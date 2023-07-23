McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by GameChanger Patch Co.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Later today, I’ll be heading home after a week-plus in Nashville and a quick overnight trip here to Birmingham.
Southeastern Conference Media Days were sandwiched by some family obligations in Nashville and a pair of soccer camps — one in Nashville and one here in the Magic City — this weekend.
Next weekend — or at least one day of next weekend — will be spent trying to cover Ole Miss’ final recruiting event of the summer and then the weekend after that will be almost certainly be dedicated to the start of the college football season.
The summer, at least on my calendar, is winding to a close. The whirlwind isn’t far away. I’ll have some final observations from Media Days and other thoughts today. I hope you’ve had a nice weekend.
1. Late Friday, we heard there had been a terrible automobile accident in Alabama involving an Ole Miss football player. That's all we knew, and we didn't know that. I went to bed that night hoping the information was false.
It wasn't. By midday Saturday, we had learned that former Ole Miss defensive lineman KD Hill had been involved in an accident on Interstate 65 near Cullman, Ala., Friday. Hill survived the crash, but lifesaving measures taken on the scene ended Hill's football career. Hill had been invited to participate in the New York Jets' camp after going undrafted this past spring.
Hill, a Eufala, Ala., native, was the winner of the Chucky Mullins Award in the spring of 2022 and wore No. 38 for the Rebels last fall. He was one of the most beloved and popular players on the Ole Miss roster over the last few years.
A GoFundMe has been set up for Hill.
2. Only one Ole Miss player — running back Quinshon Judkins — made any of the preseason All-SEC teams that were released Friday. Judkins and Arkansas running back Rocket Sanders earned first-team All-SEC honors. No other Rebels player made first-, second- or third-team All-SEC.
Now look, eight media members picked Vanderbilt to win the SEC East, so let’s not pretend that this is a serious venture. For what it’s worth, who really cares what media thinks? As a member of the media, I can tell you I’m no football expert, and I’d put my football expertise above that of many of my colleagues.
Again, it’s immaterial, but it’s one of the reasons I enter this football season with a lot of questions about this Ole Miss team. That shouldn’t be construed as negative. It’s just that there are so many new faces from new places, so much change, so many unknowns that I’m not sure how so many seem to have such certain opinions of the Rebels — one way or the other. I’m a walking, talking shoulder shrug emoji.
