Ole Miss Rebels guard Tye Fagan (14) dribbles as South Carolina Gamecocks guard Meechie Johnson (5) defends during the first half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

1. Ole Miss suffered its worst Southeastern Conference loss of the season Saturday, dropping a 64-61 decision to South Carolina in Oxford. After the game, Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis was asked, in as polite and respectful a manner as possible, about his job security. Davis said he still believes he can turn the program around, even though the clock is ticking loudly. The SEC Tournament tips off in Nashville on March 8. Ole Miss, now 2-10 in league play, looks destined to play on that first night, quite likely against South Carolina (though we're getting ahead of ourselves a bit here; there are six regular season games remaining, starting with a Wednesday date at Florida). In fairness to Davis, what is he supposed to say? It's an impossible question to answer, and it's a question no reporter really wants to ask. I suspect everyone involved at this point knows the score. I personally think there's a soft landing to be had if Davis wants one, but I also think it's possible Davis isn't ready to get out of coaching, at which point he's best off letting the process play out. One way or the other, he's going to get the $4-plus million owed to him, so it's semantics. There's no category for "playing hard" at this level. There are no bonus points for "not quitting" at this level, either. However, I feel it should be noted that Ole Miss is doing both of those things. The Rebels, as Davis pointed out repeatedly postgame Saturday, simply can't score enough. They just struggle putting the ball through the basket consistently, and game after game, it's costly. "I will say it's frustrating at times because at this point, it's redundant," Ole Miss guard Tye Fagan said. "It's like we're watching it in film over and over and over and we have these 2- to 3-minute stretches throughout a game, whether it's at the front of the second half or towards the end, like (Saturday), where we have a small scoring drought." Fagan was asked if the team still has a positive outlook going into the final stretch of games. Again, it's an almost impossible question to answer honestly, but reporters are searching for storylines at this point, especially covering a team that's clearly going nowhere in a sport that is completely centered around postseason positioning. "I'm positive for the simple fact that we've got guys who are relentlessly working in the gym," Fagan said. "Coach Davis is not going to stop putting together great gameplans. The gameplan (Saturday) was good enough to win. This loss was on the players.That two- or three-minute stretch was on us. A turnover, missed free throws, whatever the case may be, that's not Coach Davis. That's on us and those are things that we can fix. That's within our control. We're working. It's in progress. We're working. I definitely think these next seven games, I like us to win all seven. That's just how I feel."

1b. There's a few weeks of the season remaining, but behind the scenes, there's a lot of conversation about who Keith Carter might hire in a hypothetical coaching search. One of the names mentioned most often is former LSU coach Will Wade. Wade's case was heard by the NCAA's IARP committee this past week in Dallas. There was a strong buzz emanating from Dallas that things went incredibly well for Wade, so well that he will likely escape the entire saga with no show cause. The problem could be, however, the wheels of NCAA/IARP justice move incredibly slowly, so slowly that a ruling might not be issued until this summer. So if you're Carter, can you gamble on hiring Wade, only for him to receive a show cause, as surprising as it might be? Also, I can't help but wonder if SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and other league officials would sign off on Wade's return to the league while the case against LSU remains unresolved. If you want to read about the NCAA's case against Wade, one that the NCAA tried publicly using very NCAA-friendly national reporters, here's a pretty solid recap. I have no idea if Wade is someone Carter would even consider. There are rumblings that Wichita State is monitoring Wade's situation, and there are likely other programs in the same boat. Wade is known as an elite recruiter, one with plenty of connections in the NIL/agent/AAU/shoe world. He's won everywhere he's ever been, including at LSU. He would put any program on the map and attract a ton of media attention (some of which would be very critical). There's a lot there, but the timing is the most interesting facet.

Missouri point guard Nick Honor (10) celebrates Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) game winning buzzer beater during an NCAA college basketball game between the Missouri Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers in Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Saturday Feb. 11, 2023. Missouri defeated Tennessee in the final second of the game, 86-85. (Caitie McMekin / USA TODAY NETWORK)

