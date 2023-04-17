GameChanger Patches are the only two-patch system available in the market to stop hangovers before they start. The WarmUp Patch is used before or while you drink, and the OverTime patch is used after you’ve been drinking to recover while you sleep. The all-natural ingredients will keep you in the game and ready for your next play. Go to GameChangerPatch.com. Enter Promo Code RebelGrove20 at checkout for 20% off your purchase.

1. I give Lane Kiffin a ton of credit. He knows spring games aren’t that serious. He knows there is plenty of work to do between April and August. However, he gets it. He knows the SEC Network is going to want a spring game. He knows Ole Miss fans want one, also. So Kiffin made it fun. And if we’re all just being honest, most spring games are not fun. Saturday’s Grove Bowl was fun. Yes, it was scripted. Yes, at times it was kind of silly. The defense played handcuffed. But it was fun. If you were there, it was fun. If you were, like me, following along on social media, it was fun. I’m guessing if you were a prospect, it made you think, “Hey, this is a place I need to really think about.” Whatever the case may be, Saturday was fun. The Red Team beat the Blue Team, 53-52, a climactic finish made possible by Kiffin-mandated scoreboard manipulation. But whatever. It was fun. "I thought it was a pretty exciting day, a lot of stuff going on, players making plays that were competitive,” Kiffin said. “We moved the scoreboard there at the end to have some fun, make it a one-score game instead of a two-score game. It was good to see Jaxson (Dart) and his team go down and I thought that was more important than a two-score game which would've been an irrelevant situation. I thought it was pretty neat, a lot of players making plays, some of the same guys you're familiar with. “A lot of work to do still. I think that the competitive idea of the draft, like we've done many times before, makes it really interesting and makes the players really into it when they pick their own head coaches and all that stuff. I was glad they were able to have fun, as well as be productive and get some good work done.”

2. So what did we learn this spring? I think there was a lot to be taken from the four weeks of practice. First, the competition at quarterback remains every bit as fascinating today as it was in January when Ole Miss added Spencer Sanders and Walker Howard to the quarterback room. Howard is clearly the quarterback of the future. He’s remarkably gifted and it’s not difficult to envision a time when he leads the Rebels’ offense. Sanders, I still maintain, wasn’t brought in to just see what happens. He had to be told he was going to get a real shot, at a minimum. And he looked damn good Saturday, though the caveats about what Saturday was — and what it wasn’t — must be repeated. Drawing firm conclusions from a bit of a circus event — and I don’t mean that critically at all; Saturday was FUN — would be a foolish mistake. As for Dart, as I wrote Saturday, he had a hell of a spring. He was challenged and he answered the challenge. It’s a great problem for Kiffin and Ole Miss to have. Caleb Prieskorn is going to give Ole Miss a weapon at tight end. Michael Trigg, when he’s dialed in, is a problem for opposing defenses. Chris Marshall has so much playmaking ability. He just has to become consistent. Jalen Knox just needs to stay healthy; I understand why coaches are so high on him despite his lack of game productivity at Ole Miss. Micah Pettus can be a beast at right tackle. Caleb Warren looks like a leader at center, a guy who can handle a loaded plate in the Rebels’ fast-paced offense. Victor Curne was a surprise this spring and adds — at a minimum — depth on the Rebels’ offensive front. Josh Harris is a force at defensive tackle, a big body that should serve as an anchor of sorts for Pete Golding’s first Ole Miss defense. “I thought it was really good to get him,” Kiffin said. “We knew the coaches there (N.C. State) well and did a lot of background on him and we’re really excited that he’s here.” Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste could be the next transfer portal linebacker to come in and be immediately impactful in Oxford. John Saunders Jr. was a terrific find and looks like a natural after moving to safety. Ole Miss still could use some depth at running back, another wide receiver and some more playmakers on the front-seven on defense, at least in my opinion. The transfer portal figures to get some Ole Miss-related activity in May.

Red team running back Quinshon Judkins (4) runs during Ole Miss Grove Bowl at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford (Bruce Newman/USA Today Sports)

3. Oh, and Quinshon Judkins is fabulous. All spring, that much was apparent. He has a chance to be a Heisman Trophy contender in 2023 if he can stay healthy and if his team can win enough games. “Just the pairing of him and Jaxson and to see their development, to really have a year under their belt here and to see what we’re able to do with them and their development, that’s really exciting,” Kiffin said last week, comparing Judkins’ Year 2 possibilities very loosely to former USC star Reggie Bush, whom Kiffin coached as an offensive assistant earlier in his career. Kiffin was asked about that now-famous photo of him sitting in Birmingham, minding the cold, all alone in the bleachers, while Judkins played his final high school game, pushing Pine Road to a state title. “I knew he was really tough, competitive, carried the ball a ton, put his whole team on his back, all that stuff,” Kiffin said. “Would I have predicted he would be the top freshman in America? I wouldn’t have been able to do that. He has been amazing. …He has a unique mindset and a unique body type and physical maturity for his age.” That moment resonated with Judkins as well. It — and some three-quarters of a million dollars in NIL — is one of the reasons he’s still at Ole Miss. “I wouldn’t necessarily say they recruited me harder,” Judkins said. “I would just say they were more genuine than a lot of other schools and throughout the process, they were more consistent.”

4. Before the spring began, I worried about defensive depth. I still do, but the pieces Ole Miss brought in are really good. The quarterback situation is complex, and I’m big on team chemistry, but however it works itself out, Ole Miss is going to be good there. Throw in Judkins, the two tight ends, some weapons at receiver and an experienced offensive line and this team is going to score. I have some concerns about the front-seven, but they’ve been alleviated a bit. The secondary has athletes and experience. Golding is an experienced play-caller, and while there will be some growing pains in Year 1, I do think schematically, the Rebels will be better. Predicting a season five months out, especially when you haven’t seen everyone else, is almost impossible. Right now, I’d go with 8-4, with Ole Miss losing at Alabama, to LSU, at Georgia and splitting with Texas A&M and Mississippi State. In my mind, 9-3 feels like a ceiling of sorts (full transparency: I think LSU is going to be very good). The floor, thanks to a brutal schedule, is deeper than some want to acknowledge. Arkansas is one play away from a three-game winning streak in the series and KJ Jefferson is going to be super motivated to win his final game in his home state. For all the jokes, Texas A&M could well be very dangerous, and winning in Starkville is never easy. Do I think Ole Miss goes 6-6? I don’t. Like I said, it feels like 8-4. However, it’s a challenging schedule. Anyone who goes into this season believing those games against Arkansas, Texas A&M and Mississippi State (hell, I think Vanderbilt could cause problems for some of its SEC brethren) are kidding themselves

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZXQiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PbGUgTWlzcyBkcm9wcyBnYW1lIHRocmVlIGluIFN0YXJrdmlsbGUu IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9wbkY4dG5RN1pPIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vcG5GOHRuUTdaTzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBPbGUgTWlzcyBCYXNl YmFsbCAoQE9sZU1pc3NCU0IpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vT2xlTWlzc0JTQi9zdGF0dXMvMTY0NzY5OTk1NjkwNjU3MzgyNz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAxNiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

5. Ole Miss baseball dropped two of three at Mississippi State over the weekend. The Rebels are now 3-12 in the SEC, the league’s worst mark at the midpoint. There’s not much to say. Saturday’s blown lead in the bottom of the ninth felt like a dagger. Sunday’s loss felt like confirmation that the dagger had hit a critical artery. LSU comes to town this weekend and the Rebels simply can’t get swept. Of course, LSU, at 9-5 in the league, isn’t sweeping people these days. It wins two of three usually, in part because the Tigers’ pitching staff has its own set of health issues. The Tigers’ offense is dynamic and it’s going to stress an underwhelming Ole Miss bullpen, but if the Rebels are going to make something of this season, it’s time to get started. If Ole Miss can get one versus the Tigers, there’s a path. It’s not likely, but the path is there. The last four teams on Ole Miss’ SEC schedule — Georgia, Auburn, Alabama and Missouri — aren’t exactly world-beaters. One sweep and three series wins, combined with a win over LSU — would let the Rebels sneak into the NCAA Tournament. As I said, that feels far-fetched right now, but perhaps Hunter Elliott’s return will spark something. It’s not like Ole Miss is getting mauled. It’s losing close games late, as it did twice in Starkville. If you haven’t watched LSU, prepared to be wowed by Tigers’ center fielder Dylan Crews. The likely first pick in June’s Major League Baseball Amateur Draft is the best college hitter I can remember. He won’t be in the minor leagues for long. So if you need something other than hope to get you into Swayze Field this weekend, consider the fact that this might be the cheapest ticket you’ll ever buy to see Crews. I predict he’s going to play in the big leagues for a long time.

6. Here are my sure-to-go-wrong predictions for the SEC baseball weekend ahead: Arkansas 2-of-3 at Georgia Florida 2-of-3 at South Carolina Vanderbilt 2-of-3 at Tennessee Kentucky 2-of-3 versus Texas A&M Auburn 2-of-3 versus Mississippi State Alabama 2-of-3 at Missouri LSU 2-of-3 at Ole Miss

William & Mary Tribe forward Ben Wight (35) dribbles the ball against Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley IV (4) during the first half at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

7. Ole Miss’ basketball roster renovation continues this week. The Rebels will be hosting Pittsburgh transfer portal center John Hugley IV early this week. Hugley averaged 14.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game in 2021-22 before missing most of last season for personal reasons. Samford transfer portal guard Ques Glover reportedly visited over the weekend, though sources weren’t sure how that went. Arizona State transfer portal guard Austin Nunez, who has had to delay his visit a couple of times already, is due in Monday night, per sources. Ole Miss leads for his services. Two things: One, Chris Beard is in no hurry to finalize his roster. He just wants to get it right. Two, visits, especially from guys in the portal, are very fluid. What is scheduled on Monday, for example, might be completely changed by Wednesday.

