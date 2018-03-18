New Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis will be in Oxford Monday. USA Today Sports

1. Kermit Davis will be formally introduced to Ole Miss fans Monday at 5:30 p.m. at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Davis will meet with the media following that event. Then it’s back to work, and Davis has plenty to do. Though for the first day in a week or so, Davis now has just one job to do. His days as Middle Tennessee's head coach ended Sunday night with an 84-68 loss at Louisville in the second round of the NIT. The Cardinals will face Mississippi State at some point in the next few days for the right to play at Madison Square Garden in New York. Davis, meanwhile, will begin the process of rebuilding Ole Miss' roster, all the while with at least one eye on the future. Davis must also finalize his staff. Two MTSU assistants, Ronnie Hamilton and Win Case, will be in Oxford Monday. Former LSU coach John Brady could join the Rebels in some capacity. Two other coaches, long-time assistant Butch Pierre and Chipola (Fla.) College coach Bret Campbell, have also been linked to potential spots on the new Ole Miss staff. Of course, there could be others. Davis will certainly be asked about the topic on Monday. Davis has a big job in front of him, but let's not turn it into something it's not. One year ago this weekend, Ole Miss won at Syracuse in the second round of the NIT. On Sunday, the Orange knocked off Michigan State to advance to the Sweet 16. Yes, Ole Miss has to add talent, but please, for the love of all things holy, let's not glorify college basketball to a place where a program needs a half-decade to rebuild a roster. There aren't many good teams in the sport. One player can change a roster. Two players can carry one. It'll all be about Davis' ability to recruit to Oxford. He's been on that job, at least to some capacity, for days. Starting Monday, it's his full-time gig, a Southeastern Conference opportunity he's longed for. This is Davis' big chance to prove a lot of people wrong. Expect him to attack it.

Ole Miss linebacker Detric Bing-Dukes Stan Szeto/USA Today Sports

2. Ole Miss spring football resumes this week. The Rebels were off for spring break all of last week, so they’ll pick things back up over the next three weeks, wrapping up with the Grove Bowl game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on April 7. I suspect Matt Luke wants to continue to establish a more physical type of team identity over the final eight practices or so of the spring, all while getting out of late March and early April as healthy as humanly possible. Ole Miss must continue to search for a couple of running backs that can be counted on in 2018. As SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic said on The Greatest Pod in the South presented by Cathead Vodka (try the honeysuckle vodka with lemonade; it’s fantastic), Ole Miss can’t afford to play arena ball in the SEC. It simply won’t work. Ole Miss’ offense, in my opinion, got dangerous last season when Jordan Wilkins hit his stride and added a physical running element to the already potent passing attack. Finding someone _ or some combination of someones _ who can replicate Wilkins’ contributions from a year ago is paramount to Ole Miss’ success in the fall. That, and finding linebackers, of course. That remains the other very fascinating story to follow as spring resumes. It’s hard to win without strong linebacker play in the SEC, and Ole Miss is very much searching for players who can contribute at that position.

3. It goes without saying, but the resumption of spring football practice means another run of critical unofficial visits to Oxford for potential 2019 signees. A lot of attention has been given to who has and hasn’t committed to Ole Miss so far, and that’s understandable. However, it’s March, and commitments are relatively meaningless this early. What’s more important is Ole Miss get its targets to campus over the next few weeks, further building relationships that can be taken to a new level during the all-important summer months. Here’s the truth: There’s a season to be played. All of these prospects committed to LSU right now might be re-evaluating things if the Tigers, a team without any proven quarterback play, can’t silence negative rumblings around Ed Orgeron and Co. No one knows what Mississippi State or Arkansas will look like with new coaches. No one knows if Luke’s team will have a different look in 2018 than it did when he was a coach without a mandate. In other words, things will change, one way or the other. The recruiting landscape of March will shift quite a bit before December and then again before February. Yes, if National Signing Day were today, Ole Miss might well be hurting. Today is not National Signing Day, however. There are still nine months to go before anyone can sign anything. Ole Miss needs to get targets on campus as often as possible, and that quest, one that never really stops, resumes in earnest this week.

