the first time, many schools depleted their resources to bring in players. When those players didn’t contribute as expected or didn’t win starting jobs, veterans on those rosters weren’t thrilled. Those players want their piece of the pie now. Don’t be shocked to hear rumblings all over the country of players walking in to coaches’ offices this week asking for specific NIL numbers. A year ago, many programs poured NIL money into the freshman class. Some of those players, obviously, weren’t ready to contribute. They still got their money. Older players weren’t exactly thrilled. Again, they’re going to get theirs this time around, one way or the other. So if you’re thinking all the war chests are going to be depleted on prospects and/or transfer portal guys, you’re going to be mistaken.

Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Rara Thomas (0) gestures during a run that would result in a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

6. As for specific names, I’m hearing Ole Miss is a very serious candidate for Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas, who announced his intention to enter the transfer portal last week. Thomas caught 44 passes for 626 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Alabama could also be involved on Thomas, who is from Eufala, Ala. Another wide receiver to watch is Oklahoma’s Theo Wease, who caught 19 passes for 378 yards and four touchdowns this season. I’d be surprised if Ole Miss isn’t involved with Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George. Ole Miss has been linked to him in the past and has a definite need up front. There was some social media recruiting of Stanford linebacker Levani Damuni in recent days. Damuni had 76 tackles and a sack for the Cardinal this season. Just reading social media cues, I think it’s a safe bet to think Ole Miss is going to take a long look at Texas A&M cornerback Denver Harris. There’s baggage there, but the Rebels appear to be interested at the very least. Again, it should be an interesting week, both in terms of comings and goings.

7. We’ll try to keep it as real as possible over the next 18 days or so, as Ole Miss finishes up the early signing period and explores the transfer portal. We’re going to try not to spend a lot of time right now on the ’24 class and we’re going to be very reticent to get into the ’25 class. Why? There are so many variables out there right now. How can a 2024 prospect really make a firm decision at this point? Sure, if one commits, we’ll right about it, but without knowing NIL packages and what the landscape will look like 12 months from now, it’s difficult to view a commitment as anything more than a public lean at this point. And stories about 2025 prospects, at least those that are anything more than introductory stories, are simply clickbait, at least in my estimation. We’ll try to focus on who enters the portal, who is visiting and who is a realistic addition over the coming 2 1/2 weeks.

Ole Miss Rebels forward Myles Burns (3) dunks during the second half against the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

8a. Trailing by 14 at the half, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team came up short at Memphis despite outscoring them in the second period, falling 68-57 at the FedEx Forum on Saturday night. The home team came out to a quick start, shooting 10-of-15 from the floor early to put the Rebels (6-2) down 21-6 with 12:11 to go in the first half. After the Tigers (6-2) increased their lead to 22, Daeshun Ruffin scored his first field goal of the season and James White added five straight points to help cut into the Ole Miss deficit. A bucket in the paint by Amaree Abram in the closing moments of the first half made it a 36-22 game in favor of Memphis at the halftime break. “I was proud of our guys the last 30 minutes,” said Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis. “We did some good things, the freshmen guard play kind of rose its head today, and hopefully Amaree, who’s going to be a really good player, learned a lesson from two veteran guards that really played well.” The length of Memphis down low kept the lead out of reach for the Rebels through the beginning of the second half, as the Tigers would end the night with 46 points in the paint. With 2:43 left to play, Theo Akwuba connected on a pair of free throws to add to his season-best 10 points, pulling Ole Miss within single digits at 62-53. However, the clock ran out on the Rebels’ comeback attempt, after outscoring the Tigers 35-32 in the second half. “Give Memphis credit, but I’m proud of our team for the last 30 minutes,” said Davis. “We have to get back to exams, grow from it, and there’s a lot of basketball ahead.” Three Rebels hit double-digits in the scoring column, led by Memphis native Matthew Murrell’s 13 points, who connected on a trio of three pointers for the 13th time in his career. Myles Burns (10 points) hit double-digits for the second time in his early career with Ole Miss, while Akwuba set a new Ole Miss-best with 10. Sophomore James White set a season-high in points as well, scoring seven. The Rebels will take a short break for finals during the week before returning to action on Saturday, December 10, when they host Valparaiso at 2 p.m. CT in SJB Pavilion on SEC Network. Ole Miss’ issue, at least to my eyes, is a lack of scoring threats. Perhaps Daeshun Ruffin, who returned in a limited capacity Saturday after suffering a setback in an exhibition game prior to the season, can rectify that situation. However, as composed, the Rebels are going to have a narrow margin for error when SEC play begins later this month with Tennessee headed to town.

