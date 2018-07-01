We've made it to July. The next time I bring this piece of content to you (two weeks from today), I'll be in Atlanta for Southeastern Conference Media Days. In other words, we're almost to football season. In two weeks, we'll be previewing seasons, featuring players and hearing from coaches. Until then, relax, enjoy your summer and have a wonderful Fourth of July. On to 10 Thoughts, which is devoid of college football thoughts (though there is some football recruiting included) for the final time until sometime in February.

Kermit Davis

1. Ole Miss basketball will take a trip to Canada in August, giving a team with a lot of new faces, both on the roster and on the coaching staff, a chance to bond and gel. New Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said earlier this week on the Southeastern Conference coaches’ teleconference the Rebels are already building chemistry and he’s getting adjusted to his new gig. “When you take a new job, you walk into an unsettled locker room; it happens all across college basketball,” Davis said. “I couldn’t be more proud of our guys. We have four of our top six guys coming back. The tempo, the pace, the culture and the buy-in to our new staff has been really, really good. “I think this: Every stop that I’ve ever made in my career has been for a great purpose and made me who I am today. It’s a different path. You kind of resurrect yourself a second time. But those stops along the way were magnificent at every stop. The last 16 years at Middle Tennessee, I was comfortable. I was going to end my career right there. I felt great. We had an established program and were winning at a national level. But people take different paths, whether you’re players trying to get to certain goals or coaches. It’s been a fun path. I’ve enjoyed it, and I’m really excited about being in Oxford.”

Dominic Olejniczak (13) has had a strong summer playing for the Polish national team. Spruce Darden/USA Today Sports

2. As for the trip to Canada, Davis said he’s also looking forward to getting extensive on-the-court time with his new team. “We’re going to play Carleton there in Ottawa, Davis said. “They speak for themselves. Those guys have beaten numerous high-level, Power Five teams there. The two teams in Montreal, we don’t know a lot about them, but I do think they’re going to be competitive games. To be on the road and playing in opposing teams’ gyms and arenas, I think, is great. We’re going to get our whole team together probably on (Thursday). Dom (Olejniczak) will be back from the Polish national team, the FIBA deal. We’ll get our other couple of freshmen in that graduated late. And we’ll get those 10 extra days of practice. I just think pace of play, tempo of practice is picking up. How we’re going to guard (and) doing all the fundamental things. It’s going to be great for us to be able to work on some things with our offensive concepts, defensive concepts — what we think will fit, throw some things out and things we need to add. It’ll really advance your team for those November non-conference games.”

Blake Hinson

3. Davis said he’s been pleased with what he’s seen out of his freshman class in limited opportunities and he’s been just as happy with what he’s seen from the veteran nucleus he inherited. “Blake Hinson’s going to be a terrific player,” Davis said. “His maturity level is as good as any freshman I’ve ever coached at any place. He’s got great size, he can shoot. He’s going to have a great chance to impact our team and start as a freshman (with) his maturity level, basketball IQ. Carlos Curry was injured the first three weeks. Kind of a stress reaction. He’s just been on the court for us really this week. I love his upside. Luis Rodriguez came in (Wednesday) night, started school (Thursday). K.J. Buffen and Franco (Miller) (were admitted Friday) and they’ll start with us. (Thursday) will be the first time we’re all on the floor together after physicals and all the different things. “Breein Tyree and (Terence Davis), their leadership has been unbelievable. Devontae Shuler has a great, great motor. He kind of fits what we value (with) his toughness and ability to defend. He’s quick, and every morning when I get here to the Tuohy Center, that ball’s bouncing right by my door. Breein and T.D. are here about 6:15 every morning. Blake is right with them. They’re starting to bring more guys to the gym. You have to recreate your culture every single day, but I’m telling you one thing, I’m really, really impressed with Breein and T.D. There are a lot of outstanding guards in this league, but you combine experience and talent, I think those guys can be as good as back court in the SEC.”