Texas A&M's Robert Williams II reacts after a play late in the Aggies' second-round NCAA tournament win over North Carolina Sunday. USA Today Sports

4. Back to college basketball, which is now down to the Sweet 16 after the first weekend of the NCAA tournament was completed late Sunday. Kentucky rolled to the Sweet 16, as John Calipari’s team appears to be peaking in March. Texas A&M did, too, a testament to those of who all season wondered why the Aggies couldn’t play to their elite talent. Tennessee, Florida, Alabama and Auburn couldn’t get out of the second round. Missouri and Arkansas got bounced quickly. What does it mean? Not much, in my opinion. The SEC has one-eighth of the Sweet 16 and ended the first weekend of the tournament with eight wins. That’s pretty solid, definitely an improvement over some previous seasons. It was a solid league all season; there wasn’t a pushover in the group, and that showed during the first four days of the tournament. There wasn’t a dominant team, either, so the fact that the two most talented teams in the conference were the ones to advance stands to reason.

Nevada's Eric Musselman has the Wolfpack in the Sweet 16. USA Today Sports

5. So, with the Sweet 16 set, here are my predictions: South Region: Kentucky over Kansas State Nevada over Loyola-Chicago Elite 8: Kentucky over Nevada West Region: Xavier over Gonzaga Texas A&M over Michigan Elite 8: Texas A&M over Xavier East Region: Villanova over West Virginia/Marshall

Purdue over Texas Tech Elite 8: Villanova over Purdue Midwest Region: Kansas over Clemson Duke over Syracuse Elite 8: Duke over Kansas

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa USA Today Sports

6. The Major League Baseball season begins in some 10 days, thank God. I’ll make my annual sure-to-go-wrong individual predictions and pick a sure-to-be-doomed champion in this spot next week. For this week, however, here are my divisional predictions for the upcoming campaign: American League East 1. Boston Red Sox 2. New York Yankees 3. Toronto Blue Jays 4. Baltimore Orioles 5. Tampa Bay Rays American League Central 1. Cleveland Indians 2. Minnesota Twins 3. Detroit Tigers 4. Chicago White Sox 5. Kansas City Royals American League West 1. Houston Astros 2. Los Angeles Angels 3. Seattle Mariners 4. Texas Rangers 5. Oakland Athletics National League East 1. Washington Nationals 2. Philadelphia Phillies 3. Atlanta Braves 4. New York Mets 5. Miami Marlins National League Central 1. Chicago Cubs 2. St. Louis Cardinals 3. Milwaukee Brewers 4. Cincinnati Reds 5. Pittsburgh Pirates National League West 1. Los Angeles Dodgers 2. Colorado Rockies 3. Arizona Diamondbacks 4. San Francisco Giants 5. San Diego Padres

7. Atlanta United whipped Vancouver, 4-1, Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. No, I’m not breaking down an early-season Major League Soccer game here. I wouldn’t dare try, and I’ll freely admit I don’t know enough about the intricacies of the sport to even try. However, I find it somewhat impossible to ignore the crowds (and the makeup of the crowds) piling into downtown Atlanta to enjoy a professional soccer event. Atlanta United, granted, is an outlier. No other MLS franchise is approaching the 72,035 fans that are piling into Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Hell, only one other team _ the Seattle Sounders _ are drawing half that amount. Seven other franchises _ Vancouver, Toronto, New York FC, Los Angeles, Orlando, Sporting KC and Real Salt Lake _ are drawing more than 20,000 fans per game. The sport is clearly growing in the U.S., and Atlanta is the best exhibit to prove it. I don't have statistics to back this up, but I have eyes, and from watching video and checking out photos, it certainly appears Atlanta United's fan base is primarily young. I suspect a lot of the team's fans are young people who are working in Atlanta but not from there. Many, I'd guess, are people who grew up playing soccer and who have at least a working knowledge of the sport and of the game's top players. Major League Baseball would kill for that demographic. Just saying.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives to the net pat center Steven Adams (12) and Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell (24) during the first half at the Air Canada Centre Sunday. USA Today Sports

