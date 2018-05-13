1. Happy Mother's Day. I'm generally not a big Hallmark holiday guy, and I've always been sensitive to the reality that this day is a difficult one for so many, but I don't mind us taking a day to thank all of the moms out there. I never met my mom's mother and I still miss my dad's mother 17-plus years after her passing. I know I'm lucky to have my mom, Judy, and my kids' mom, Laura, in my life. I know how much it impacted Laura when she unexpectedly lost her mom, Diana, 10 years ago. For those of you who aren't as fortunate as I in this regard, please know I always think of you on Mother's Day too. Moms make the world go round. So here's hoping your Mother's Day is a great one.

Former Ole Miss coach Billy Brewer passed away Saturday. UM Media Relations

2. I didn’t grow up in Mississippi and I knew next to nothing about Ole Miss before I enrolled at the school in August 1988. However, I knew about Billy Brewer long before then. As you probably know if you’ve followed this column over the past few years, I grew up in Ruston, La. There wasn’t a lot to do there, so when Louisiana Tech had a home football game, you went. We sat up at the top of Joe Aillet Stadium and hung out with our friends while the Bulldogs played in the old Southland Conference. Brewer came to Louisiana Tech in 1980. I was 10 years old. One of his assistant coaches, Mickey Merritt, moved in next door to us in Ruston. Brewer rebuilt Louisiana Tech, ultimately going 10-3 in 1982 and leading the Bulldogs to the Division I-AA semifinals. I got into that season. That Tech team lost at Texas A&M, 38-27, that September. I remember my dad saying that was a big deal to play the Aggies that close. He was right. Matt Dunigan and the Bulldogs won eight of their next nine games before losing to Delaware in the national semifinals on Dec. 11. I remember being disappointed when I heard the score. If memory serves (Google won’t confirm this for me), Ruston High School won the state championship in New Orleans that same day, and some of the Tech coaches who had sons on that Bearcats team arrived at the Superdome in time to see kickoff hours. The Bearcats were led by future LSU star Michael Brooks that season, so it was a heady time to be a kid in Ruston. Brewer left for Ole Miss after that season, and I didn’t think much about it at the time. I knew he was good and he was leaving for the SEC, but it wasn’t something I spent any real thought on. In hindsight, I probably should have, but there was no way 12-year-old me could have known I would be “covering” him years later. In 1990 and 1991, I was the sports director at the campus television station. We didn’t have credentials to games, as I recall, but we had access to the Monday press luncheons. On several occasions, Brewer patiently waited for us to figure out the camera equipment and then gave me an interview for the station’s newscast. I was just a stupid kid, and he certainly had better things to do, but he was patient and accommodating. When I returned to Oxford in the summer of 1994 to begin my “real” journalism career, Brewer had been fired in the wake of an NCAA scandal. I crossed paths with him here and there, but I didn’t know him. In 2003, when I was covering the SEC at the Mobile Register, I called Brewer out of the blue that November as the Rebels were preparing for their showdown with LSU. Again, Brewer couldn’t have been more generous with his time. I’m not going to pretend to have had a personal relationship with Brewer. I didn’t. We attended the same church, but to be honest, my church attendance resembles Kole Calhoun’s current batting average (look it up), so we never had a chance to chat. When I think about Brewer, however, one thing sticks out. I was actually in the south end zone bleachers the day Chucky Mullins was injured. I remember the medical personnel sprinting to him. I remember looking at Brewer, who was very clearly distraught at what was very obviously a severe injury. Years later, during my final month as the sports director of the campus television station, Mullins died in Oxford. I saw and spoke to Brewer several times over those few days. It was clearly evident Brewer loved Mullins and mourned his passing in a deeply personal manner. Brewer wasn’t perfect. No one is. He won big games and he lost big games. He rebuilt Ole Miss football and he made critical mistakes that negatively impacted the program. However, he loved his players. In the end, if that’s his legacy _ at least in my mind _ it’s one to be proud of.

Well @NCAA - I heard from you every single day for 3 years as you tried to stop me from being the 1st in my family to go to college ... FF... I graduated today and didn’t hear word 1 from you or anyone in your organization. That says it all doesn’t it? #ThankYouMama pic.twitter.com/LlsOhW0zrC — Jerrell Powe (@jpowe57) May 12, 2018

