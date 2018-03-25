So it's 3:24 p.m. on Sunday. Villanova is up by eight with 1:45 left as I begin this weekly endeavor. I spent most of the weekend in Memphis watching Carson's North Mississippi Soccer Academy play in a tournament at the Mike Rose Soccer Complex. So, I'm not sure what the heck I'm going to write about or how long this is going to take. We shall see.

Mike Bianco Josh McCoy

1. Ole Miss took two of three at Texas A&M in its second Southeastern Conference series of the year. The Rebels, now 4-2 in SEC play, are emerging as a legitimate national contender. Ole Miss won by a single run on Thursday, lost a nail-biter on Friday night and then rallied from a deficit to claim a one-run win on Saturday afternoon. Doing that against a legitimate Texas A&M team, all the while playing in one of the more difficult environments in the SEC, bodes well for Ole Miss. I'm not going to sit here and pretend to be a college baseball expert. I watch it sparingly, though I have watched a little more of this team to prepare for the SEC tournament in May. I'll be filling in for our resident baseball expert, Chase Parham, during those few days in Hoover, Ala., so I've attempted to keep up a bit. Here's what I know: This team can really pitch. Even when the rotation struggles, as it did at times in College Station, the bullpen can step in and keep Ole Miss within striking distance. Further, this team has fight in it. It never rolls over. Even on Friday, a game Ole Miss lost, the Rebels clawed back from five runs down to give Texas A&M a scare. It's mentally tough, and few attributes are more valuable for talented teams playing in probably the toughest, deepest league in the country. The road gets no easier this week. Ole Miss entertains Arkansas, an offensive juggernaut of sorts, Thursday though Saturday in a series that could have serious implications a couple of months from now. Obviously, it's too early to get carried away about this team's potential. Injuries can derail any team, and a lengthy slump can change expectations, but as I sit here now, with Villanova 45.1 seconds away from the Final Four, this Ole Miss team has all the makings of a club that could play well into June.

2. Ole Miss had a scrimmage on Saturday morning in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium as the Rebels continue to work toward their April 7 Grove Bowl game. Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf met with reporters following the session. Here's that video:

3. Tight end Octavious Cooley, who has been one of the bright spots of the spring so far, also met with the media following Saturday's practice. Here's that video:

4. We will have coverage of Ole Miss football on Monday and Wednesday this week. The Rebels' Pro Day is Tuesday morning, and while it's closed to the public, we'll give you updates on the NFL draft preparations of Marquis Haynes, DeMarquis Gates, Breeland Speaks, Jordan Wilkins, Rod Taylor and others. I saw Speaks at an Ole Miss practice last week. He looked to be in incredible shape, and while he's a bit undersized by NFL standards, Speaks has high-level athleticism and versatility. He's also a bright, instinctive player, and if has a big Pro Day, some team could "gamble" on him a little earlier in the draft than most expect.

Kermit Davis Josh McCoy

5. Kermit Davis' first few days on the job have certainly been busy, as he's having to manage the roster he inherited as well as fill multiple spots in the 2018 recruiting class, all while keeping an engaging eye on 2019 and beyond. Terence Davis declared himself eligible for the NBA draft on Friday, though he won't hire an agent. For Davis, it's a smart move. He's taking advantage of the system, and he'll get some NBA feedback. (I'll go ahead, as someone who watched a ton of NBA, and tell you what they'll tell him: Davis needs to become a better shooter, a more disciplined offensive player. He needs to move his feet and use his athleticism and length on defense and stop being lazy and reaching, thereby picking up cheap fouls. He needs to improve his handle and get in the very best shape of his life for his senior season. If he'll do all those things, Davis has a chance to get a real look in the G-League or overseas. His game needs real work to even dream of the NBA). I keep hearing things are stabilizing, if you will, between Breein Tyree and Ole Miss. I have heard conflicting information regarding Devontae Shuler. In the end, especially when transferring means sitting out a year, I ultimately expect players to stay and play for a new staff. It might be a little while, however, before any of that stuff is finalized. On the recruiting front, while most of the class Andy Kennedy assembled will end up elsewhere (which is expected after coaching changes in college basketball), there is optimism Ole Miss will sign a very productive 2018 class. The Rebels will entertain Sunrise (Kansas) Christian forward Blake Hinson on April 6 and Chipola (Fla.) College wing Brandon Mahan on April 13. The Rebels are also trying to finalize another official visit on April 13. They've been busy extending offers as well. The next few weeks are going to be busy for Davis and Co., as much by necessity as anything. Also, expect the Rebels to be active on the transfer market, a market that's developing by the day.



