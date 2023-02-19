GameChanger Patches are the only two-patch system available in the market to stop hangovers before they start. The WarmUp Patch is used before or while you drink, and the OverTime patch is used after you’ve been drinking to recover while you sleep. The all-natural ingredients will keep you in the game and ready for your next play. Go to GameChangerPatch.com. Enter Promo Code RebelGrove20 at checkout for 20% off your purchase.

Ole Miss Rebels guard Amaree Abram (1) walks off the court after being defeated by the Mississippi State Bulldogs at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

1. Ole Miss lost to Mississippi State in overtime on Saturday, 69-61. The Rebels are now 2-12 in the Southeastern Conference. The season has two weeks left. Realistically, it’s about trying to avoid 14th place right now, not that it really matters. (Note: It matters to beat writers, as we’d rather cover the 6 p.m. game than the 8:30 p.m. game on that Wednesday night in Nashville.) Ole Miss travels to Auburn Wednesday, returns home to face last-place LSU Saturday night and then finishes the regular season with a home game against red-hot Texas A&M and a trip to Missouri. There are no storylines. There’s no drama. It feels like everyone knows the score at this point. I keep waiting for Ole Miss to make some sort of statement regarding Kermit Davis’ future, something that would change the public relations in Nashville from discussion regarding Davis’ future to a celebration of his career. Of course, Davis might believe he’s not done coaching, at which point he would be advised not to retire. He’s going to get his $4-plus million buyout one way or the other, so it’s more than possible he’s just going to get to the finish line and force Ole Miss’ administration to do its thing. With March fast approaching, the end is near and the speculation is going to start to turn more and more to what’s next for the program.

2. Speaking of, it’s not as simple as “Just hire Chris Beard.” It’s just not. The former Texas coach is definitely on the market now that the Travis County (Texas) District Attorney has dropped all of the charges against Beard stemming from a December domestic violence call made by Beard’s fiancee in December. Beard’s arrest led to his firing at Texas. Chuck Carlton of the Dallas Morning News summed things up pretty well over the weekend. Beard is a gifted basketball coach, one of the very best at maximizing talent. He’s won pretty much everywhere he’s been, be it junior college or Division II or mid-majors. Beard took Texas Tech to the NCAA championship game in 2019, losing to Virginia in overtime, something that is still hard to fathom. The Texas team he built in his second season is 20-6, ranked sixth nationally and is tied with Kansas atop the Big 12 under interim coach Rodney Terry. Fans being fans, Beard’s name was already being suggested online for any number of struggling programs — Ole Miss, Louisville, Minnesota and Oklahoma, among others. Plenty of questions remain that Beard will have to answer, both to a potential future employer and to the public. Deserved or not, he probably will get another chance. Carlton is right. Beard will get another chance. The question Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter must address is if he’ll be the guy to give Beard that opportunity. My guess is he won’t. I don’t have any strong sourcing on that. However, Richard Cross, who hosts a daily radio show on Mississippi Supertalk and also broadcasts games for the SEC Network, was emphatic last week that Carter and Ole Miss won’t hire Beard or former LSU coach Will Wade when this season comes to an end in Nashville next month. Cross wasn’t ambiguous with his commentary. He left no room for discussion. He said it wouldn’t happen, and having been in the journalism game for a long time, including almost 15 years here, I suspect his sourcing was quite strong. And I get it. I get why Carter wouldn’t want to hire Beard. It’s easy for a guy like me, who just covers the program and watches a lot of college hoops, to say I’d hire Beard. For the record, I’d have to do a very deep dig on Beard and sit down with the man and feel very good about it before I moved forward, but I’d do all of the above before I hired anyone else. Still, Carter is a high-caliber human being, a devoted husband and father. He’s very involved in his church. Hiring Beard sends a message to the rest of college athletics that Carter simply might not be comfortable with. I don’t know. On the flip side, Carter’s job is to hire winners, and if Beard goes elsewhere and wins while staying out of trouble while Ole Miss’ next coach languishes, it won’t be fun for the former Rebel star. Whatever he does, Carter has to find someone who can make Ole Miss basketball relevant again. For four of the last five years, it’s been no fun for fans. One of those seasons wasn’t anyone’s fault, but it still rings true that fans couldn’t really enjoy The Pavilion during the Covid-19 season. Andy Kennedy’s last season at Ole Miss was a nightmare. Three of Davis’ five have seen the Rebels play on the first night of the SEC Tournament, something revered for the worst four teams in the league. On Saturday afternoon, as Mississippi State closed things out, the maroon-clad fans made quite a bit of noise, celebrating a season sweep of the Rebels while their Bulldogs kept their NCAA Tournament hopes alive under first-year coach Chris Jans. Carter was in his seat for all of it. Like I said in Thought No. 1, he knows the score. He’s likely known since mid-December he would have this decision in his hands by mid-March, and here we are. The debate regarding Beard is one worth having, but those who say it’s not complicated are being disingenuous.

