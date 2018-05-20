#RebsBSB finishes the regular season with 42 wins, a new program record. It’s been fun, but not done yet! #HottyToddy 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/nZSt3c8bHO — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) May 20, 2018

1. It wasn't devoid of drama, but Ole Miss took care of business in Tuscaloosa, got some help from the guys in Athens, Ga., and ended the regular season Saturday with a Southeastern Conference Western Division title and the No. 2 seed in this week's SEC tournament in Hoover, Ala. By winning two of three from Alabama, Ole Miss (42-14 overall, 18-12 in the SEC) wrapped up a home regional in the NCAA tournament next month and positioned itself quite nicely for a national top-8 seed, which would mean the road to Omaha would run through Oxford. Ole Miss got the No. 2 seed in this week's SEC tournament in Hoover, Ala. The Rebels will face the winner of Tuesday's Auburn-Kentucky game on Wednesday (likely around 12:30-1 p.m.). Ole Miss' half of the bracket also includes Vanderbilt, Texas A&M and Georgia. Give Mike Bianco credit. After failing to qualify for the postseason a year ago with a team full of newcomers, Ole Miss bounced back this spring and consistently played at a high level. Give Bianco credit, Part II: After losing the first two games at South Carolina, Ole Miss won six of its final seven SEC games. That's what special teams do. They rise to the occasion. This Ole Miss team did just that, putting itself in position to have a special June. Speaking of, Ole Miss doesn't have a ton of pressure on it in Hoover. The Rebels would likely be advised to win at least one game to help its national top-8 seeding chances, but the Rebels are in great shape heading into the tournament. Offensively, they're built for success in Hoover, but by dominating the final two weekends of the season, there's no reason to be desperate this week.



2. Here are my predictions for the SEC baseball tournament: (Note: It's more than possible I've misread the bracket. As I remind people all the time, the only requirement for a M.A. from ULM is a pulse.) Tuesday's games: Vanderbilt over Texas A&M Auburn over Kentucky LSU over Mississippi State South Carolina over Missouri Wednesday's games: Georgia over Vanderbilt Ole Miss over Auburn LSU over Florida Arkansas over South Carolina Thursday's games: Auburn over Vanderbilt South Carolina over Florida Ole Miss over Georgia Arkansas over LSU Friday's games: Auburn over Vanderbilt South Carolina over LSU Saturday's games: Ole Miss over Auburn South Carolina over Arkansas Sunday's game: South Carolina over Ole Miss

Mike Slive passed away last week at the age of 77. Saturday Down South

3. I don’t remember the venue _ I suspect it was the Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover _ but I do remember Mike Slive’s first appearance at SEC Football Media Days. The SEC was a cesspool of sorts. Everyone was cheating (insert joke here), but the difference was everyone was turning everyone else in. The SEC, many believed, was following the lead of the old Southwest Conference. Slive said that day he was going to take the league off that path. There would be no programs on probation, he said. Complaints would go through Birmingham, not Indianapolis. We all laughed. Some literally laughed out loud. We lambasted Slive in print, his words were so absurd. Slive then did what he did for the remainder of his tenure as the commissioner of the SEC — he shoved our laughter right up our tails, all with a smile on his face. No one is going to clean up the SEC. Dare I say it just means more here than it does in other parts of the country, so improper benefits are going to be a constant. However, Slive did indeed clean up the SEC. Complaints went through Birmingham, and he dealt with them with an iron fist and with no favorites. The league thrived under Slive’s leadership. Slive stewarded the SEC through expansion and then through the development of the SEC Network. Slive, who died at the age of 77 earlier this past week, was the most powerful man in intercollegiate athletics for the better part of a decade. He catapulted the SEC into a different stratosphere and helped to level the playing field within the conference all the while turning every SEC program into a national power. Slive was also a remarkably kind, thoughtful and intelligent man. He was respectful and accessible. He left the league better than he inherited it. He will be missed.