2. It's time for my weekly ranking of the SEC basketball teams, with NET rankings in parentheses. 1. Alabama (2) -- The Tide looks like a national title contender. 2. Tennessee (3) -- The Vols look vulnerable lately, and that vulnerability cost them at home against Missouri Saturday. 3. Texas A&M (33) -- I have a man crush on Buzz Williams' team. I love the way they play. They're gritty as hell and they just win games. 4. Arkansas (23) -- The Hogs lost at home to Mississippi State Saturday, but the return of Nick Smith Jr. (he was clearly shaking off rust Saturday) makes Arkansas a scary team in March. 5. Auburn (35) -- The Tigers gave Alabama one hell of a game. Auburn's backcourt, however, remains a liability. 6. Missouri (44) -- What a win for Dennis Gates and the Tigers. Mizzou is fast becoming the most fun story in the league this season. 7. Mississippi State (40) -- Here come the Bulldogs. They get Kentucky at home and Ole Miss in Oxford this week, and right now, there's no hotter team in the league (other than Alabama, of course). They're fast playing their way into the tournament. 8. Kentucky (45) -- Trouble. The loss at Georgia could be a dagger. 9. Florida (54) -- The Gators got popped by a fast-rising Vanderbilt club Saturday. The wins aren't there. 10. Vanderbilt (93) -- The Commodores are really playing well of late. They're a team that could play spoiler in the final weeks and in the conference tournament. 11. Georgia (125) -- Mike White got a signature win over Kentucky, one that could help him get it going in Athens. An NIT bid is possible if the Bulldogs could finish strong. 12. Ole Miss (126) -- I feel like we've covered it. The Rebels can't score and they have too many defensive lapses. 13. South Carolina (253) -- Give Lamont Parris a lot of credit. For as bad as his team is, it's played well of late and the Gamecocks really compete. 14. LSU (147) -- Nine of the Tigers' 12 wins this season are Quad 4 wins. The program is a dumpster fire as of this moment.

2b. Here are some key games to watch this week if you're wanting to enjoy the stretch run of the SEC hoops season: Tuesday: Missouri at Auburn Wednesday: Alabama at Tennessee Kentucky at Mississippi State Arkansas at Texas A&M Saturday: Tennessee at Kentucky Florida at Arkansas Texas A&M at Missouri Auburn at Vanderbilt

Ole Miss Rebels shortstop Jacob Gonzalez (7) and center fielder TJ McCants (16) watch the series ending video presentation after the victory against the Oklahoma Sooners at Charles Schwab Field. Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

3. After all of the drama that last season brought, it's going to be almost weird to follow Ole Miss baseball this spring. The Rebels get the 2023 season started on Friday at 4 p.m. versus Delaware. For the defending national champions, it's just a baseball season that begins this weekend. There's no Mike Bianco drama. There's no conversation to be had about his future with the program, about whether he can get Ole Miss to Omaha, about who should replace him moving forward. All of those topics were put to rest at some point late last spring, when Ole Miss got the final at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament and then marched through Coral Gables, Hattiesburg and Omaha on its way to a national title. There's no angst this spring. It's just baseball. Ole Miss is a very good team in a very good division of a very good league, one of several programs in the SEC good enough to advance to the College World Series and win the whole thing. A losing streak will be just that -- a losing streak. A home regional will either be won or lost. The same goes for a super regional. There's won't be any unwritten storylines hanging over the program. There won't be any angst lingering in the stadium. It will just be a baseball season. And that's a very good and refreshing thing to be celebrated.

4. Speaking of, here are my predictions for the SEC baseball season: Eastern Division: 1. Tennessee 2. Florida 3. Vanderbilt 4. Georgia 5. South Carolina 6. Kentucky 7. Missouri Western Division: 1. LSU 2. Ole Miss 3. Texas A&M 4. Arkansas 5. Alabama 6. Auburn 7. Mississippi State SEC Champion: Tennessee

5. Here's my preseason All-SEC team, for what it's worth: C -- BT Riopelle, Florida 1B -- Jack Moss, Texas A&M 2B -- Ryan Targac, Texas A&M SS -- Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss 3B -- Trevor Werner, Texas A&M OF -- Dylan Crews, LSU OF -- Enrique Bradfield, Jr., Vanderbilt OF -- Wyatt Langford, Florida DH -- Tre Morgan, LSU (Hey, it's my team; I'm taking an extra hitter) Util. -- Peyton Stovall, Arkansas (Again, I'm taking a guy who can play multiple positions) SP -- Hunter Elliott, Ole Miss SP -- Chase Dollander, Tennessee SP -- Carter Holton, Vanderbilt RP -- Brady Tygart, Arkansas