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson hits a double against the Philadelphia Phillies during the 6th inning in game three of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

8b. Major League Baseball’s winter meetings begin Sunday in San Diego. The sport really needs the week to be a major splash, and the Texas Rangers got things started late last week, agreeing to a five-year deal with pitcher Jacob deGrom. All eyes are on American League MVP Aaron Judge, who could land a $300 million deal as early as this week. Most expect Judge to return to the Yankees, but he’s a northern California boy and it’s believed the San Francisco Giants are prepared to open the bank. The Mets, having lost deGrom, are expected to make a major play for American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander. Verlander and his wife, supermodel Kate Upton, sold their Beverly Hills home recently and moved to Jupiter, Fla. Verlander will be 40, but there’s no sign of him slowing down. The Mets train in Florida and make a ton of sense. There could be movement this week on some of the four shortstops — Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson — on the free agent market. My prediction: Correa goes to San Francisco, Bogaerts stays in Boston, Turner signs with Philadelphia and Swanson joins the Cubs. There could be other developments. Willson Contreras could sign with Houston this week and Carlos Rodon’s market could heat up considerably once Verlander is off the board. Whatever. The sport needs these next four days to produce some headlines and buzz. It’s the first winter meetings since the pandemic, and the elements are in place to have some excitement.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 164 — French Omelette. There is a simplicity to making an omelet and especially in France. For the big boy cooking jobs, you always need to cook an omelet for your job interview to access your cooking skills. Just an FYI. Tidbit #1: For cooking a perfect omelet it is more about heat than anything else. Start on medium heat and then we will reduce the heat to medium-low. Tidbit #2: I like to use a non-stick pan because it will give a better release from the pan at the end. Tidbit #3: For the technique, you will need to cook the eggs as if you are making scrambled eggs. After you have cooked them for half of the cooking process, then you will let them set as one layer to cook the outside of the omelet and this is the point to reduce the heat. Once the top is becoming thicker in consistency, pull from the pan from the heat. Tidbit #3.1: Re-spread any of the “custard” out evenly on top. Leave the egg in the pan for 2 minutes. After you will roll until you get to the end of the pan. Then you will flip the egg in the pan to the plate. There are you Things you will need: 1 people Preparation time - 5 minutes Cooking time - 10 minutes Glass of Processo Utensils needed: Work surface and chef’s knife Mixing bowl Non-stick saute pan Fork Rubber spatula Plate Stovetop Side plate Paper towel Ingredients needed: 2 Eggs, room temperature 2Tbsp butter 1 Tbsp olive oil .5 Shallot finely diced 2 button mushrooms, sliced Salt Mise en Plac Step 1: With the pan placed over medium heat, add in the first tbsp of butter and shallots. Cook for 1 minute before adding in the mushrooms. Continue to cook this mixture for 3 minutes. Take from the pan and place on your side plate. Whip out the pan with a paper towel. Step 2: Add your other 2nd tbsp of butter to the pan with the olive oil. Whisk the eggs in the mixing bowl using the fork until a froth has begun to form on top. Pour into the pan once the butter has melted. Step 3: Once you begin to see lumps start to form as you are stirring with the spatula, add a pinch of salt. Step 3.1: With the mixture now way lumpy and plenty of thick liquid left in the pan. Smooth out the eggs and turn down the heat. Final Step 4: When you see the top side of the omelet now almost cooked on top, pull from the heat. Add in the mushroom and shallot mixture evenly on top. Let rest for 2 minutes. Then begin to roll the omelet using your spatula. Place on your plate and then *in France, you would rub some butter on top before serving.* From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!