1. Ole Miss had a very busy week on the recruiting front, concluding with Sunday's commitment from Destrehan, La., three-star defensive back Anthony Robinson III. Robinson chose Ole Miss out of a final three that included TCU and Notre Dame. Ole Miss now has 15 public commitments in the 2024 signing class, including five prospects from Louisiana. As I said last week, it's becoming very obvious new defensive coordinator Pete Golding is looking for a certain type of defensive player, and when he sees it, the Rebels strike hard. Golding and the Rebels flipped Tampa, Fla., area defensive back Andy Jaffe from Wake Forest earlier in the week. Jaffe was also pursued very hard in recent weeks by Oklahoma.

2. Five of Ole Miss' 2024 commitments are from Mississippi. This week, Mississippi State went on a run of sorts of in-state players, landing Braylon Burnside, JT Harrell and Jimothy Lewis. That, predictably, created some panic within the Ole Miss fanbase regarding Ole Miss' recruiting efforts inside the state. So far, Ole Miss has two of the state's top 10 players -- at least according to Rivals' rankings -- committed -- Kamron Beavers and Jeffery Rush. Jamonta Waller is committed to Florida and Julius Pope is committed to Arkansas. Four of the top 10 players are committed to Mississippi State. Of the top 25 players in the state, Ole Miss has four committed compared to Mississippi State's six. Of the players ranked 11-25 by Rivals, Southern Miss has three, Texas A&M has two and Stanford, Arkansas, Florida, Oklahoma and Illinois have one each. Does in-state recruiting matter? Yes. And no. Look, losing talented players in your home state hurts, no matter where they go. Elite programs tend to do well in their home state. That said, Lane Kiffin has consistently said he is going to recruit the best players, regardless of where they're from, and go from there. It's clear he's going to use the transfer portal heavily. He's not going to recruit kids from Mississippi just because of their roots. Is that a mistake? So far, it doesn't appear to be. The Rebels have won 18 games over the past two years. If that trend changes and there are more losses and it becomes obvious the in-state misses are hurting badly, Kiffin will be judged accordingly.

2b. A quick caveat: It's late June. The season still has to be played. Things will change between now and mid-December.

3. Recruiting will slow down over the next few weeks. July is a dead period -- at least until the end of the month. Ole Miss will host "Juice Fest" in late July, and plenty of prospects will be in town for that get-together, but between now and then, things will quiet on the visit front. Ole Miss could land another few commitments during that time, of course, as residual decisions are expected following a furious month of visits, but the pace of things will slow to a crawl as coaches take some time off before preseason camps get rolling in early August.

4. From the AP and various media reports: The football and basketball programs at LSU will be punished based on the findings of an Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) Public Infractions Decision Report on recruiting violations. LSU was given a three-year probation punishment for both programs but was not given post-season bans or found to have had a lack of institutional control. The NCAA found that LSU was not at fault for the actions of former men’s head basketball coach Will Wade. He is now the head coach at McNeese State and will be individually penalized with a two-year show cause and a 10-game suspension to start the season with the Cowboys. The NCAA accepted LSU’s scholarship and budget reductions that were already self-imposed. The NCAA added that LSU will have to vacate all its football wins and championship titles between 2012 and 2016 for every game the student-athlete, who was part of the recruiting violation, played in. “Any public reference to the vacated records shall be removed from the athletics department stationery, banners displayed in public areas, and any other forum in which they may appear. Any trophies awarded by the NCAA in the affected sport program shall be returned to the Association,” the report stated. The school’s football program vacated all 37 wins for the team from 2012 to 2015 under former coach Les Miles. The decision stems from impermissible benefits given to former Tigers offensive lineman Vadal Alexander, who received $180,150 from a booster who reportedly embezzled funds from a Baton Rouge children’s hospital, according to The Athletic‘s Stewart Mandel. My thoughts: Boy, that'll show 'em. Vacated wins! The horror! A show-cause for a former coach! The blood and gore! Seriously, it's over now. LSU laundered money through a freaking children's hospital and walked away unscathed. The NCAA infractions arm is dead. May it rest peacefully. It's a new era in college athletics now, and the NCAA has surrendered. It just wants to keep its basketball tournament intact. The ruling regarding LSU was proof.