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables, left, and Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian meet after the Red River Showdown college football game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and Texas at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Texas won 49-0. (BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK)

6. Oklahoma and Texas are joining the SEC in July 2024. That news became official this past week, ending months of infighting and turmoil between the Sooners, Longhorns, the Big 12 and FOX. With the break now official, the SEC must start making scheduling plans pronto. That's on the league's immediate agenda, as Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger wrote here. Last spring, the league narrowed more than 30 scheduling models to two divisionless formats: an eight-game format where teams play one permanent opponent and seven rotating opponents (1–7 model); and a nine-game format where teams play three permanent opponents and six rotating (3–6). Administrators continue to lean toward a nine-game model, but there is still an unanswered question that lingers over any decision: If the conference moves to a nine-game conference schedule, will ESPN give the SEC additional revenue? Last May, league administrators delayed a vote on the scheduling format at their annual spring meetings because of a host of uncertainties: (1) the timeline for Texas and OU’s arrival; (2) College Football Playoff expansion; (3) tiebreaker procedures; and (4) ESPN revenue. Many of those items are now known. However, while most feel that ESPN will increase the TV revenue, it remains somewhat of a mystery. If more revenue comes, a nine-game model seems like a formality. If more revenue does not come, maybe the league remains at eight. As is the case with much of college sports, a TV network’s decision determines the future course of action. I'm betting on a nine-game conference schedule. It increases ESPN's attractive inventory and it's more palatable for coaches now that a 12-team playoff format is beginning in 2024. “The SEC should lean into competing against one another as often as possible in all sports—not just a football deal,” Florida AD Scott Stricklin, a vocal proponent of a nine-game format, told reporters from spring meetings last May. “Those are the ones the fans want to go to or watch on TV. Those are the ones the players want to play.” There will be issues. Rivalry games -- think LSU-Alabama and Arkansas-Texas A&M -- might not be annual affairs any longer. There will be seasons when teams get competitive advantages (five home games, a weaker schedule), but that's simply inevitable. The sport is now driven by money. There's no escaping that. I suspect the decisions that will be made will be driven by what ESPN/Disney wants, and I further suspect you'll see ESPN/Disney pay dearly to drive those decisions.

7. Keep an eye on the Big 12 and the Pac-12 as the days and weeks march on. With Texas and Oklahoma gone in a year, the Big 12 will move aggressively in the coming weeks. Arizona State is frustrated -- that's putting it mildly -- with the Pac-12. The Sun Devils aren't alone. Look for the Big 12 to aggressively pursue Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah as well as Gonzaga as a basketball-only member. Everything points towards Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark to make a big play to strengthen his league's chances for a TV rights deal that would at least be quasi-competitive with the Big Ten and the SEC. As for the Pac-12, it's panic time. Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff met with San Diego State and SMU officials last week and both schools would jump at the offer to join the league. The question is, what's going to be left of it? Oregon and Washington desperately want to join the Big Ten, but the Big Ten's new leadership is more focused on Notre Dame and possible eastern expansion. There are reports the Pac-12's next broadcast rights deal will include more than half of the Pac-12's games on a streaming platform. Good luck with that. The Pac-12 could get to the point where it's begging Stanford, Cal, Oregon, Oregon State, Washington and Washington State to play nice with the likes of Fresno State, Boise State, Tulane and UNLV. What does it mean for the ACC and the AAC? The Tampa Bay Times' Matt Baker has a very solid piece diving into those topics. It's recommended reading if you're interested in realignment. If you're an ACC power, you're getting restless right about now.

Kyrie Irving (left) and Kevin Durant were traded from Brooklyn at the NBA Trade Deadline. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

