Former UTSA Roadrunners wide receiver Zakhari Franklin (4) runs with the ball after a catch against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

1. The transfer portal has become such a pervasive tool in college football roster building that I don’t even know where to go to get an accurate count of just how much it’s being used. I looked at Rivals and 247 and got different numbers. In the end, it doesn’t matter. Several Southeastern Conference schools, including Ole Miss, are clearly making the portal a major part of the way they field rosters. Ole Miss landed a commitment Saturday from former UTSA wide receiver Zakhari Franklin. Including wide receiver Chris Marshall, who has already left the program after going through spring drills, Ole Miss has added at least seven offensive players via the transfer portal. By my count, Ole Miss has added 13 defensive players via the portal. Throw in kicker Caden Davis, who transferred from Texas A&M, and almost one quarter of the roster was filled with transfer portal players since December. It’s an incredible number. If the numbers from Rivals and 247 are even close to right, however, Ole Miss is far from alone in utilizing this tool. In the SEC West, Alabama has added five players via the portal, Arkansas 17, Auburn 19, LSU 13, Mississippi State 10 and Texas A&M 10. Make no mistake, I’m not saying Ole Miss, Arkansas and Auburn are going to have chemistry issues or anything of the like. In Auburn’s case, first-year coach Hugh Freeze is clearly using the portal in attempt to fill roster voids. At Ole Miss and Arkansas, however, two coaches entering their fourth seasons at their respective jobs have obviously decided the portal allows their teams to avoid rebuilds and insert experienced players on the fly. It’s worth noting that both programs had chemistry issues late in the season in 2022. Of course, most programs have chemistry issues that pop up at times. Blaming them on the portal would be presumptuous at best, lazy at worst.

Greg Sankey (Associated Press)

2. Speaking of the SEC West, this fall will be the final season it exists. However, things might not feel all that different from a scheduling perspective. In what would have been considered a surprise just a few months ago, the SEC announced Friday that it will keep an eight-game schedule instead of moving to a nine-game slate in 2024. The league announced Friday it will eliminate divisional standings beginning in 2024. The SEC Championship Game will feature the two top teams in the Conference standings at the end of the regular season. The single-standings format will allow every school to play every other school a minimum of two times in a four-year period, regardless of whether the SEC utilizes an 8-game or 9-game format for future Conference competition. "We have been engaged in planning for the entry of Oklahoma and Texas into the SEC since the summer of 2021, but the change of the membership date from 2025 to 2024 creates scheduling complexities that can better be managed with a one-year schedule," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “Creating a one-year schedule will provide a longer on-ramp to manage football scheduling around existing non-conference commitments of our members. “It will also provide additional time to understand the impact of an expanded College Football Playoff and engage with our media partners as we determine the appropriate long-term plan for SEC football scheduling. During this time of change, our fans will continue to enjoy traditional rivalries and begin to see new matchups presented by the addition of two historically successful football programs to the SEC. Each school's opponents for the 2024 season will be announced June 14 on a special primetime show on the SEC Network, and dates of games will be announced at a later date.

3. I can’t help but wonder if what happened was the networks paying the exorbitant rights fees are having just a little case of cold feet. The upcoming season is status quo, of course, but 2024 brings change. Oklahoma and Texas will join the SEC, USC and UCLA will join the Big Ten and the College Football Playoff will expand from four teams to 12. A media colleague covering an ACC school told me Friday he’d heard from administrators there that there is a growing belief that the winds of change are going to die down for the next couple of years so that networks can assess the 2024 season and decide what the landscape looks like after a season of major change. I still expect chaos, more conference realignment and, ultimately, a nine-game SEC regular-season schedule. Still, last week in Destin clearly proved that none of those things are anything resembling certainties.