8. Perhaps it’s going to be a clean, easy path to the NBA Finals for the Golden State Warriors. The champs are immensely talented, and even though they’ve suffered injuries all season that have kept them short-handed, they’re 53-17 through 70 games, owners of the league’s second-best record. However, the rest of the Western Conference is trying desperately to have something to say about that. On Sunday, Oklahoma City won at the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed, Toronto. Later in the day, New Orleans whipped the East’s No. 2, Boston, to improve to 40-30. The West’s No. 1, Houston, beat Minnesota to extend its win streak to five games. Portland, the No. 3 seed in the West, has won 12 in a row. The Thunder have won six in a row and are firmly in the No. 4 slot now. Utah has won nine straight as the Jazz fight for a playoff spot. Minnesota is 40-31, a half-game ahead of San Antonio. The Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets are six games over .500 and, if the playoffs began today, both teams would be finished for the year. Again, maybe the Warriors can just hit the button and go back to dominating postseason series. They should certainly hope so, for if the last couple of weeks are any indication, there are teams in the West capable of not only scaring Golden State in May but also perfectly poised to beat them.

Jonathan Howard authors the drink of the week for 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. I had the pleasure Friday night of enjoying the best old-fashioned I’ve ever had at Jonathan Howard’s restaurant, Henley, in Nashville. He used 1776 bourbon from the James E. Pepper Distilling Co., in Lexington, Ky., and it was just perfect. While I realize that does you, dear reader, any good, here’s the next best thing — a drink recipe from the esteemed Mr. Howard himself. Here’s Jonathan: Happy National Hangover Awareness Day! I am sure many of you had quite a large day yesterday during filled with Guinness, Green Bud Light and a plethora of Irish Whiskey. What is the best way to clear away a raging hangover? Hair of the dog? Coffee? Why not both? And why not keep in the celebrating spirit with an Irish coffee, which is your drink of the week. The Irish coffee was made famous by head chef Joe Sheridan at the restaurant and coffee shop in the Foynes Airbase flying boat terminal. After a several-hour delayed flight set to cross the Atlantic, Chef Sheridan added whiskey to passengers’ coffee to warm then up. After the passengers asked if they were being served Brazilian coffee, Sheridan told them it was "Irish coffee,” and thus the Irish coffee was born. Stanton Delaplane, a travel writer for the San Francisco Chronicle, brought Irish coffee to the United States after drinking it at Shannon Airport, which is now where Joe Sheridan was working, and brought the drink to the Buena Vista Cafe in San Francisco to start serving it on Nov. 10, 1952. Delaplane worked with the bars’ owners, Jack Koeppler and George Freeberg, to recreate the Irish method for floating the cream on top of the coffee, sampling the drink one night until he nearly passed out. The group also sought help from the city's then-mayor, George Christopher, who owned a dairy and suggested that cream aged at least 48 hours would be more apt to float. Delaplane popularized the drink by mentioning it frequently in his travel column, which was widely read throughout America. In later years, after the Buena Vista had served, by its count, more than 30 million of the drinks, Delaplane and the owners grew tired of the drink. A friend commented that the problem with Irish coffee is that it ruins three good drinks: coffee, cream, and whiskey.The drink is simple and delicious. And the most important component is the cream. The coffee can be horrid and if you get the cream right it’s off to the races. Redi-whip is not an option here. Having a proper Irish coffee will make it easy to never go back to one of those again. To make the cream, add heavy cream to a cocktail shaker. Take off the coil of a traditional hawthorn strainer and drop it in. Shake until the consistency is thick but not lumpy. No frills needed. Another large component is obviously the whiskey. While is it easy to shrug off and go straight to Jameson, there are now plenty more options at our disposal to use. I happen to be a big fan of Teeling’s Irish Coffees, so I’d say give that one a try. Then resulting drink is warm, creamy, and helps give your hangover a stiff kick in the tail. Cheers! Irish Coffee 1.5 ounces Teeling’s Irish Whiskey 1/2 ounce simple syrup 4 ounces hot-drip coffee Float cream Directions: In a vessel meant for hot drinks, build the beverage starting with the sugar, then the spirit. Add coffee, then gently float the cream on top.

St. Louis' Matt Carpenter USA Today Sports

