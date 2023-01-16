GameChanger Patches are the only two-patch system available in the market to stop hangovers before they start. The WarmUp Patch is used before or while you drink, and the OverTime patch is used after you’ve been drinking to recover while you sleep. The all-natural ingredients will keep you in the game and ready for your next play. Go to GameChangerPatch.com. Enter Promo Code RebelGrove20 at checkout for 20% off your purchase.

Former Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding before the Texas A&M game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas on Saturday October 12, 2019.

1. Ole Miss hired former Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding in the same capacity on Friday. It was a monumental get for Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, regardless of how or why it happened. Golding has family ties to Mississippi and Oxford, specifically, and obviously, that played a role. However, Golding has turned down Ole Miss-affiliated overtures before, so his joining Kiffin in time for Kiffin’s fourth year in Oxford is significant. Golding gives the Ole Miss staff more credibility. He gives it more of a Southern feel, which, frankly, is important. Yes, Ole Miss can recruit nationally at times; the Rebels have done that for years. However, Mississippi is in the Deep South, and it’s not an outlandish thought to believe that for Ole Miss to excel, it must recruit well in Mississippi, Louisiana, Georgia, Florida and Tennessee. Golding, a Hammond, La., native, has strong ties to Mississippi and Alabama, obviously, and Ole Miss has to hope he can utilize those to enhance the Rebels’ recruiting efforts. I find Golding’s addition fascinating on a number of levels. Will Kiffin allow Golding to hire who he wants on the defensive staff? Will he allow Golding to implement his preferred schematics? Will he allow the defensive staff to evaluate, recruit and offer prospects? Will faith in Golding lead to more Kiffin involvement on the offensive side of the ball? Will Golding, who many believe to be a future Power-5 head coach, be allowed to have more of a public voice than assistants have had during the first three years of the Kiffin era at Ole Miss? We’ll learn all of those answers in time, but it’a a big deal for Ole Miss to land a coach with the cache Golding possesses on the staff at a critical time in the program’s progress. Again, 2023 feels like a transition year in many ways. It’s just not realistic to view Ole Miss as a contender in any capacity in 2023. However, if the Rebels play their cards right and recruit extremely well, 2024 could be interesting. There’s no reason to believe Ole Miss can’t be a contender in 2024 to compete for a spot in a 12-team playoff, and if that does come to fruition, one would have to believe Golding played a fairly large role.

2. Golding is also believed to be a very good defensive coach. The strong rumor is he got the gig at Alabama by wowing Nick Saban on the chalkboard/whiteboard when Saban flew the then-UTSA assistant to Tuscaloosa for an interview. Golding operated a 3-4 scheme at Alabama, learning defense from one of the best ever in Saban. Alabama is known for its exotic third-down blitz/pass-rush schemes, and that was an area Ole Miss didn’t perform well in during the 2022 season. Again, it’s an upgrade for Kiffin and Ole Miss. I just won’t be shocked if there’s an adjustment period of sorts. Why?

3. Well, Ole Miss is going to need to do some serious recruiting on the defensive side of the football. A look at the Rebels’ defensive “depth chart” is borderline frightening. The Rebels are lacking at virtually every position on that side of the football. They’re in desperate need of defensive ends, linebackers and cornerbacks. Some of those issues can and will be addressed via the transfer portal. However, it’s simply imperative that Ole Miss recruit at a high level on defense in the 2024 recruiting class. That can’t be overstated. It’s an absolute necessity.

4. Which leads me to the single most interesting part — at least to me — of Golding’s arrival at Ole Miss. At Alabama, he was an elite recruiter. Will he be one at Ole Miss? That’s not a slap at Ole Miss, by the way. It’s just that for the past decade-plus, Alabama has been an elite (maybe THE elite) program in the country. Did Golding recruit to Alabama or because of Alabama? Can he get some of those players who would’ve headed to Tuscaloosa to instead sign with Ole Miss? If he can, obviously, everyone wins — Ole Miss, Golding, everyone. There’s no way to know that now. Ole Miss presents Golding with an opportunity to establish himself as his own man. If he can recruit elite players to Ole Miss and get the defense operating at peak efficiency, he’ll position himself as a top candidate for a head-coaching job sooner rather than later, whether that’s potentially replacing Kiffin at Ole Miss or landing a top gig elsewhere. It’s an all-in move for Ole Miss, Kiffin and Golding. In terms of compelling storylines for 2023, it’s tough to top.