5. College athletics types keep hoping Congress is going to step in and regulate this new era of college sports. It's not going to. Yes, I know Sen. Lindsey Graham (R, S. Carolina) has proposed The College Sports NIL Clearinghouse Act of 2023. It's just my opinion that's never really going anywhere. I firmly believe the current NIL/pay-for-play market is either going to correct itself over time and settle into something that is sustainable or this current craziness is going to just be the new normal, one that prevents most programs from truly being competitive at a national level. Frankly, the topic is already old. It's stale. Kids are getting salaries to play college sports, and that's perfectly fine, but we're calling it NIL even though that's not what it is. There's no transparency. Title IX is still intact, and the universities want nothing to do -- nor should they -- with making the athletes employees. In a few weeks, coaches will convene at media days all over the country. They'll call their sports "professional," ignoring the fact that they're not. Frankly, it's the one warning all of college sports seems to be ignoring. Pro sports are powered by two things -- loyalty to a franchise and superior levels of play. Pro sports fans get to cheer for players for years on end. As I'm typing this, I'm watching the Braves and Reds battle it out on a hot Sunday in Cincinnati. Great American Ballpark is packed, as the Reds are one of the game's hottest teams, fueled by the return of future Hall of Fame first baseman Joey Votto to a lineup littered with young players with loads of potential. The Braves, meanwhile, are a championship-caliber club with a roster full of players who have been with the organization for years. If you're a fan of either franchise, these are exciting times, and there are plenty of reasons to believe there is a big window of excitement. College sports, meanwhile, is fast turning into incessant free agency. Fans can't afford to get attached to the players, for many will leave after just a year or two at their school. Fans used to relate to the players, feeling a shared bond over love for the institution and bonds that revolve around a sense of nostalgia. Those heartstrings aren't nearly as thick these days and everyone knows it. College sports should be super careful not to become nothing more than the minor leagues. With rare exception, when you go to minor league baseball games or G-League basketball games or USFL or XFL football games, one observation is omnipresent. There are always plenty of empty seats.

6. Florida and LSU will play a winner-takes-all game Monday in Omaha after splitting the first two games of the College World Series final series. Given how the two programs appear to be investing in the transfer portal, they'll both be back to Nebraska very soon. There will be a day of debate over how much Paul Skenes should be used -- for the record, pitching him Monday night is nothing short of abuse -- but the bigger picture should be about two programs that are using NIL (pay for play) as a way to purchase championship rosters. It's legal, mind you. There's no accusation here. If you've got it and you want to spend it, go for it. However, the number of programs that are going to be able to compete in this market is small. And to do it, money that would go to other sports is going to have to go to baseball, and that's a decision a lot of schools will choose not to make. So watch the Gators and the Tigers Monday night. It's a big night for the league. Just know it likely won't be the last time these behemoths meet on stages like this one.

7. The NBA Draft was held on Thursday night. First, allow me to say how horrific ESPN's coverage of the event was. Just awful. Someone should never do that again. The player interviews with their families are fine, but ESPN got away from the news of the draft, forcing the viewer to go to social media and other streams to find out who was actually, you know, getting drafted. For example, I wanted to hear more -- much more -- about Washington's decision to trade up to No. 7 to select Bilal Coulibaly. The Wizards moved from No. 8 to No. 7 to select the Metropolitans 92 guard. Was it because another team -- Oklahoma City, perhaps? -- trying to move up to No. 7 to get Coulibaly? ESPN wasn't particularly interested. I couldn't hear enough about Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-4 Frenchman who went No. 1 overall, but I could hear less from Marty Smith, who made the draft more about his being in San Antonio than the Spurs once again landing what might be a generational talent. I wanted to hear more about why team after team passed on Villanova's Cam Whitmore. I wanted to know more about whether Houston was really pursuing James Harden and what that might mean for the Rockets' rebuild. I wanted to know Damian Lillard's feelings regarding Scott Henderson going to Portland at No. 3. I wanted to know what Charlotte learned about Brandon Miller's role that night in Tuscaloosa. Obviously, the Hornets were comfortable taking him No. 2 overall. I wanted to know more about Thunder-Mavericks trade, one that worked out well for both sides. The Thunder, by taking on Davis Bertans' deal, moved up to No, 10 and landed Kentucky guard Cason Wallace. Dallas moved to No. 12 and took Derrick Lively II, who should fit right in to that lineup. There was just so much ESPN failed to dive into. Other streams did. I couldn't have been the only one to notice.

