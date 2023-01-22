GameChanger Patches are the only two-patch system available in the market to stop hangovers before they start. The WarmUp Patch is used before or while you drink, and the OverTime patch is used after you’ve been drinking to recover while you sleep. The all-natural ingredients will keep you in the game and ready for your next play. Go to GameChangerPatch.com. Enter Promo Code RebelGrove20 at checkout for 20% off your purchase.

Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders (3) looks to throw a pass in the first half during the Bedlam college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov., 19, 2022. (Sarah Phipps / USA TODAY NETWORK)

1. A week ago, Ole Miss was searching for quarterbacks. The Rebels found two. Former five-star prospect Walker Howard left LSU for Ole Miss and four-year Oklahoma State starter Spencer Sanders departed Stillwater for Oxford. What does it mean? It depends on who you ask. For now, it means a hell of a quarterback competition this spring between incumbent Jaxson Dart, Sanders and Howard. Once spring is over, things will get really interesting. Howard was told on his visit he'll have a chance to compete for the job and get, at worst, No. 2 snaps in the fall. Dart, per sources, believes he is and will be the starter. And it's difficult for me to believe Sanders would accept a backup role. So, if you wanted some spring drama, Ole Miss delivered. What happens this summer? This fall? Well, as of this moment, there are guesses, maybe even educated guesses, but no one really knows.

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) with the ball as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Zamari Walton (7) defends in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

2. Classes start Monday, but the portal residuals likely continue for a bit. As of this writing, Ole Miss was still working to hold off suitors for Davison Igbinosun and Tysheem Johnson in addition to trying to finish off a handful of portal recruiting battles. The Rebels are trying to land Alabama transfer portal Demouy Kennedy, but there is less optimism in Oxford today than there was a week ago. Ole Miss is trying to add Georgia Tech transfer portal cornerback Zamari Walton, and there is optimism that could get done. The Rebels are also hoping to add an offensive line depth piece in Wyoming transfer Mana Taimani.

3. I've said this more than a few times, but it bears repeating -- the portal may be closed for now, but when it opens again in May, Ole Miss is going to have to be very active. Ole Miss has addressed quarterback. It's added some playmakers at wide receiver. The Rebels have been solid adding to the offensive line and they've picked up some help on the defensive line and for their linebacker corps. However, let's be real; the defense needs a lot more depth on pretty much every level if Ole Miss is going to go into the 2023 season feeling confident about things. I fully anticipate some potentially impactful players getting into the transfer portal after being pursued over the next few months in the tampering portal. Ole Miss, one can bet assuredly, will be very active on both of those fronts. Throw in the fact that Ole Miss still has openings on the defensive staff and it's an absolute certainty that the defensive side of the roster is going to get some degree of an overhaul over the next few months.



Jaden Rashada (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

4. I can't get past the Jaden Rashada saga at Florida. Rashada has been on my mind, at least a little bit, since last spring. He had just taken an official visit to Arkansas and was headed to Ole Miss to visit for Grove Bowl weekend. I'd heard from contacts in Fayetteville that Rashada had asked for a significant NIL number and the Razorbacks had essentially moved on, feeling they either couldn't and/or wouldn't meet that price. Contacts here in Oxford clearly intimated that NIL came up during his visit to Ole Miss as well, and the Rebels seemed to move on, getting a commitment from Marcel Reed, who ended up signing with Texas A&M. Rashada committed to Miami and then flipped to Florida, apparently after he and the Gator Collective agree to terms on an NIL deal exceeding $13 million. I saw Rashada, a California native, decked out in Gator gear at the Las Vegas Bowl last month. He cheered on Florida as the Gators got whacked by Oregon State and days later, Billy Napier heaped praise on his new signee. “I’m really excited about what he’s going to bring to our team," Napier said. "...Can’t compliment Jaden enough relative to who he is as a person, as a leader, his character. Jaden is a guy who came here and fell in love with the University of Florida and really connected with a lot of people here. It was sincere.” Rashada took an official visit to Colorado over the weekend. He won't play for Florida, but the Gators have their jaws full trying to figure out how to minimize the damage from this mess. The Athletic has a very good account of all that happened, what it means and how it could impact the program moving forward. Rashada's recruitment should also serve as a cautionary tale for future prospects. A lot of promises are being made that won't and can't be kept.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) drives to the basket during the second half as Ole Miss Rebels guard Amaree Abram (1) defends at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 69-57. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