Ole Miss Rebels forward Myles Burns (3) shoots as Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Dashawn Davis (10) defends during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

3. I keep getting asked how this team got to this place. It’s simple. They can’t shoot. It has nothing to do with morale or chemistry or any of that. Sure, injuries have hurt. Daeshun Ruffin was never healthy. Josh Mballla hasn’t been able to help much, and he was a big part of the plan coming into the season. However, the Rebels can’t score. There have been evaluation mistakes. Jarkel Joiner scored 29 points for North Carolina State Sunday in a win over North Carolina. His offense would really help this Ole Miss team. Luis Rodriguez is averaging 11.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for UNLV. Hell, Sammy Hunter is getting 6.7 points per game for Toledo. KJ Buffen is averaging 10.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game for UAB. We could pick it apart, but Ole Miss just doesn’t have enough guys who can score. It makes the margin for error very small, and often, the Rebels have a scoring drought pop up and they can’t recover.

Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) walks off the court after the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

4. It’s time for my weekly ranking of the SEC basketball teams, with NET ratings in parentheses. Alabama (2) — The Tide bounced back from a loss at Tennessee by beating Georgia by 49 points. Tennessee (3) — The Vols lost at Kentucky Saturday but they’re very good. Just ask Alabama. Texas A&M (29) — Buzz Williams’ Aggies picked up huge wins over Arkansas and Missouri last week. They’re rolling. Kentucky (33) — Here come the Wildcats, fresh off huge wins over Mississippi State and Tennessee. Every bar owner in Nashville is breathing sighs of relief. Arkansas (19) — Eric Musselman inserted Nick Smith Jr. into the starting lineup and moved Ricky Council IV to a sixth man role against Florida. The Hogs are volatile but interesting. Auburn (30) — The Tigers couldn’t pull it out at Vanderbilt Saturday night, but they’re in great shape in terms of the postseason. Mississippi State (42) — The Bulldogs flirted with disaster in Oxford, but they survived. A huge week is ahead. Missouri (50) — The margin for error for the Tigers is getting small. Vanderbilt (89) — It’s probably way too late, but the Commodores are playing superb hoops right now. Florida (53) — Colin Castleton’s broken hand likely killed the Gators’ chances. It’s a shame. South Carolina (242) — The NET is horrific, but the Gamecocks are playing OK right now. Ole Miss (129) — Ole Miss is playing hard, but the Rebels can’t score enough to win. Georgia (131) — Facing a pissed off Alabama team is never fun. LSU (158) — The Tigers come to Oxford Saturday night. It’s not a hot ticket, I’m guessing.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Nick Smith Jr (3) drives against Florida Gators guard Kyle Lofton (11) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 84-65. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

5. Here are some games this week to keep on your radar if you enjoy SEC hoops: Tuesday: Tennessee at Texas A&M Mississippi State at Missouri Saturday: Arkansas at Alabama Texas A&M at Mississippi State Auburn at Kentucky



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BcmthbnNhcyBIQyBEYXZlIFZhbiBIb3JuIGdpdmVzIGhpcyBvcGlu aW9ucyBvbiBjb2xsZWdlIGJhc2ViYWxs4oCZcyBuZXcgcGFjZSBvZiBwbGF5 IHJ1bGVzLiA8YnI+PGJyPuKAnEl04oCZcyBydWluaW5nIHRoZSBnYW1lLuKA nSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNEdpc1NsN0VDUiI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tLzRHaXNTbDdFQ1I8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWFzb24gQ2hvYXRl IChAQ2hvYXRlTWFzb24pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q2hvYXRlTWFzb24vc3RhdHVzLzE2MjcxODczOTIxMzMzMzI5OTI/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMTksIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

6. The college baseball season got off to a big start over the weekend, as Ole Miss swept Delaware. I saw some of Friday’s game, but I haven’t seen enough to give any sweeping thoughts at this point. The one thing that did stick out from the weekend is the new rules involving the pitch clock. The games all over the country went super fast. That’s good news for the sport, as something simply had to happen to speed things up and make it a more attractive television product. Still, it’s going to take some getting used to. Tennessee players were upset with umpires during the Vols’ season-opening loss against Arizona. Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn pointed out that the pitch clock makes changing defensive coverages during an at-bat with runners on the bases difficult. “It’s not the same game,” Van Horn said following Arkansas’ 18-6 loss to TCU Saturday. Some will take satisfaction from the Volunteers losing and say Van Horn was just being salty in the aftermath of a loss, but I’m not so sure. As I’ve said on the Oxford Exxon Podcast, there’s going to be pushback and the little bit that I watched this weekend felt a bit rushed. A correction was needed. There’s no debating that. I do wonder if maybe they’ve taken it a bit too far too fast.

