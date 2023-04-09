GameChanger Patches are the only two-patch system available in the market to stop hangovers before they start. The WarmUp Patch is used before or while you drink, and the OverTime patch is used after you’ve been drinking to recover while you sleep. The all-natural ingredients will keep you in the game and ready for your next play. Go to GameChangerPatch.com. Enter Promo Code RebelGrove20 at checkout for 20% off your purchase.

1. The Grove Bowl is Saturday. The Rebels wrapped up their third week of practice with a Saturday morning practice that included some situational scrimmage sessions. Ole Miss practices Tuesday and Thursday before holding the annual intrasquad scrimmage inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. It's not officially the final week of spring drills, but people around the program believe the final week will be restricted to walk-throughs and mental work. It's been a spring full of evaluation, experimentation and installation on the defensive side of the ball. On offense, it has seemingly been a spring in which Jaxson Dart has positioned himself to be difficult to be unseated as the Rebels' starting quarterback this fall. Ole Miss, like most every other program, has used the spring practices as a way to entertain prospects, and the Rebels have been very busy on the recruiting front. The game, however it is formatted, will begin at 2 p.m. There's a two-hour television window, and based on how the Rebels have had an NFL-style spring, I suspect they will very smartly come nowhere close to stressing the folks at SEC Network headquarters back in Charlotte. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said last week the spring had revealed some areas of need when the transfer portal opens again on May 1. The Rebels have gotten through the spring pretty healthy. Several players have been held out this spring so they could get ready for the summer. It's very clearly a program comfortable in its own skin, if that makes sense. Everyone inside the program knows what happened at the end of last season, when the Rebels weren't able to finish off a hot start and lost five of their last six games. There's a determination to make amends this fall, but it's not boiling over in some premature way this spring.

2. This is going to come across as a bit lazy, but that's not my intention. Last week, one of the players brought to the media session was Ole Miss wide receiver Dayton Wade. Wade, a former Western Kentucky player, walked on at Ole Miss last year and was quite impactful, carving out a pretty decent sized role in the Rebels' offense. This spring, with some injuries impacting the Rebels' wide receiver corps, Wade is getting a ton of reps. He talked about how he's working to become a leader, about how Jonathan Mingo served as a mentor of sorts a year ago, dished out high praise for quarterback Jaxson Dart and more in this short interview. As it was unfolding, I sort of thought to myself that Wade is kind of everything people want in a student-athlete. He's enthusiastic, grateful, humble, hopeful and more. He's a guy who is so very easy to cheer for. There's nothing particularly profound here; Ole Miss doesn't play a game for another five months. Still, it was a refreshing interview. If you're an Ole Miss fan or just a fan of sports, it's worth four minutes of your time.

3. Ole Miss defensive tackle JJ Pegues appears poised to have a strong 2023. He's a reminder of sorts for people like me to stay in my lane as it pertains to opining about football. I cover the sport because I'm a decent writer and an effective communicator, not because I possess some sort of gridiron expertise. For example, had you asked me last week to list areas of concern for Ole Miss, I would've pointed at the defensive line depth as a problem area. On Tuesday, however, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin referred to the defensive line as a potential elite grouping, noting that defensive end Cedric Johnson is out for the spring and pointing at players like Pegues as potentially super-impactful players in the fall. Pegues discussed his development and more in the above interview.

4. The math is now officially a major problem. Ole Miss lost two of three to Arkansas over the weekend, splitting a Friday doubleheader before dropping a 6-4 decision to the Razorbacks on Saturday afternoon. The Rebels are now 2-10 in Southeastern Conference play. The aforementioned math is now daunting. For Ole Miss to get to the NCAA Tournament, it likely needs 14 (maybe 13) SEC wins. With just 18 league games remaining, that means Ole Miss must go 11-7 (and likely 12-6) the rest of the way in a slate that includes a three-game series versus LSU. At some point -- and I think we're getting there quickly -- a team is what it is. As you likely know, I'm a big Oklahoma City Thunder fan. The Thunder's GM, Sam Presti, always says he likes to let a team define itself. Ole Miss, I would contend, is close to defining itself. The Rebels aren't bad. They're really not. However, some trends are clearly emerging. Over the weekend against Arkansas, defensive mistakes proved costly. Passed balls, an outfield error, throwing to the wrong base, etc., all contributed to losses. With three pitchers out, the Rebels simply don't have enough depth on the mound. That said, two of their three weekend starters gave them chances to win. The offense, at least on Saturday, didn't come through. Through four SEC weekends, Ole Miss simply doesn't do enough things well enough to accrue wins. Hunter Elliott could return in two weeks, and that will most certainly help. Riley Maddox could return as well, and that would obviously be a boon. However, Ole Miss has to hit better. It has to field better. It has to take advantage of opponents' mistakes. Over the weekend, Arkansas was simply better. The Razorbacks likely look back on a failure to capitalize early in Game 2 and think about a sweep that could've been. However, the Hogs did enough little things well to win the series. There's a reason they're 8-4 in league play. Ole Miss is running out of time. It's not over, but if the Rebels are going to get back into the mix, they're going to have to win five of six versus Mississippi State and Georgia over the next three weekends and avoid a sweep versus LSU. That would put the Rebels at 8-13 in league play heading down the stretch. Anything less than that and the math just doesn't work.

5. Here are my predictions for the weekend ahead in the SEC: LSU sweep versus Kentucky Texas A&M 2-of-3 versus Missouri Vanderbilt 2-of-3 versus South Carolina Florida sweep versus Georgia Mississippi State 2-of-3 versus Ole Miss Alabama 2-of-3 versus Auburn Arkansas 2-of-3 versus Tennessee

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) reacts to a play against the Utah Jazz in the first quarter at Vivint Arena. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

6. The NBA regular season ended on Sunday. Here's my look at who I think should win the individual awards and who I think will win them. Most Valuable Player: Who Will Win: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers. Who Should Win: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers Rookie of the Year: Who Will Win: Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic Who Should Win: Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder Defensive Player of the Year: Who Will Win: Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks Who Should Win: Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies All-Defensive Team: PG Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks SG Alex Caruso, Chicago Bulls SF O.G. Anunoby, Toronto Raptors PF Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies C Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks Most Improved Player: Who Will Win: Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz Who Should Win: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder Sixth Man of the Year: Who Will Win: Malcolm Brogdon, Boston Celtics Who Should Win: Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks Coach of the Year: Who Will Win: Mike Brown, Sacramento Kings Who Should Win: Mike Brown, Sacramento Kings All-NBA First Team: PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder SG Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics SF Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks PF Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks C Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers All-NBA Second Team: PG Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors SG Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers SF Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat PF Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers C Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets All-NBA Third Team: PG De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings SG Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves SF Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Pelicans PF Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz C Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) brings the ball up the court against the Utah Jazz in the first quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

7. The NBA Playoffs begin this week with the play-in games. Here are my sure-to-go-wrong picks for the postseason: Eastern Conference: Play-in games: Miami over Atlanta Toronto over Chicago Atlanta over Toronto First Round: Milwaukee over Atlanta in 5 Cleveland over New York in 6 Philadelphia over Brooklyn in 5 Boston over Miami in 6 Semifinals: Milwaukee over Cleveland in 6 Boston over Philadelphia in 7 Finals: Milwaukee over Boston in 7 Western Conference: Play-in games: New Orleans over Oklahoma City Los Angeles Lakers over Minnesota Minnesota over New Orleans First Round: Denver over Minnesota in 5 Phoenix over Los Angeles Clippers in 6 Golden State over Sacramento in 6 Los Angeles Lakers over Memphis in 6 Semifinals: Denver over Phoenix in 7 Golden State over Los Angeles Lakers in 6 Finals NBA Finals: Milwaukee over Denver in 7