5. Ole Miss lost at Arkansas Saturday, falling to 1-6 in the Southeastern Conference. Before the season, the stated goal was to field a team that would be in the NCAA Tournament discussion. That's no longer realistic, and as awkward as it is, we're fast approaching the point of the season where the focus has to turn to the future. I'm not calling for change; as I've said many times, that's not my job or place. However, I consider myself a realist, and it's becoming increasingly difficult to conceive a scenario in which there isn't change after this season. Possibly compounding matters is Matthew Murrell's status. The Rebels' best offensive player went down with a right knee injury after playing 24 minutes Saturday in Fayetteville. He did not return to the game. If Murrell is out for any length of time, it's just really tough to forecast the kind of winning streak that would turn down the heat on Davis' seat. The Rebels play host to Missouri on Tuesday at 6 p.m. before traveling to Oklahoma State Saturday. The next four games following the date in Stillwater are home versus Kentucky, at Vanderbilt, at Georgia and home versus South Carolina. Games at Florida, at Auburn and at Missouri remain as well. It's not a lack of effort. The Rebels play hard. They're fairly efficient on defense. They just can't score with any degree of consistency. If Murrell is out for any length of time, that issue just becomes even more problematic. I have far too much respect for Davis, both personally and professionally, to go any stronger than that. He's a superb person who has been nothing but congenial and professional to me, but I suspect he knows the score as well. Thus far, it's been a nightmare of a season. He knows that. So does Keith Carter. Attendance -- or lack thereof -- will tell a lot of the tale as well, I suspect. It's a scoreboard business, after all, and right now, the scoreboard isn't being kind to the Rebels or Davis.

Kentucky Wildcats guard Antonio Reeves (12) drives to the basket against Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

6. It's time for my weekly ranking of the SEC basketball teams, complete with their NET ranking in parentheses. 1. Alabama (3) -- The Tide just might be the best team in the country. 2. Tennessee (2) -- The Vols aren't flashy, but they get the job done game after game. 3. Auburn (21) -- Bruce Pearl is just so very good. 4. Kentucky (38) -- Here come the Wildcats. You knew they were too talented to play so poorly much longer. 5. Texas A&M (53) -- The Aggies lost at Rupp, but they're about to roll off the bubble and safely into the tournament. 6. Arkansas (27) -- The Hogs' schedule is going to give them a chance to sneak in. Oh, and they get Nick Smith Jr. back soon. 7. Florida (45) -- The epitome of a bubble team, the league might allow the Gators to sneak in. 8. Missouri (58) -- I really enjoy watching the Tigers play, but I wonder if there's enough to get them to 11 league wins. 9. Mississippi State (63) -- The Bulldogs probably don't have enough offense for Chris Janz's first team to go dancing. 10. Vanderbilt (85) -- The Commodores' brass is going to have a difficult decision to make in March. Jerry Stackhouse isn't winning big, but it feels like Vanderbilt is close. 11. Georgia (105) -- Mike White's team is scrappy but it's not very talented. 12. Ole Miss (104) -- Yes, I do think the Rebels are better than LSU. 13. LSU (128) -- The Tigers have run out of that early-season magic. 14. South Carolina (282) -- How in the ever living hell did the Gamecocks win at Rupp?



Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) jumps to throw a touchdown pass to Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter of the NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK)

7. The NFL is down to its final four. Kansas City will entertain Cincinnati in the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs held off a pesky Jacksonville team with its offense limited by Patrick Mahomes' high ankle sprain. The Bengals went to Buffalo and dominated the Bills. The Bengals have won the last three meetings between the two teams, including last January in Kansas City. It should be a masterpiece of a game. I'll admit I'm biased a bit, but I don't know how anyone counts the Bengals out. Joe Burrow is so good and the Bengals offense is loaded with weapons, but don't overlook Mike Hilton and the Cincinnati defense. It's one of the NFL's most underrated units. In the NFC, Philadelphia dominated the Giants and now will play host to San Francisco on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers stifled the Cowboys' offense to advance to the NFC Championship Game, forcing Dallas into another offseason of questions. Is Dak Prescott the quarterback who can lead the Cowboys to the Super Bowl? So far, the answer appears to be no. My early picks: I like San Francisco, I think, in a close one over Philadelphia. And I'm starting to think Cincinnati, going against a limited Mahomes, is headed back to the Super Bowl. It should be a great Sunday of football.

Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) drives to the basket as Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) and forward Grant Williams (12) defend during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

8. The NBA season is past the midpoint. I know people get a little upset when we talk NBA on the Oxford Exxon Podcast, so we hardly ever do. I don't write about it much here either, but I watch a ton of NBA, and these are my thoughts, so if you're interested, here are a few: -- As of this writing, the Boston Celtics have won nine games in a row and look like a machine on both ends of the floor. A year after losing in The Finals, the Celtics look poised to return. -- Before his injury, Kevin Durant looked like he was ready to turn Brooklyn into a real title contender. There's still time, but the Nets are going to have to tread some water while he's out. -- If you're looking for a fun, young team to watch, check out Cleveland. Evan Mobley is simply a terrific player. He's going to have a phenomenal career. -- It's starting to feel like Atlanta, at 24-23 as of this writing, is watching its window of contention begin to close. -- Speaking of windows, Denver is 33-13 and Nikola Jokic is having yet another MVP-caliber season. If the Nuggets can't win the West this year, they might not get it done. Why? -- I love this Grizzlies team. At 31-14, Memphis is a true contender now, and its window is just starting to open. FedExForum is going to be wild in May. -- Speaking of wild, watch a Kings home game. When Sacramento is good, that place is raucous, and the Kings are good. If the playoffs began now, the Kings would be the 3-seed in the West. Domantas Sabonis is a star. -- After that, the West is a cluster. Dallas, Golden State, New Orleans, Minnesota, the Clippers, Utah and Phoenix are all just bunched up. Someone, I suspect, will go on a run, but none of those teams look like contenders at this point. -- Meanwhile, my Thunder is 22-24, one game out of the sixth spot and playing with house money. If they falter, they get a better draft spot. If they happen to win and, say, take the Clippers' spot, they have the right to swap draft spots with the Clips. What Oklahoma City is doing without Chet Holmgren and with a massive stockpile of draft capital is remarkable.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week for 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It's time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 170 — Galette de Roi. Hands down there are two seasons for me here in France: the Panetonne season and the Galettes de Rois season. I eat way too many, to be honest, during January when it is traditionally sold. Taste wise it is puff pastry, pastry cream, and almond cream. It will change your life. Tidbit #1: You will need to make a pastry cream and an almond cream. They need to be cold, so make these two the day ahead and it is easy to cook the following day. Tidbit #2: Once you have mixed the two creams, you will need to put the “new cream” into a piping bag. Cut the tip off and pip the “new cream” onto the first round puff pastry sheet 1 thumb from the edge. It is easy to add the cream this way. Tidbit #2.1: Tap your fingers into some water and line the rim of the bottom round of puff pastry. Place the second one on top and press slightly down with your fingers to seal. This will help it to stick and not separate during the cooking process. Tidbit #3: Before you cook the galette, egg wash the top and then create a design on top as you would like with the “backside” of a knife to gently imprint into the puff pastry. Poke 3 whole into the top to allow for trapped air to release during the cooking process. Tidbit #4: You should always serve the galette warm. If you have any leftovers from the previous day, warm them in your oven and not your microwave. It would get soggy if in the microwave. Things you will need: 6 people Preparation time - 25 minutes Resting time - 1 hour Cooking time - 40 minutes A glass of Champagne BRUT Utensils needed: Work surface and paring knife 2 Mixing bowls Small saucepan Digital scale Whisk and spatula Stove and oven Baking sheet Parchment paper Fridge Pastry bag and scissors Ingredients needed: 2 Round puff pastry sheets 1 Egg yolk Pastry cream - 20 cl whole milk 2 Tsp vanilla extract 20g brown sugar 1 egg yolk 15g cornstarch 12 g butter Frangipane - 50g white sugar 50g room temperature butter 50g whole almond powder 15g flour 1 egg 4 cl dark rum Mise en Plac Step 1: We will start with the pastry cream by pouring the milk and vanilla extract into your saucepan. Heat until you see smoke. In your mixing bowl, add the brown sugar, egg yolk, and cornstarch. Whisk to combine and then slowly drizzle in the warm milk. Step 2: Place the mixture back into the saucepan and cook over medium heat while whisking until it bubbles. Take off the heat and whisk in the cold butter. Place plastic wrap on top and put it in the fridge. Step 3: in your other mixing bowl, add the rest of the ingredients and whisk. Keep at room temperature. Step 3.1: Once the pastry cream has cooled, add it to the mixing bowl with the frangipane. Place the mixture into your piping bag and cut off the tip. Final Step 4: Preheat your oven to 350°F. Take out your first puff pastry sheet and place it on your parchment paper lined baking sheet. Pipe the pastry cream mixture from the center to the edges of the puff pastry sheet in a circular disk. Place the second piece of puff pastry on top. Step 4.1: Seal the edges of the two disks and then egg wash the top of the dish. Use the back side of a knife to make a design on top and then poke 3 holes into the disk to allow for heat to escape. Cook for 40 minutes and then serve while warm. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!