7. Speaking of the Oxford Exxon Podcast, I talked to former Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines on Thursday. The interview is up in video and podcast form. I expected some pushback. I’ve gotten almost none. That speaks more to Gaines, the daughter of former Vanderbilt and NFL player Brad Gaines, than it does me, of course, but I’ve been surprised, nonetheless. It’s ridiculous what Gaines endured competing against Lia Thomas, a 6-foot-4 biological male who declared that he identified as a woman. The NCAA, scared of its own shadow, especially when it comes to political correctness and wokeness, sold its collective soul in exchange for praise from the crazies who saw nothing wrong with Thomas, male genitalia and all, rewriting the female swimming record book. It’s stupid, of course. A biological male shouldn’t compete against biological females. It’s unfair. If Thomas wants to identify as a woman and have surgeries and whatnot, whatever. However, he/she is a biological male. That should prohibit him from taking opportunities away from females. That “take” shouldn’t be controversial, but until enough in society push back against the stupidity, people like Gaines, who spent years training and sacrificing for an opportunity to compete at the highest levels, will pay the price.

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws in the bullpen during spring training camp at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

8. Pitchers and catchers reported to Florida and Arizona last week. Spring training games begin late this week. March is going to be weird for me from a scheduling standpoint due to a couple of family things, so 10 Weekend Thoughts might have a delay or two during that time. So, I’ll start making my Major League Baseball predictions today. Today, it's the American League. American League West: 1. Houston Astros 2. Texas Rangers 3. Seattle Mariners 4. Los Angeles Angels 5. Oakland Athletics American League Central: 1. Minnesota Twins 2. Cleveland Guardians 3. Chicago White Sox 4. Detroit Tigers 5. Kansas City Royals American League East: 1. New York Yankees 2. Tampa Bay Rays 3. Baltimore Orioles 4. Toronto Blue Jays 5. Boston Red Sox

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week for 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 174 — Soupe d’ail. Learn to pronounce garlic soup in French and it will give this dish just more of a zing! We are almost out of soup season and I believe that this soup needs to be made, pronto! Tidbit #1: This soup is easy to make and the procedure is just sautéing the onion and garlic first, followed by the herbs and flour. We will then add in warm chicken broth, cover, and let it reduce slowly. Tidbit #2: For flavors with soups, it is best to have 2 different cooking methods with the main ingredient. This will add depth to your soups. For example, we will sauté some garlic in bacon grease to make croutons with. Now we have a bright garlic flavor in the croutons and a subtle one in the actual soup. This is how you get your cooking game a lot better, by creating levels of flavor. Tidbit #3: We will use chicken broth for this recipe but you most certainly could use vegetable stock. Work in combinations, aka chicken + bacon + garlic + onion = happy Burton. As well as garlic + vegetable stock + onion + peanuts + soy sauce = happy Burton. You know what you like, just pair the ingredients before cooking and you’re good to go. Things you will need: 6 people Preparation time - 15 minutes Cooking time - 30 minutes Gin and Tonic Utensils needed: Work surface and chef’s knife Saucepot Small sauté pan 2 Small mixing bowls Measuring cups Wooden spoon Metal whisk Ingredients needed: 8 Cloves garlic + 2 small diced 1 Yellow onion diced 3 Tbsp olive oil 4 Thyme branches 2 Tbsp flour 6 Cups chicken broth 1 Egg 1 Tsp apple cider vinegar 2 Tbsp bacon grease Cumin Toasted fennel seeds Salt and pepper Mise en Plac Step 1: Sauté the onion and sliced garlic in your sauce pot over medium heat with the olive oil until light brown for all. Add in the thyme branches with the flour along with a pinch of salt and black pepper. Cook until the mixture bubbles and take from the heat. Step 2: Begin to drizzle in the hot chicken broth while whisking the ingredients in the pot. Do this until all the liquid has been added. Add the pot back to the cooking eye and let reduce slowly over medium-low heat. Final Step 2.1: In the sauté pan add in the bacon grease and then your cubed pieces of bread. Toast on all sides and then at the end, add in the diced garlic. Pull the pan from the heat. Step 3: Once the soup is ready consistency-wise, separate the egg white from the yolk. Add the egg white to the soup and whisk. For the yolk, add the vinegar, whisk, and then repeat the same procedure for the egg white. Serve with the garlicky croutons, a pinch of cumin and toasted fennel seeds, and a drizzle of olive oil. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) greets catcher Willson Contreras (40) during spring training in Jupiter, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports