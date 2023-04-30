1. Ole Miss entertained Rhode Island cornerback Antonio Carter II over the weekend. The Orlando native recorded 55 tackles and one interception last season for the Rams. Since entering the transfer portal, Carter has accumulated more than 20 major offers. He visited Wisconsin a week ago. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Carter is also looking at Washington, Iowa, Texas A&M and several others. He told realdawghuskies.com (a site covering Washington athletics) that he’s looking for “a place that I can go in and play and make a difference. I’m from Orlando and I’m in Rhode Island so I feel that anywhere away from home is going to feel away from home.” Carter said it is physicality that is drawing such major offers from the portal, “as well as being versatile. I can play safety, corner or nickel.” Carter is one of several defensive targets Ole Miss is pursuing between now and the start of preseason camp in August. The transfer portal window closes at midnight Sunday, meaning a player must be in the transfer portal by the end of April if he is going to be eligible immediately at his new home in the fall. Of course, there is tons of competition for players in the portal. As more and more programs take the route Lane Kiffin and Co. have embraced over the past couple of years, the price tags for players go up, making roster management and collective budgeting more critical and more complicated than ever before.

Ronald Holland (Rivals.com)

2. New Ole Miss basketball coach Chris Beard continues to assemble his first Rebel roster. Tylor Perry, the former North Texas guard who has drawn major interest, is set to announce his decision on Tuesday. Ole Miss is in it, but most expect Perry to transfer to Kansas State. The Rebels are in the mix for five-star Ronald Holland, though it’s a long shot that the Duncanville, Texas, product ends up in Oxford. Ole Miss is in the mix for UT-Arlington guard Kyron Gibson, who averaging 11.2 points per game last season. The Rebels are also in the mix for UTEP forward Ze’Rik Onyema, who averaged 7.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for the Miners last season. What I wrote in Thought No. 1 applies here as well. The price tags in the transfer portal are silly. Guys who were role players on bad teams are getting $300,000 to go to a new home. Assembling a quality roster — note I said quality, not elite — is costing programs $2 million-plus. It’s a laborious task in a highly competitive environment.



Mike Bianco (Josh McCoy)

3. There are three weeks left in the Southeastern Conference baseball season and that doesn’t include the SEC Tournament in late May in Hoover, Ala. For Ole Miss, the quest for Hoover — and the possibility of a miracle of sorts there — lives on, some of the focus has undoubtedly shifted to next year. In other words, Ole Miss has to be preparing for the transfer portal this summer, knowing it must replace several key offensive cogs while retooling the entire roster. If you think you sense a pattern here, you’re right. The transfer portal, even in baseball, is getting expensive. Some SEC teams, especially, are super invested in baseball, and that investment is bleeding over from facilities to player procurement. LSU, for example, has assembled a very talented roster, mostly through NIL. It’s perfectly legal, and several of the Tigers’ SEC rivals are positioning themselves to follow suit this offseason.



4. I use the three previous thoughts to get to this one. I spent some time last week having some casual conversations with people around the league. Some were texts, some were direct messages on social media platforms and some were quick, casual phone conversations. There was one commonality, however: This isn’t sustainable. Players are asking for more and more. Coaches are, naturally, following suit. That means athletics directors, fundraisers and people inside collectives are hitting up the same boosters over and over. One source referred to the process as “exhausting.” More than one said it’s inevitable that there is a market correction coming. The economy isn’t great these days. Inflation is still real. It’s expensive to travel. Retirement funds have taken a hit. There is political unrest. All of those things have some boosters — this isn’t just about Ole Miss, remember; this is something many schools have in common — reluctant to continue to increase their giving. Then there’s return on investment — or lack thereof. Boosters are giving money and the results aren’t changing. There’s competition inside programs for money. At most places, and I think it’s fair to wonder if this applies to Ole Miss, it’s simply not possible to fund every program at market level. Decisions have to be made, and often, those decisions are made by the boosters themselves. There are a few programs — LSU and Tennessee come to mind — that are showing a willingness and the ability to fund very competitive NIL programs in multiple sports. However, LSU isn’t at the top of the basketball NIL world and Tennessee isn’t yet in the upper echelon of baseball programs from an NIL standpoint. Regardless, it’s the question being asked in and around college athletics programs these days? Is this sustainable? Right now, it’s the wild, wild west. “(There is) no chance this can be the same a year from now,” one source said.

5. My friend Matt Mott was named the new head women’s soccer coach at Oklahoma Sunday. He informed his Ole Miss team before he talked to his new one on Sunday afternoon. I’ll miss Mott. He is a consummate pro, both with his team and with media who cover him. He’s also a super guy, a neighbor who has always been fun to run into or have a beer with. He’s also done a ton for soccer in Oxford and throughout Mississippi. Matt has always been very supportive of and encouraging to my son, Carson, who is teammates with his son, Will, at Oxford High. Mott will get a chance to sort of build Oklahoma his way as the Sooners prepare for their move to the SEC. Mott will get resources in Norman that were difficult to come by in Oxford. His shoes will be difficult to fill. I wish my friend the best at Oklahoma.