Carlos Curry Jr. signed with Ole Miss last week. Twitter.com

4. Ole Miss continued to add to its 2018 men's basketball recruiting class this past week, adding Albany, Ga., forward/center Carlos Curry Jr. You can read more about Curry's decision here and you can listen to Ole Miss assistant coach Ronnie Hamilton talk about Curry and the rest of the Rebels' recruiting class on the Soft Verbal Podcast presented by Billie's Pecans here. One thing that has stuck out to me over the past few weeks as Ole Miss has landed a series of commitments/signees is the seeming quality of the kids the Rebels are recruiting. Now look, I'm basing these conclusions off phone conversations, and I'm unfortunately old enough to be these guys' father, but all of the kids Kermit Davis and Co. have brought into the Ole Miss program have been accessible, personable and fun to speak with. The other thing that has repeatedly struck me, and I've probably mentioned this before, but to a man, every signee has scoffed at the idea of a rebuild. Instead, to a man, every signee has insisted the program's goal next season is to compete for an SEC title. Do I think that's unrealistic? Yes. Do I have some admiration for that attitude, even if it's more of a public thing than the true private feelings of the new staff? I do. Acknowledged or not, there's some rebuilding to do. However, avoiding that talk as an excuse is a strong sign that the grittiness Davis' program had in Murfreesboro over the past 16 seasons is going to make its way to Oxford.

5. The worm has begun to turn on Shea Patterson/Michigan/Tom Mars/national media members sucking at the teat of Tom Mars. It took a while, but yes, some are finally starting to get it (or express what they got a long time ago). Shea Patterson, in line to be Michigan's starting quarterback, is a good player. He'll likely have a solid season in Ann Arbor. He'll destroy weak competition, make some plays against average competition and panic in the pocket against good teams. He'll make some plays with his feet and he'll have flashes of brilliance. He'll also likely make some egregious errors. His father, who, God knows, can't help himself, will be overly involved. He'll lash out at any and all media who don't wear maize and blue and worship at the feet of his son and his son's new teammates. When the losses pile up, he'll lash out at those media members on Facebook or some other social media forum, acting like a giant redneck in the process. He'll get confronted by some of that media and given an opportunity to back up his claims. He'll pass and attack those media members for their lack of fandom on his way out of the conversation. As Garth Brooks says so eloquently, "Ask me how I know." Patterson is a good quarterback. He has the tools to be a borderline great one. However, what most didn't notice last season was Ole Miss got better on offense when Jordan Ta'amu replaced Patterson following Patterson's knee injury suffered against LSU. The Rebels' offense was more efficient. Ta'amu was better in the pocket. He was poised. He distributed the football. That is and was undeniable. Had Patterson stayed at Ole Miss for this season, especially with Hugh Freeze out of the picture, there was going to be a quarterback competition. My money would have been on Ta'amu. Make no mistake; Patterson is very good. Ta'amu just seemed to fit Phil Longo's offense better. What else is happening as it pertains to the national narrative isn't difficult to figure out. Many in the media have Jim Harbaugh fatigue. He's talked a big game at Michigan; he's yet to deliver one. Further, others have seen through the facade that is the Mars/certain national media members circus. They're separating themselves from that group, acknowledging that Ole Miss didn't actively work to thwart Patterson's immediate eligibility, despite the protestations to the contrary emerging from Mars' media relations arm. It's not fair to Ta'amu, but he'll be judged all season not only on what he does in an Ole Miss uniform but also in comparison to what Patterson does in Michigan's iconic uniform. Patterson enters the season getting ridiculous Heisman Trophy hype in some quarters. Ta'amu enters the 2018 campaign still mostly under the radar. Don't be shocked _ Andy Staples and Barrett Sallee won't _ if Ta'amu proves himself to be the better player.

6. LSU added its starting quarterback on Friday, signing former Ohio State backup Joe Burrow. This should be familiar territory for LSU coach Ed Orgeron. Years ago, when Orgeron was the coach at Ole Miss, he brought it transfer quarterback Brent Schaeffer and handed him the reins to the Rebels' offense. The program never recovered, at least not under Orgeron's watch. Now LSU is taking a chapter from Ole Miss' history, essentially running off two quarterbacks for an unproven quarterback from an elite program. Burrow, a former Mr. Football in Ohio, graduated from Ohio State and has two years' worth of eligibility remaining. In two seasons in Columbus, Burrow threw for 287 yards and two touchdowns. In the Buckeyes' spring game last month, Burrow was 15-for-22 passing for 247 yards and two touchdowns. Burrow's arrival in Baton Rouge likely marks the end of the road at LSU for at least two of LSU's other three quarterbacks -- Justin McMillan, Myles Brennan and Lowell Narcisse. The Tigers' heated pursuit of Burrow is also indicative of the lack of belief in any of the aforementioned quarterbacks and a tacit acknowledgement of the pressure that is already building inside the LSU program. If Burrow works out and can provide some sense of stability at quarterback, this will go down as the move that stabilized Orgeron's tenure at LSU. If it doesn't, and if Burrow can't handle the pressure at LSU and chases off a couple of young quarterbacks in the process, this is one huge step toward the end of what would be a laughable chapter in the Tigers' history.

