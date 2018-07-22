The Southeastern Conference held its annual Media Days in Atlanta last week. I was there Monday through Wednesday, and frankly, I thoroughly enjoyed the new venue. Birmingham, which will host the event next July, will have its hands full matching the convenience and professionalism Atlanta brought to Media Days. I know most don't care about how convenient an event is for media, but since the league calls this seemingly made-for-the-SEC Network four-day exercise Media Days, I think the wishes of the actual media working the event should be considered. In the future, I think the league is going to embrace larger markets such as Atlanta, Nashville, Dallas and New Orleans, and I believe the league is going to try to make the weekend before the actual event more of a fan experience, complete with concerts with popular artists. Will that work? I don't know. As much as some try to paint mid-July as the start of football season, I am not sure the casual fan is buying it. Anyway, kudos to the SEC for a job well done in Atlanta. Speaking of, I'm dedicating much of today's column to some leftover notes and quotes from the event, focusing on the players that will shape the season and the two races in the SEC. Ole Miss, at least to my knowledge, hasn't set a reporting date or released its fall camp schedule, but rest assured -- football is near.

Ole Miss coach Matt Luke listens to a question Tuesday in Atlanta at Southeastern Conference Media Days. John Bazemore -- Associated Press

Sept. 1 vs. Texas Tech, we're kicking off the @ESPNCFB slate in style with a special uniform. Nature has a new great white 🦈! #SharkWeek #HottyToddy #FinsUpRebels pic.twitter.com/aY9LxNLMiB — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) July 22, 2018

1. It's crazy to think about how much has changed within the Ole Miss football program in just a year. This time a year ago, all hell had broken loose. Hugh Freeze had been fired for his role in Escortgate. Matt Luke had been promoted from offensive line coach to interim head coach, a role that had been rumored to be his for the better part of eight months. That's the part of the end of the Freeze story I wish I could really get to. I'm convinced _ absolutely convinced _ Ole Miss had a plan in place to replace Freeze with Luke should things blow up, and I believe Luke knew of that plan and it played a role in his decision not to join the staff at South Carolina. Mind you: I can't prove those beliefs, and there's not a damn thing wrong or sinister with any of the parties involved if I'm right. I simply find it fascinating. This time a year ago, Ole Miss was preparing for its hearing in front of the NCAA Committee on Infractions in Covington, Kentucky (and I, regretfully, knew nothing of The Eagle OTR in Cincinnati or about the fabulous fried chicken the aforementioned establishment serves). A year ago, the program seemed unhinged, unstable. The future was most certainly uncertain. A year later _ and frankly, against all odds _ Luke is the head coach, complete with a four-year deal. The NCAA penalties have been administered, and while there is an appellate decision to be made, the worst _ the waiting _ is over. The program has a lot of rebuilding to do. A six-year NCAA colonoscopy leaves damage in its wake, and that's certainly the case in Oxford. The administration has a lot of trust to regain. There is still a sense of uncertainty, I would argue, but the ground is no longer quaking. Luke represented Ole Miss at Media Days on Tuesday in Atlanta. From all accounts, he did quite well. He was concise and forthright with his answers. He was patient and thoughtful. He was prepared. The worst criticism I heard from a fellow media member was Luke was vanilla. I'm not sure what that means, but after Escortgate and the Tunsil Draft Night fiasco and Leo Lewis and all of Freeze's Twitter sermons, I'm thinking Ole Miss could use a heavy dose of vanilla right about now. Luke is genuine. Unless he's one hell of an actor, he is the guy you see at the podium and on the practice field and on the sidelines. He's 100 percent engaged in the program, and you, the fan, are going to get every ounce of effort he can possibly muster. Will that be enough? We'll see over time; he definitely has a steep hill to climb. This will be my 11th season on the Ole Miss beat, which is almost impossible for me to believe. Like me or dislike me _ and there are plenty in both camps _ I think most would agree I've been consistent, at least philosophically. I try to never tell fans how to or where to spend their money. I don't scold fans for negativity, even when I think it's horse manure. I don't believe it's a journalist's place to tell people how to feel. I don't cheer for or against the teams I cover. That's not my job. Specifically, my job, I believe, requires neutrality. However, I do hope Luke does well. Believe it or not, despite my anti-social tendencies and a growing desire to avoid human interaction whenever possible, I do enjoy seeing good things happen to good people (unless they're wearing St. Louis Cardinals uniforms), and I do believe Luke is a really good guy. I say all of that to say this: It's not my job to tell you, the fan, how to think. I understand the prevailing sense of frustration in the Ole Miss fan base. I get it. You've been on quite the fan roller coaster, and the ride got a little too bumpy at times. If you feel you're owed an explanation and an apology, I get it. If you feel you've been lied to at times over the past few years, that's an understandable emotion, even if there's a nuanced explanation some of the parties could give as an explanation. I don't know how this season is going to go. My guess: The offense will be pretty good. The passing game will be dynamic at times. The offensive line should be stout. If Ole Miss gets production from the running back spot, the Rebels should score points. Defensively, Ole Miss wasn't very good last year, and it must replace some pretty good players on that side of the ball. I've covered SEC football for 20-plus years. When the question marks surrounding a team are its ability to run the ball and its ability to stop the run, that team's margin for error is slim. I think that's the case with Ole Miss. The Rebels could win 7-8 games, but they could lose seven or so as well. I do believe this team will play hard. I do believe it will show up. It will prepare. It will care. If it loses, it will be due to a lack of talent or a lack of execution; it won't be due, in my opinion, to a lack of effort. My long-winded, poorly articulated point: It's my opinion that it's illogical and unfair to place blame on or direct frustration at Luke, at least at this point in his tenure. He's in a job he's dreamed of and prepared for. If you're in the category that doesn't believe he should have been hired, that frustration should be directed at others, not at him. Like I said earlier, no one is going to work harder. If the season is a struggle, no one will lose more sleep over it than he. Buy tickets. Don't buy tickets. That's up to you, the individual fan. However, there are a lot of good kids on this Ole Miss team, kids like Sean Rawlings and Javon Patterson and A.J. Brown and C.J. Moore, to name a few, who are going to give their all week in and week out. It's my opinion you should save the derision and frustration and teeth-gnashing for those who deserve it rather than taking it out on those who don't. That's just my outsider's opinion as the 2018 season nears. You're free to take it or leave it.

Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated

2. Kentucky’s Benny Snell doesn’t mince words. Asked if he’s the best running back in the SEC, the junior from Westerville, Ohio, didn’t hesitate. “I do think I'm the best this year,” Snell said. “I have a very close relationship with my running back coach (former Ole Miss assistant Eddie Gran) on and off the field. Passing and catching the ball in the backfield is something that I will be picking up on as well as correcting my pass blocking. I think this will make my aspects other than running the ball much better.” Snell rushed for 1,333 yards last season and led the SEC in rushing touchdowns with 19. He’s twice surpassed the 1,000-yard mark, but this fall, he’s hoping to take his game to another level. “For me, my running game is very strong,” Snell said. “I always try to make myself as good as I can off the field, whether it's film, practice, or more reps. What separates myself from other running backs is that I am very durable. I can get 200-plus carries and still be OK for the rest of season without any injury. In the beginning of the season, I broke my rib during a game. I came in at halftime and ended up going back in, scored and finished the game as well as the rest of the season. Whether it’s nagging injury, I'm in the training room and I'm going to get it fixed. Whether it’s something to do with pain tolerance, I'm going to play through it. I’m playing through everything. “I love Ezekiel Elliott. I think Adrian Peterson is the best running back of all time just because how explosive of a runner he was and his ability to pass protect for the line. Those are the great running backs I try to model my game after.”

LSU tight end Foster Moreau Mike Scarborough, TigerBait.com

3. There is much angst about LSU’s offense in Baton Rouge this summer. Fans are concerned about Ed Orgeron’s decision to replace offensive coordinator Matt Canada with Steve Ensminger. They’re worried about how quickly and how effectively new quarterback Joe Burrow can make the transition after transferring from Ohio State. LSU tight end Foster Moreau believes those trepidated fans can rest easy and look forward to the season. “It’s going to be an exciting offense,” Moreau said. “I think two years ago when he was an interim, I think we got the ball to 11 different guys on passing situations under Coach Ensminger, and that’s just not something you see every day. We are able to do a bunch of different things under Coach Ensminger, but the thing I like most about him is he is one of the best in game- play callers I’ve ever been around. He calls it how he sees it, and he always has done a great job.” As for Burrow, Moreau said he’s “seen some experience and some confidence and a different idea of how to play the quarterback position. He’s really driven the competition this summer, and he’s been a hot name on everyone’s mind. There’s almost not a time that I don’t walk in and see a different quarterback throwing in the indoor on their off time, and he really brings competition. He brings competition to the table, because there’s really nothing else that has happened that is too detrimental to the quarterbacks. I’m really happy to see how our quarterback situation works out myself. I’m just as in the dark as you guys. I love our quarterbacks, and I think whoever lines up behind our offensive line will do a great job. “It lies with the offensive line. These past few years we’ve had incredible players play on the offensive line, and no one really talks about it. Those guys are so prideful, and they have such great tradition about them. I think that whichever one of the four quarterbacks that we line up behind that offensive line is going to do great. I mean you could line me up back there, and I would get a couple of yards.”

