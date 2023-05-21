1. New Ole Miss coach Chris Beard appeared on the Oxford Exxon Podcast recently. Beard discussed a lot of topics in the 25-minute interview, but what stuck out to me was Beard's repeated insistence that he plans to win quickly despite inheriting a team that has won just seven regular season Southeastern Conference jobs in the past two seasons. "We certainly have a vision," Beard said. "We certainly have a plan, but we also have an urgency to win today." Beard said there's a respect and pride that comes with the thought process involving one-year players, a group that obviously could include incumbent players Jaemyn Brakefield and Matt Murrell. "You come to Ole Miss and guys like Brakefield and Matt, they trust you with what could be their last year of college basketball," Beard said. "I think there's a responsibility on my end and our end as coaches for that. When I sat down with Matt and Brake and those guys, we weren't talking about, 'Hey, help us build something and five years from now, you can come back and watch us cut the nets down.' That conversation never took place. "It's very hard to do. It's very difficult to win Year 1, but that's our goal. Anything great is difficult, anyway. So that's our objective."

Arkansas' Eric Musselman (Kyle Terada - USA Today)

2. In the interview on the Oxford Exxon Podcast, Beard discussed how the portal era is still new, noting that the landscape is still settling. One of his colleagues in the SEC, Arkansas' Eric Musselman, gave a radio interview last week in which he discussed the challenges the portal calendar is providing for coaches all over the country. On Friday, Musselman joined Tye Richardson, Tommy Craft and Chuck Barrett for a radio interview with The Morning Rush on ESPN Arkansas and HitThatLine.com. He was asked how his life has changed both professionally and personally in a new era of transfer portal and NIL. "Not for the better. In all honesty, we don't have any down time," Musselman said. "To me, it's an unfortunate situation that you're playing in an NCAA Tournament and you're doing Zooms with people that are in the portal the day of the game. But, do you want to have a good season the following year? You have to have a long-term lens. Do you prepare for those NCAA Tournament games that are that same night? Absolutely. You have to. "But then our season ends. We actually had assistant coaches leave from the NCAA site we lost in and go out and recruit for seven straight days. After a long grind of a college season to do that, that's pretty tough. It's tough on families. But, it's the nature of how these rules have been set up." Musselman discussed how on the Friday in which the Razorbacks were facing Illinois in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, he was on Zoom calls with transfer portal targets that morning. More than a week later, following a Sweet 16 loss to eventual national title winner Connecticut, Musselman's staff left the tournament and immediately hit the recruiting trail, in part, he said, because the college calendar and the NBA calendar don't jive. "The unfortunate thing is the NBA calendar does not align at all with the NCAA calendar," Musselman said. "The NBA has their own calendar. It's not going to be dictated by college basketball. "Therefore, I think college basketball needs to look at the NBA calendar, and we need to work around that calendar a little bit more so all this makes more sense on when guys are testing the waters and when the portal closes. I think there's a whole bunch of things as everything evolves that is going to have to evolve or be discussed, as well." Beard, Musselman and the SEC coaches will be in Destin, Fla., later this month for the league's annual spring meetings. The portal calendar, almost certainly, will be a hot topic of conversation.

Former James Madison defensive end Isaac Ukwu makes a tackle versus Delaware in 2021. (William Bretzger / USA TODAY NETWORK)

3. It was a busy week in the transfer portal for Ole Miss, which continued to rebuild its defensive line in time for the 2023 season. Ole Miss, which had added Georgia Tech transfer portal defensive lineman Akelo Stone earlier in the month, got commitments from Nebraska transfer portal defensive tackle Stephon Wynn Jr. and James Madison transfer portal defensive end Isaac Ukwu. The Rebels probably still need a wide receiver out of the portal -- and perhaps some depth at running back -- but landing Stone, Wynn and Ukwu gives the defensive line some depth, size and speed off the edge. Most betting sites are putting the over-under on Ole Miss' win total at 7.5, a very reasonable number considering the Rebels' schedule. Prior to some of the defensive line additions, I was leaning under. Now, I'm very much on the fence and at least considering the over.