Former LSU quarterback Walker Howard makes a run against Southern in a game in 2022. (USA Today Sports)

5. As of this writing, all eyes are on LSU transfer portal quarterback Walker Howard. He visited Ole Miss over the weekend before making a quick stop at TCU. There are rumblings he plans to visit Florida soon, though those have not been confirmed and I don’t believe them to be accurate. As of this writing, all signs seem to point towards Ole Miss. The Rebels simply must add another quarterback, and the former five-star could compete for the job, provide quality depth and be the signal-caller of the future. How big of a get would he be? I asked Julie Boudwin, the managing editor of TigerDetails.com, for her thoughts on Howard. “Former five-star quarterback Walker Howard is a football junkie,” Boudwin said. “He grew up with it as his dad, Jamie, was a quarterback at LSU in the 90s. Following his dad’s footsteps to Baton Rouge was a childhood dream, but the dream was also to get on the field and have a shot to play. With Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier both having success this past season, Howard’s path to the field with the Tigers would take longer than he hoped. “From my perspective, he can spin the ball with the best of them, and he has some escapability to him when needed. I’ve also seen him show some grit and tough through injuries in high school. Like many young college QBs, he’s still getting used to the speed of the game and reading defenses, but under the guidance of Lane Kiffin, Howard has the skills to be very impressive in a high-powered Rebel offense. I can’t imagine many LSU fans would be happy if that came to fruition.”

Ole Miss Rebels guard Amaree Abram (1) drives to the basket as Georgia Bulldogs guard Terry Roberts (0) defends during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

6. Ole Miss basketball lost at home to Georgia Saturday, 62-58. The Rebels are now 0-5 in the Southeastern Conference as they prepare for a Tuesday night game at South Carolina followed by a Saturday morning date at Arkansas. The program has lost 10 straight SEC games and 20 of its last 24. There’s no avoiding the elephant in the room, but there are also no signs whatsoever that this team is quitting. None at all. If anything, the Rebels are pressing on the offensive end. They’re certainly guarding at a pretty high level most of the time. “Did you see a team that played hard?” Davis said Saturday. “Did you see a team that quit? That’s what I hang on. Did we make a ton of shots at practice and not make a ton of shots in the game? No. Every now and then we do, but it’s not like we’re making them all in practice and we don’t make them in games. “I do see competitive practices. I see guys going at it with physicality. That’s all I see. …Right now, our team is fighting and trying to play.”

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mike White (right) high-fives forward Jailyn Ingram (15) after the Bulldogs defeated the Mississippi Rebels at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

7. It’s time for my weekly ranking of the SEC, complete with NET ratings in parentheses. Alabama (3) — The Tide are the most complete team in the league. As an aside, I absolutely love Brandon Miller and want him on the Thunder so very badly. I love everything about his game. Tennessee (2) — The loss to Kentucky said more about the Wildcats than it did negatively about the Vols. Auburn (26) — The Tigers aren’t close to as good as they were a year ago, but they remain a dangerous team that’s fun to watch. Kentucky (41) — That win over Tennessee turned heads. Can the Wildcats build on it? Texas A&M (57) — If I’m wrong, I’ll own it, but I think the Aggies are going to make a lot of noise down the stretch. Florida (48) — Colin Castleton is a really solid player who anchors the Gators on both ends. Arkansas (27) — The Hogs can’t shoot. They’re athletic as hell, but they can’t shoot. Missouri (53) — The Tigers have cooled off, but they are true to their identity as a team that gets up and down. Mississippi State (54) — The Bulldogs are elite on defense but goodness, that offense is a train wreck. Vanderbilt (91) — After a slow start, the Commodores are showing signs of life. That second half versus Arkansas was impressive. Georgia (93) — Mike White is getting everything out of this team. LSU (109) — Another team that is cooling a bit, LSU might have already peaked. Ole Miss (113) — The Rebels simply must win in South Carolina on Tuesday. South Carolina (272) — How the Gamecocks beat Kentucky is beyond me.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, right, celebrates with special teams coordinator Heath Farwell after the game of an NFL first round playoff football matchup Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Los Angeles Chargers on a field goal 31-30. (Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK)