Florida defensive lineman Cece Jefferson Alex Shepherd/Inside the Gators

4. No team had a more disappointing 2017 than Florida. That led, of course, to the Gators hiring Dan Mullen away from Mississippi State, a development that has created “a great vibe” in Gainesville, Florida defensive lineman Cece Jefferson said. “We have a different staff now that brings attack energy every day that you have no choice but to feed off of,” Jefferson said. “What you see is what you get with that staff. With this short period I have been around them, so far so good. I can’t complain, it’s one of the best decisions of my life coming back to school and being with this staff.” With Mullen, Jefferson said, there is a higher energy level and no moping. “(Florida strength and conditioning) Coach (Nick) Savage always says if you can do it, take initiative. That’s the motto that we live by. Get it done, attack everything as hard as you can. “The vibe and the energy is ‘There is a new sheriff in town,’ and you can tell that everyone is buying in. Just the way we operate, I see guys doing things that I wouldn't have seen them doing back in the day. They are doing it now, just the little things like that, that I can tell that the team is buying into what they are saying.”

Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald AP Images

5. At Mullen’s old stomping grounds, Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald is not only healing from a broken ankle suffered against Ole Miss last November but also learning a new offense under new coach Joe Moorhead. “Watching Penn State’s film, he does a lot of unique things, a lot of different motions, putting two quarterbacks in at the same time and his concepts of throwing the ball down the field,” Fitzgerald said. “It is a different offense than what I am used to, so in that way it is fresh to me.” Seeing Mullen leave Starkville, Fitzgerald said, “was tough. He was the guy who recruited me and gave me my shot, one of my only two offers. He was a phenomenal coach that taught me how to be the quarterback that I am. When he left, it didn’t seem like anything was going to happen. There were always rumors of Dan Mullen is going here or there, and then we had a team meeting and he told us he was leaving. It was real at that point, but our A.D. did a great job in finding us a coach, and Coach Moorhead brought in a great staff, so I’m looking forward to it. “The offseason and summer is really a time for us to work on ourselves. There aren’t really coaches involved, but over spring they fit well into the offensive scheme. They will be two guys who are important to our success on offense. Right now, it’s just us working on ourselves. I think you’re going to see them do really good things this year.” Fitzgerald was asked about his legacy in Starkville, and he admitted he’s given the topic some thought. “I think it is a kid who people didn’t really give a shot to,” Fitzgerald said. “I think when I committed, there were a lot of people in the fan base who didn’t think I should’ve been on the team. In a way, it’s just a kid who changed the mindset of a lot of people in the program. I think my legacy is also a talented runner, and I’ll hopefully go down as a really tough guy. I’m going to keep making plays and whatever it ends up being, it is.”

Alabama running back Damien Harris AP Images

6. Alabama running back Damien Harris could have gone pro in January. After all, there was nothing left to prove. The 5-11, 215-pounder from Richmond, Kentucky, was Alabama’s leading rusher each of the past two seasons, and he certainly would’ve found employment jn the NFL. However, Harris wasn’t ready to leave Tuscaloosa, and despite winning a national title in January, he didn’t feel his job at Alabama was done. “The mindset going into this season is that we know our success isn’t going to be inherited,” Harris said. “Anything we accomplish as a team this season is not going to come from the fact that we won a national championship last year. If anything, it is just going to make it that much harder. We know that winning a national championship puts a target on your back. We know that day in and day out, we are going to get everybody’s best game. We need to better ourselves, both mentally and physically, so that we can handle these situations thrown at us and that we can have the success that we want to have as a team. “It’s not hard. With Coach (Nick) Saban as your coach, things like that come pretty easily. No matter who we are playing, no matter what week it is in the season, whether we are playing a power five team or not, or whether we are playing in the national championship or not, one thing that we always focus on is just being the best team we can be. We are confident in the fact that if we play our best football, offense, defense and special teams, that we are capable of being the best team in the country, year in and year out.“ If anything, Harris said, he simply hadn’t had enough of the college experience yet. The NFL, he decided, could wait. “I just love Tuscaloosa,” Harris said. “I love being a part of The University of Alabama, and that is something that brings me a lot of happiness. The mindset across the entire University of Alabama is that we are champions, whether it is from an academic standpoint or an athletic standpoint. I love walking down the street in Tuscaloosa and somebody rolling down their windows when they drive by and yelling ‘Roll Tide.’ There are just so many things about being a part of The University of Alabama and living in Tuscaloosa that bring us so much joy as athletes. Coming back for my senior year wasn’t hard.“