7. There was another school shooting on Friday, this one in Santa Fe, Texas. Ten people, including nine kids and a teacher, were killed at the start of a school day, launching yet another round of debate in our country about gun control. I’m fatigued. I have thoughts on gun control, sure, but they’re not strong. I’m not a gun guy. I’ve never owned one and I’ve only fired one. We were doing a WNSP radio remote at a shooting range years and years ago, and the owner got me to go inside the range and fire a revolver of some sort at one of those targets that looks like a human torso. I couldn’t wait to get back to the radio set. That said, I’m not anti-gun. I respect the Second Amendment. I’m not sure what the answer is anymore. Do I believe we could use stricter gun laws? Yes. Are there lots and lots of gun owners who have never and will never use those weapons to light up a high school? Of course. Like I said, I don’t know the answer. I just know there’s a problem. I picked up Caroline from Oxford High School Friday afternoon. She’ll finish her freshman year this week. I asked her if she and her fellow OHS students were talking about Santa Fe on Friday. Of course they were, she said, adding that they talked about what they’d do if it happened in Oxford. She wonders how kids get the stockpiles of weapons. She wonders if bullying is a problem. She knows the Internet can be a cold, dark place. Caroline is a typical 15-year-old, I suspect. She’s very bright. She’s funny. Her Instagram account is crazy. Her Finsta (fake Instagram) account is the stuff of legends according to her friends. She’s pretty. She’s a Chargerette. She’s active in her dance academy. She’s obsessed with the Kardashians. She goes to school every day, knowing what happened in Santa Fe on Friday could easily happen at her school. There wasn’t a day when I was a kid in Ruston, La., where I worried about a gun incident in my school. I matriculated through Hillcrest Elementary, I.A. Lewis Elementary, Glen View Junior High and Ruston High School without ever having that thought. My freshman year at RHS, we had a day or two where some race relations got a little heated, but that was the extent of it. My kids go to school wondering when their school is next. And that’s a problem. Again, I don’t know the solution. I don’t know if guns are or are not to blame. I think mental health is a major issue in our country. So is bullying and cyber bullying. I heard a Santa Fe official say on CNN or Fox News or somewhere that there were no warning signs. Respectfully, sir, I disagree. A young man wearing a trench coat with Nazi signage almost every day is a potential warning sign. Our society, one that is, in my opinion, too politically correct, creates an environment where people are uncomfortable confronting those who appear to be imbalanced. As a father of three, I’ve got lots of thoughts. However, I suspect you’ve heard enough for now, so I’ll stop. I’ll close with this: I’m numb to the gun debate. I’m not numb to another school shooting. I pray I never reach that point.

8. Some 10-plus years ago, I left traditional media for internet-based media. If I’m honest, I left a format I loved (newspapers) for one I had ridiculed. It was time for something new in my career. I had stayed in Mobile, Ala., too long. I had lost my radio gig of six years, and while I still had a nice gig as a columnist at the Press-Register, I was smart enough to sense things weren’t going well for the publication. My parents and one of my brothers was in Oxford, and rivals.com had made a handsome offer. Still, I was hesitant. Even when I accepted the job, I worried that I’d done the wrong thing. I remember thinking to myself on the drive to Oxford from Atlanta following the 2008 SEC basketball tournament, “You should be more excited than you are.” I was smart enough to have a plan. I was going to bring an objective approach to the job, no matter what. I knew the “fan site” market, if you will, had already been cornered. I also knew I wouldn’t be true to myself if I tried to compete in that space. I also had zero confidence my approach would work. In the three months between the time I started in Oxford and when my family moved here to join me, I never stopped looking for other jobs. I very privately gave one in another SEC market serious consideration. I just didn’t think my approach here would work and the escape hatch was tempting. Fast forward 10 years and I’m still here. And I’m planning to stay a little while longer. Earlier this week, RebelGrove.com reached agreement on a longterm contract extension with rivals.com, and I’m very proud of it and excited about it. Make no mistake; I didn’t build this site on my own. No, sir. To say Chase Parham has been a great partner would be an understatement. I added Chase to this site nine years ago, and there are few decisions I’ve ever made that were better. Jeffrey Wright dragged us kicking and screaming into modern technology before he left for 92.9 ESPN Radio in Memphis. We had a bit of a void in our recruiting coverage two years ago, and we cobbled together a deal to get Russell Johnson to Mississippi. We have collectively, at least in my opinion, become one of the model sites in the network. Rivals apparently agreed, and after a few months of correspondence with John Talman, we got a deal done with no acrimony whatsoever. What does it mean for you, the subscriber? Nothing changes. We’ll continue to bring comprehensive coverage of Ole Miss athletics to this site, and we’ll continue to do it in the same fashion we’ve always done it. So here’s the part where I thank people: Most of all, thanks to all of you who subscribe to this site and read our work and are a part of the community that is RebelGrove.com. Without you, quite literally, it doesn’t happen. Thanks to Eric Winter and then John Talman for believing in this site and supporting us over the years. We’ve never been about clickbait and we’ve never been pushed to do anything we weren’t comfortable doing. In today’s media environment, that’s rare. Eight years ago, we started a podcast that soon became daily and is now a product we’re remarkably proud of. MPW Digital's family of podcasts are not part of rivals.com, but the relationship benefits both parties. We are now doing a daily podcast and four different weekly podcasts, supplementing and complementing the written content on this site. Ben Craddock and the wonderful people at Craddock Oil partnered with us years ago, and frankly, it has changed our lives. You won’t meet a better person and there can’t be a better business partner. Ben also let us branch out to other advertisers, from Clark Ford to Grenada Nissan to Seven South Tailgating to Billie’s Pecans to the Oxford Krystal to Cathead Distillery to Journey Business Solutions to Strategic Partners and Media and to so many more. Please forgive omissions here; everyone who has ever worked with us is truly appreciated. We recently began a partnership with Blue Delta Jeans and we’re closing in on agreements with a couple of other partners. Frankly, it’s been fun to watch something you built from scratch blossom into something you never could have imagined. I can't say the same about RebelGrove.com. I didn't build it from scratch. I'd like to think I've taken it to another level, but that's for others to decide. Here's what I know: Ten years ago, I approached this job with trepidation, completely void of confidence. Ten years later, I approach it with energy and excitement. It’s been a crazy ride, and in today's media environment, a fiery crash, I suppose, is possible at any minute. Then again, who knows? We might just be getting started.

