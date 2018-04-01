Detric Bing-Dukes Neal McCready

1. The 2017 season is likely one Detric Bing-Dukes would like to forget, from the suspension to the demotion to the injuries. This spring, however, Bing-Dukes has put all of that in his rear-view mirror and has instead drawn major praise for his work both on the practice field and in the meeting room. "This year the difference is understanding the defense inside and out," Bing-Dukes said. "I know where my help is. I know where my safety is coming down. I know where my D-line is. It's just having an all-around feel and football IQ of the game. I feel that has gone up and understanding the defense has gone up. "It allows you to be patient. Being patient allows you to be faster. Now that I understand, I know what to look at." Bing-Dukes' new position coach, Jon Sumrall, has been impressed with the senior from Tucker, Ga. "Detric has really shown a lot of maturity this spring," Sumrall said. "He’s put in a lot of extra work in the film room. He’s trying to help lead other guys, help them become more confident in what they’re doing. "I’ve really been excited about some steps he’s taking to develop himself. He’s a guy that’s been through a lot of different things in his college career. He’s seen the good, the bad and the ugly. I think because of that he’s really poised and doesn’t panic. He understands the growth of what it takes to continue getting better. He’s really been an encourager for some of the young guys. At different points in camp those guys might hit a wall with the learning curve." Ole Miss will wrap up spring drills on Saturday with the annual Grove Bowl game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (ESPNU, 1 p.m. CDT). Bing-Dukes said the urgency to show Ole Miss' ability to improve on defense has been a motivator over the past few weeks. Bing-Dukes, who began his career at Georgia before transferring to Iowa Western College, said he's trying to take on more leadership this spring. "I'm trying to let the young guys know they can be happy about the baby steps they take," Bing-Dukes said. "They don't have to take big steps. Be proud about fitting right one day and build good days on top of good days and be consistent." Bing-Dukes said his failure to do that led to some of his struggles last season. A year later, Bing-Dukes isn't taking anything for granted and enjoying his final season in the college game. "There's definitely a big urge," Bing-Dukes said. "This being my last year, I just want to take it all in and enjoy the moments with my team, enjoy every day and get better. What happens after that, happens."

Who remembers this epic ping pong battle between @macbrown854 and @gwunder3 from #TheSeason? If you missed it, watch below and decide for yourself who's the best ping pong player. pic.twitter.com/y2SkdiCsKj — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) March 14, 2018

2. Will Gleeson and Gary Wunderlich, the stalwarts of Ole Miss' kicking game the past few seasons, are gone. Of course, change is part of the college game, so their graduation means opportunities for others. Mac Brown, who punted five times for a 42.2-yard average, is in line to be the Rebels' starting punter and holder this season. Brown, who is more famous for his fund-raising lemonade stand than he is his punting prowess, said he and some of the Rebels' other young specialists are preparing to fill the voids left by their former counterparts. "For me coming in, they kind of taught me everything to do," Brown said. "It's definitely weird in the locker room not having them to joke around with and stuff. They set a really good foundation for us to follow and they were great leaders, so we've just kind of stepped up and filled their shoes in a way. They did some great things here so hopefully we can carry that on." Brown said his focus this spring has been consistency. He's also been working on some rugby-style punting, something he doesn't have much background in. "I started punting my senior year in high school, so everything is still kind of coming at me," Brown said. "I kind of just have a basis now for the basics of each kick and I just try to do that. I just try to do a quick practice swing before and not worry too much about my leg swing and just try to kick the ball. In the end, I just stay loose and keep an open mind when I kick."