Mike Bianco Josh McCoy

4. It’s been a few weeks since Ole Miss lost twice to Tennessee Tech on a Monday in Oxford, spoiling the Rebels’ NCAA regional and ending a season that steadily raised hopes of a trip to Omaha. Normally, when the postseason brings disappointment, the negativity fades after a week or so. This year, for a myriad of reasons, there has been no noticeable decrease in fan anger/frustration. Even after Mississippi State was eliminated from the College World Series last weekend and even after SEC West co-champ Arkansas lost the national championship series to Oregon State after being just one strike away from a title, Ole Miss fans appear to be more than a little irritated about the Rebels’ postseason failure. In my opinion, the angst is here to stay — unless Ole Miss can get to Omaha next June. The 2019 regular season has essentially been rendered irrelevant. Oh, people will still pack Swayze. It’s springtime in Oxford. There will be beer and sun and pretty girls. Husbands will want breaks from their wives. Couples will be eager to enjoy the free babysitter left field at Swayze provides. However, the season won’t begin until June, and skepticism will abound. Is that fair? I don’t know. Probably not. However, Ole Miss under Mike Bianco has been a consistent SEC force. The Rebels are an NCAA tournament staple, a steady force in one regular season after another. Of course, the postseasons have been ripe with disappointment, none more devastating, apparently, than the one the program incurred last month. The fan base, if the RebelGrove.com message board is any indicator, hasn’t gotten over it. And again, my guess is it won’t, unless Ole Miss is playing in Nebraska late next June.

Carter Colquitt Rivals.com

5. While there's no college football really worth discussing weeks before practice begins, recruiting is hot and heavy. I asked Russell Johnson for a recruiting thought, and he delivered. I'll follow with one of my own here in a moment. For now, here's Russell: Two recruiting thoughts this week? How'd you ever get so lucky? I know, I know. Ole Miss heads into the month of July with 22 commitments listed for the class of 2019. The next closest amount in the SEC? Texas A&M with 19. Of the 22 commitments for Matt Luke and Co., seven of them come on the offensive line, believe it or not. After only taking one pure lineman in last year's class (Hamilton Hall) and just two the year before (Tony Gray and Ben Brown), the need is definitely clear, and that's without mentioning the transfers and medical disqualifications that could still occur between now and the kickoff to the Texas Tech game in Houston. Sure, signing seven or eight of any position is never a good thing, especially with transfers and JUCO bounce-backs at an all-time-high. Projecting them is even harder to do, but for the sake of this column, let's make an attempt to project each potential signee for Ole Miss on the OL: COMMITS North Forsyth (Ga.) Jeremy James - OG Easton (La.) Caleb Etienne - OT Buford (Ga.) Reece McIntyre - OG Buford (Ga.) Carter Colquitt - OT Sacred Heart Griffin (Ill.) Nick Broeker - OT Harrison Central (Miss.) Bryce Ramsey - C Nanih Waiya (Miss.) Caleb Warren - OG TARGETS Laurel (Miss.) Charles Cross - OT Jonesboro (Ark.) Darius Thomas - OT Narbonn (Calif.) Jonah Tauanu'u - OT Trinity Catholic (Ill.) Ira Henry - OG Allen (Tex.) EJ Ndoma-Ogar - OG Colquitt County (Ga.) Kamaar Bell - OG

Jerrion Ealy Rivals.com

6. I know Jerrion Ealy is a gifted running back. I know, in Ole Miss' ideal world, he would be a weapon for Matt Luke and Phil Longo in the fall and for Mike Bianco in the spring. I also know Ealy has emerged as an elite baseball prospect, a player with off-the-scale speed and projectable power and a cannon for a throwing arm. He's 5-foot-10 and 192 pounds. He projects as a corner outfielder with power at the professional level. In short, he's a year away from making millions. Unless, of course, he suffers an injury on the football field. I know it's sacrilegious in these parts to say what I'm about to say, but I think the football or baseball debate at the college level for Ealy is silly. It's so silly that I think Ealy should walk away from football now. Not in December after Jackson Prep's season ends. Now. Why a player like Ealy, one who could go in the first half of the first round of the Major League Baseball draft, would risk taking a helmet to his knee months before a huge payday is beyond me. I know he loves football, loves the thrill of taking a run to the house. However, if Ealy has already decided to put baseball first, which is what I've heard from multiple people, it's simply ridiculously risky to strap on the pads and play a dozen or so high school games. It might be in Ole Miss' best interests for Ealy to give up football now as well. The Rebels can't afford to come up empty at running back in December and/or February. They must land an impact player at that position. It's not an option. It's a requirement, and Ealy's presence on the commitment list and the signee list could very well scare off other running backs. Maybe I'm wrong and Ealy wants to play football so badly that the money doesn't matter. I doubt that, however. Ealy is human, and we're talking about life-changing money here. In my opinion, risking that to play some high school football games is borderline insane.

Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman USA Today Sports

Juan Soto is the first teenager in @MLB history with a four-hit, two-homer game. #ChildishBambino pic.twitter.com/CvFnN8nWXs — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 30, 2018

7. Major League Baseball hit the midpoint of the season this weekend. Here are my first-half awards, for what they’re worth (hint: Nothing): American League Rookie of the Year: Gleyber Torres, New York American League Comeback Player of the Year: Leonys Martin, Detroit American League Manager of the Year: Scott Servais, Seattle American League Cy Young Award: Justin Verlander, Houston American League Most Valuable Player: Mike Trout, Los Angeles National League Rookie of the Year: Juan Soto, Washington National League Comeback Player of the Year: Matt Kemp, Los Angeles National League Manager of the Year: Brian Snitker, Atlanta National League Cy Young Award: Max Scherzer, Washington National League Most Valuable Player: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta

Oklahoma City forward Paul George USA Today Sports

8. Two years ago, Kevin Durant left Oklahoma City for Golden State. That decision rocked the Thunder organization to its core. Two years later, Paul George spurned the Los Angeles Lakers, Magic Johnson and possibly LeBron James to sign a four-year deal with the Thunder. The move did two things: One, it validated Sam Presti's decision to trade for George last June and two, it put a ton of pressure on the Lakers to back up its blustery talk with some actual results. No, George's signing with Oklahoma City doesn't make the Thunder a title contender, though it most definitely puts OKC in position to maneuver a bit over the next 12-24 months when, possibly, the Warriors' title run will be poised to end. As for the Lakers, George's rejection had to sting on multiple levels. Now, Los Angeles will try to double down its efforts to land Kawhi Leonard from San Antonio, despite the fact the Lakers don't have the pieces to make an attractive offer. And Johnson and the Lakers have to hope James will sign with Los Angeles without a superstar to make the trip to Tinseltown with him. Maybe that star is DeMarcus Cousins, which would put all sorts of pressure on New Orleans to lock down Anthony Davis (remember what I wrote earlier about the Thunder in the next 24 months) before he gets close to the end of his contract. And if the Lakers can't make any moves, the pressure to sign Leonard and Klay Thompson (or Durant, I suppose) next summer could become suffocating. As for George, his decision to spurn the Lakers in favor of OKC should silence a few narratives that are popular among the laziest of NBA writers. First, the idea that no one wants to play with Russell Westbrook is difficult to support now. George, a Palmdale, Calif., native, spurned the Lakers and the allure of playing at "home" in favor of staying on a quasi-contender in a small market. Second, big markets don't mean what they once did. Players don't need Los Angeles or New York to become stars. Instead, they need modern, player-friendly cultures like the ones that have been developed in Golden State, Boston, Utah, Oklahoma City, Houston and elsewhere.

9. This is going to read like kissing up to a site/podcast sponsor, but I really don't care, for I know what I'm really trying to do here is praise a friend for work he does for kids all over Mississippi. Ben Craddock spent last week helping to run the You Gotta Believe football camp in Jackson. He helped bring NFL players such as Mike Hilton, Donte Moncrief, Quincy Adeboyejo, Cody Core, Chad Kelly and others to Jackson to work with kids. The camp helped refine football skills, sure, but more importantly, it provided encouragement, guidance and wisdom to young people. For three days, Craddock and his crew toiled in triple-digit heat to help kids. On Saturday, Craddock traveled to his hometown of McComb to help with Jimmy John's football camp. A lot of people talk about how much they want to give back, how much they want to help young people. Craddock doesn't talk about it. He acts on it, and he does it all the time. I've known the guy for years, and I probably just take it for granted, for it's a constant. Craddock is about family, loyalty and home. Those are his values, and he lives them every day. I saw it again first-hand on Friday in Jackson. I saw a guy helping to improve lives of total strangers when it would've been far easier to be at work, continuing to build on a remarkably successful business he and his family run. So yeah, Ben is a sponsor, and yes, he has had a very positive impact on my life and my business and my family. I'm proud of that and very happy with the association. However, I'm much more proud to call the guy a friend and look at him as a role model. If everyone gave back as much as Ben does, this would be a much kinder world.