9. After all of that, who doesn't need a drink? That's what I thought. So, here's Jonathan Howard: Its summer out here, ladies and gentlemen, and per the board request, I’ve put together a list of easy to make cocktails that will keep the waistline pool-friendly throughout the summer to come. And some of them may just surprise you. So a little bit of healthy living for the Drink(s) of the Week. Martini: 176 calories That’s right. And this calorie count goes for a ratio of two parts gin or vodka to one part dry vermouth served with a twist of lemon. Stay away from the olive juice and brine as it will make the calorie count skyrocket, plus that’s just not the proper way to drink this iconic beverage. Gimlet: 170 calories A fresh vodka or lime gimlet will be tart, fresh and not kill you on the calorie counter Combine .2oz vodka or gin, ¾ oz. fresh lime juice, ¾ oz. smple syrup and shake in a tin, and fine strain into a martini glass. Mojito: 168 calories. Very similar to the Gimlet is the Mojito. While I would order one at a bar as I cannot guess the amount of sugar used, using this refreshing recipe at home can give you a premium pool side beverage while keeping the pool bod i tact. Add two ounces of white rum, ¾ oz. soda, ¾ oz. fresh lime, 10 mint leaves and soda. Muddle the mint with sugar and lime juice. Add crushed ice. Add rum. Add soda. Add more ice. Garnish with a mint top. Paloma: 166 calories Tequila lovers will have to pass on the margaritas to shed calories, but a paloma is the next best thing. It is tall, crisp, and easy to drink. Combine two ounces blanco tequila, ½ oz. lime juice, grapefruit soda and a dash of salt. Build in a glass over ice. Garnish with a lime wedge. Old Fashioned: 154 calories That’s right, an Old F’n Fashioned. This is your happy hour or late night beverage to keep the calories way down. Combine two ounces rye (less sugar than bourbon), ¼ oz. brown sugar syrup (1:1), two dashes Angosura bitters and strain over ice. Garnish with an orange twist. Gin and Tonic: 148 calories With tonic counting for only 10 calories an ounce, it’s the perfect accompaniment to a top-shelf gin (or vodka). Yeah, don’t think you need a recipe for this one. Sazerac: 136 calories Another really solid whiskey option that will keep the waist thin and the smile on your face big! Add two ounces rye, ¼ oz simple syrup and four dashes of Peychauds bitters. Strain into a chilled absinthe-rinsed glass and garnish with a lemon twist. Spirit and Soda: 96 calories Ordering any spirit and soda at the bar will cut down on your calories sipped for the night. Since soda water has zero calories, all you have to account for is the alcohol. Another one I think we all know and have executed since our days of dorm living in Oxford.

