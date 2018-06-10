So I drove to Knoxville on Saturday, drove Carson to his soccer camp in Gray, Tennessee, Sunday morning and then made the drive back home Sunday afternoon. I say that to say this: 10 Weekend Thoughts is going to be shorter, much shorter, than usual today. Of course, it's summer, and as much as people try to make football season imminent, it's not. So, here are my thoughts, most formulated over a weekend full of driving.

Mike Bianco Josh McCoy

1. I'll make this one super quick. I realize frustration is at a high level after Ole Miss' Monday meltdown against Tennessee Tech, one that spoiled a seemingly obstacle-proof path to Omaha. I'll even submit Ole Miss' postseason struggles deserve scrutiny. There have been some puzzling early-June failures. Perhaps the criticism of Bianco _ that he, and therefore, his team get tight late in the season _ should be evaluated. I'll grant all of that. However, I'll also submit what I've said for years now: Bianco's teams, at least in my opinion, regularly either meet expectations or overachieve in the regular season, so if you're going to rip what happens in June, you must praise what happens in March, April and May. Is there a problem that needs to be addressed? Perhaps. Is it possible it's just a collection of bad luck? In my opinion, as much as that explanation is unpalatable, yes.

2. Stop with the curse stuff. I know I said this on the podcast a couple of times last week, but that curse stuff becomes self-fulfilling prophecy. Just stop it. Ole Miss didn't lose a regional because of a curse. Ole Miss lost a regional because James McArthur had a rough outing in the first game Monday and guys pressed in the late innings on Monday night. Simple as that. Take it from a Cubs fan; curses aren't real. Curses are usually just an excuse.

Mississippi State's Nick Fitzgerald USA Today Sports Images

3. No, it's not football season, but I continue to think about a few storylines that should shape the SEC race this fall. -- Can LSU's quarterback situation be settled? If it can, the Tigers can be good. If not, LSU could be a national disaster. -- Will Nick Fitzgerald be the same player he was before his Egg Bowl injury? If Fitzgerald can be dominant, Mississippi State can win nine games. If he's not the same player, the Bulldogs' margin for error gets razor thin. -- Which new coach gets his team to overachieve? I was in Knoxville Saturday night, and it was obvious the Volunteers were recruiting full-steam ahead. But can Tennessee win games this fall? How will Jeremy Pruitt handle adversity? Arkansas is switching schemes? Will a flurry of losses hurt Chad Morris? How different will Mississippi State be under Joe Morehead? Can Jimbo Fisher control expectations in Year 1 in College Station? How will Matt Luke's program be different without the interim tag? How much will Dan Mullen whine in Year 1 when Georgia (and maybe Mississippi State) kicks his tail. -- Are we headed for a Georgia-Alabama rematch? If so, can the Bulldogs pass the Tide this year? (Note: I learned my lesson about talking about Alabama being passed a dozen years ago; I'll sit back and wait.)

Competitive balance is dead. And it died on July 4, 2016. Is this good for anyone other than the Warriors and their fans? The league I love the most sucks right now. Absolutely sucks. — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) June 9, 2018

4. The Golden State Warriors won another NBA title on Friday night, and it's just not good for the NBA. The Warriors are a historically good team, one that includes two of the best five players in the NBA. When they're interested and engaged, they're beautiful to watch. When they're not, they win anyway. They're boring. They're great, but they're boring. There's no end in sight, especially if Kevin Durant takes less money and Klay Thompson negotiates a team-friendly deal, both of which are rumored. And that's boring. I watch more NBA than I'd like to admit. I'll randomly watch Detroit-Portland on a Friday night and then watch Philadelphia-Clippers on Saturday night. I do that regularly. I love the product. I watched maybe five minutes of the NBA Finals. The result was preordained. That's boring. Like Mayberry, a Buils beat writer for The Athletic said above, that "absolutely sucks."

Lil Wayne believes LeBron will go to OKC ⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/6WcCfYzUGB — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 9, 2018

5. Welcome to the summer of LeBron. The greatest player in the NBA is the only guy, assuming Durant stays in Oakland, who can shake things up. On Friday night, while the Warriors celebrated down the hall, James certainly talked and acted like someone who is leaving Cleveland, this time without all of the acrimony. He brought a championship to Cleveland, and now, he can go where he wants. Make no mistake, assuming Durant stays with the Warriors, James' decision will once again shape many decisions around the league. Prepare for three weeks of analysis and tea leaf reading. Multiple organizations will hang on every word.

In the era of the Warriors with KD, the real season is now the offseason. Everyone knows they are unbeatable, so now we have to imagine scenarios in which they could fall.