Willie Hibbler Neal McCready

3. I posted video of Sumrall meeting with the media earlier in the week, but I found his comments worthy of a deeper dive. Sumrall went in depth on virtually every answer, providing some clues regarding his thoughts on the players he inherited and what he looks for in linebackers on the recruiting trail. As for his current group, one that is very lacking in experience and depth, Sumrall didn't sugarcoat things. They’re eager," Sumrall said, "They’re working. I like all of them as people. I think they’re all committed to try and be the best they can be. They’re still learning how to be consistent day in and day out, just trying to teach them the basic fundamentals from the ground up. The small things that people take for granted like formation recognition, backfield sets and identification and those things, but those guys are working. As long as they’ll continue to work and give it everything they’ve got, good things will come. "The biggest thing is we want those good things to come really fast. The sense of urgency with them has to be there every day. You look up right now, we’re a week and a practice left of spring ball, you can’t lose a rep. Every rep you get you have to get something out of and learn from and get better, but they’re developing, and I’m just asking each day that they come off the practice field and have gotten a little bit better." Sumrall said he wants the linebackers on the current roster to exit spring drills mentally tougher than they were when practices began in late February. "There are going to be good plays and bad plays, but I don’t ever want anybody to say turn something down," Sumrall said. "Hopefully people will say they’re high energy, they’ve got great passion for what they’re doing, and they’re mentally tough as much as anything. I want them to fight through things. You play college football, everything’s not always going to be easy, and everything’s not going to go your way. They’ve got to continue to battle and get better every day, keep a fighter’s mentality a little bit." What I found more interesting was Sumrall's response to my question regarding what traits he values when he's evaluating linebacker prospects. More than anything, Sumrall said, he covets linebackers with instincts. "Everybody wants long, fast, athletic guys, but at the end of the day, you can be as long, fast and athletic as you want, but if you don't have any football instinct, it's really hard to be a good linebacker. So much of it is identifying that. You can’t always identify that in like a camp setting. A lot of times you have to see a guy practice, see him play live to get that evaluation and have a good feel for what that’s like "The instinct thing is probably the most important thing. I think the most overrated thing when it comes to playing linebacker is … especially in the box is what’s a guy’s 40 time. I don’t want a guy to be slow, but he doesn’t have to be Usain Bolt. He’s got to have good-play speed." As for his current guys and how they fit the criteria Sumrall described in response to my question, Sumrall praised Willie Hibbler's pass coverage skills, Josh Clarke's energy and edge and solid _ but not yet consistent _ play from Mohamed Sonogo and Zikerrion Baker. "Overall, I’m trying to figure out who can be consistent," Sumrall said. "Don’t just flash, but be a steady, consistent guy day in and day out. That’s what we’re hunting and what we’re trying to figure out."



Elias King Jon Lopez/Nike @NikeEYB

4. Kermit Davis and his staff have been incredibly busy since getting to Oxford, attempting to fill holes in the current roster, building relationships with the players already in Oxford and recruiting for the future. One player the Rebels recently offered, Snellville, Ga., four-star forward Elias King, recently talked about Ole Miss and several other options he's considered after de-committing from Georgia. Ole Miss will entertain at least one official visitor, Sunrise Christian (Kansas) Academy forward Blake Hinson, this weekend, and that number could increase by Friday. Oh, and the Rebels will almost certainly make a splash (or at least a ripple) on the transfer market. There are plenty of options there, as you can see here.

Ole Miss players salute the Swayze Field crowd following Saturday's 11-10 win over Arkansas. Josh McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics

5. Great teams find ways to win games. It's as simple as that. It's not always pretty. It's not always conventional. It's not always the same methodology. However, great teams find ways to win games. They just win games. Three weeks into the Southeastern Conference baseball season, that's what Ole Miss has done. It has found ways to win games. The Rebels have overcome adversity in the form of series-opening losses to Tennessee and Arkansas. They've overcome shaky performances from their starting pitching, late-game deficits and, on Saturday, a tired bullpen trying to get to the finish line on fumes. Yet, here Ole Miss is: 6-3 in the SEC heading to Mississippi State this weekend, No. 4 (or so) in RPI and on pace to make sure the road to Omaha goes through Swayze Field. Yes, the Rebels' starting pitching needs to stabilize. There's no way around that. However, this team gets timely hitting, has offensive outbursts, is resilient and possesses a deep bullpen capable of slamming the door on opponents. More than anything, it just wins, and as the calendar turns to April, that's really the one attribute every team covets.

6. I know most of you guys don't necessarily care about journalism topics, but hey, they're my thoughts, and I care a lot about journalism. One of the best sports writers in the business, Jayson Stark, began his new job at The Athletic Sunday. Stark began his first missive into The Athletic's domain with an interesting anecdote: "The day I told Joe Maddon I was going to write for The Athletic, he fired off two sentences that remain splattered on a big, bright billboard in my brain: “What you guys are doing, I think, is really important.” And …“I honestly think this is the future.' "Now, any time the manager of the Cubs shifts into his throbbing, passionate, deep-dive Sir Winston Churchill voice, it’s time to pay attention. So naturally, I did. "This wasn’t the Joe Maddon who decides it’s time to have penguins marching through his clubhouse. This was that other Joe Maddon, the version who decides it’s time to philosophize on the fate of the universe." I'm no Joe Madden, but I agree with the Cubs' skipper about The Athletic. I do believe it's the future. I really do. It's one of the big reasons I've stayed with Rivals.com this long. I like what we do. We're not click-happy, at least not completely. You, the subscriber, pay a very affordable price and we provide a deep dive into the teams you are interested in/cheer for. It's harder to do at the college level (well, in everything but baseball, which allows access at levels football and basketball simply don't), but The Athletic's success, in my opinion, is indicative that readers want more than just quick bullets. Readers, I believe, have longer attention spans than we give them credit for. Readers want to get behind the curtain. They want to know not only what their favorite team did but why and how they did it. Readers want to get to know the people who wear their favorite laundry. As Stark wrote Sunday, "Information is important. Writing, period, is important. Which means, if I’m following the playbook correctly, that being able to read that writing is important. "And what Joe Maddon also made clear, the longer he talked, was that in The Athletic, he didn’t just find “writing.” He found great writing. He found great thinking. He found the kind of writing and thinking he doesn’t see everywhere. And great thinking in others inspires greater thinking in himself." I'm nowhere near as talented as Stark or Sahadev Sharma or C. Trent Rosencrans or Anthony Slater or the dozens of writers I read at The Athletic, but like Maddon and Stark, I think The Athletic is onto something. I'm paying attention, as I think I've evidenced in this space every Sunday for the past few years. Writing matters. Reporting matters. Depth of writing and reporting matters. I'm a subscriber to The Athletic. I love the product. I'm also someone whose livelihood depends, at least in part, on the subscriber model. I know first-hand how difficult it is to sell subscriptions and maximize profits. So I'm thrilled The Athletic is thriving and I'm encouraged people are paying for strong journalism.