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock USA Today

7. Drew Lock would have every reason to be focused on nothing but individual goals this season. A year after throwing for 3,964 yards and 44 touchdowns as a junior, the senior from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is a favorite to be the top pick in the NFL draft in the spring, but he insisted his focus is on team goals. “We’re building something more,” Lock said. “We’re going to keep some of the aspects of the offense, but we’re definitely building something more. (Offensive coordinator) Coach (Derek) Dooley knows a lot about the NFL game, being with the Dallas Cowboys for five years. He’s definitely bringing more of that into play, which I am really excited about. It’s one of the things he talked to me about before we hired him and before I made my decision to come back to the University. It really appealed to me, and it made me want to come back even more. “My dad played right tackle for Mizzou. My grandpa also played for Mizzou. It’s just been a legacy of Locks that have gone to the University of Missouri. Being able to be to say I am a quarterback and a face of a program that I grew up loving, it means the world to me. I’ve always had a chip on my shoulder, because we’re from the Midwest. We’re not from Florida, we’re not from California, we’re not from Texas. We still do play good football here in the state of Missouri. That’s what I’m trying to get across to people here.”

Auburn' quarterback Jarrett Stidham AP

8. Continuing with the elite quarterback theme, Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham led the SEC and ranked ninth nationally in completion percentage, leading the Tigers to the SEC Championship Game and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. However, the Baylor transfer got off to a slow start at Auburn, really struggling in a 14-6 loss at Clemson on Sept. 9. He’s hoping familiarity helps him avoid a repeat of the slow break from the gate this fall. “I think it’s going to be really good for us this year,” Stidham said. “Obviously, at the beginning of the year last year, we started slow, kind of sluggish. We were still trying to kind of figure out what we were going to be best at. I was trying to figure out (offensive coordinator) Coach (Chip) Lindsey. Him and Coach (Gus) Malzahn were trying to figure out who I was as a player. Throughout the season, we kind of saw a progression week to week. This summer has obviously been really big for us. We have a lot of guys coming back, especially at the skills positions. We’re going to be hitting on close to all cylinders, more so at the beginning of the season rather than waiting till halfway or the end of the season.”

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley

9. South Carolina’s Jake Bentley, meanwhile, is looking to build on yet another strong season. Last fall, Bentley threw for 2,794 yards, leading the Gamecocks to a 9-4 mark and a win in the Outback Bowl. After starting 20 games in his college career, Bentley said he’s feeling relaxed and comfortable heading into his junior season in Columbia. “I think it’s one of the best things that has happened to me as far as my college career,” Bentley said. “I think it allowed me to slow down my mind and the fact that I’m open for anything. It’s been different for us, there have been some bumps in the road when we’re going over it, but I think it’s going to be real good for us.” Bentley is also looking forward to using a quicker tempo this season under offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon as well as the return from injury for wide receiver Deebo Samuel. “(McClendon is) just very aggressive,” Bentley said. “He has a very aggressive mindset. I love him, the guys love him. He wants to score as many points as he can every single game, and the guys have really fallen into that. They understand that any play can be a touchdown. I think the biggest change that I’ve seen is when a guy just has, maybe a vertical that he thinks is just trying to throw out the defense, but it really could be a play that could score. “Not only did the offense take a hit, confidence wise, but it hit the whole team (when Samuel went down with an injury last season). When you’ve got a guy like that who you know can make a game change with one play not be out there, I think it took a toll on us a little bit. But when he got back out there, you can just see the guys’ confidence in him and what he is able to do. Not only is he a great player, he is a great teammate as well. He’s a very good teammate, a very selfless guy.” Samuel and Bentley built an even stronger relationship while Samuel healed, and the quarterback and receiver are tighter now than ever before. “It’s important because our relationship is not going to end just because I stop throwing passes to him,” Bentley said. “I think that’s what Coach (Will) Muschamp preaches all the time. This game is about building lifelong relationships, and I truly believe that me and Deebo will be friends forever. I know that may sound kind of ‘aww’ but I really do. The relationships that you build, they just stay with you. Checking in on him every day, I’ve been through those injuries myself, so I know what he’s going through. I just try to keep him positive, and I just love his attitude through the whole thing. And he’s going to help our team.”

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

5 cool cocktails to help you beat the heat in Nashville https://t.co/ltlcOaR60N via @tennessean #honeysucklevodka #catheadvodka — Cathead Vodka (@CATHEADVodka) July 21, 2018

Mike Gundy said he prefers an 8-team @CFBPlayoff (Power 5 conference champs, 2 wildcards & G5 team): “If you’re at a smaller (Group of 5) school you essentially have no chance to win a national championship because you’ll never get in & I don’t think that’s fair.” — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 17, 2018

Audio: President Nixon calls Armstrong and Aldrin from Oval Office in what he calls “most historic telephone call ever made” on “proudest day of our lives”-- moon landing 49 years ago today (2 mins.):https://t.co/KcYtUkkTzM — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) July 20, 2018