Ole Miss Rebels defensive end Jared Ivey (15) walks off the field with the turnover necklace after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Ivey forced a fumble late during the fourth quarter to help seal the victory. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

4. Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey will appear on the Oxford Exxon Podcast Monday. I recorded the interview on Saturday morning. Ivey and I discussed a multitude of topics, including lessons learned from Ole Miss' cold finish to 2022 to some of the doubts the national media has about the Rebels' defense going into the 2023 season. Here are some snippets from the interview, one that will be published on multiple platforms Monday: On what he learned from losing five of six to finish the 2022 season: "It's how close the top is, right? It's not like Alabama and LSU and Texas A&M and Arkansas are teams that are so separate going into the year. We saw, especially with Alabama, they had several extremely close games, especially with Texas and A&M. Winning those big close games changed the public's feeling on you." How different is the defense under Pete Golding?" "I think it suits our guys a lot more. No shade to Coach (Chris) Partridge's defense at all because I liked his defense. We were running a little bit of everything last year and we're running a little bit of everything this year, but our base stuff is kind of more fitting for our personnel." On the defensive line this year: "Our room at the end of the year last year was so wildly different than it was at the beginning and we were making plays at the beginning. I'm super excited about what this group can do. We have a couple of guys coming in and I think they'll be able to produce and make plays right away and complement the people we have right now very well. I'm super excited about this group and the defense as a whole."

Mike Bianco (Josh McCoy)

5. Ole Miss finished up its baseball season on Friday, losing a doubleheader to Alabama. The Rebels finished the season 6-24 in the SEC. “Just disappointing,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “It’s easy to look back at some injuries and surely that was cause for a lot, but there are other things. Things we have to look back at and fix and we will fix. We’ll hit the ground running recruiting as early as tomorrow and fix this. It’s disappointing, and for that we’re all very sorry.” The transfer portal window opens May 29 and runs until July 13 — two days after the MLB First-Year Player Draft finishes up. And the Rebels have roster holes everywhere. Here's the truth: No one knows what the portal will look like this summer. How much will prices go up across the board? Will it be like football and men's basketball, where prices for players skyrocketed? Will the price for premium, difference-making players be exorbitant again this summer? How many programs will truly invest in baseball? Will there be enough money to go around at places like Ole Miss that are very invested in the transfer portal in the aforementioned sports?

Vanderbilt's Tim Corbin (Brent Carden, VandySports)

6. The SEC Tournament begins Tuesday in Hoover, Ala. I realize there will be a lot less interest in this state this year, with both Ole Miss and Mississippi State done for the season and not in the field. However, there are some interesting storylines to follow, including red-hot Alabama and a couple of teams very much in the mix for national seeds. My predictions for Tuesday's games are South Carolina over Georgia, Tennessee over Texas A&M, Alabama over Kentucky and Auburn over Missouri. The top four seeds are Florida, Arkansas, LSU and Vanderbilt, and the Gators and Razorbacks likely wouldn't mind early exits. It's a wide open field, especially given injuries and with several teams likely to conserve pitching. Vanderbilt has the pitching depth to make a deep run should Tim Corbin elect to go that route, though the Commodores' offense can be anemic at times. As much as Florida might want to get back to Gainesville quickly, the Gators' offense is superb, so I'll pick Florida to come out on top Sunday. I don't know those answers, but when it's all sorted out, Ole Miss needs to add a bevy of position players and a considerable amount of pitching depth to close the gap in the SEC West, a division the Rebels lost by a whopping 14 games this season. A national title in 2022 bought -- very deservedly, I might add -- a lot of cushion and grace for Bianco and Co. I refuse to even discuss terms such as "hot seat" pertaining to Bianco in the wake of a very recent championship, but fan patience will likely be fairly low heading into next spring. And in a conference loaded with invested programs, climbing out of this hole won't be easy for Ole Miss.

