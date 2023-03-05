GameChanger Patches are the only two-patch system available in the market to stop hangovers before they start. The WarmUp Patch is used before or while you drink, and the OverTime patch is used after you’ve been drinking to recover while you sleep. The all-natural ingredients will keep you in the game and ready for your next play. Go to GameChangerPatch.com. Enter Promo Code RebelGrove20 at checkout for 20% off your purchase.

1. I love the Southeastern Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament. I actually just love postseason college basketball, but over the years, the SEC Tournament has been one of my favorite events. My first SEC Tournament was in 1995. I was covering Ole Miss for The Oxford Eagle. I covered six as the Auburn beat writer, including an unlikely run to the tourney title game in 2000. That Auburn team had lost Chris Porter to an NCAA investigation but played amazing basketball in Atlanta before losing to Arkansas on Sunday afternoon. I loved covering the tournament as a columnist for The Mobile Register. I just went into each day looking for stories. I simply loved the event. The subjects were abundant and I wasn’t attached to one team. I had to find a compelling column each day. I had to put together a notebook and perhaps summarize a few games. The tournament I remember the most was, ironically, my final assignment in Mobile. I was sent to Atlanta for the tournament, my vehicle packed with clothes, a stuffed monkey from Build-A-Bear my girls had made for me and a stuffed Webkinz cow that I would use to connect with them when I left Atlanta and drove to Oxford to start my new job at Rivals.com. We named the monkey “Fonzie,” short for Alfonso. The Cubs’ star at the time was Alfonso Soriano. My girls had Soriano shirts and they liked his name. We named the cow “Kudzu” since I was going to be moving in with my parents for a bit in Oxford and there was a lot of kudzu in the woods behind their house. It had an online existence as well, so I’d log on and play with my daughters, who were enamored with Webkinz. I was terrified that weekend. I was homesick from the moment I left Spanish Fort, in tears for most of the drive. I was worried about whether we could sell our house. I was worried about leaving Laura with three young kids, including our 1 1/2-year old son. I knew I was going to miss them all so much. I was convinced I’d made a career mistake, a nagging feeling that started weeks earlier when I sat down with then-Ole Miss coach Houston Nutt and only intensified in the weeks following. I was, in short, a mess. The reporting and the writing, as it so often has in my life, helped me forget my problems and focus on what I enjoy. Both Alabama and Auburn won on the first day and I wrote something about that, I suspect. On the second day, Mother Nature introduced herself. I was covering Mississippi State-Alabama when a tornado ripped through downtown Atlanta. Like most everyone else in the building, I had no idea there was a storm outside. Tournaments are that way when you’re there covering the whole thing. You arrive at the building that morning and don’t leave until late at night. The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide were in overtime when the tornado came through. The Georgia Dome was severely damaged. Something told me to go outside. I ended up writing about the tornado and the damage it inflicted in Atlanta for the news side of the paper and then covered the continuation of Mississippi State’s 69-67 win. I remember filing so much copy on a deadline. I remember that familiar rush of adrenaline. I remember thinking to myself that writing on deadline was my strong suit. I walked back to my hotel that night, through the debris-scattered streets of Atlanta, wondering if I should call the Register and beg for my job back. The tournament shifted to Georgia Tech on Saturday. Georgia won a doubleheader on that Saturday, beating Kentucky that morning and Mississippi State that evening. In between, Arkansas beat Tennessee in a thriller, 92-91. There were so many story lines and I wrote and wrote and wrote. I remember being wired getting back to my hotel room on Saturday night, too wired and too exhausted to think of the fear that I had about what was coming the next day. On Sunday, Georgia wrapped up its Cinderella story, beating Arkansas, 66-57. My final column in Mobile — and likely in mainstream journalism — was about Sundiata Gaines, Dennis Felton and Georgia earning the most unlikely NCAA Tournament bid I could recall. The paper wanted me to write a goodbye column. I declined. I’m not big on goodbyes. I elected to just do my job one final time. I called my friend, Mark Heim, who was editing copy that night. My vehicle was packed, Fonzie and Kudzu safely placed on one of the back seats. I made sure my copy was good and then left Atlanta for a new life. I spent the night in Birmingham, woke up on Monday morning, wrote my first RebelGrove.com article and then hit the road for Oxford. Fifteen years later, the tournament still resonates with me. I’ve covered Ole Miss all that time, so there haven’t been a lot of long stays. Ole Miss made a run in New Orleans once and of course won the whole thing in 2013 in Nashville. A weekend that started with me thinking I would be writing about Andy Kennedy’s firing ended with Marshall Henderson, Murphy Holloway, Nick Williams and Co. holding up the championship trophy. It’s an event I look forward to. There’s more access, more time to talk to people and a chance to catch up with old friends and colleagues. I suspect I’ll think a lot about that 2008 tournament during my almost certainly short stay in Nashville. I always do. I won't be there, I suspect, on Friday for the quarterfinals or Saturday for the semis. Those were always my favorite days of the event. However, I'll take what I get and try to paint the picture for those who aren't there. There's something that's compelling about March basketball. It's difficult to describe. But I always recognize the feeling.