8. If you don’t want social/political commentary in 10 Thoughts, skip this one and move on to Thought No. 9. Earlier this year, former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines was kind enough to appear on the Oxford Exxon Podcast. We talked more than an hour about her career, the sacrifices she made as a teenager to become an elite swimmer and, finally, about her experiences competing against Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer who is a biological male yet competed against women at the NCAA championships. We talked about Thomas, who is 6-foot-4 and looks like a male physically, dominating the women’s championships. Thomas also dressed in the women’s dressing room despite having male genitalia. Gaines, you likely know by now, wasn’t thrilled about either development. So she did the courageous thing and spoke out publicly. She should be regaled for that courage. Instead, it’s Thomas who has received the accolades. ESPN even recognized Thomas during a "Celebrating Women’s History Month” segment. Last week, Gaines was “ambushed and physically hit” and forced to barricade for three hours from a mob of trans-rights protesters who stormed her speech at San Francisco State University about protecting women’s sports. From the New York Post: The 12-time All-American champ — a former competitor of controversial trans swimmer Lia Thomas -— shared alarming footage of cops hustling her to safety late Thursday at San Francisco State University. “Why are you running!” one of the protesters yells gleefully — before a short-haired activist jumps in front of her to scream abuse. “Yeah you f—ing transphobic bitch — I f–ing see you!” the deranged-sounding activist screams as Gaines tries to escape down a hallway. Gaines’ footage — as well as other clips shared on social media — show security and university staff blocking the angry mob from following the distressed guest speaker as she’s taken to a safe room at 8:30 p.m. Gaines’ agent, Eli Bremer, said that she was then “barricaded” in a room “for three hours.” “The police cannot break Riley free,” he said, with student outlet Golden Gate Xpress showing more than a dozen of San Francisco Police Department cops arriving in several squad cars as backup. At 11:21 p.m., officers announced through a bullhorn that the gathering was an unlawful congregation and those refusing to leave would be arrested. Gaines was finally able to leave at 11:38 p.m. — more than 3 hours after being first led to safety — with a huge police presence to stop her from being followed, online videos show. Change some facts from the above and it would be wall-to-wall national news. However, my field long ago sold out to this lunacy, and since Gaines speaking up about Thomas and being attacked for it doesn’t fit a convenient, woke narrative, it’s basically crickets. Credit where it’s due, ESPN’s Sage Steele, who has drawn major internal criticism at the network for her conservative views, spoke up in defense of Gaines. “Stay strong @Riley_Gaines_,” Steele wrote, quote-tweeting a missive from former Fox News host and current SiriusXM personality Megyn Kelly. “you have more people than you know supporting you & standing up to this madness.” On a second tweet, Steele quote-tweeted a video from the International Women’s Forum that condemned the attack of Gaines on the campus, and called on her colleagues in the media business to support Gaines in wake of the incident. “Are there any other women with public platforms willing to stand up for @Riley_Gaines_ & the millions of female athletes??” Steele asked incredulously. “Or do we only stand up for those who fit certain narratives?? LADIES, WHERE ARE YOU? Media…Hollywood…hello?!?! We MUST come together on this!!” This all comes on the heels of a mass shooting in Nashville, one in which a woman who identified as a man killed six people, including three nine-year-old children, before police killed her. Days later, President Biden tweeted about a day of visibility — or something along those lines — for transgender people. Biden basically ignored the Nashville shooting, other than using it as another argument for gun control. Let me be clear: I don’t care if an adult decides to go through a sex change. I shouldn’t have to pay for it, mind you. I don’t think it’s a necessary procedure. And I don’t care if a woman wants to identify as a man or a giraffe. I don’t have to play along, but I’m not making a state case of it. I do have an issue with young people who might simply be going through a phase given life-altering medicines or surgeries. I don’t mind if adults have drag shows in adult settings. To each his/her/their own. Whatever. However, when kids are dragged to those shows or, worse, when that material is forced on children in school settings, I think things have gone too far. I suspect I share a majority opinion on this topic. That doesn’t feel controversial. Yet, for some reason, no one is allowed to voice those views without fear of retribution. I’m not the smartest guy in the world. So I asked someone who I believe is much higher on the IQ scale than I. I granted him anonymity. I just wanted his thoughts. I shared Biden’s tweet, one that was published as couples were burying their babies that weekend thanks to the murderous act of a sick and angry woman who wanted to be a man, dressed like a man and left behind a lengthy explanation for those acts that apparently centered on her gender confusion, one that still hasn’t been released to the public. “The people are not only midwits, but they are also evil — and I don’t use that term flippantly,” he said. “I’m dead serious. It’s evil. You can treat each person with dignity and kindness without rearranging every aspect of society to fit their demands. They can’t understand this because they’re midwit morons. “But to use the slaughter of six innocent people, including three nine-year-old children, to try to make a political point and promote this agenda is evil. Full stop.” He continued, saying we as a society are “beyond the point of political disagreements. There can be no compromise. Murder is evil. The defense of a heinous murder like this is evil. The destruction of morality in favor of depravity is evil. “These people not only want to reorganize society. They want to flaunt it in your face. It’s not enough to just passively allow them to do what they want. Live and let live isn’t even acceptable any longer. You must take part in the ritual. You must demonstrate that you agree.” We see this happening in corporate America, in academia, in so many facets of our society. Personally, I think we’re approaching a breaking point. My friend agreed, only more eloquently. “We cannot have a culture of permissiveness,” he said. “Logically, it’s impossible. It’s easy to think of counterexamples. Would anyone ever say, ‘Yes, Johnny is a murderer, but that is just who he is and we have to accept that?’ No. There’s always a line drawn somewhere and once you’ve realized that, the only question is where to draw the line. But one side has decided that there can be no line and the other side is content to let them move the line at a slower pace and declare victory. “What we are witnessing is a breakdown in every aspect of our society. The culture, the institutions, everything. And it’s a controlled demolition. It’s being done on purpose.” There’s more, but I’ll stop there. Some will praise this entry. Some will lose their minds. Those who just want people like me to shut up will tell me to stick to sports, which is an ignorant assumption that one can only have views in one area. No one tells a doctor, for example, to stick to medicine or a dentist to think about nothing but teeth. For the record, I’m logically for some forms of gun control. I also logically know that there’s no compromise to be had. The people that want gun control want all the guns, for they want all the power. Therefore, no one will budge an inch. I also know that lots of people who own lots of guns will never, ever use them to kill an innocent person. They’ll never enter a church or a school and gun down elementary kids. The murderer in Nashville legally owned most of the weapons she used. I think we’re in the middle of an idealogical movement, one that is solely grounded in the idea that things are irredeemably bad. We’re also in the middle of a movement that I suspect will define us. If we can’t stand up for and with people like Gaines, who has done absolutely nothing wrong, then we’re lost. If defending Gaines is somehow controversial, sanity has been tossed out the window. As my friend said, “That’s what makes it so dangerous. Because idealogical movements like this are what cause the downfall of civilizations." Oh, and in case you're wondering why companies like Anheuser-Busch and Nike are using people like trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney as spokespersons for their products, infuriating their clientele in the process, here's a pretty strong read explaining it all.

