SEC commissioner Greg Sankey (USA Today)

1. The Southeastern Conference spring meetings begin Tuesday in Destin, Fla. One of the key topics on the docket will be football scheduling in the 2024 season and beyond, a season that will include new members Texas and Oklahoma as well a a 12-team college football playoff. For the longest time, it was assumed there would be a nine-game SEC slate starting that season. Now, there is reportedly momentum towards keeping the SEC slate at eight games. I attacked this on Twitter over the weekend, apparently upsetting some in the process. So I’ll be clear. No matter how much the paranoid set thinks I’m out to get the Ole Miss program — apparently at least one idiot actually believes I “collaborated” with Steve Robertson on NFL draft night 2016 to “set up” Laremy Tunsil — the reality is I’m a journalist who covers it. Nothing more. Nothing less. While I realize that makes me a dinosaur in today’s media world, I’ve got a 15-plus-year track record at this point. Anyway, what I said was simple. So I’ll quote myself for those smart enough to not be on Twitter or for those who need a refresher: “There are no gifts in this league, simply a standard that teams meet or not. Ole Miss didn’t sniff it for the first time in more than two decades. Between the transfer portal, maintaining key pieces on the current roster and developing capable talent, it’s an offseason that can’t be overstated in its importance. “It tells the fans -- the same ones they blame for not raising enough pay-for-play (er, NIL) money when they lose -- that they don't give the slightest damn about their experience. Sure, the fans would rather see Texas than Central North Dakota, but there's a salary to protect. “A nine-game conference schedule is a no-brainer. It's what the fans want. It's most certainly what the TV networks want. However, I think it's fair to think that maybe we stopped thinking about the fans a while ago. Ticket prices are up. Inflation is a real thing to real people. “It's expensive to go to games. Frankly, it's hard to justify for a lot of people. And these days, you definitely have to buy a game program since more than half the roster is new. But by all means, protect the "buy" games for the automatic win and inflated resume. “The gamble the schools make -- and they're probably right -- is that no matter what, the fans love the school so much that they'll keep showing, no matter the product on the field. They'd prefer a one-score game versus Oklahoma, but they'll be there for 56-3 vs. W. Alaska Tech.” I’m right. If anything, that’s as pro-fan an opinion one can have. It’s not my job to protect football coaches or programs. It’s part of my job to express opinions about the sport I cover, and I firmly believe in this age of pay-for-play and NIL, fans should be treated to more high-level games and fewer “buy” games. For the record, most people inside SEC athletic departments agree, even if they do so privately. How this plays out this week should be fascinating.

2. It was announced last week that the Ole Miss-Mississippi State game will be played on Thanksgiving night. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN. This year’s game, obviously, will be held in Starkville. First, I just assumed this was already known. I’d resigned to it months ago. And as you might guess, I absolutely despise this game being on Thanksgiving. For personal reasons, it just ruins the holiday and turns a day that is meant to be spent with family into a work day. When the game is in Starkville, I’m leaving Oxford no later than 2 p.m. and not getting home until the early-morning hours. It sucks. But again, that’s personal, and my personal feelings don’t matter. However, I’m not the only person who feels this way. To make it to Oxford or Starkville, unless you live in the town in which the game is played that year, requires you either do the whole Thanksgiving thing late in the morning, the next day or not at all. It puts a lot of people on the roads late at night on a holiday, further stressing law enforcement, etc. It means the two teams have less time to heal from the previous week’s game and prepare for the Egg Bowl. The negatives outweigh the positives, and it’s not particularly close. And let’s be real. The idea of moving the game to Thanksgiving was all about exposure. The NFL has other ideas, of course. The King Of All Sports now plays a triple-header on that date, meaning the Egg Bowl will kick off near the end of the Washington-Dallas game and just before San Francisco Seattle. Here’s your lock of the decade: Many millions more will watch Dak Prescott and DK Metcalf that day than will watch their former college teams do battle in Starkville. Move it to Friday if you must. Hell, Arkansas-Missouri got better ratings last season than the Egg Bowl, and both of those teams were the definition of mediocrity. Or — and I know this is a novel concept — play it on Saturday. The best Egg Bowl I ever covered, the one in 2014, was on a Saturday. Both teams had something to play for and the atmosphere was electric. With rare exception, the Thanksgiving atmosphere, both in Oxford and Starkville, is lacking. There was a time when playing the game on Thanksgiving was cool, a novelty of sorts. But now that the NFL has claimed Thanksgiving night and not just a Lions game followed by a Cowboys game, it’s time to move the Egg Bowl to a day that is much more convenient and friendly to the two schools’ fans.

Dillon Hipp

3. The calendar turns to June this week, and that means the arrival of visit season. It’s official visit time for the 2024 prospects and unofficial visit time for 2025s. Ole Miss will entertain visitors over the next three weekends before relaxing a bit at the end of the month. The Rebels will hold their annual “Juice Fest” in late July before turning their full attention to the 2023 season. We’ll work to get list of visitors as the weekends near. From the above linked article: Ole Miss has emerged as the front-runner for the three-star tight end from Scottsdale (Ariz.) Desert Mountain, Dillon Hipp, and his first visit in June will be to Oxford, setting the bar for all his other trips. Hipp will also see Arizona State, TCU and Baylor before the end of the month but the heavy interest Ole Miss is showing, especially from position coach John David Baker and others, is pushing the Rebels to the top.