Arkansas' Dave Van Horn (Robert Stewart)

7. I watched a lot of SEC baseball this season. It's a hell of a league. Here are my utterly meaningless postseason awards: All-SEC: C Calvin Harris, Ole Miss 1B Job Caglianone, Florida 2B Christian Moore, Tennessee SS Josh Rivera, Florida 3B Ethan Petry, South Carolina OF Dylan Crews, LSU OF Wyatt Langford, Florida OF Charlie Condon, Georgia DH Kemp Alderman, Ole Miss SP Paul Skenes, LSU SP Jacob McNairy, Alabama SP Hagen Smith, Arkansas RP Nick Maldonado, Vanderbilt Pitcher of the Year: Paul Skenes, LSU Freshman of the Year: Ike Irish, Auburn Player of the Year: Wyatt Langford, Florida Coach of the Year: Dave Van Horn, Arkansas

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter in game three of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

8. As I write this, it's halftime in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals and the Miami Heat appear poised to take a 3-0 stranglehold on the Boston Celtics. I'll amend/edit this, if necessary, but it's Sunday night and I'm spent. There will be a narrative that the NBA will be disappointed to have a Denver vs. Miami NBA Finals. I think that's false. Sure, Lakers-Celtics would have been sexy. Sure, LeBron James has been the face of the league for the better part of the last two decades. However, Denver, which leads the Lakers, 3-0, has two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic leading a team that plays gorgeous basketball. Miami, coached by Erik Spoelstra and led by superstar Jimmy Butler, might have the best culture in the league. The fact that it's likely to be Denver versus Miami is a testament to the depth and health of the league. The truth is, the league has never been more loaded with great players. There has never been this much parity. Coaching has never mattered more. Maybe Los Angeles or Boston makes a big run, but I doubt it. I think we're headed for Nuggets-Heat, and as a guy who consumes a lot of NBA, I'm excited.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week for 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It's time to eat. Here's our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 186 — Talmouses. This is an easy knock-out-of-the-park dish that you can adapt to your preference from the original recipe if you want to spice things up a little bit. Tidbit #1: The original recipe was made with pâte à choux dough. It would be piped around the egg of the puff pastry to allow the liquid fromage blanc not to leak out. We will change this to bechamel sauce because of the options it has with other ingredients but also for the flavor. Tidbit #2: You will need to make the bechamel sauce the day before and it needs to be cold when we add it to the center of the puff pastry pieces. This will ensure that it doesn’t leak from the sides. Tidbit #3: For the puff pastry, you will cut it into large circles (x2 the size of biscuits). The technique is then to add the bechamel sauce to the center. Rim the outside of the puff pastry with a little water and then fold to the top to form 3 sides. Tidbit #3.1: You will need to perform these on your baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Place the baking tray in the fridge after to let the puff pastry dough cool back down before cooking or it will push out (cook) too quickly. Things you will need: 6 people Preparation time - 15 minutes Cooking time - 25 minutes Rest time - 2 hours Blond Beer Utensils needed: Work surface and circle cutter Saucepot Whisk Glass bowl Plastic wrap Spoon Fridge Stove top and oven Pastry brush Measuring cups Baking sheet and parchment paper Ingredients needed: 2 Tbsp butter 2 Tbsp flour 2 Cups whole milk 1 Pinch nutmeg 1 Cup shredded gouda Salt and pepper 2 Rolls of puff pastry 1 Egg Mise en Plac Step 1: Melt your butter over medium heat in the saucepot. Add in the flour after and cook until the mixture is bubbling. Drizzle in the milk slowly while whisking. Place the pot back on the heat and bring to a boil. Step 1.2: Take off the heat and add in the cheese, and nutmeg, along with salt and pepper. Whisk until the mixture is homogeneous. Pour into your glass bowl and wrap with plastic wrap. Place in the fridge to cool down for 2 hours. Step 2: Cut out your circles and place them on your baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Spoon the bechamel sauce in the center. Rim the outside edge with some water on your finger and then close. Repeat to finish all of the pieces. Place in the fridge. Final Step 3: Preheat the oven to 350°F. Once the oven is heated, pull the baking sheet from the fridge. Brush the outsides with the whisked egg. Then pop in the oven for about 20-25 minutes until the sides of the puff pastry are brown. They will pop open which is neat. Pull them from the oven and let them cool before diving in. Bonus: You can add sliced sausage, braised cabbage, or bacon to these before cooking. This is a very versatile dish and could most certainly be put on the table for your next get-together or even tailgating. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!