8. Just an FYI, but there won't be a 10 Weekend Thoughts next Sunday. I'm going to be out of pocket most of next weekend, but I plan to publish again on July 9. By then, it'll be time to start previewing some football and it'll be just a week before I head to Nashville for SEC Media Days. So I hope you all have a safe and happy Fourth of July. And yes, I know this is a bit of a throw-away note, but I'm out of things to write about unless I delve into my thoughts about a load of political topics that I've been reading about over the past few days. Most don't want that, so I'll keep them to myself. It's the dog days of summer. Sometimes when I read colleagues talking about re-watching a ton of college football games from previous seasons, I wonder if they're telling the truth. My guess is they're not, but they know that's popular with a hardcore fan base. Anyway, I'll be back in a couple of weeks and we'll start to turn our attention to the 2023 season.

9. It's time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 191 — Salade Nicoise. Yes, it is a salad. Yes, it is also very delicious with how many different variations you can create. There is of course the classic that originated from Nice, France. Yet, cooking is all about adaptability. Tidbit #1: Just a little history for you, Nicoise is reserved for the people that are from Nice. So, that is where you get the salad’s name Tidbit #2: This salad originally had 12 ingredients. You can of course add boiled potatoes and green beans if you like. The most important thing is to pair the canned tuna and boiled eggs with whatever you like. That is the trick. Tidbit #3: Mix half of the ingredients with the lettuce whenever mixing the salad. You will reserve the rest on top to have a visually stunning and appealing plate when serving the salad to your guests. Things you will need: 4 people Preparation time - 10 minutes Cooking time - 10 minutes Rest time - 5 minutes Glass of Rose Utensils needed: Work surface and chef’s knife Saucepot Saucepan with a rubber spatula Stovetop 2 Mixing bowls Whisk Side Plate Measuring cups Ingredients needed: 1 Can tuna in oil 8 Anchovie fillets 1 Handful of cherry tomatoes ½ Red onion thinly sliced ½ Yellow bell pepper thinly sliced 2 Bags iceberg lettuce 4 Eggs 12 Green olives 2 Tsp mustard Juice of 1 lemon ¼ + ¼ Cup olive oil ¼ Cup neutral oil 1 Sprig fresh basil chopped 1 Sprig fresh thyme chopped 1 Sprig fresh tarragon chopped 1 Garlic clove finely chopped 1 Shallot finely chopped Salt and pepper Mise en Plac Step 1: Take your eggs and place them in the sauce pot filled with water to cover the eggs. Bring to a soft boil and cook for 8 minutes. Run under cold water after, crack, and cut in half. Step 1.2: Add the neutral oil to the saucepan with the shallot. Cook over medium heat for 2 minutes. After, add in the garlic and continue cooking for just 1 minute. Take the pan off the heat. Step 2: Add the mustard and lemon juice into the mixing bowl. Whisk the tuna oil from the can into the bowl followed by the mixture in the saucepan. Add in the first ¼ cup of olive oil and the herbs. Adjust with a pinch of salt and pepper. Step 3: Wash the lettuce and place it in your second mixing bowl. Add in ¾ of the vinaigrette along with half of all of the ingredients. Mix. Final Step 4: Place the salad on your serving platter or bowl after. Mix the rest of the ingredients with the leftover vinaigrette and then place on top of the salad. Place the extra olive oil to the side for others to add a little more olive taste if wanted. Enjoy in the summer for a starter or as an entree. Wildly good and yes you can add potatoes to it…maybe even smoked potatoes or smashed potatoes… From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!