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Gregory \"GG\" Jackson II (23) and guard Meechie Johnson (5) celebrate a call being overturned in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

2. Speaking of the SEC Tournament, Ole Miss will face South Carolina on Wednesday night in Nashville. The Rebels fell to 3-15 in the SEC Saturday with a five-point loss at Missouri. They split the season series with the Gamecocks, winning in Columbia but losing in Oxford. South Carolina closed the regular season with a six-point home win over Georgia on Saturday afternoon. The winner of Wednesday’s game will face Tennessee Thursday afternoon in the second game of that day’s first session. The Volunteers closed the regular season Saturday with a loss at Auburn.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats reacts during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

3. Here’s my prediction for how the SEC Tournament will play out this week in the Music City: Wednesday: South Carolina over Ole Miss Georgia over LSU Thursday: Mississippi State over Florida Tennessee over South Carolina Arkansas over Auburn Vanderbilt over Georgia Friday: Alabama over Mississippi State Tennessee over Missouri Texas A&M over Arkansas Kentucky over Vanderbilt Saturday: Alabama over Tennessee Texas A&M over Kentucky Sunday: Alabama over Texas A&M

Missouri Tigers head coach Dennis Gates tells his bench to calm down against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

4. The SEC will announce its individual awards early this week. I don’t have a vote. If I did, my ballot would look like this: Coach of the Year: Dennis Gates, Missouri Player of the Year: Brandon Miller, Alabama Freshman of the Year: Brandon Miller, Alabama Sixth Man of the Year: Antonio Reeves, Kentucky Defensive Player of the Year: Johni Broome, Auburn First Team: Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M Kobe Brown, Missouri Brandon Miller, Alabama KJ Williams, LSU Second Team: Wendell Green, Auburn Cason Wallace, Kentucky Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt Tolu Smith, Mississippi State All-Freshman Team: Anthony Black, Arkansas GG Jackson, South Carolina Brandon Miller, Alabama Cason Wallace, Kentucky Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas All-Defensive Team: D’Moi Hodge, Missouri Myles Burns, Ole Miss Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt Colin Castleton, Florida Johni Broome, Auburn

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams and guard Wade Taylor IV (4) embrace after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

5. Here’s my final ranking of the SEC basketball teams for the season, complete with NET rankings: Alabama (2) — The Tide have looked fallible at times lately, but Miller can take them to the third weekend. Texas A&M (23) — I’m almost biased at this point; I like the Aggies so much. That said, they’re gritty as hell and will be a very tough out in the tournament. Kentucky (20) — The Wildcats are really playing well entering the postseason. Tennessee (3) — Without Zeigler, it’s tough to see a deep March run. Auburn (32) — That was a gutsy win over the Vols Saturday on the Plains. Missouri (48) — The Tigers just win. It’s rarely pretty, but they win. Mississippi State (46) — The Bulldogs would be advised to win Thursday. Arkansas (18) — The Hogs’ schedule saved them, but an early exit seems predestined at this point. Vanderbilt (82) — Would a deep run this week put the Commodores on the bubble? Florida (58) — The Gators really miss Castleton. Georgia (154) — Mike White won six games in Year 1, but the Bulldogs looked bad Saturday against South Carolina. South Carolina (228) —Lamont Parris deserves some credit for the Gamecocks’ respectable finish. Ole Miss (130) — The Rebels play hard. They just struggle to score. LSU (156) — The Tigers just don’t have enough to win games.