William & Mary Tribe forward Ben Wight (35) dribbles the ball against Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley IV (4) during the first half at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

8. The NBA Playoffs began Saturday and there were several compelling Game 1s and multiple storylines that emerged. Here are some quick observations of mine about the eight series: — Brooklyn is no match for Philadelphia, but I do like the Nets’ roster overhaul moving forward. They’ve accumulated a handful of guys who are versatile defenders and scorers. There is some stability there moving forward. — Boston worked Atlanta in Game 1, and if you’re the Hawks, there’s no easily visible fix. The Celtics, when they’re on, play gorgeous basketball. — The Knicks’ win over Cleveland in Game 1 was a bit of surprise to me. Perhaps it shouldn’t have been. Julius Randle returned and was effective enough, while Jalen Brunson was terrific. When the Knicks are at full-strength, they’re a solid club. I think I still like the Cavaliers in the series, but this one could go seven games. — Feed Golden State-Sacramento straight into my veins. Game 1 was an absolute blast. DeAaron Fox is an elite NBA guard, a star in a league full of elite guards. His Game 1 performance was magical. — The Lakers have found something in Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. They combined for 52 points in the Lakers’ Game 1 win over Memphis. When Los Angeles isn’t totally dependent on LeBron James, the Lakers are dangerous, like NBA Finals dangerous. Throw in an awful-looking hand/wrist injury for Ja Morant, one that has him listed as doubtful for Game 2, and this series could get away from the Grizzlies quickly. — Milwaukee dodged a bullet when everything came back clean on Giannis Antetokounmpo after the Bucks’ Game 1 loss to Miami. The Heat, meanwhile, lost Tyler Herro to a broken wrist. Without Herro, the Heat doesn’t have enough, but if Giannis isn’t full strength, the Bucks aren’t getting through the East. — Kawhi Leonard is really good. When he’s dialed in, he’s among the league’s top five players. That showed in Game 1, when the Clippers, without Paul George, went into Phoenix and won. I still like the Suns in this series, but Russell Westbrook’s defensive intensity was an issue for Phoenix and Leonard is a force on both ends. The Suns, a team without a ton of time together, are going to have to become resilient fast. — Denver is a legitimate title contender. They dispatched of Minnesota easily in Game 1. A sweep would surprise no one.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week for 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 182 — Japanese Style Roasted Fish with Bearnaise Sauce. If you want to work on your fish butchering skills alongside showing a cool way to present cooked fish, this is the recipe for you. Also, I would suggest doing this for lunch and serving it in the hot pan it was cooked in. Tidbit #1: At your local fishmonger, ask for the guts to be taken out and leave the fish whole. Remember to always check the eyes of the fish (they need to be clear) for freshness. Tidbit #2: Once you get the fish back home, slice down on both ends to detach the head and tail from the middle part of the body. Take your knife and slice along the rib cage towards the backbone. Do this for the other side as well and then you be able to take the entire backbone and rib cage out. Use scissors if need be. Tidbit #3: For your sauce, check out TOTP Lesson 85 for a hollandaise sauce. Once you make this sauce, you will add fresh chopped tarragon of 2 Tbsp, 1 tsp red wine vinegar, and 1 finely chopped shallot. Things you will need: 4 people Preparation time - 10 minutes Cooking time - 15 minutes Rest time - 5 minutes IPA Beer Utensils needed: Work surface and filet knife Oven and stovetop Baking pan Fish spatula Pastry brush Scissors Measuring cups Ingredients needed: 4 medium-sized whole fish 1 Egg yolk ½ Cup flour ½ Cup Breadcrumbs Oil Salt and pepper Mise en Plac Step 1: Butcher your fish and then place them in ice water for 5 minutes. Remove and pat dry with paper towels. Step 2: Turn your oven to 400°F and double-bread the open filets. Place your baking pan on top of the stove over medium-high heat. Step 2.1: Add the fish, skin side down, into the hot pan. Cook for 3 minutes before then place in the oven. Continue cooking in the oven for 8 minutes. Final Step 3: With the fish cooking, make the bearnaise sauce. You can allow another 5 minutes to let the fish cool before serving if you would like. In that way, you will have warm bearnaise sauce over the top! From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!