I spent the weekend driving all over creation, so this version of 10 Weekend Thoughts will be a short one.

Remember this guy? 😂 He’s headed to the Kansas City Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/H9Pqq8jPJS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 28, 2018

Here’s the moment Breeland Speaks and his family heard his name called in the #NFLDraft



Speaks is the first Jackson native to be drafted since Christian Ringo in 2015.#HottyToddy



(Video sent to me from Speaks’ brother.) pic.twitter.com/EaXZnmN7UX — Rachel Richlinski (@RachRichlinski) April 28, 2018

1. A few years ago, I covered a Rivals Camp Series event in Hoover, Ala. I went, primarily, to talk to Jackson (Callaway), Miss., offensive lineman Rod Taylor, and Taylor was very good that day in Hoover. However, the guy that caught my eye that afternoon was Taylor's teammate, defensive lineman Breeland Speaks. Make no mistake whatsoever; I'm not a football expert. If you want me to be the guy evaluating talent, you're in trouble. I typically try to watch line play on the first couple of series for each team and then I typically lose my discipline and just watch the ball (or the baseball/basketball game on my laptop). My talent is writing about the people who play the game I'm watching, not the Xs and Os that make up that game. On that day in Hoover, however, I could tell Speaks was special. He went on, as you know, to sign with Ole Miss and have a very solid career in Oxford. Speaks left Ole Miss a year early, and that decision paid off on Friday when the Kansas City Chiefs selected him in the second round of the NFL draft. I'll be surprised if Speaks isn't a solid pro and I won't be remotely surprised if he emerges as a star of sorts. Speaks has a great motor and he's the type, like a lot of us, who will likely find another gear with money on the line. He also has the intelligence and personality to become a media favorite in Kansas City. He has a knack for making big plays, as Ole Miss fans saw throughout his college career, and if he can stay healthy at the professional level, I'd expect that knack to carry over to the NFL.

2. It's no secret Jordan Wilkins is one of my favorites. The former Ole Miss running back was always a stand-up guy with us media types, often brought into the interview room when he really didn't have much to say and we only had tough questions to ask. He handled a horrible situation not of his making in 2016, when he was forced to miss a season due to an academic counseling snafu. He won my never-ending respect that year. I wouldn't have held it against him had he ripped Ole Miss and been an angry young man that summer and fall, but Wilkins didn't do that. Instead, he was the best scout team running back in the SEC and he dedicated himself to getting better. Wilkins did just that. When he got healthy last season, he emerged as the every-down running back Ole Miss needed badly. It's my opinion his constant presence, combined with the fit Jordan Ta'amu had with the Ole Miss offense, was the key to the Rebels' strong offensive finish. Wilkins was rewarded over the weekend when he was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts. His versatility will help him earn a roster spot, in my opinion. He can help on special teams, can get tough yards between the tackles and can catch the football out of the backfield. Again, I'm no football expert. But don't be surprised if I'm right on this one. Wilkins is a great guy and he'll be a valuable member to the Colts' organization if things go well in training camp.

3. Speaks and Wilkins weren't the only Rebels drafted over the weekend. Carolina selected defensive end/linebacker Marquis Haynes in the fourth round and Cincinnati drafted Taylor in the seventh round. Haynes can get to the quarterback, and if he can get in the right system and prove he can help against the run, he has the tools to have a long career. Taylor has athleticism for days. Consistency wasn't his strong suit in Oxford, but again, the frame and feet to play in the NFL are there. He simply has to rev up his motor.

GALLERY: @OleMissBSB uses huge 6th inning to blast LSU 14-3! pic.twitter.com/43kuCS86Lu — OleMissPix (@OleMissPix) April 27, 2018

4. Ole Miss took two of three from LSU over the weekend at packed Swayze Field to improve to 34-11 and 12-9 in the SEC. The Rebels are doing what really good teams do -- winning series. If they can somehow keep that up over the next few weekends, they're going to head to Hoover in late May with a host site _ and maybe more _ all but locked up. Ole Miss heads to South Carolina this weekend, returns home to face Auburn and then finishes the regular season at Alabama. A 5-4 mark in those games would likely clinch a home regional. Anything better than that would make the Rebels a very strong candidate for a national seed, meaning the road to Omaha would go through Oxford. One never knows what happens in the postseason. A season can go up in smoke awfully fast or a team can get red hot all the way to the College World Series, but Ole Miss continues to put itself in position to have a special June.

Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook drives against Utah's Donovan Mitchell in the Jazz's clinching Game 6 win over the Thunder Friday night in Salt Lake City. USA Today Sports

5. The Utah Jazz eliminated the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night in Game 6 of the two teams' first-round NBA Playoffs series, setting off another predictable round of criticism of Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook. Look, I know I'm an unabashed Westbrook defender and I'll acknowledge he has was awful early in the series and took some ill-advised shots on Friday night. However, Westbrook was phenomenal in Game 5 and was very good on Friday. The Thunder lost on Friday because Paul George went 2-for-16 from the floor and finished with just five points in a close-out game. George is a terrific player, and he'll almost certainly get a max deal from the Thunder, the Los Angeles Lakers or someone this summer, but he was spotty over the last few months of the season and he was just awful at times against the Jazz, often seeming flummoxed by Utah's Joe Ingles. This wasn't Westbrook's best season, as he tried to incorporate George and Carmelo Anthony into an offense that did not fit Anthony's skill set whatsoever. Westbrook still led the NBA in assists and cemented his status as one of the league's 5-6 best players. His style of play _ often reckless _ can be a hindrance. Of that, there's no doubt. However, the Thunder didn't lose to Utah because of Westbrook. It lost because no one could stop Donovan Mitchell, the presence of Rudy Gobert at the rim is intimidating to any NBA team and George and Anthony couldn't provide the offense they were brought to Oklahoma City to generate.

Cleveland's LeBron James celebrates the Cavaliers' Game 7 win over Indiana Sunday. USA Today Sports

6. Here are my predictions for the conference semifinal round of the NBA Playoffs (yes, I know a couple of series have already begun): Eastern Conference: Cleveland over Toronto in 7 Philadelphia over Boston in 6 Western Conference: Golden State over New Orleans in 5 Houston over Utah in 5

Blake Hinson

7. Ole Miss got a pair of basketball commitments this past week, landing Gainesville, Ga., wing KJ Buffen and Sunrise Christian (Kansas) Academy wing Blake Hinson. I wrote stories about both commitments on the site, so you can read those there. However, I had fun conversations with both players. I'll share some details here. Buffen's decision came on Wednesday, and he and I touched base late that night. He was watching Rockets-Timberwolves and I was watching Oklahoma City's epic comeback against Utah. Buffen asked me what game I was watching. I told him. He asked, "Why are you watching that? It's over." I said, "No, it's a five-point game." He said, "OKC is within five?" I said, "No, they're up five." He was incredulous. I laughed. He's a great kid, one who has had to step up for his little sister in the wake of his mother's passing less than a year ago. I try hard to be objective, but I'll be honest; I hope that kid has a special career. On Saturday, Hinson chose Ole Miss. I texted him and he didn't respond until after 1 a.m. Sunday. I texted back later Sunday and told him to let me know when it would be a good time. He told me now was good. So I called. It went to voicemail. Rinse. Repeat. I finally got him. The call dropped within 10 seconds. A few minutes later, he called me. "I'm in Kansas," he said. "No one lives here." I laughed. He laughed. Again, he came across like a great kid. He had some good answers I didn't use in my story that I'll share with you here. I asked him if he tried to emulate his game after any current NBA player. "I don’t like comparing myself to NBA players because they’ve worked all their life to get to that point," Hinson said. "I'm just a college freshman. There’s really nobody I emulate. I’m just me." I asked if he was going to become a recruiter of sorts for Ole Miss now that he had made his decision. "I’m just going to do my job as a player, get there, try to put the ball in the hoop and play defense," Hinson said. "I’m not a recruiter. Hopefully we bring in guys who can help but I have zero idea." I asked him about his time in Kansas. "Kansas has been all right," Hinson said. "It’s definitely not the South but Sunrise has been very good to me and I’m glad I came here." Again, neat kid. I hope he does well.

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon USA Today Sports