Jonathan Howard authors the drink of the week for 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9b. It's a holiday week, so in case you need an excuse to enjoy an adult beverage, there you have it. Also, in the spirit of full disclosure, my inability to count to 10 was exposed in this piece, so you have an extra thought to peruse or ignore. Ah, ULM. We're known for our waterskiing team, not strong math skills. Anyway, with that matter of business taken care of, here's our immensely talented resident award-winning bartender, Jonathan Howard: It's been a really heavy week with the commitments flowing in. Speaking of which, why not a cocktail? With Whiskey? Sure, so let's take a look back at the Boulevardier. The Boulevardier appeared in Harry’s 1927 bar guide Barflies and Cocktails. It was the signature drink of Erskine Gwynne, expatriate writer, socialite and nephew of railroad tycoon Alfred Vanderbilt. Gwynne edited a monthly magazine named The Boulevardier, which was a Parisian-styled version of The New Yorker. The drink it easy to replicate and can also differ greatly depending on the whiskey and sweet vermouth of choice, so if you have several bottles of brown at home, pair it with a couple different vermouth options and see what come out of it. Below is my preferred version using Belle Meade bourbon, Campari, and Cocchi Vermouth de Torino. The drink, when made properly, should be the perfect balance of bitter, sweet, and spirit. Unlike its predecessor, the Negroni, the Boulevardier is softer, and much more user-friendly, and let's be honest -- it has whiskey, which is always a big plus. Cheers! Boulevardier 1.5 oz. Belle Meade Bourbon 3/4 oz. Campari 3/4 oz. Cocchi Vermouth di Torino Directions: In a mixing glass add whiskey, Campari, and Vermouth. Add ice to glass, the larger the ice there better. Stir the drink roughly 35-40 rotations depending on the size of the ice cubes you have in the glass. Strain the cocktail into a preferably chilled cocktail glass -- this can be a martini, coupe, or wine glass, or a rocks glass over a large piece of ice. In the photo we used a NIck and Nora cocktail glass, for reference. Garnish with the peel of a lemon, expressing the oils of the peel over the drink before dropping it in. Imbibe!

Boulevardier

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester USA Today Sports

Mexico fans went to the South Korean embassy and made the ambassador come out and drink tequila 😂 pic.twitter.com/hM7KasL73A — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 28, 2018

"This is him basically giving a giant hug to Oklahoma City."@WindhorstESPN was STUNNED by the Paul George contract. pic.twitter.com/Tq1NJjKfPJ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 1, 2018

@Yankees so grateful thank you Mr. Aaron Judge...you’re the best! pic.twitter.com/MBTzstziZL — Chris Payne (@my3sonsJJM) June 26, 2018

She impacted more people for the kingdom in 18 years than most of us impact in a lifetime... those of us who knew her were truly blessed by fight and smile... so hard to believe https://t.co/N97PTHhjSQ — ashley kilcrease (@akilcrease12) June 26, 2018

This is Todd. He saved his human from a rattlesnake yesterday. A true h*ckin hero. He’s expected to make a full recovery and has been rewarded our fifth ever 15/10 pic.twitter.com/TsS6isI0Ew — WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) July 1, 2018

And a personal note: I know one person at The Capital Gazette. I have friends who knew others. I am a journalist and I get frustrated at journalism. However, journalists are not the enemy, Mr. President. That type of inflammatory language is harmful and dangerous. Make no mistake, I don't blame what happened in Annapolis on President Trump. However, good people died, and the shooting should hopefully serve as a reminder to people that most journalists, even the ones who espouse beliefs others don't share, are not the enemy. Most are hard-working, passionate people. That's all. Have a great Fourth.