3. Congratulations to Jerrell Powe, who earned his college degree from Ole Miss on Saturday. Fans get hung up on reporters’ fandom (hello, Mississippi State Twitter), but the part they don’t understand enough about the people that cover the teams they (the fans) cheer for is we (the media) are far more apt to cheer for a person than we are a team. I’ve been a beat writer for most of my professional career, and the seasons run together. The games are often indistinguishable in my memory. However, certain people stand out vividly. Powe is one of those people. I knew his story pretty well before I came back to Oxford in 2008 to cover Ole Miss. I had met Powe a couple of years earlier when he was at Hargrave (Va.) Military Academy. I talked to him for almost an hour and I remember thinking, “This guy might be a lot of things, but he’s not stupid.” If anything, Powe was smarter than most athletes I had covered. So when Powe started playing for Ole Miss, I wasn’t remotely surprised when he became one of the best interviews on this or any beat. As a player, Powe was folksy, engaging, funny, frank and generous with his time. He talked about his love of food, his battles with the scales, his catfish recipes and more. He also became one hell of a good football player. As he pointed out in his tweet on Saturday, the NCAA tried to make him quit. College athletics’ governing body wanted to break Powe. Needless to say, it didn’t. At a time when college sports are justifiably being roundly criticized, Powe should’ve provided all of intercollegiate athletics with a wonderful story. Powe should be the poster child for the benefits of college sports. Instead, the NCAA was nothing but the butt of Powe’s joke. Few things are more fitting than Powe getting the last laugh at the expense of the NCAA.

SWEEP! Ole Miss dominates the No. 16 Tigers for a 10-3 victory and its first SEC sweep of the year at Swayze's last regular season series.#HottyToddy #RebsBSB pic.twitter.com/wCyFYQis7s — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) May 13, 2018

4. Speaking of congratulations, congrats are indeed due to Mike Bianco and Ole Miss baseball. The Rebels, as a I suspect you know, swept Auburn over the weekend to improve to 16-11 in the SEC. Ole Miss simply had to have two of three against the Tigers. The Rebels won a nail-biter on Thursday night and then crushed Auburn on Friday and Saturday, jumping on likely No. 1 overall pick Casey Mize on Friday and then thumping the Tigers in the late innings on Saturday. With the sweep, Ole Miss is almost certainly hosting a regional at Swayze Field next month. There’s still work to be done, I would assume, to wrap up a national top-eight seed, but the path is much clearer and cleaner following a sweep of an Auburn team that had similar dreams when it arrived in Oxford Wednesday afternoon.

Huge victory by @BaseballUGA. Dawgs beat No. 1 Florida 4-1 to avoid sweep. Dawgs now 35-16, 16-11.

Georgia closes out regular season with three-game set starting Thursday against Arkansas. — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) May 13, 2018

5. As is so often the case in sports, the standings look convoluted and confusing for much of a season only to sort themselves out at the end. That appears to be the case in the SEC baseball race. With just one weekend left, four teams _ Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss and Arkansas _ are separating themselves from the pack. The Gators, at 20-7, have a top seed (probably the top seed) wrapped up. Arkansas swept Texas A&M in Fayetteville to improve to 17-10 in the league. Ole Miss is 16-11 and Georgia is now 16-11 after getting one against Florida over the weekend. No one else is realistically in the race for a top-four seed (and the accompanying first-round bye) in Hoover, Ala., later this month. Florida will finish the regular season at Mississippi State. Ole Miss will travel to Alabama. Georgia and Arkansas, meanwhile, square off in Athens, meaning Ole Miss has a very realistic chance to finish No. 2 in the SEC if it can take care of business in Tuscaloosa. Ole Miss owns the tiebreaker over both Georgia and Arkansas. Unfortunately for you guys, I’ll be covering the SEC baseball tournament for the site while Chase Parham attends a family gathering. If you hear loud cheering this weekend, you’ll know it’s me, cheering for Ole Miss to avoid the No. 4 seed in Hoover. Why, you ask? Well, the No. 3 seed in Hoover will play at 9:30 a.m. on May 23. The No. 2 seed will play the second game that day, likely starting between 12:30 and 1 p.m. All good. The No. 4 seed, however, is the home team in the fourth and final game that Wednesday, meaning the first pitch would be thrown around 8:30 p.m. or so. No thanks. Been there, done that. As long as Ole Miss isn’t swept in Tuscaloosa, the Rebels can’t fall to the No. 4 seed.

Parker Braun @MADEHoops #TheWarmup

6. Ole Miss landed another basketball commitment last week, beating out Oklahoma, Oregon and others for guard Franco Miller Jr. As the signing period begins to wind down, the Rebels still have at least three targets left on their radar. One, forward Parker Braun, appears to be headed elsewhere. Braun visited LSU over the weekend and is now scheduled to go to Illinois next weekend. Another, guard Michael Wynn, is difficult to get news on these days, and that's usually a sign a prospect is either falling off the board or he's favoring another program. Center Carlos Curry Jr. visited Buffalo over the weekend and should make a decision soon. Ole Miss and Florida State are both going into the final days of the recruiting process feeling positive about Curry. Regardless, anyone evaluating Kermit Davis' first signing class at Ole Miss would have to give this class a strong group, especially considering its transition status. There were multiple spots to fill, and Davis and his staff have done a strong job doing just that.