9. It's time to eat. Here's our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 181 — Petits Pois À La Parisienne. Growing up on peas and carrots was wonderful. You get a little juice whenever the pea would pop in your mouth that was slathered with butter. Learning to cook things differently is nice because you get to taste new flavor combinations. For the parents out there, this is a way for the little ones to like their vegetables. Tidbit #1: For the peas, use either fresh peas or frozen peas. The ones in the cans are ok but it is too sugary for my preference. Yet, yes, you can use those if need be. Tidbit #2: This is a one-pot dish, that I like to serve as a side with grilled chicken. Make sure to add a little lemon to the chicken and your golden. Things you will need: 6 people Preparation time - 10 minutes Cooking time - 15 minutes Rest time - 5 minutes Glass of Chardonnay Utensils needed: Work surface and chef’s knife Measuring cups Sauté pan Wooden Spoon Whisk Mixing bowl Ingredients needed: 1 Bag of frozen peas 1 Bag of romaine salad 1 Yellow onions 1 Bunch of green onions 1 Handful of fresh parsley 2 Tbsp flour ¾ cup water 4 Tbsp butter 3 Egg Yolks Salt and Pepper Mise en Plac Step 1: Add the butter to your sauté pan and let melt over medium heat. Add in the flour and use the whisk to cook the roux until lightly brown. Add in the water and continue to stir. Bring to a boil and then reduce the heat to medium-low. Step 2: Add the peas to the saute pan with a pinch of salt and pepper. Press down a few times in the pan using the whisk to crush some of the peas. This will help to create a thicker sauce at the end. Step 3: From here, the finely sliced onions, chopped parsley, and chopped romaine pieces need to be added. Continue to cook the mixture while stirring occasionally for about 15 minutes. Final Step 4: When you are ready to serve the dish while it is still warm, take from the cooking eye and add 1 egg yolk at a time while stirring. This will make the entire mixture creamy and it would curdle the egg. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!