Former Georgetown Hoyas guard Brandon Murray (0) goes up over Villanova Wildcats forward Eric Dixon (43) in the 1st half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

4. Chase Parham wrote about it last week, but it bears repeating: It’s not a certainty that Chris Beard and Ole Miss get good NCAA waiver news regarding Brandon Murray and/or Moussa Cisse. Murray began his college career at LSU before transferring to Georgetown. Cisse started out at Memphis before transferring to Oklahoma State. Both have filed mental health-related waiver requests, but the NCAA has had strong words in recent months regarding transferring a second time. If both players receive their waivers, both figure to play huge roles for Beard’s first Ole Miss team. Murray can be a prolific scorer and would give the Rebels a much more balanced offensive attack. Cisse, combined with fellow transfer center Jamarion Sharp, would give the Rebels another rim-protector on defense and critical front-court depth. In a world, however, where both are denied, roster depth becomes an issue. I’ve seen bloggers and YouTubers proclaim this an NCAA Tournament team, and there’s no doubt it could get there, but only if the Rebels get some good news from the folks in Indianapolis. Assuming that will be the case, at least at this point, seems a tad premature.

LSU's Riley Cooper (SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK)

5. The regional round of the NCAA Tournament is over. I've got thoughts. -- First, I'm now convinced that if a team has its postseason fate wrapped up, it should punt the SEC Tournament in Hoover. Vanderbilt spent a ton of energy last week in Hoover winning the SEC Tournament and then looked tired in Nashville, failing to get out of its regional. -- I've said it all season that I just didn't think Arkansas was very good. I picked TCU to win that regional in this space last week because I just didn't think the Razorbacks were talented enough to advance. They weren't. This was Dave Van Horn's best job. He maximized that roster. -- Along those lines, anyone who watched Auburn all season knew the road to Omaha was going to be treacherous for the Tigers. They simply didn't have that frontline pitching and sometimes their offense would disappear for stretches. Both things happened on the Plains over the weekend and Auburn was disposed of quickly. -- Florida has so much offense. If you told me to pick an SEC team to win the whole thing, it would be the Gators. -- They'll have to go through South Carolina in Gainesville first, and that won't be an easy task. The Gamecocks can bash, as they showed in Columbia while breezing through their regional. -- LSU has a path, and it's a clear one. Ride Paul Skenes to a Game 1 win and then hope there's enough offense to get the Tigers the rest of the way. That worked in the regional round and I'm not betting against them moving forward. That's a very talented roster. -- The Scott Berry/USM story is so very cool, but the Eagles will have their hands full with Tennessee. So many seem to take joy in hating the Volunteers, but make no mistake; UT is a very good team.

6. Here are my sure-to-go-terribly wrong NCAA Super Regional predictions for the weekend ahead: Wake Forest over Alabama in 2 Texas over Texas A&M/Stanford winner in 3 LSU over Kentucky in 3 Tennessee over Southern Miss in 3 Florida over South Carolina in 3 Virginia over Duke in 3 Oral Roberts over Oregon in 3 TCU over Indiana State in 2

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) controls the ball against Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) in the fourth quarter in game two of the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

7. When the third quarter of Game 2 of the NBA Finals ended Sunday evening, I thought we were staring a sweep -- or, at the most, a gentleman's sweep -- right in the face. The Miami Heat had other ideas. Miami won Game 2, 111-108, overcoming Nikola Jokic, who went for 41 points in the loss. “Our guys, regardless of how the head coach feels, during the fourth quarter, our guys love to compete,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “They love to put themselves out there in those moments of truth. Fortunately, we were able to make a lot of big defensive plays down the stretch, and then we got a lot of contributions, which you’re going to need against a team like this.” Game 3 is at 7:30 p.m. CDT Wednesday in Miami. The Heat, who opened the playoffs by beating Milwaukee in five games, are just the second No. 8 seed ever to win an NBA Finals game, and the first to tie a series. The 1999 Knicks were down 2-0 when they beat San Antonio in Game 3 of those Finals. Counting Miami out is proving to be folly, even though everything seems to point Denver's way. The series might be as simple as Miami's ability to limit Jamaal Murray. When Murray and Jokic are at the peak of their two-way game, the Nuggets are too much for the Heat. Murray was "held" to 18 points and 10 rebounds on Sunday night, and the rest of the Nuggets' supporting cast was limited by the Heat's defense. Denver coach Michael Malone wasn't pleased Sunday, calling out his team's effort. “This is NBA Finals, we are talking about effort; that’s a huge concern of mine,” Malone said. “We had guys out there that were just — whether feeling sorry for themselves for not making shots or thinking they can just turn it on or off, this is not the preseason, this is not the regular season. This is the NBA Finals. That to me is really, really perplexing, disappointing. “I asked the team, I asked them, ‘You guys tell me why (we) lost,’ and they knew the answer. Miami came in here and outworked us, and we (played) by far our least disciplined game of these 16 or 17 playoff games, whatever it is now. So many breakdowns.” Look for a super-focused Denver team Wednesday night, but with the venue shifting to Miami, the Heat have to feel like momentum is on their side.

Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) skates with the puck in the first period against the Vegas Golden Knights in game two of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

8. I haven’t kept up with the NHL season. After all, one only has so many hours in the day. However, I’m always interested in how championship rosters are built. The Athletic had a really nice story about how the Las Vegas Golden Knights built the team that is now three wins away from a Stanley Cup championship following a 5-2 over the Florida Panthers Saturday night. In the modern era of professional sports, teams in leagues typically try to build from within and supplement via free agency. Not Las Vegas. The Golden Knights built through, as The Athletic described it, “aggressive acquisitions of proven, experienced players in the prime of their careers.” The strategy worked and the Golden Knights are in the Stanley Cup Finals for the second time in six years, more than seven different franchises in their history, and they are are tied with five more. It’s a great story. Even if you’re not into hockey, but you like to read about the strategy of roster-building, I can’t recommend it enough.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week for 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 188 — Charcuterie Plate. Well, well, well now here we are. Being from the SIP, I know what a sausage and cheese plate is. I thought I knew what a charcuterie plate was…I was wrong. Tidbit #1: For everyone out there to clear up any confusion, a charcuterie plate is just meat. There are no cheeses at all. Sometimes tradition needs to be modernized and this is no exception. Yet I will stick with the no cheese. Tidbit #2: Below, I will give you a description of the “why” behind I chose the things I did for my offering. Tidbit #3: When you offer your plate, it is best to serve the meats at room temperature. This is one of the main reasons not to accompany cheeses with this dish. You want some of the fat to melt in your mouth from the meat and the heat to be directly noticeable when you first bite into the slices. Tidbit #4: Of course, it is best to slice your meats a la minute yet, it is perfectly ok to have them already pre-sliced. Things you will need: 6 people Preparation time - 5 minutes Rest time - 10 minutes IPA Beer Utensils needed: Work surface and fork Cutting board or a large plate Ingredients needed: 1 Package Lomo - Lomo is a Spanish cured meat made from pork loin, typically seasoned with spices like paprika and garlic. It has a tender texture and a slightly smoky flavor. 1 Package Bresaola - Air-dried, salted beef that is typically aged for several months. It has a lean, deep-red appearance and a delicate, slightly sweet taste. 1 Package Proscuitto Crudo - A popular Italian cured ham with a delicate flavor and melt-in-your-mouth texture. 1 Jar Rillette - A spreadable preparation made by slowly cooking meat, typically pork, until tender and then shredding it. It has a rich, fatty texture and is usually seasoned with herbs and spices. 1 Package Coppa - Made from pork shoulder or neck, coppa is dry-cured, marbled meat with a rich flavor and tender texture. 1 Package Pancetta - Similar to bacon, pancetta is an Italian cured pork belly that offers a savory, slightly salty taste. It can be enjoyed sliced thin or cooked. 1 Package Jambon de Bayonne - A dry-cured ham from the Bayonne region of France, similar to prosciutto but with a slightly sweeter flavor. Caramelised Cashews and Dark Chocolate - To balance out the heat and fattiness of the meats. It will surprise even the most experienced pallet. Mise en Plac Step 1: Place your meats in rows that correspond with each for an easy-to-serve arrangement. For the more delicate slices, shred them and place them in a pile. Final Step 2: Add the chopped chocolate pieces to the outside of the board or plate along with the cashews in the bowl. Then you are ready to impress. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!