4. Chase Parham wrote it about earlier Monday, noting that the NCAA baseball transfer portal window is open a day after eight — 8! — SEC teams earned home regionals to begin the NCAA Tournament on Friday. As Chase said, “There are no gifts in this league, simply a standard that teams meet or not. Ole Miss didn’t sniff it for the first time in more than two decades. Between the transfer portal, maintaining key pieces on the current roster and developing capable talent, it’s an offseason that can’t be overstated in its importance.” I couldn’t agree more. I watched a lot of SEC baseball again this spring. Tons. I’d turn it on two TVs and a computer weekend after weekend. Ole Miss didn’t go 6-24 in the league by mistake. It wasn’t an accident. Those teams that finished higher than the Rebels did it because of talent and roster construction. They had deeper pitching staffs and deeper benches. I’ll make some regional predictions later in this piece, but I think it’s a safe bet that half of the field that makes it to Omaha in a couple of weeks will be from the SEC, and that might be a very conservative guess. Vanderbilt has a deep pitching staff and Enrique Bradfield Jr. wreaks havoc at the top of the Commodores’ lineup. Florida sports an incredibly gifted roster. Arkansas has figured out its pitching in creative fashion, and the Razorbacks were practically unbeatable at Baum. LSU has the nation’s best pitcher, Paul Skenes, and a powerful lineup. South Carolina bashes, and the Gamecocks sorted out their pitching late in the year. Alabama is red-hot. Auburn might have the best coach in the league. Kentucky has a veteran team that stresses opposing pitching staffs. Hell, Tennessee and Texas A&M earned No. 2 seeds Monday and both will be very difficult outs in the tournament. The Vols aren’t as talented as last year, but make no mistake, they’re dangerous. Texas A&M, meanwhile, made it to Omaha last season and pitched very well down the stretch, advancing to the finals of the SEC Tournament before losing to Vanderbilt Sunday. The point: Bouncing back isn’t automatic for Ole Miss. It’s a new era of sorts in college baseball, and most of the programs I just listed are very invested in the sport and will spend this week actively working the same transfer portal Ole Miss is in, ready to spend heavily for the same players. Frankly, getting back to championship form is going to be an incredibly tall task for Mike Bianco and Co. That’s not to say it can’t be done, but the Rebels are going to have to change the way they’ve done business in the past to make it happen.

5. Here are my sure-to-go-wrong predictions for the NCAA baseball tournament: Winston-Salem Regional: Wake Forest Tuscaloosa Regional: Alabama Miami Regional: Texas Palo Alto Regional: Texas A&M Baton Rouge Regional: LSU Lexington Regional: Kentucky Auburn Regional: Auburn Clemson Regional: Clemson Gainesville Regional: Florida Columbia Regional: South Carolina Conway Regional: Duke Charlottesville Regional: East Carolina Nashville Regional: Vanderbilt Stillwater Regional: Oklahoma State Terre Haute Regional: Iowa Fayetteville Regional: TCU

6. I’m not a Miami Heat fan. Thank God. If I were, I’d have spent most of Sunday and Monday curled up in a ball in the corner of my bedroom. I can’t imagine the agony of losing a Game 6 like that. My team has blown a Game 6 in the conference finals, and while it was agonizing, it wasn’t that. The Heat led by a point with three seconds left and basically executed a perfect defensive possession. Jayson Tatum didn’t get the ball. Neither did Jaylon Brown. That’s a win for Miami. Marcus Smart, an elite defensive player, took an off-balance 3-pointer. Again, that’s a Miami win. There was only one place that ball could carom that would create a problem for Miami. The ball hit the side of the rim and went left, almost directly left, right towards White, who was crashing the glass. "I mean, it don't do no good to stand in the corner there," White said later in the Celtics' postgame news conference. "Whether he makes it or not, so I just was crashing the glass, and it came right to me.” The Heat’s Max Strus was assigned White, but he did his job on the play, helping to deny the ball to Tatum or Brown. It was just one of those moments that make us love — or passionately hate — sports. In an instant, the Heat went from Eastern Conference champs to a plane to Boston for Game 7.

7. I wrote Thought No. 6 Monday morning. Later Monday, Miami played a phenomenal Game 7, beating Boston. Sports are awesome. Anyway, the NBA Finals are set. The Denver Nuggets, who have waited out Miami-Boston after sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers, will play host to Miami on Thursday in Game 1. My pick, and it’s one I make with a pretty decent amount of confidence: Denver in 5.

8. Maybe I’m just nostalgic these days due to life circumstances, but I absolutely loved “Air,” the story of Nike’s pursuit of Michael Jordan following his career at North Carolina. I knew the story beforehand, but the trip down Memory Lane, via all of the 1980s references, made it worth it to me, and I’ve now watched the film twice. I think sometimes it’s easy to underestimate the impact Jordan had on so many aspects of society, but the movie puts that into perspective. If you haven’t seen it, especially if you’re close to my age, it’s a must-watch. While I’m passing out kudos, I have been watching Season 3 of “Ted Lasso” each week on the treadmill. Early in this season, I was disappointed, as I felt like politics were getting in the way of storylines. However, over the past couple of weeks, as the season has wound down, I have to give credit where it’s due. The story-building has been remarkable. In the last episode, the one prior to what will likely be the series finale, I laughed out loud and was moved to tears. No spoilers, but I loved it. The series is meaningful to me. It came at a time when we were all looking for an escape. It revolved around soccer, a sport that means so much to my son. I love so many of the characters and I want to know they’re going to be OK, as corny as that sounds. The last two episodes have given me hope that they will be, and for that, I’m thankful. I dread saying goodbye, and yes, I know that sounds hokey. Maybe I’m just getting old.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week for 10 Weekend Thoughts.