Sister Jean with a backwards hat on is a national treasure. pic.twitter.com/bV4U7gWjcO — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 25, 2018

Yeah go ahead and root against the nun in the backwards hat on the night Jesus comes back from the dead. See how that works for you 😂 pic.twitter.com/ePVC61CYTn — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) March 25, 2018

6. The Final Four is set. If you ever wondered what Cinderella looked like at 98 (I never had, by the way), now you know. She looks like Sister Jean, the nun from Loyola-Chicago who has taken the sports world by storm during the Ramblers' run to the Final Four. Loyola will face Michigan on Saturday in San Antonio for a berth in the national championship. The winner of that game will face the winner of the other semifinal between Villanova and Kansas. It's been a great tournament. It's always a great event. In a one-and-done environment, anything can happen and it occasionally does. Here's hoping Cinderella has another dance or two in her. My picks: Michigan over Loyola Villanova over Kansas

Kyle Hendricks with 4.0 scoreless innings today.



He'll finish the Cactus League with 19.0 IP, 2.37 ERA, 23 K, 2 BB



Safe to say the Professor is ready for the regular season. pic.twitter.com/yOMMg7Zf5x — Cubs Insider (@realcubsinsider) March 25, 2018

7. The Major League Baseball season begins Thursday in Miami when the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins open a four-game series. Last week, I gave my divisional picks. This week, I'll give my sure-to-go-wrong individual picks and I'll predict the World Series. American League Rookie of the Year: Gleyber Torres, New York Yankees National League Rookie of the Year: Ronald Acuna, Atlanta Braves American League Manager of the Year: Alex Cora, Boston Red Sox National League Manager of the Year: Gabe Kapler, Philadelphia Phillies American League Cy Young Award: Gerrit Cole, Houston Astros National League Cy Young Award: Kyle Hendricks, Chicago Cubs American League Most Valuable Player: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels National League Most Valuable Player: Nolen Arenado, Colorado Rockies American League Wildcards: New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels National League Wildcards: St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies American League Divisional Playoffs: Houston Astros over New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox over Cleveland Indians National League Divisional Playoffs: Chicago Cubs over St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals over Los Angeles Dodgers American League Championship Series: Boston Red Sox over Houston Astros National League Championship Series: Chicago Cubs over Washington Nationals World Series: Boston Red Sox over Chicago Cubs

Steve Kerr's full comment/update on Steph Curry, saying he won't play in the first round pic.twitter.com/jtQ7aPdP25 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 25, 2018

8. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, the Golden State Warriors are vulnerable in this postseason. Kevin Durant isn't completely healthy. Neither is Klay Thompson. The Warriors' bench is borderline anemic, and it's banged up as well. Now Steph Curry has ankle AND knee issues and will miss at least the first round of the playoffs, Golden State coach Steve Kerr said Sunday. Houston is better than the Warriors right now. Portland might be. Oklahoma City is dangerous. The Spurs could be, depending on Kawhi Leonard's status. The Warriors aren't healthy. They're probably not going to be the rest of the way. They've never been more vulnerable. If you're the Houston Rockets, the window is wide open.

Jonathan Howard authors the drink of the week for 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. I spent the weekend dealing with my fair share of youth soccer drama and my daughter, Caroline, got her driver's permit. So yeah, I'll have a drink. Just in time, here's our resident award-winning bartender, Jonathan Howard: I love New Orleans. It’s known for Mardi Gras, Cajun cuisine and Woo Dat Nation, Café du Monde for coffee and beignets and jazz on Frenchmen Street. One of the things New Orleans can stake a major claim to is leading the charge for American cocktails. So, with my desire for a return to the Big Easy, the La Louisiane is your drink of the week. As with most of the older beverages we discuss, the history of the drink is rather hazy. It is known to be created at the La Louisiane Hotel and Creole Restaurant that opened in 1881. Assuming the drink was created shortly thereafter, the beverage would have shown up a full 50 years before the iconic Vieux Carre cocktail. Apparently, one of the few places that one can find the original recipe is in the classic “Famous New Orleans Drinks and How to Mix ‘Em,"written in 1937. Why then has this particular tipple faded away while other New Orleans greats like the Ramos Gin Fizz, Sazarac, and Veiux Carre have thrived? Location. All these drinks were created in hotel bars. And the aforementioned drinks all came from more prominent and popular hotels -- thus, spreading the drinks across the globe via its many visitors. Now, the drink is a commonplace item among fine bars in New Orleans and is slowly coming around to the rest of the country as well. And that's a great thing because this is in fact my favorite of all the drinks to come out of this great city. The La Louisiana is a simple rye-based cocktail with layers upon layers of flavor all the while staying true to its creole roots. The drink includes a range of ingredients most people find familiar and welcoming. It is like a Manhattan but not quite. It is very Sazarac-like but still not exactly. And the drink was created at roughly the same time, so is basically falls in line with the way drinks were being made at the time. So chances are if you like either of those drinks you are going to love this one. I highly recommend making this one at home or taking the recipe to a bartender you trust. You will thank me for it later.

Cheers! La Louisiane 2 oz. Sazarac 6-year rye 1/2 oz. Martini & Rossi Sweet Vermouth 1/4 oz. Benedictine 3 dashes Peychauds Bitters 2 dashes Pernod Absinthe Directions: In a mixing glass filled with ice, add absinthe and bitters first. Then follow with whiskey, vermouth and Benedictine. Stir roughly 30 rotations until the drink is cold and diluted. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with a cherry.