8. The first weekend of the NFL Playoffs have been fantastic, and that's written before Dallas and Tampa Bay play on Monday night. We'll have Neal's Picks on Saturday, but my early thoughts are: -- Am I crazy to think the Giants just might give Philadelphia all it wants? The Giants can run the football. They're fresh. They very familiar with the Eagles, not intimidated by Philadelphia, etc. I think this one could be a classic. -- I don't think it matters, whether it's Tampa or Dallas. I think San Francisco is the most complete team in the NFC. As long as Brock Purdy isn't horrible, I think the Niners survive and advance. -- Buffalo and Cincinnati shouldn't be played in Orchard Park. It should be on a neutral field. The Bengals are being punished for an incident that was no one's fault. Had Cincinnati won that game that was postponed and ultimately canceled, Sunday's meeting would be in Ohio. As it stands, I think this comes down to the Bengals' decimated offensive line. If it can hold up against the Bills (without Von Miller), Joe Burrow might do his thing. Otherwise, it feels like the Bills eke one out. -- The stars are aligning for Kansas City, but Jacksonville is playing with house money at this point. The Jaguars are dangerous.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week for 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 169 — Sauce Homard. New year, new me…partly. For this year, the approach will be to dive more into French culture and showcase their food but in a Southern way. A little more on the learning side of things that will help your cooking at home. So let’s get started. Tidbit #1: Traditionally, “Homard” is reserved for lobster in French. Why not replace the lobster with shrimp being that you can have the same flavor profile? The only change is the quickness of the cooking. Tidbit #2: For any sauce that is done correctly, you will probably need to let it reduce by about 1/3rd of its original volume. This one is no exception. This way you have an intense flavor but also the consistency will be more velvety on the tongue. Tidbit #3: Butter is to France as pasta is to Italy. You hear sometimes…most of the time, never to add butter to dishes that involve seafood. Add all the butter and cream you want to the seafood. It’s good. Saute shrimp in olive oil at the beginning and then add butter at the end for it to be extra better. Tidbit #4: Taking a picture of just a sauce is not the greatest picture. So I put some mashed potatoes underneath the shrimp. The sauce is wonderful btw. Things you will need: 4 people Preparation time - 5 minutes Cooking time - 20 minutes A glass of Pinot Gris Utensils needed: Work surface and chef’s knife Measuring cups Saute pan Side plate Tongs Wooden spoon Ingredients needed: 3 Handfuls of shrimp 2 Tbsp olive oil 1 Stick butter (2 tbsp + 6 tbsp) 1/4 cup cognac 6 Ripe Roma tomatoes 2 Shallots 1 Garlic clove 2.5 Cups white wine 1 cup chicken stock 4 Dashes Tabasco Salt Mise en Plac Step 1: Take your shrimp and salt on your side plate. Heat your saucepan over medium-high heat. When hot, add the olive oil and shrimp. Toss until the shrimp are red and add the butter at this stage. Step 1.2: Add the cognac after the butter has melted and let the mixture flambé. Take the shrimp out of the pan and add in the tomatoes, shallots, white wine, chicken stock, tabasco, and a pinch of salt. Let reduce down by 1/3rd. Final Step 2: With the mixture reduced, turn off the heat and add in the butter. Stir while it is melted and then taste. Spoon over your shrimp or use to dip them beside them. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!

Bills quarterback Josh Allen delivers the ball as he is pressured by Dolphins Elandon Roberts. (JAMIE GERMANO / USA TODAY NETWORK)