Ole Miss interim coach Win Case talks to guard Tye Fagan during the Rebels' loss at Missouri Saturday. (USA Today Sports)

6. Win Case will coach Ole Miss in Nashville. As soon as the Rebels are eliminated, the focus will shift entirely to who will become Ole Miss’ next coach. I updated the hot board earlier Sunday, and I’m not convinced whatsoever that I’m not missing something (or a lot of things). Ole Miss has kept it very quiet, so be careful when media types talk in absolutes. Very few people are in the loop on this, and there’s a real possibility this thing isn’t as far along as some wish to portray it. Earlier last week, I asked Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams about the Ole Miss job. He gave an in-depth, fascinating answer. He pointed out that in his opinion, the job Andy Kennedy did during his tenure was “phenomenal.” Interestingly, in the four years prior to Kennedy’s arrival at Ole Miss, the Rebels were 17-47 in the SEC. In the five years since Kennedy departed, Ole Miss was 33-56 in the SEC. Kennedy was 102-98 in league play during his time leading the Rebels. Yes, there are multiple factors at play, but Williams brought up Kennedy unsolicited. I thought that was interesting. He talked about Davis being the “best coach in this league inside the lines.” He mentioned Daeshun Ruffin’s injury, noting it “completely changes” Ole Miss when Ruffin isn’t healthy. “The margin is just so thin,” Davis said, noting the SEC has gotten deeper and stronger top to bottom over the four years he’s been at Texas A&M. Williams said a coach’s skillset has to be more than just coaching between the lines now due to “roster volatility.” “It’s very much plug and play,” Williams said. “It’s become very professional-like in regards to this is how we’re going to play offense and this is how we’re going to play defense. We can tweak relative to our personnel, but systematically, you can’t make wholesale changes every year because you’re going to have so many new guys.” Williams said the skillset of a coach’s staff “has to morph as well.” If I’m Ole Miss, I’m spending some time in Nashville this week talking to guys like Williams, Bruce Pearl, John Calipari and the like and picking their brains. This is a big-boy league right now. It’s tough. Ole Miss needs a strong hire to avoid more Wednesday night appearances.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

7. Ja Morant needs to figure out how he is and — perhaps, more importantly — who he wants to be. As Mark Giannotto wrote in The Commercial-Appeal: “What in the world was Ja Morant thinking?” More from Giannotto: That had to be everyone’s first thought when they woke up Saturday morning and saw the video making the rounds on social media. Maybe Morant thought it would be funny to film himself on Instagram Live apparently holding a gun shirtless in a nightclub during the wee hours of Saturday morning. Maybe he thought it would be ironic in light of all the negative headlines generated recently by several off-court incidents involving him. He’d show all those people who’ve been picking on him, right? He sure did. Morant showed them he’s acting like a petulant child right now. A petulant child so divorced from the real world that he had no idea how brazen his behavior has become. A petulant child who’s risking everything in order to prove he’s something that he’s not. Morant will miss the next two games, basically due to a suspension initiated by the Grizzlies, the NBA or both. “I take full responsibility for my actions last night,” Morant said in a statement released late Saturday. “I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down," Morant said in a statement. "I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.” As Giannotto pointed out in his excellent column, the Grizzlies had, “until now, mostly stayed out of the fray publicly when it was reported that Morant beat up a 17-year-old at a pickup basketball game at his house and allegedly threatened a mall security guard last summer. It’s why the franchise stood behind him when the Indiana Pacers accused Morant’s associates of threatening them with a laser they thought was from a gun last month at FedExForum. As recently as Friday, when asked about this week’s Washington Post story concerning Morant’s behavior, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins called it “frustrating when things from the past that have been addressed are brought back out in the public eye. We just put our arms around him, support him, and keep him focused on what he has to do one day at a time.” This entire era of Grizzlies basketball is largely dependent on Morant. They're in a tough spot in that regard. So they’ve been treating him with kid gloves. We all did for awhile. But this punishment, and the reaction to what Morant did, only underscores just how ridiculous and juvenile this latest stunt came off. There is no defending this, or explaining it away. There's no one from Morant's inner circle to put the blame on. This was all Morant, right down to the Instagram account he used to broadcast himself so flippantly brandishing a gun.” I wonder who Morant is trying to impress. Why is a young multi-millionaire, one of the NBA’s brightest young stars, trying to hard to look “street,” despite the fact that he grew up in a strong home, going to good schools, working hard to become the player he is today? "I just feel like as Black men in our country, especially us in the position that we have, that we’re blessed to be 1-percenters,” Wizards guard Kyle Kuzma said in an interview this weekend. “We’re blessed to have, in his case a shoe deal, $200 million on the horizon, and I think a lot of the time we are figures but we are role models, too," Kuzma explained. "And you have to realize that everybody, every kid, everybody in general, they’re watching us. It’s just unfortunate. "I know that when I first came into the league I had all my homeboys around me back from the city. We had great times and it was very important to keep my homies around because I grew up with them. But if my homies are just yes’n me and they’re not allowing me to be the best version of myself – are they really my homies? "It just sucks, man. It definitely sucks.… I look at another guy like Miles Bridges. One of my brothers too. It’s all about your circle. you gotta keep your s--- tight. For us, like I said we’re blessed to have these situations, to have all this money and this clout and we want to try and use it for as much good as possible. No matter who you are. He’ll learn from it. He’s so young. He’s got a bright future. It’s part of his journey.” Morant can be one of the next faces of the NBA. But he can’t and won’t do it like this. Surely this is his wake-up call. But if it’s not, the league won’t tolerate him. He would be wise to take his proverbial deep breath, look in the mirror and start being who he is, not the character he seems so determined to become.

Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) catches a fly ball to end the third inning against the Chicago Cubs during a Spring Training game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

8. Here are my sure-to-go-incredibly wrong predictions for individual awards for the upcoming Major League Baseball season: American League: Manager of the Year: Terry Francona, Cleveland Guardians Comeback Player of the Year: Tyler Glasnow, Tampa Bay Rays Rookie of the Year: Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles Cy Young Award: Framber Valdez, Houston Astros Most Valuable Player: Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners National League: Manager of the Year: Bob Melvin, San Diego Padres Comeback Player of the Year: Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves Rookie of the Year: Jordan Walker, St. Louis Cardinals Cy Young Award: Corbin Burns, Milwaukee Brewers Most Valuable Player: Juan Soto, San Diego Padres

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week for 10 Weekend Thoughts.

Brillat Savarin Scrambled Eggs

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place Lesson 176 — Brillat Savarin Scrambled Eggs “Tell me what you eat and I will tell you who you are” - Brillat Savarin. I ran across this very ancient recipe and of course, had to give it a try. To be frank with every one of you, these are the best-scrambled eggs I have ever eaten in my entire life. Tidbit #1: Scrambled eggs are just that…scrambled eggs. They do not need to be hard-seared. This was always the m.o. because you didn’t want to get food poisoning even though the eggs are pasteurized. Tidbit #2: You will cook the cheese and eggs at the same time just at different heats. This will allow you to have melted cheese that you can pour over the top of the eggs once they are cooked. Tidbit #2.1: The photo for the eggs doesn’t show the melted cheese over the top yet, I believe this will give a better presentation and also it will allow for the flavors to not marinate. This is a good thing because you will now have “scrambled eggs and cheese” instead of scrambled eggs with cheese”. So put your eggs on the serving plate of your choice and then make a cavity in the center. Pour the melted cheese in the center and then sprinkle over some herbs if you would like. Things you will need: 6 people Preparation time - 5 minutes Cooking time - 10 minutes Champagne BRUT Utensils needed: Work surface Mixing bowl Stovetop 2 Sauté pans (non-stick) Metal Whisk 2 Wooden spoon Serving dish Ingredients needed: 12 Whole Eggs 4 Tbsp Butter (2 + 2) 1 Wheel Brillant Savarin 2 Tbsp sour cream Salt and white pepper Mise en Place Step 1: Put your two pans on the stovetop on medium heat. Divide the butter equally into each and let it melt. Place the wheel of cheese in one pan. Whisk the eggs in the mixing bowl for 1 minute and then pour into the 2nd sauté pan. Step 2: Move the cheese around to allow for it to melt completely using the wooden spoon. Then reduce the heat once the cheese is almost completely melted. Step 3: For the eggs, occasionally stir using the 2nd spoon and add in the sour cream along with a pinch of salt and pepper once the eggs begin to cook. Continue cooking the eggs until your prefered “cooked scrambled eggs”. Final Step 4: Lastly, plate the scrambled eggs in your plate and make the cavity in the center. Pour the melted cheese in the center and then sprinkle over a little more salt and herbs for color. At this point, dig in! From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!