The NBA is less about the game and more about transactions than ever before.... — Andrew Schlecht (@AndrewKSchlecht) June 9, 2018

6. So, where should LeBron go? I'll be upfront. I think James is going to go to the Los Angeles Lakers, and I think the decision has been made for a while now. I suspect he'll take Paul George with him, the Lakers will shift Julius Randle somewhere in a sign-and-trade, resign Brook Lopez and be entertaining next season. However, James and George don't change the dynamics in the Western Conference. That grouping won't challenge Golden State, and it won't change the landscape in the NBA. Where could LeBron go that would change things? -- Philadelphia: The Sixers have a young core, and James would make them an immediate contender -- at least in the Eastern Conference. -- Boston: Same. Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum and James would be so much fun. It won't happen. -- Houston -- James Harden, Chris Paul, Clint Capela and LeBron would take Rockets-Warriors to the next level. -- Oklahoma City -- Won't happen, but if James wanted to piss off Durant and turn a team into a contender, he could join George and Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma. That would do it, on both counts.



You’ll like this video. You’ll like it ahh-lawt. pic.twitter.com/pZagdF8H14 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 7, 2018

7. It's a big week in the National League Central. Going into Monday's games, Milwaukee leads the Chicago Cubs by 1/2 game and St. Louis by three. The Brewers entertain the Cubs in Milwaukee for three games starting Monday. St. Louis entertains San Diego for three games before welcoming the Cubs to Busch Stadium on Friday. Philadelphia, which salvaged a game from the Brewers on Sunday, head to Milwaukee for another three-game set starting Friday. It's far too early to get worked up over standings, but with the draft over and teams turning their attention to the trade deadline, weeks like this one in the N.L. Central will go a long way towards helping general managers decide how aggressive they should be in the second half of the season.

Correction: 50 in a 30. Officer Munoz of the Bolivar Police Dept. said she clocked me more than a mile earlier and I was only one speeding. Respectfully, that was a lie. Actually, two lies. I actually believed I was under the limit, as you can see. Oh well. pic.twitter.com/SyN2LcStLH — Neal McCready (@NealMcCready) June 9, 2018

8. So I got a speeding ticket in Bolivar, Tennessee, for going "50 in a 30," even though I was feet from a 55-mile per hour zone and I'm not at all convinced I was even going 50. Officer Munoz, when confronted with my beliefs I was falsely accused, was less than convincing. My advice: Avoid Bolivar at all costs. I won't take that "short cut" again, unless it's to challenge the ticket in court, which I know would be futile. Having driven almost 20 hours over the weekend, let me make this observation: Get. Off. Your. Phone. I'm guilty of this too, though I've gotten much better. However, people are driving with their phones in their faces, and it's leading to accidents. I'm vowing to put my phone down while I drive. I hope you join me. It's not worth the risk.

Jonathan Howard authors the drink of the week for 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. Jonathan Howard joined us on Friday's Oxford Exxon Podcast. In case you missed it, here's the link. In case you still need some drink advice, here's Jonathan's weekly entry on the Drink of the Week: In response to a question about refreshing summer cocktails, why don’t we revisit the king of summer libations….the Mojito. Traditionally, a Mojito is a cocktail that consists of five ingredients: white rum, sugar (traditionally juice from sugarcane), mint, lime juice and seltzer. The original Cuban recipe uses spearmint, a mint variety very popular on the island.Its combination of sweetness, refreshing citrus and mint flavors is intended to complement the potent kick of the rum and has made this clear highball a popular summer drink. The cocktail has a relatively low alcohol content, about 10 percent abv. Which Is why it is a bachelorette party favorite and a bartender's best friend, as everyone loves it. So if you could give me some good vibes on Tuesdayand drink some rum in my honor it would be greatly appreciated. Cheers! Mojito 2 oz Carta Blanca Rum 3/4 oz Fresh Lime Juice 3/4oz Cane Sugar Syrup 10 Fresh Mint Leaves Top with Soda. Slap the mint to release the fragrance, add rum, sugar, and Lime juice. Add ice your to tins and shake vigorously. Pour into a tall glass and top with soda. Garnish with a fresh mint top.

Justify wins the Belmont Stakes Sunday. USA Today Sports

The wait is over: @anasglobal's two-year long undercover investigation into football in Africa has revealed shocking footage of over 100 referees and officials taking cash before matches. #BBCAfricaEye brings you this exclusive story about his highly controversial investigation. pic.twitter.com/Wf8vrg4v8g — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) June 7, 2018

Austin Wynns got his first Major League hit on Tuesday, and just look how cute his mommy's reaction is:



Blog: https://t.co/EC9ijk6xgE pic.twitter.com/hN7lkX6kTs — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) June 6, 2018

The special relationship between José Abreu and his friend Ari is truly an amazing thing. You'll want a box of Kleenex before watching this video: pic.twitter.com/9r4aMOMp2N — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 6, 2018