8. It was an active trade deadline for the NBA. Some 28 of the league's 30 teams made deals prior to Thursday afternoon's cutoff. Kevin Durant was traded to Phoenix. Kyrie Irving was shipped to the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers overhauled their roster. The Clippers made multiple moves. Boston, New Orleans and Memphis made moves to strengthen their respective benches. Denver, a deep team already, acquired Thomas Bryant to give its frontcourt a little extra insurance. Portland and Minnesota made big moves, though I'm baffled as to why. Most teams have 25 or so games left. With that in mind, here's my prediction as to how the season plays out now that teams have mostly solidified their rosters. Note: The buyout market could be robust, meaning players such as Russell Westbrook could end up on a new roster (Miami, Clippers) after the deadline. Eastern Conference: 1. Boston 2. Milwaukee 3. Philadelphia 4. Cleveland 5. Miami 6. New York 7. Atlanta 8. Brooklyn 9. Toronto 10. Washington 11. Chicago 12. Indiana 13. Orlando 14. Charlotte 15. Detroit Western Conference: 1. Denver 2. Memphis 3. Phoenix 4. Dallas 5. Sacramento 6. Los Angeles Clippers 7. New Orleans 8. Golden State 9. Minnesota 10. Los Angeles Lakers 11. Portland 12. Oklahoma City 13. Utah 14. San Antonio 15. Houston My thoughts: -- I love the addition of Irving to Dallas. I know they lost at Sacramento playing together for the first time Saturday night, but if nothing else, the Mavericks will be entertaining. Luka Doncic is a beast in the playoffs and now he has help. The media hates Irving, so I'm hoping this new partnership takes off and makes a real playoff run. -- Durant absolutely makes Phoenix a title contender again. Keep in mind Durant's last season in Oklahoma City was also the year Monty Williams' wife was killed in an automobile accident in OKC. Durant and Williams are tight, and the Suns' coach will get the most out of one of the best scorers in league history. Phoenix's roster remains weird and the Suns will lean on unproven players, but Durant, Chris Paul and Devin Booker are going to be a brutally tough out in the playoffs. -- It's a subtle move, but Mike Muscala is going to help Boston. He'll give the Celtics 12-15 minutes a night and he's a deadly 3-point shooter. -- Similarly, I love Memphis' addition of Luke Kennard. Kennard can really, really shoot it from deep. -- Memphis made a huge offer for OG Anunoby. The Raptors wanted players in addition to three future first-round picks. That ridiculous Rudy Gobert-to-Minnesota trade has changed the league. Toronto might rue the day it turned Memphis down at the deadline. -- Jae Crowder was a solid pickup for Milwaukee. The Eastern Conference semifinals are going to feature Boston, Milwaukee, Philadelphia and either Cleveland or Miami, in all likelihood. The differences in those top three teams are subtle. Every little bit of depth matters. Crowder should make the Bucks a shade better.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week for 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It's time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 173 — Tarte Tatin. Mistakes happen in cooking and this is the origin story for this classic French dish. I by far really really enjoy this tart, like really. The reason, it is one of those things that is full-proof. Just give it a try. Oh, also the taste is great. Tidbit #1: You will need your apples to be yellow Golden Delicious, not Granny Smith. The reason is the acidity. Tidbit #2: For your equipment, it is best to use a saute pan that can be used in the oven. This way, it is an easy clean-up and not to mention the cooking process. Tidbit #3: You will make the caramel in the saute pan on the stovetop, but just to where the color is the outside of an almond. From there, this is where you will add the apples and then into the oven to bake until the tops of the apples are brown. Tidbit #3.1: Once the apples come out of the oven. Let them cool for 10 minutes. After, you will place the pie crust on top, stuff it around the sides of the pan toward the bottom and finally poke a few holes in the crust before placing it back in the oven to cook up. Things you will need: 6 people Preparation time - 15 minutes Cooking time - 45 minutes Glass of Chardonnay Utensils needed: Work surface and chef’s knife Potato peeler Apple corer Medium saute pan Oven and stove top Measuring cups Rubber spatula Serving plate Ingredients needed: 8 Golden Delicious Apples 1/4 Cup white sugar 6 Tbsp butter 1 Tbsp water 2 Tsp vanilla extract 1 Pie crust Mise en Plac Step 1: Preheat your oven to 400°F. Take your saute pan and place it over medium heat. Add the sugar, water, and butter to the pan. Cook until light brown. Pull from the heat and drizzle in the vanilla extract. Step 1.2: Place the peeled and cored apples in the pan vertically. Stuff them all in and place the pan in the oven. Cook until brown on top. Take the pan from the oven. Final Step 2: Once the pan has cooled for a few minutes. Place the pie crust on top and then using the handle of the fork, push down the sides. Poke the top of the crust and then place the pan back into the oven to cook to a golden brown. About 20 minutes more. Step 2.1: When the pan comes from the oven, let sit for 10 minutes. Scrape the sides to help loosen the tart and then place a plate on top. Inverse the pan and plate carefully. Take the pan off and then slice up the tart. Serve with ice cream or creme fraiche. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit and Happy V-Day!