Villanova's Jay Wright AP

7. The national championship game is set after two fairly boring semifinal games Saturday in San Antonio. Villanova, with its plethora of scoring options, will face Michigan, which thrives on its smothering defense. The Wildcats are likely the best team in the country, and the Wolverines probably don't have enough offense of their own, even if their defense bothers Villanova. My prediction: Villanova 73 Michigan 61

Darius Bayley GoldandBlack.com

8. Don't be surprised if this becomes a thing: Projected top-10 draft pick Darius Bazley to make leap from high school to G League I don't have a lot to add to the article. I do believe, though, you're going to see more top high school prospects make the jump from the prep circuit to the G League. College basketball has had a rough year. No one knows what's going to happen with the FBI investigation, but it stands to reason several schools' player procurement programs are going to be more conservative for awhile. The NBA's stance on players being immediately eligible after high school isn't consistent, but the G League is fast becoming a solid developmental league. If salaries in the G League go up, and many inside the game believe that could happen soon, Bazley won't be an outlier for long.

Jonathan Howard authors the drink of the week for 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. Jesus turned water into wine. Jonathan Howard makes heavenly cocktails. So, on Easter Sunday, here's your drink of the week: Happy Easter everyone! I hope the Easter bunny brought you all the eggs filled with chocolate and sweets you desired. And speaking of eggs, they actually go great in cocktails. So, a PROPER whiskey sour is your drink of the week. Eggs have been a part of our diet since the dawn of time, and they have been a part of our drinking history since the Dark Ages. Peasants would mix eggs with milk, alcohol and other spices to make a posset. Possets were initially used either as medicine or to keep warm at night. Over time, the upper class adopted the beverage but used better liquor and spices. This is one of the world’s first “cocktails." The posset went on to become a standard Colonial beverage, which makes it a part of our American drinking heritage as well. We then moved naturally into making eggnog and eventually were being used commonly by bartenders in the 19th century for all drinks called “sours, fix, or flips." But here, we are going to focus on the whiskey sour. The oldest historical mention of a whiskey sour was published in the Wisconsin newspaper, Waukesha Plain Dealer, in 1870. And In 1962, the Universidad del Cuyo published a story, citing the El Comercio de Iquique, which indicated that Elliott Stubb created the "whisky sour" in 1872. The egg white was taken out of the drink on a common basis somewhere around the 1970s but revived the practice slowly in the late 1990s, so you see it has been a drink containing egg a lot longer than not. But, why the egg? First it is important to note in a whiskey sour we are only using the white of the egg. The main thing the egg white gives the drink is a velvety texture and frothy head to the beverage. It is a more luscious and decadent drink, and if you disagree I’ve got a bar stool in Nashville for you to change your mind. Otherwise the drink is simple -- bourbon (I prefer Makers Mark for my whiskey sours), fresh lemon, sugar, and the white of one egg. The tricky thing about an egg white drink is getting that texture you want. So, we do what is called a dry shake. A dry shake is when you shake a cocktail before adding the ice. This froths it up without watering it down. Then add your ice and go to town. Strain into a cocktail glass and express a peel of lemon over the drink. This helps keep away the stale egg smell, if the drink even lasts that long. Cheers! Whiskey Sour 2 ounces Makers Mark bourbon ¾ ounce fresh lemon juice ¾ ounce simple syrup (1:1 sugar:water) 1 egg white Directions: In a large mixing tin, crack an egg into it, separating the yolk from the white. In a small tin add all remaining ingredients. Add egg white to small tin and shake. Add ice and shake again. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass and finish with a peel of lemon expressed over the top.

Les Miles