Deuce Vaughn (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

6. Speaking of friends, Saturday afternoon was a special one for Chris and Marquette Vaughn. Their son, Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn, was drafted in the sixth round of the NFL Draft by Chris’ employer, the Dallas Cowboys. The video of Chris calling Deuce to inform him he’d been drafted went viral late Saturday, bringing a lot of tears to a lot of eyes, I’m guessing. I’ve known of Deuce since he was a little guy. He was probably seven years old when his family moved to Oxford as part of Houston Nutt’s first Ole Miss staff. Chris Vaughn was always wonderful to me, sometimes the only friendly face I encountered covering those first few seasons on the beat. He was often the messenger when Nutt was angry with something I’d written, but over those four years, we became friends. His wife, Marquette, was part of a group that was setting up a party being held at a booster’s house in my neighborhood. They got the addresses confused and ended up walking into my house unannounced. I heard them, turned the corner and saw Marquette standing in our foyer. “Can I help you?” I asked. Embarrassed, she left. Minutes later, Chris called, howling with laughter. Over the years, we lost touch. When our family found out their daughter, Cienna, was going to Arkansas, we reached out. I ended up reconnecting with Chris and we had a couple of great conversations. Chris told me about how Deuce just kept waiting to hit a growth spurt, about how a doctor finally told him that spurt wasn’t coming. Deuce didn’t let his height define him. Instead, he continued to excel. He was a dominant player at Kansas State, combining his versatility with his speed, toughness and quickness, leading the Wildcats to the Big 12 title this past season. Deuce has drawn comparisons to former NFL star Darren Sproles, and the Cowboys will likely try to use him in a similar capacity. All of that will be figured out. On Saturday, I was just happy for my friend and thrilled to see something amazing happen to a wonderful family.

Judd Utermark scores at the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday, giving Ole Miss an 8-7 win. (Josh McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

7a. Ole Miss took two of three from Georgia over the weekend, winning a crazy Sunday game, 8-7, on a play at the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning. Yes, Ole Miss did everything possible to suffer another heartbreaking loss, blowing a 5-1 lead and then blowing a 7-5 lead in the top of the ninth. Still, the Rebels won, improving to 5-16 in the SEC and keeping their incredibly faint postseason hopes barely alive. Ole Miss needs to sweep Missouri this weekend in Columbia. Period. Then the Rebels need to win five of six against Auburn and Alabama. Is it likely? God, no. However, maybe ending Sunday with a celebration is the type of thing that takes some pressure off and leads to a winning streak.

7b. Here are my sure-to-go-wrong predictions for next weekend in the SEC: — Ole Miss 2-of-3 at Missouri — Vanderbilt 2-of-3 at Alabama — Tennessee 2-of-3 at Georgia — South Carolina 2-of-3 at Kentucky — Florida 2-of-3 at Texas A&M — Arkansas 2-of-3 at Mississippi State — LSU 2-of-3 at Auburn



Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) passes the basketball against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the second quarter in game seven of the 2023 NBA playoffs first round at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

8. The NBA is down to the conference semifinal round. Here are my thoughts and predictions on the four series, acknowledging that two of them have already gotten started: — Miami took a 1-0 lead over New York on Sunday, beating a Knicks team that was without Julius Randle. Jimmy Butler turned his ankle in the fourth quarter, so if he’s limited, things get tough for the Heat, who are already without Tyler Herro. Game 1 felt huge for Miami, however, so I’ll go Heat in 6. — Philadelphia will be without Joel Embiid in Game 1 and maybe Game 2 against Boston. The Celtics feel like the superior club, especially with Embiid injured. It’s a huge moment for James Harden, but I think the Celtics are too much. My pick: Celtics in 6. — Denver whipped Phoenix Saturday night in Game 1. The Nuggets are healthy, and people are going to see that guys like Jamaal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are stars in their own right. I think this has a chance to be a special series, but give me the team that has played together for years. My pick: Nuggets in 7. -- Golden State won a dramatic Game 7 in Sacramento and will open a series against the Lakers in San Francisco on Tuesday. LeBron James vs. Steph Curry, two fabled franchises, so many legacies involved, etc. Sign me up. My pick: Warriors in 7.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week for 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 184 — Orange Duck Breast. Would you like a dish that is different but checks all of the boxes taste-wise? I have a dish that you can make with some sticky rice and you are golden. Yes, please make it now haha. Tidbit #1: Usually for this dish you will be cooking the entire duck in orange juice for about 40 minutes. With the duck breast, we will adapt by searing off the fat side with oranges. We will take the breast out of the pan and let it rest while the sauce will cook. Tidbit #1.2: When you sear the breast, do it over medium heat after you have made a criss-cross pattern on the fat cap. This will allow the fat to render without overcooking. We will add the Grand Marnier just before the sear is complete to add another layer of orange flavor and to deglaze the pan. Tidbit #2: If you are cooking a whole duck or a few ducks, place them in a deep bottom pan first. Add in the fresh oranges, cover, and cook for 40 minutes over medium heat. Add in the Grand Marnier at the end. Take out the duck and then make the sauce in the pan. Things you will need: 4 people Preparation time - 4 minutes Cooking time - 25 minutes Rest time - 5 minutes A glass of Pinot Noire Utensils needed: Work surface and chef’s knife Sauté pan with lid Wooden spoon Side plate Measuring cups Fish spatula Spoon Ingredients needed: 2 Duck breasts 2 Tbsp butter 2 Oranges ¼ Cup Grand Marnier 1 Tbsp red wine vinegar 1 Tbsp sugar 1 Cup Orange juice ½ Cup Chicken stock ¼ Cup Triple sec Mise en Plac Step 1: Cut the top of the fat cap of the duck into a criss-cross pattern. Place the sauté pan over medium heat with the butter. Step 1.2: Add the chopped oranges to the pan and sear off/render the fat. Add in the Grand Marnier at the end and continue to sear off for another 2 minutes. Take the duck breast from the pan and place it on your side plate. Step 2: Add in the vinegar, sugar, chicken stock, and orange juice. Bring the mixture to a boil and reduce it to ¼ of its original volume. After, add in the triple sec and return the duck breasts fat cap up. Cook over medium heat with a lid for 5-8 minutes. Final Step 3: Take out the duck breasts and place them on your work surface to cool before slicing for 5 minutes. Keep the sauce warm on the lowest heat setting. Slice up the duck and then assemble your plate! From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!