Boston's Al Horford runs up the floor after scoring in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals Sunday. Boston defeated Cleveland to take a 1-0 lead in the series. USA Today Sports

7. I really hope I'm wrong on both of these predictions. I love watching the Celtics play basketball, and five years after the ill-fated James Harden-to-Houston trade, I'd be happy to see The Beard get a ring. Still, I think we're headed for Golden State-Cleveland IV. Man, I hope I'm wrong. My picks: Eastern Conference: Cleveland over Boston in 7 Western Conference: Golden State over Houston in 6

Baltimore's Manny Machado turns a double play against Kansas City as the Royals' Jon Jay attempts to break it up. USA Today Sports

8. Major League Baseball is approaching the quarter pole. With that in mind, here's a look at who should represent the American League and National League if the All-Star Game were played today: American League: C Wilson Ramos, Tampa Bay 1B Joey Gallo, Texas 2B Jed Lowrie, Oakland SS Manny Machado, Baltimore 3B Mike Moustakas, Kansas City OF Mike Trout, Los Angeles OF Dee Gordon, Seattle OF Mookie Betts, Boston DH J.D. Martinez, Boston SP Gerrit Cole, Houston RP Edwin Diaz, Seattle National League: C Francisco Cervilli, Pittsburgh 1B Freddie Freeman, Atlanta 2B Javier Baez, Chicago SS Trae Turner, Washington 3B Nolen Arenado, Colorado OF Odubel Herrera, Philadelphia OF Tommy Pham, St. Louis OF A.J. Pollack, Arizona Util: Kris Bryant, Chicago SP Max Scherzer, Washington RP Wade Davis, Colorado

Jonathan Howard authors the drink of the week for 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. Here's Jonathan Howard with this week's drink of the week: Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there! It’s a celebration of the women who have raised us all and how better to celebrate than with a delicious cocktail. With that in mind the Pegu Club is your drink of the week. The Pegu Club is a gin-based cocktail that was the signature drink of Burma's Pegu Club. The club was located just outside Rangoon, and its members were those Britons who were senior government and military officials and prominent businessmen. The club was named after the Pegu, a Burmese river. The recipe appears in the Savoy Cocktail Book of 1930 by Harry Craddock as "The Pegu Club Cocktail," and the 1930 edition of Cocktails by Jimmy, late of Ciro's London as "Pegu Club." However, it appears to be first listed in Barflies and Cocktails by Harry McElhone of the famous Harry's New York Bar in Paris. The Pegu Club is best served in a chilled glass and is considered a hot-weather drink. It is, as usual, a very refreshing and simple drink consisting of gin, Curacao, lime and a couple dashes of Angostura and orange bitters. Its taste is reminiscent of grapefruit, and some bartenders will garnish it with a twist of grapefruit peel or slice of fresh grapefruit, although it is commonly served with a slice of lime to complement the lime juice in the drink. Personally, I use a twist of orange. The Pegu Cocktail has all but disappeared from memory in present-day Myanmar; however, there has been a resurgence in awareness and availability due to tourism. A version of the cocktail is served at the Governor's Residence Hotel and the historic Strand Hotel in Yangon, as well as the Road to Mandalay, which is an Orient Express cruise boat on the Irrawaddy River. It is also served at the Los Angeles Athletic Club's 100-year-old Invention bar, and there is a cocktail lounge in New York City that adopted it as its name and is the breeding ground for some of the top bartenders in the world. Cheers! Pegu Club 2 ounces gin 3⁄4 ounce orange Curaçao 1⁄2 ounce fresh lime juice 1 dash orange bitters 1 dash Angostura bitters Directions: In a mixing tin, build cocktail from the bitters to the gin. Add Ice and shake. Fine strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with an orange peel.

Pegu Club

Atlanta's Ronald Acuña Jr. USA Today Sports

Shohei Ohtani, Just Plain Mean 3 Pitch K Sequence (80mph Slider, 83mph Slider and 89mph Splitter). 🤮 pic.twitter.com/kPBJTEeRS1 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 13, 2018

"It's something so great. It's so special. It's something I can't even put into words." Freddy Peralta's mom felt blessed to be on hand for his record-setting Major League debut. https://t.co/ROHqAkosJx — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) May 13, 2018

.@JasonWitten was asked to give a presentation on his signature play.



And it brought his head coach to tears. pic.twitter.com/LVKnvgrxx0 — NFL (@NFL) May 10, 2018